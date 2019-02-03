|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | . . . . . 1
|Last bat : Shubman Gillc Mitchell Santner b Matt Henry7(11b1x40x6) SR:63.64, FoW:17/3 (7 Ovs)
|9.2 : T Boult to MS Dhoni, No run.
|9.1 : T Boult to MS Dhoni, Appeal from the bowler! Nothing from the umpire. Dhoni tries to flick a length ball but misses. He is hit on the pads but maybe that pitched outside leg.
|8.6 : M Henry to A Rayudu, Back of a length ball on off, Ambati is on the back foot in defense.
|8.5 : M Henry to A Rayudu, On a length and just outside off, Rayudu takes a stride forward to cover his stumps and then shoulders arms.
|8.4 : M Henry to A Rayudu, Full length ball on middle and off, pushed down to mid on.
|8.3 : M Henry to MS Dhoni, Dhoni has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single.
|8.2 : M Henry to MS Dhoni, Fullish and on off, Dhoni gets forward and helps it off the inner half of his bat to mid-wicket.
|8.1 : M Henry to MS Dhoni, NOT OUT! Yes, it is going down with the angle. New Zealand lose their only review. It always looked like it was going to miss the leg stump. Henry bowls the in-dipper this time but it starts from around middle and off. Dhoni looks to push it but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal follows but the umpire shakes his head. Matt Henry convinces his captain to go for the review and Williamson does so. Replays roll in and it shows no inside edge but Hawk Eye shows the on
|7.6 : Review time! A huge appeal for an LBW ha been turned down. MS Dhoni is the man in question. It looks like it will be going down with the angle.
|T Boult to A Rayudu, This is a tempting line from Boult. Puts it on a driving length outside off, Rayudu does well to not fall for it. Covers his sticks and lets it through. A maiden.
|7.5 : T Boult to A Rayudu, Angling across the batsman, on a good length, this one takes off a bit after hitting the deck. Ambati has nothing to do with it.
|7.4 : T Boult to A Rayudu, Bowling a tight line here, Boult. Serves it on a good length around middle and off, Rayudu stays rooted inside the crease and blocks it to the off side.
|7.3 : T Boult to A Rayudu, A touch short and on middle, Rayudu goes on his toes and taps it down to square leg.
|7.2 : T Boult to A Rayudu, Keeps it very full and on off, Rayudu pushes it out off the front foot to covers.
|7.1 : T Boult to A Rayudu, Good length delivery angling away from the batsman, Rayudu covers his stumps and allows it through.
|6.6 : Who will bat next? MS Dhoni it is. India missed him in the last match. He can provide that solidity in the middle under tough conditions.
|M Henry to S Gill, OUT! In the air... gone! Henry gets another and once again the Kiwis are all over the Indians. Henry lands it just behind a driving length around off an this one too shapes away just a little. Gill looks to drive it on the up but is a touch early into the shot, maybe as the ball came slow off the surface. Also, he ends up playing the delivery away from his body. It does not hit the middle and lobs towards short covers. Santner there takes a good low catch. Another poor ou
|6.5 : M Henry to S Gill, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|6.4 : M Henry to S Gill, Shortens his length and lands it on off, Gill defends it.
|6.3 : M Henry to S Gill, FOUR! Wow! Top class! A shot that any batsman would be proud of. Full and on middle, Gill gets his bat down in time and hits it right off the middle through mid on. Need not run for those.
|6.2 : M Henry to A Rayudu, Close! Nicely played in the end! Very similar length to the one which got Rohit. This one also moves away a little. Rayudu adjusts, plays it with the movement as he opens the face at the very end and guides it down to third man for a run.
|6.1 : M Henry to A Rayudu, Hits the length hard around off, Rayudu shuffles across and keeps it out.
|5.6 : T Boult to S Gill, Fine stop, Kane. Too full in length on off, Gill drills his drive down the ground and Williamson at mid off makes a fine diving stop.
|5.5 : Ambati Rayudu is the new man in.
|T Boult to S Dhawan,OUT! Gone! Boult strikes with a short ball. One apiece for the Kiwi opening bowlers now. It's outside off, Dhawan tries to play the upper cut probably but it flies in the air towards third man where the fielder is quite square and catches the ball safely. Matt Henry never looked like dropping that one. Both the openers once again back in the hut without doing much damage.
|5.4 : T Boult to S Dhawan, This time Boult hurls in a good length delivery in the zone outside off. Some shape there. Dhawan watchfully allows it go to the keeper.
|5.3 : T Boult to S Dhawan, Fuller in length and close to off stump, Dhawan strides forward and defends it solidly.
|5.2 : T Boult to S Gill, Goes short first up to Gill. The young man stands back and pulls it easily behind square leg for a single.
|5.1 : T Boult to S Dhawan, Angles in a full ball around off, Dhawan brings his bat down and pushes it in the gap at extra cover for a quick single.
|4.6 : M Henry to S Gill, Another one middled but does not find the gap! Slightly fuller in length, the batsman lunges and strokes it on the up to the fielder at mid off.
|4.5 : M Henry to S Gill, The 4th one too has been hit well! Outside off, Gill plays it to point with an open face of the bat.
|4.4 : M Henry to S Gill, On the off pole, Gill stands tall and guides it to point. The first three deliveries he has faced, all have been off the middle. Should give him good confidence.
|4.3 : M Henry to S Gill, Off the mark is Gill. On the shorter side, Shubman stands tall and works it through mid-wicket for a brace.
|4.2 : M Henry to S Gill, Overpitches around off, Gill drives it from the middle of the bat towards extra cover. That will make the new batsman feel good.
|0.0 : Shubman Gill walks in next at number 3.
|4.1 : M Henry to R Sharma, OUT! BOWLED 'EM! What a ripper to get rid of the Indian captain. He though can be blamed for the lack of foot movement but take nothing away from the delivery. Henry goes fuller this time, it starts around middle and then begins to shape away. Rohit with his feet rooted to the crease, looks to put bat on ball. He ends up playing inside the line, the ball whizzes past the outside edge and hits the off pole. Big wicket this and New Zealand strike early. Just the start the
|3.6 : T Boult to S Dhawan, Beaten this time. Some away movement from a length outside off at 144 kph. Dhawan feels for it and gets beaten. That wasn't far away from the outside edge.
|3.5 : T Boult to S Dhawan, Pitches it up and on off, Dhawan pushes it softly to the off side. Finds the cover fielder.
|3.4 : T Boult to S Dhawan, A touch short and around off, not enough room to work with, Dhawan goes on the back foot and defends it back.
|3.3 : T Boult to S Dhawan, Gets his line right there. Lands it on a length close to off stump, Dhawan gets behind it and pushes it with an angled bat to point.
|3.2 : T Boult to S Dhawan, FOUR! Boult errs in his line. Serves it down the leg side and Dhawan easily nudges it to fine leg for a boundary. First of the match!
|0.0 : Boult vs Dhawan now!
|3.1 : T Boult to R Sharma, Inside edge! A full length ball outside off, Rohit gets forward to push at it but it takes the inner half of his blade and runs through backward square leg for one.
|2.6 : M Henry to S Dhawan, End of another tight over by Henry! Three good overs to begin with by the Kiwis. Length again around off, Dhawan defends it to point.
|2.5 : M Henry to S Dhawan, Extra bounce there! Length delivery on middle, it rises after pitching. Hits the higher portion of Dhawan's bat as he tries to defend.
|2.4 : M Henry to R Sharma, On the pads, first real loose delivery. Rohit though fails to put it away as he misses the flick. The ball hits his pads and rolls on the leg side. The batsmen run a leg bye.
|2.3 : M Henry to R Sharma, Just behind a driving length and on the stumps, Rohit blocks it out.
|2.2 : M Henry to S Dhawan, Good single! Dhawan was quick to take off there. He plays this with soft hands towards mid off and scampers across for a run. He is underway.
|2.1 : M Henry to S Dhawan, A gentle delivery outside off, Dhawan, since it was his first ball, shoulders arms.
|1.6 : T Boult to R Sharma, Gets behind the line of the delivery and keeps it out safely on the leg side. Tidy start from Boult, a maiden.
|1.5 : T Boult to R Sharma, Back of a length delivery wide outside off, an easy leave this time for Rohit.
|1.4 : T Boult to R Sharma, Angling across the batsman, on a good length. Rohit plays it out from the crease to the off side.
|1.3 : T Boult to R Sharma, Shout for an lbw! Not given. Boult lands it on a length around leg, Rohit tries working it around but misses. He is hit on the pads, they appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Two noises there. Kane Williamson doesn't get convinced by his bowler. No DRS taken. Replays show that it hit Rohit first on the front pad and then on the back pad. Clipping the top of leg stump, the replays show later on.
|1.2 : T Boult to R Sharma, Oohh...beaten all ends up! Movement there. Curling back in off the seam from a length around off. Sharma is forward in defense but it shapes back in to beat the inside edge.
|1.1 : T Boult to R Sharma, Starts his spell by putting in a length ball in the line outside off, not much movement. Rohit watches the line closely before making a leave.
|0.6 : Trent Boult to bowl with the second new ball from the other end. He was the tormentor-in-chief in the previous game and would love to produce something similar again.
|M Henry to R Sharma, A single to end and India are off the mark! Could have been a lot more had it not been a good effort by Nicholls. Slightly short and there is width on offer outside off, Rohit stands tall and slashes at it. It goes to the left of the fielder at point. The fielder there dives to his stronger side and makes a half-stop. The man from third man mops it up. A single taken. Good tight over to begin with by Henry, however, not a lot of movement for him. He did not get a lot in
|0.5 : M Henry to R Sharma, JAFFA! Not a lot you can do with that. It is angled into the batsman at first. Rohit has to play at it, he tries to defend with minimal foot movement. The ball though pitches, moves away, beats the outside edge and goes agonizingly close past the off pole.
|0.4 : M Henry to R Sharma, Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the stumps, Rohit once again is solid in defense.
|0.3 : M Henry to R Sharma, A little bit of away movement there but the line is a little too wide outside off, Rohit need not play at those, especially so early.
|0.2 : M Henry to R Sharma, Goes fuller, giving the ball a little more opportunity to do its bit. It goes straight on though and Rohit pushes it towards mid on.
|0.1 : M Henry to R Sharma, Right on the money to begin with, no swing on the first ball though. Good length and on off, Rohit gets right behind the line and keeps it out.
|0.0 : We are all set for the action to begin! The Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan make their way out to the middle. Matt Henry has the first new ball in hand and he will be bowling to the Indian skipper. Two slips in place. Here we go...
|Pitch report - Sunil Gavaskar and Scott Styris standing near the playing area inform that the boundaries on the sides are shorter than the straighter ones so the teams will probably bowl fuller than shorter. Scott mentions the grass on the pitch has been trimmed a little and he reckons that it looks a good one to bat on as there should be medium bounce on this surface. Ends by saying there won't be a lot of swing here and hence, the wicket should suit the batters.
|New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson, says they were looking to bowl first and make use of the early moisture. Informs they have made just a single change as the injured Guptill misses out and Munro comes in. Further adds that he is not sure whether the ball would swing here or not but it generally does at the start. Ends by saying that it is difficult to predict what a good score will be, so they will try to limit India as much as they can.
|Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma, says it looks a good pitch, there is some moisture on it but they want to test themselves. He hopes to put up a good show after a humiliating loss in the last game. Informs they have three changes as Dhoni, Shami and Shankar come in for Karthik, Khaleel and Kuldeep. Mentions they did not have a lot of time after the first game but they will have to read the conditions better and learn from their mistakes. Further adds that had they got close to 200, the story might
|Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of Rohit Sharma. India elect to bat first.
|Last ODI of the series and it's a dead rubber but still there is plenty to play for. India will be eyeing revenge for their humiliating loss in Hamilton while New Zealand will be looking for a 3-2 scoreline which looks way better than 4-1. Hello and welcome everyone for the coverage of the fifth match of the series in Wellington. Two changes look certain at the moment, one is Martin Guptill missing out and other is MS Dhoni returning. Who will come in, who will go out? Stay tuned for the toss to