|0.0 : UPDATE 12.18 am IST (6.48 am GMT) - Oh,Â no! The rain is back and the groundstaff is bringing the cover back on. It is just a drizzle and looks like they are taking a precautionary measure. Hopefully, it is a short delay. Stay tuned for further updates.
|Hardik Pandya, the skipper of India, says they wanted to bowl anyway so they got what they wanted. Adds that the pitch will remain the same throughout the game and there is some grass so they will have to exploit it. Further says that with the skillset of their batters they will do good and they know their job well. Ends by saying that Harshal Patel comes in for Washington Sundar.
|Tim Southee, the skipper of New Zealand,Â says that they will bat first and it looks like a pretty good wicket and they will look to defend. Adds that they can't control the weather and putting runs on the board is always good. Mentions that apart from Yadav's innings, their bowlers did a pretty decent job. Informs that it's a straight swap as Mark Chapman comes in for Kane Williamson. Ends by saying that they will look to improve in this game.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Mark Chapman (In for Kane Williamson), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (C), Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson.Â
|India (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel (In for Washington Sundar), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
|TOSS - New ZealandÂ have won the toss and will BAT first.