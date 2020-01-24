|0.0 : It is almost time for the start of the 1st T20I between New Zealand and India as both the sides plan to finalize their 15 men for the T20 World Cup in Australia. India arrive on the shores of Kiwiland with a thumping victory against the Aussies in the ODI series while New Zealand were hammered by Australia in the Test series. However, as they say, a fresh series is a fresh beginning. Both sides would look to start afresh and take one game at a time and march forward. Let's see who takes the firs
|Pitch Report - Scott Styris is down for the pitch report. Tells that there was a little rain overnight. He though confirms that rain will mostly stay away during the game. Feels that with shorter boundaries, no target is safe on this deck. Sunil Gavaskar joins him for the pitch report and says that the track is looking really good for batting. Feels that the surface is really hard and the ball will come on the bat nicely. Styris feels that both the sides will be able to do really well on this wi
|TOSS - Kane Williamson flips the coin and it lands in India's favor. INDIA WILL BOWL FIRST.
|New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson, says that it was a 50-50 decision at the Toss. Feels that they have a great opportunity to play against one of the best sides in the world. Tells that they would look to execute their plans better and become a good side. Reveals that Mitchell and Kuggeleijn are the two players who are not playing.
|India skipper, Virat Kohli, says that the pitch looks really nice to bat on. Tells that they would look to strike quickly in the initial overs. Tells that they are fine after traveling all the way from Bangalore after finishing their ODI series. On the comeback of India in that series, Kohli belies that they showed great character in that series. Says that the side can bounce back from difficult situation and that gives them an edge in unfamiliar conditions. Tells that Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yada
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett (T20I DEBUT).
|India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami.
|Time for the National Anthems first up. Both the sides walk out to the middle to stand in respect of the their respective national anthems.
|It is time for the action now. The Kiwi openers, Martin Guptill and Colin Munro are out in the middle. The Indian players take the field too. Jasprit Bumrah will start the proceedings for India first up. Here we go...
|0.1 : J Bumrah to M Guptill, Beaten first up! Bumrah is right on the money for the first ball. It is a length ball just around off, Guptill feels for it first up as he looks to defend but gets beaten.
|0.2 : J Bumrah to M Guptill, FOUR! Up and over! Guptill is underway! Another length ball outside off, Guptill takes a couple of steps forward and lofts it over the man at mid off. It clears him and races away to the long off fence.
|0.3 : J Bumrah to M Guptill, Misfield and a run! A full ball this time and it is on middle, Guptill flicks it towards mid-wicket where Chahal misfields. A single taken before he can get up and pick the ball again.
|0.4 : J Bumrah to C Munro, WIDE! Bumrah looks for the yorker first up but dishes it out down the leg side. Munro looks to flick but misses. Wided by the umpire.
|J Bumrah to C Munro, Corrects the line this time and delivers the yorker outside off, Munro looks to squeeze it to the off side but misses.
|0.5 : J Bumrah to C Munro, Another brilliant yorker from Bumrah. Munro though is up for the challenge as he does well to tuck it towards deep square leg to get off the mark.
|0.6 : J Bumrah to M Guptill, Slightly short and around off, Guptill stands tall and defends it towards point. A decent over for both sides.
|Shardul Thakur will bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : S Thakur to C Munro, Quick run but excellent stop from Rohit too. Shardul starts with a length ball on middle, Munro works it towards mid-wicket and takes a quick run. Rohit does well to dive to his left to stop the ball.
|1.2 : S Thakur to M Guptill, FOUR! Poor ball from Shardul and it got the punishment it deserved. Thakur strays on the pads. Guptill just helps it on its way to the fine leg fence.
|1.3 : S Thakur to M Guptill, Another quick single! Shardul bowls a fuller ball around off and middle, Guptill strokes it to mid on and takes a quick run. Shami picks the ball there and fires the throw at the non-striker's end but he misses.
|1.4 : S Thakur to C Munro, A length ball around off, it is pushed towards covers.
|1.5 : S Thakur to C Munro, Slightly shortish ball around off and middle, Murno keeps it out off his back foot.
|1.6 : S Thakur to C Munro, SIX! Short boundary straight and it sails over! First one of the innings. A slightly fuller ball outside off, Munro makes room by going towards the leg side and then launches it over long off for a biggie! A good over for New Zealand this one. 12 from it.
|Mohammed Shami is on now.
|2.1 : M Shami to M Guptill, A length ball around off, Guptill pushes it towards point with an angled bat and shouts a loud no to his partner.
|2.2 : M Shami to M Guptill, Shortish ball on the body, Guptill looks to work it around the corner but misses to get hit on the body. The ball rolls towards the leg side and a leg bye is taken.
|2.3 : M Shami to C Munro, Around off and middle on a length, Munro works it towards mid-wicket.
|2.4 : M Shami to C Munro, WIDE! Back of a length ball on middle and leg. Munro ducks under it. The square leg umpire wides it pretty late. Shami is not pleased.
|M Shami to C Munro, FOUR! Pulled away! Another bouncer attempt from Shami but this one does not rise as much as he would've expected it to be. However, it is on a perfect height for Munro who just pulls it to the deep square leg fence.
|2.5 : M Shami to C Munro, Swing and a miss! A length ball outside off, Munro looks to heave it over long off but makes no connection.
|2.6 : M Shami to C Munro, Landed on a length and on middle, Munro tucks it towards square leg for a single.
|3.1 : S Thakur to C Munro, On the pads on a fuller length, Munro flicks it to deep mid-wicket and returns for a couple before the deep square leg fielder can get to the ball.
|3.2 : S Thakur to C Munro, Not from the middle of the bat but another couple for Munro! A good length ball outside off, Munro makes room and looks to go over cover. He does so but fails to time it well. It goes to the deep and before the fielder from the ring can get to the ball, Munro takes two more.
|3.3 : S Thakur to C Munro, FOUR! Smashed! Full ball on middle, Munro makes some room and then hammers it to long on fence. That was drilled really hard.
|3.4 : S Thakur to C Munro, SIX! This time all timing from Munro! Brilliant batting! Another full ball on middle and leg, Munro gets under it and lofts it over long on for another maximum.
|3.5 : S Thakur to C Munro, A dot now! Thakur follows the batsman and bowls it on the pads. Munro looks to flick but misses.
|3.6 : S Thakur to C Munro, FOUR! Over the keeper and into the fence. A bouncer on middle from Thakur, Munro looks to pull but gets a top edge which goes over the leaping keeper for another boundary. 18 from the over.
|Jasprit Bumrah is back on. His first over cost 7 runs.
|4.1 : J Bumrah to M Guptill, FOUR! Misfield from Thakur and this won't please Bumrah! A good length ball on middle, Guptill moves towards off side and guides it towards third man. Thakur is there at third man. He runs to his left and slides to stop the ball but misfields and it goes to the fence. Bumrah is not a happy man.
|4.2 : J Bumrah to M Guptill, WIDE! Sprays down the leg side. Guptill lets it be. Called wide!
|J Bumrah to M Guptill, Follows Guptill this time and bowls it slightly shortish on middle, Guptill pushes it back to the bowler.
|4.3 : J Bumrah to M Guptill, Length ball on off, Martin taps it towards point and takes a quick single. 50 up for New Zealand.
|4.4 : J Bumrah to C Munro, A slower one from Bumrah. It is another length ball around off, Munro pushes it towards point.
|4.5 : J Bumrah to C Munro, An appeal for LBW from the bowler! Another slower one from Bumrah. It is a length ball around off, Munro looks to push it towards the off side but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal from the bowler but nothing from the umpire. Probably pitched outside leg.
|4.6 : J Bumrah to C Munro, A couple to end the over and it is off the misfield. A full ball on middle, Munro flicks it towards deep mid-wicket where Pandey misfields and allows an extra. 8 from Bumrah's 2nd over.
|Mohammed Shami is back into the attack. 1-0-6-0 are his figures.
|5.1 : M Shami to M Guptill, FOUR! Just helps it down the leg side. A length ball on middle and leg, Munro just lofts it over the man at square leg and it races away to the fence in the deep.
|5.2 : M Shami to M Guptill, Another length ball on middle and leg, Martin works it towards square leg and takes a single.
|5.3 : M Shami to C Munro, Full and outside off, Munro drills it straight to mid off.
|5.4 : M Shami to C Munro, WIDE! Down the leg side and on a shortish length. Munro looks to hammer it to fine leg but misses! Called wide by the umpire.
|M Shami to C Munro, A shortish length ball on the body, Munro works it to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
|5.5 : M Shami to M Guptill, WIDE! A back of a length ball on middle, Guptill looks to pull but misses. It goes way over the batsman and called wide.
|M Shami to M Guptill, Brilliant running between the wickets! A slower ball on middle, Guptill gently works it behind square leg and scampers back for the couple.
|5.6 : M Shami to M Guptill, SIX! What timing from Guptill! All class written on that one! A length ball on middle and leg, Guptill gets in the position and just launches it over long on for a maximum. Held is pose for the cameramen there. 16 from the over and at the end of the Powerplay, New Zealand are 68/0.
|Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack.
|6.1 : Y Chahal to C Munro, Chahal starts with a flatter ball outside off, Munro cuts it to deep cover and a run is taken.
|6.2 : Y Chahal to M Guptill, Another single! This time it is a tossed up ball outside off, Guptill pushes it to long off and takes a single.
|6.3 : Y Chahal to C Munro, Short and outside off, Munro punches it through covers and before the fielder in the deep can come to pick the ball and throw it to the keeper, Munro gets two.
|6.4 : Y Chahal to C Munro, Almost the first wicket! Another slightly shortish length but it is bowled slower through the air. Munro is early into his heave over the leg side and misses. The ball misses the off pole by slightest of the margin.
|6.5 : Y Chahal to C Munro, Outside off and short again, Munro cuts it through covers for a single.
|6.6 : Y Chahal to M Guptill, A loopy ball on middle, Guptill comes forward and looks to push it towards the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads.
|Shivam Dube is into the attack.
|7.1 : S Dube to C Munro, FOUR! Welcome into the attack, Mr. Dube, says Munro. A length ball outside off, Munro just lofts it over the man at mid off and it races away to the fence. A boundary off the first ball means pressure is straightaway on the bowler.
|7.2 : S Dube to C Munro, Full ball outside off, Munro drills it to deep cover for a single.
|7.3 : S Dube to M Guptill, A length ball angled into the batter, Guptill pushes it towards long on for a run.
|7.4 : S Dube to C Munro, Smart from Dube this time! Seeing Munro making a move to make room outside off, he bowls it full and outside off. Munro reaches out and squeezes it to deep cover for a single.
|7.5 : S Dube to M Guptill, OUT! Caught! Dube strikes and it's a sharp catch from Rohit. Dube bowls a shorter one on the body. Guptill goes for the pull but does not time it well as the ball bounces extra. It goes towards Rohit Sharma who is stationed at deep square leg. He takes the catch well but his balance is not there. He realizes that and lobs the ball in the air and returns to pouch it easily. The umpires refer it upstairs and the replays roll in and show that Rohit did touch the ropes ther
|Kane Williamson, the skipper makes his way out to the middle.
|7.6 : S Dube to C Munro, Length ball on middle, Munro tucks it towards leg side and takes a single.
|8.1 : Y Chahal to C Munro, Flighted ball outside off, Munro lunges and drives it to deep cover for a single.
|8.2 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, Flatter one on middle, Williamson defends it back to the bowler off the back foot.
|8.3 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, Loopy delivery on off, Williamson pushes it to cover.
|8.4 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, Loopy delivery on middle, Williamson taps it to short third man.
|8.5 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, Off the mark! Flat one outside off, Kane punches it to deep cover for a single.
|8.6 : Y Chahal to C Munro, Floated on the pads, Munro lunges and pulls it uppishly towards deep square leg. A single taken. Good over from Chahal. Only 3 runs from it.
|9.1 : S Dube to C Munro, Good length ball outside off, Munro looks to slap it through covers but mistimes it and it goes straight to the fielder.
|9.2 : S Dube to C Munro, Shorter and around off, this time Munro pushes it towards covers off his back foot.
|9.3 : S Dube to C Munro, Appeal for caught behind but not out says the umpire. Kohli thinks for the review there as he asks questions from his bowler and keeper but decides against the review. A back of a length ball on the leg side, Munro looks to pull but misses. Rahul pouches the ball and appeals but nothing from the umpire.
|9.4 : S Dube to C Munro, On the pads this time, Munro flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|9.5 : S Dube to K Williamson, Now an appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire again! A length ball angled into the batter, Williamson looks to flick but misses. The Indians make a loud appeal but not out says the umpire. Probably an inside edge there. But wait, replays roll in and it shows there's no inside edge on that.
|9.6 : S Dube to K Williamson, SIX! Lofted over covers! Brilliant shot from Williamson! A full ball outside off, Williamson makes room and lofts it over cover for a biggie! 91/1 at the end of 10 overs.
|10.1 : Y Chahal to C Munro, EDGY FOUR! But Fifty for Munro, his 10th in T20Is. A quicker one outside off from Chahal, Munro looks to cut but gets an outside edge. The ball races to the fence. Dube goes after it chasing but comes second.
|10.2 : Y Chahal to C Munro, Goes for the reverse sweep this time but misses as Chahal bowls a full ball outside off. It is well outside the tramline but since Munro had switched hands, not called wide by the umpire.
|10.3 : Y Chahal to C Munro, Full and on middle, Munro mistimes his slog sweep towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
|10.4 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, Short and on middle, Williamson pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|10.5 : Y Chahal to C Munro, FOUR! Just wide of the fielder. A fullish ball just outside off, Munro connects his sweep and smashes it wide of the fielder in the deep. It bounces over him and goes to the fence.
|10.6 : Y Chahal to C Munro, A single to end the over! A fuller on off and middle, Munro sweeps it straight to Bumrah at short fine leg. He misfields and allows an easy single. 11 from the over, another good one for New Zealand.
|Shardul Thakur is back on. 2-0-30-0, his figures so far.
|11.1 : S Thakur to C Munro, Full delivery outside off, Munro looks to drive but it takes the inside half of the bat and the ball goes to short fine leg. The batters take a single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Munro was well in.
|11.2 : S Thakur to K Williamson, SIX! Nicely played! Full delivery on middle, Williamson heaves it away to the deep mid-wicket region for a biggie.
|11.3 : S Thakur to K Williamson, SIX! Hits directly on the ropes. Shardul dishes out a full delivery on middle, Williamson plays it uppishly towards the deep square leg region for a biggie. The umpires check whether it is a boundary or a maximum. The replays show that the ball has hit flush on the ropes. Six signaled.
|11.4 : S Thakur to K Williamson, The batsman opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. They pick up a single.
|11.5 : S Thakur to C Munro, OUT! CAUGHT! Munro finds the fielder to perfection. It was not a wicket taking delivery but Thakur gets his first wicket. Short ball down the leg side, Munro hops and pulls it to deep square leg. Chahal stationed there does not even have to move an inch. He takes it safely and Munro has to depart after playing a brilliant knock. He loves playing against India and has provided the hosts with a good start.
|Colin de Grandhomme is the new man in.
|11.6 : S Thakur to de Grandhomme, Length ball on off, de Grandhomme pushes it to point.
|Ravindra Jadeja into the attack.
|12.1 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, On middle, Williamson tucks it towards short fine leg and a single.
|12.2 : R Jadeja to de Grandhomme, OUT! Caught! Jadeja strikes on the second ball of the over and de Grandhomme departs for a duck! Jadeja bowls it quick and on middle, de Grandhomme looks to flick it to fine leg but does so uppishly. Dube is positioned at short fine leg. He comes forward and pouches the ball comfortably. De Grandhomme could've been dangerous had he got going but he dpearts.
|12.3 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, Flatter and on middle, it is worked towards the leg side for a single.
|12.4 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Fires it on the stumps and bowls it short. Williamson pushes it towards deep mid-wicket and takes a single. He wanted the second but Taylor says no.
|12.5 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, Another ball on middle and leg, it is worked towards the man at deep mid-wicket for another easy single.
|12.6 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Flatter and on middle, worked towards deep mid-wicket for another single. 5 from the over and a wicket. Excellent start from Jadeja.
|Shivam Dube is back on.
|13.1 : S Dube to K Williamson, Length ball on middle, Williamson looks to work it towards the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards mid-wicket and a leg bye has been taken.
|13.2 : S Dube to R Taylor, Shortish length ball on off, it is guided towards third man for a single.
|13.3 : S Dube to K Williamson, SIX! Pulled over the fielder! Chahal should've been near the ropes but he is standing well ahead. A short of a length ball on middle, Williamson pulls it over Chahal and it sails over the ropes. Had Chahal been near the ropes, he would've easily swallowed that.
|13.4 : S Dube to K Williamson, Another back of a length ball around off, Williamson dabs it towards third man for a single.
|13.5 : S Dube to R Taylor, Around off on a length, it is pushed towards point.
|13.6 : S Dube to R Taylor, A dot to end the over! A slower one on off, Taylor looks to work it towards the leg side but the ball takes the outer part of his bat and goes towards the bowler.
|14.1 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Full and outside off, Williamson makes room to drill it trough covers but ends up hitting it straight to skipper Kohli there.
|14.2 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Quicker one outside off, Kane slaps it through covers for a single.
|14.3 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, Floated on off, Taylor pushes it to long off and takes a run.
|14.4 : R Jadeja to K Williamson, Flatter and just outside off, Taylor pushes it towards mid off and takes a run.
|14.5 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, FOUR! Innovation time from Taylor! He was playing conventional shots all this while and was able to bag singles one. This time he paddles this fuller ball outside off with the opposite side of his bat for a boundary to third man.
|14.6 : R Jadeja to R Taylor, SIX! Hammered over mid-wicket! That's Taylor we all know. A full ball on off and middle, Ross gets in the position for slog sweep and connects it nicely. He deposits this ball way into the stand over deep mid-wicket. 10 from the last 2 balls.
|Mohammed Shami is back on.
|15.1 : M Shami to K Williamson, FOUR! Poor bowling! Short delivery on the pads, Williamson pulls it over the short fine leg fielder for a boundary. Good start to the over.
|15.2 : M Shami to K Williamson, Length ball on middle, Williamson flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|15.3 : M Shami to R Taylor, FOUR! What is Chahal doing in the field! First let the ball go over his head and now lets the ball go to the boundary. Full delivery on middle, thrashes it towards deep square leg. Chahal comes across but fails to stop it. The ball goes into the fence. 150 up.
|15.4 : M Shami to R Taylor, SIX! Bang! Short ball on middle, Taylor stands tall and then pulls it over the deep square leg region for a biggie.
|15.5 : M Shami to R Taylor, SIX! Hammered! Taylor is in the mood now! Full delivery on middle, Taylor lifts it over the long on region for a maximum.
|15.6 : M Shami to R Taylor, Full delivery on middle, Taylor whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 22 runs have come from the over.
|Yuzvendra Chahal is back on. 3-0-19-0 from him so far.
|16.1 : Y Chahal to R Taylor, Flatter ball outside off, Taylor pushes it towards point for a single.
|16.2 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, FOUR! Poor line and punished! Chahal strays on the pads of Williamson. He gets a hint across and sweeps it wide of the fielder in the deep. No chance for him to cut it off.
|16.3 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, FOUR! This time through the covers. Slightly short and outside off, Williamson stays on the back foot and slams it in the gap between long off and deep cover. The ball goes to the fence.
|Stumping appeal taken upstairs. It doesn't seem that Williamson has dragged his feet in the air. Let's see what happens.
|16.4 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, NOT OUT! Williamson did not lift is back leg at all. Flighted ball around off, Williamson looks to slog it away but misses. KL Rahul collects the ball and whips the bails off. The square leg umpire refers it upstairs and the replays roll in to confirm that Williamson is inside the crease.
|16.5 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, FOUR! FIFTY FOR WILLIAMSON. 10th T20I half ton from him. Shortish again and around off, Williamson makes room and hammers it in the gap between long on and deep mid-wicket. It races away to the fence. 25-ball half ton for the skipper.
|16.6 : Y Chahal to K Williamson, OUT! Caught! Chahal gets rid of Williamson on the last ball of his spell. Chahal flights this one and bowls it outside off, Williamson goes for the slog sweep once again but this time he is a bit early and the ball takes the top edge. The ball goes high in the air. Indian skipper at point calls for it and catches it easily. A very good wicket for the Indians this one as Williamson could've been really dangerous in the final few overs. Now, the Indians would look
|Tim Seifert is the new man in. Jasprit Bumrah is also back on. 2-0-15-0, his figures.
|17.1 : J Bumrah to R Taylor, Slower delivery outside off, Taylor is early into his drive and misses the ball altogether.
|17.2 : J Bumrah to R Taylor, Full delivery on middle, Taylor drives it to long on for a single.
|17.3 : J Bumrah to Tim Seifert, Low full toss on off, Seifert drives it to extra cover for a single.
|17.4 : J Bumrah to R Taylor, Short ball on off, Taylor looks to pull but it takes the bottom half of the bat and the ball goes towards long on. A single taken.
|17.5 : J Bumrah to Tim Seifert, OUT! CAUGHT! Brilliant slower delivery to deceive Tim Seifert! Full delivery on middle, Seifert looks to lift it over long on but does not time it well at all. The ball goes towards long on. Shreyas Iyer moves across and makes a good stop.
|Mitchell Santner walks in next.
|17.6 : J Bumrah to R Taylor, Low full toss on middle, it is pushed down to long on for a single. 4 runs and a wicket. Excellent stuff from India's top bowler.
|Mohammed Shami is back on. 3-0-44-0 are his figures.
|18.1 : M Shami to R Taylor, FOUR! Brilliantly timed! A full ball outside off from Shami to begin his final over. Taylor slams it right in the gap at deep mid-wicket and long on. Shami's poor game continues.
|18.2 : M Shami to R Taylor, Excellent save from Dube! Shami goes outside off and bowls a full ball. Taylor drills it through the covers. It seems like it will race away to the fence but Dube makes an excellent stop to his right with a dive. A couple taken.
|18.3 : M Shami to R Taylor, Bouncer and a good one too. Taylor looks to pull but misses!
|18.4 : M Shami to R Taylor, Wide yorker this time, Taylor can only drill it to long off for a single.
|18.5 : M Shami to M Santner, Full and around off, Santner looks to drill it down the ground but ends up hitting it off the toe end of the willow. A single.
|18.6 : M Shami to R Taylor, Good finish of the over from Shami! He bowls it full and wide outside off, Taylor pushes it straight to Shardul at covers. Only a single from the ball and 9 from it. 6 off the first two and then just 3 off the last 4 balls.
|19.1 : J Bumrah to R Taylor, FOUR RUNNING RUNS! Kohli is not a happy man. A short ball on middle, Taylor mistimes his pull towards mid-wicket. Jadeja there misfields and a couple of runs are taken. Jadeja picks the ball and fires it towards the bowler's end but cannot collect it and it goes through and the batters bag another two more.
|19.2 : J Bumrah to R Taylor, Full ball on middle, it is flicked for a couple to deep mid-wicket. Bumrah though is looking in pain as he has twisted his ankle there.
|Bumrah is down and the physio is out to check with him. He looks to be in pain there but is ready to finish off the over.
|19.3 : J Bumrah to R Taylor, FIFTY FOR ROSS TAYLOR. First in 6 years for him. A bouncer on middle, Taylor goes for the pull but mistimes it. However it goes over the short fine leg fielder and a couple of runs are taken.
|19.4 : J Bumrah to R Taylor, Another couple! A low full toss on middle, Taylor whips it to deep mid-wicket and takes two.
|19.5 : J Bumrah to R Taylor, Short of a length ball on middle, Taylor can only get a single as he pulls it straight to long on.
|19.6 : J Bumrah to M Santner, A single to end the innings! It is another bouncer on middle, Santner mistimes his pull and the ball goes towards fine leg. A single is taken and the batters show interest for the second run but is sent back. NEW ZEALAND END WITH 203 ON THE BOARD.
|Wow! It was some striking from the Kiwi bowlers at the start and in the middle overs but India would feel that they have managed to keep the hosts to a chasable total. 203 is what New Zealand have managed to put on the board.
|It started with assault from the Kiwi openers who combined for a 80-run stand which they accumulated inside 7.5 overs. It was Munro who was the leader in that stand as he raked up a brilliant half ton in the process. Skipper Kane Williamson joined in after Guptill's wicket and went hammer and tongs from the word go. He smashed a 25-ball half ton before perishing to Chahal. Ross Taylor in the middle overs went berserk and smashed his half ton after nearly 6 years to take the Kiwi total over 200.
|Indians were good with the ball early on but could not contain the batters after first couple of overs. With the shorter boundary sizes, it was always going to be tough for them. However, even then the likes of Bumrah, Chahal and Dube bowled economically. Mohammed Shami had a bad day at office as he gave away 53 runs in his 4-over spell.
|Right then! 204 is what India need. They have quality batters in the side who can climb this mountain and with shorter boundary sizes, one would feel they will be aiming to get to it. New Zealand would want to strike early and put the Indians under pressure.