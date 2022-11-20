|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 . . 0wd . . 0wd . | . 0wd . . 1 . 4
|Last bat : Ishan KishanBatting34(26b5x41x6) SR:130.77, FoW:51/2 (7.1 Ovs)
|7.5 : Ish Sodhi to Ishan Kishan, Four!
|7.4 : Ish Sodhi to Suryakumar Yadav, Quicker ball on middle,Â Suryakumar plays it to long on for one.
|7.1 : Ish Sodhi to Ishan Kishan, Excellent review from Kishan! That was close though. Sodhi starts with a googly, flatter and around off. Kishan prods to defend but the ball goes through the open gate and hits him on the back leg. An appeal for LBW and up goes the finger. Ishan KishanÂ takes the review straightaway. UltraEdge shows no bat. Ball Tracking shows the wickets are missing. Kishan survives.
|7.3 : Ish Sodhi to Suryakumar Yadav, Touch short and on middle.Â Suryakumar pulls it in the gap to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
|7.2 : Ish Sodhi to Ishan Kishan, On middle, swept to deep square leg for a single.
|6.6 : Ish SodhiÂ to bowl now.
|James Neesham to Suryakumar Yadav, Length and on off, jags back in.Â Suryakumar tucks it to square leg.
|6.4 : Resumption! The players are out in the middle. James NeeshamÂ to continue with his over. 36 minutes of play lost, no overs lost.
|6.5 : James Neesham to Ishan Kishan, This is full and on middle. Kishan lofts it to long on for one.
|6.4 : Update - 1252 IST (0722 GMT) - Good news! It has stopped raining. The play should start anytime soon. The covers are still on though.Â
|Update - 1236 IST (0706 GMT) - The umpires are calling for the covers as the intensity of the rain has increased. The covers are coming on. VVS Laxman is seen havingÂ a chat with the umpire. Stay tuned for further updates.
|James Neesham to Ishan Kishan, Again on a length and outside off. Kishan has a poke at it but misses.
|6.3 : James Neesham to Ishan Kishan, A good length delivery, outside off. Kishan has a wild swing across but misses.
|6.2 : James Neesham to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Two in a row! James NeeshamÂ changes the angle as he comes around the wicket with a short ball. Kishan pulls it behind square on the leg side for four more.
|0.0 : It has started to drizzle.
|6.1 : James Neesham to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Crunched! A length ball, way outside off. Kishan smashes it, over point and to the fence.Â
|5.6 : James NeeshamÂ to bowl now.
|Lockie Ferguson to Suryakumar Yadav, Very full and outside off, it is driven to cover. At the end of the Powerplay, India are 42 for 1.
|5.5 : Lockie Ferguson to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR! Just eludes the fielder! This is on a length and around off.Â Suryakumar steps across and laps it over the keeper, didn't middle this time. Tim SoutheeÂ from first slip runs back and leaps but the ball lobs over him and races to the fence.Â
|5.4 : Lockie Ferguson to Suryakumar Yadav, This is full and outside off, much closer to the off pole.Â Suryakumar looks to drive but misses again.
|5.3 : Lockie Ferguson to Suryakumar Yadav, A length ball, outside off, this one straightens off the deck. Not much movement.Â Suryakumar looks to push but misses.
|5.1 : Lockie Ferguson to Rishabh Pant, OUT! TAKEN! Excellent catch from Southee and New ZealandÂ find the breakthrough. This is short and Pant goes for the pull but this is way outside off. Pant is not fully in control of the shot and ends up getting a top edge. The ball goes over short third man where Tim SoutheeÂ runs back and takes a wonderful catch over his head. Safe pair of hands.
|5.2 : Lockie Ferguson to Suryakumar Yadav, A length ball, outside off.Â Suryakumar guides it through point for a couple of runs.Â
|4.6 : Adam Milne to Rishabh Pant, Slants a length ball on middle. Pant drops it to point for a quick single. Just 6 off the over. New ZealandÂ will be happy with the start.Â
|4.5 : Adam Milne to Rishabh Pant, Outside off. Pant taps it to point.
|4.4 : Adam Milne to Ishan Kishan, On a length and on middle. Kishan nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
|4.3 : Adam Milne to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! This time finds the gap! Adam MilneÂ is still not able to find that length. He serves a full toss now, outside off. Kishan drives it through covers, right of mid off for a boundary.
|4.2 : Adam Milne to Ishan Kishan, Short in length, outside off. Kishan smashes it to mid off but again finds the fielder.Â
|4.1 : Adam Milne to Ishan Kishan, A full toss on middle. Kishan pushes it straight to mid off.
|3.6 : Lockie Ferguson to Ishan Kishan, Follows Kishan on the leg side with a full ball, this is hit to mid on for a single.
|3.5 : Lockie Ferguson to Ishan Kishan, Bangs a bouncer now, around middle. Good pace from Lockie FergusonÂ and Kishan fails to pull it away.
|3.4 : Lockie Ferguson to Rishabh Pant, Leg bye! On the pads. This one rolls off the pads of Pant to short fine leg for a single.
|3.3 : Lockie Ferguson to Ishan Kishan, Overthrow! Outside off. Kishan guides it to short third man. He wants a single but is sent back. The fielder has a shy at the batter's end but misses. The back up fielder fails to collect the ball cleanly and the batters eventually get a single.Â
|3.2 : Lockie Ferguson to Ishan Kishan, On a length and outside off. Kishan dabs it to backward point.
|3.1 : Lockie Ferguson to Ishan Kishan, SIX! Played so effortlessly. On a length and on the pads. Kishan plays the pick up shot. It was in the air for a while but cleared the mid-wicket fence with ease. First six of the match.
|2.6 : Tim Southee to Ishan Kishan, Leg bye! Angles it onto the pads. Kishan misses his clip and it rolls off the pads to short fine leg for a leg bye.
|2.5 : Tim Southee to Rishabh Pant, Full ball, outside off. Pant swings his bat, gets an inside edge to short fine leg for one.Â
|2.4 : Tim Southee to Rishabh Pant, Length ball from around the wicket. Pant pushes it straight to cover. Kishan was off his line and Mitchell SantnerÂ has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.Â
|2.3 : Tim Southee to Rishabh Pant, A length ball, outside off.Â Pant punches it to covers now.Â
|2.1 : Tim Southee to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Played it really late! A length ball, around off. Kishan waits for the ball to arrive, opens the face of the bat in the last moment and places it to third man for a boundary.
|2.2 : Tim Southee to Ishan Kishan, Outside off, Kishan drives it to deep point for one more.
|1.6 : Adam Milne to Rishabh Pant, Hit hard but finds the fielder! On a length and outside off. Pant slaps it to cover-point.
|Adam Milne to Rishabh Pant, Wide! One more! Full ball, going down the leg side. Pant fails to swipe this away. Wided.
|1.5 : Adam Milne to Rishabh Pant, Big swing and a miss! Good idea but Pant fails to execute it. This is very full and around middle and leg. Pant wants to heave this over mid-wicket but only gets an inside edge onto the pads.Â
|1.4 : Adam Milne to Rishabh Pant, On the pads, Pant flicks it straight to mid-wicket.
|Adam Milne to Rishabh Pant, Wide! Milne not able to find his correct line. This is again down the leg side. Pant misses his nudge.
|1.3 : Adam Milne to Rishabh Pant, Outside off on a length. Pant knocks it to point.
|Adam Milne to Rishabh Pant, Five wides! A loosener from Milne! He tries to swing this back in but ends up serving it way down the leg side. No chance for the keeper to stop and the ball races to the fine leg fence.Â
|1.2 : Adam Milne to Ishan Kishan, This is full and on leg.Â Kishan makes room and eases it to mid on for a quick single.Â
|1.1 : Adam Milne to Ishan Kishan, Angles a full ball away from the left-hander.Â Kishan leaves it.
|0.6 : Adam MilneÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Tim Southee to Rishabh Pant, FOUR! Pant is off the mark in style! Southee pitches it up, around off. Pant stays back and whacks it past the diving mid on fielder for a boundary.Â
|0.5 : Tim Southee to Rishabh Pant, Lovely delivery! A length ball, around off and this one seams away at the very last moment. It is delivered at 132.9 kph. Pant is drawn forward to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|0.4 : Tim Southee to Ishan Kishan,Â Kishan is off the mark! A length ball, around off.Â Kishan plays with an open bat-face to third man for a single.
|0.3 : Tim Southee to Ishan Kishan, A length ball, outside off, this one nips back in after landing outside off.Â Kishan dabs it to backward point.
|0.2 : Tim Southee to Ishan Kishan, Short in length, outside off.Â Kishan feels for it but fails to connect his bat on it.
|Tim Southee to Ishan Kishan, Wide! India are underway! Fuller ball and this one shapes away but the line is down the leg side.Â Kishan misses his flick.
|0.1 : Tim Southee to Ishan Kishan, Starts with a beautiful inswinger, full and around off. Kishan pushes it gently to mid off.
|0.0 : So, Ishan KishanÂ will open alongside Rishabh Pant. Kishan walks out with two right-hand gloves and has to rush back. Tim SoutheeÂ to start with the ball. Here we go...
|We are all set for the action. The players line up for the respective national anthems. It will be India's first followed by New Zealand's.
|India (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (C), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson.
|Hardik Pandya, the captain of IndiaÂ says it is good to get a game and the guys are excited. States they need to assess the conditions and see how the wicket plays and play accordingly. Adds pace and bounce now doesn't matter and you need to cope with it.
|Kane Williamson, the skipper of New ZealandÂ says the wicket has been under cover and there is also weather around and that is why they want to bowl. Informs Adam MilneÂ comes in. States they might experiment a little and they are looking forward to this series. Adds playing against India is a great occasion and he hopes his side can do well.