|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 . . . . | . . 4 . . 2
|Last bat : Shubman Gillc Mitchell Santner b Adam Milne13(22b2x40x6) SR:59.09, FoW:39/1 (8.4 Ovs)
|8.4 : Adam Milne to Shubman Gill, OUT! TAKEN! New ZealandÂ have a breakthrough in the game.
|Who will walk out to bat now?
|8.3 : Adam Milne to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Back to back boundaries. Slightly shorter and on off, Shubman GillÂ pulls it over mid-wicket for another boundary!
|8.2 : Adam Milne to Shubman Gill, FOUR! On a length and on off, Shubman GillÂ drives it through covers for a boundary!
|8.1 : Adam Milne to Shubman Gill, Slightly shorter and on off, Shubman GillÂ defends it back towards the bowler.
|7.6 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Excellent timing on this. Fuller and on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ drives it through covers for a boundary!
|7.5 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, Fuller again, on off. Shikhar DhawanÂ works it over mid-wicket for a brace.
|7.4 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, Fuller and on leg, Shikhar DhawanÂ eases it towards mid-wicket.
|7.3 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, Goes fuller this time, Shikhar DhawanÂ knocks it towards the fielder at mid off.
|7.2 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Fine shot. Slightly shorter and on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ uses his feet and carves it over covers for a boundary!
|7.1 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, On a length and on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ looks to play at it but gets a bottom edge as the ball bounces off the deck. Dot.
|6.6 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Fuller and on off, Shubman GillÂ opens the face of his bat and guides it over covers for a brace.
|6.5 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Bowls it on off, Shubman GillÂ eases it towards the fielder at covers.
|6.4 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Goes fuller, Shubman GillÂ defends it back towards Tim Southee.
|6.3 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Fuller and on off, Shubman GillÂ lofts it over mid off but doesn't get the power on right. The fielder chases it. They collect two.
|6.2 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, On a length and on off, Shubman GillÂ defends it to covers.
|6.1 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Good length shaping it away from the batter, Shubman GillÂ looks to drive it but misses.
|5.6 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, Slightly shorter and on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ taps it but finds the fielder at point.
|5.3 : Matt Henry to Shubman Gill, Fuller one down leg, Shubman GillÂ looks to flick it but misses as the ball gets his pads. A stifled appeal turned down.
|5.5 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, Good length with some extra bounce, Shikhar DhawanÂ looks to defend it but misses.
|5.4 : Matt Henry to Shubman Gill, Shubman GillÂ finally gets off the mark! Fuller and on off, Shubman GillÂ looks to block it but miscues it to square leg. They collect one.
|5.2 : Matt Henry to Shubman Gill, Another one outside off, Shubman GillÂ lets this one go as well. Another dot.
|5.1 : Matt Henry to Shubman Gill, Good length and just outside off, Shubman GillÂ looks to defend it but misses. Close!
|4.6 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Fullish delivery outside off, Shikhar DhawanÂ drives it firmly but straight to cover for no run.
|4.5 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Fuller delivery at the pads, Shikhar DhawanÂ looks to flick this one and gets rapped high on the pads. Looks for a quick single but Shubman GillÂ says no.
|4.4 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Banged in short by Tim Southee, Shikhar DhawanÂ advances and defends it to cover for a dot.
|4.3 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Fuller delivery on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ defends it to extra cover for no run.
|4.2 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Good-length delivery outside off, Shikhar DhawanÂ lets it go through to the keeper.
|4.1 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Fuller delivery and swinging into the batter, Shikhar DhawanÂ looks to clip this one on the leg side and gets a leading edge. It was in the air but wide of Tim Southee.
|3.6 : Matt Henry to Shubman Gill, Lovely delivery! Fuller and just outside off, Shubman GillÂ looks to flick this one across the line. The ball holds its line and beats Shubman GillÂ on the outside edge.
|3.5 : Matt Henry to Shubman Gill, Back of a length outside off, Shubman GillÂ punches it off the back foot towards cover for a dot.
|3.4 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, Shorter and angling into the batter, Shikhar DhawanÂ works it off the back foot to fine leg for a single.
|3.3 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, Shorter on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ defends it off the back foot towards point for a dot.
|3.2 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, Short of a length outside off, Shikhar DhawanÂ advances looking to defend and gets beaten on the outside edge.
|3.1 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, Fuller outside off, Shikhar DhawanÂ shoulders arms to it.
|2.6 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Good-length delivery outside off, Shubman GillÂ leaves it alone.
|2.5 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Tad shorter on middle, Shikhar DhawanÂ taps it off the back foot on the leg side and takes a quick single.
|2.4 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, SIX! CRACKING SHOT! Fuller delivery on off and angling in, Shikhar DhawanÂ advances and gets to the pitch of the ball and thumps this over long on fence for a maximum. Good positive intent by Shikhar Dhawan.
|2.3 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Good-length delivery outside off, Shikhar DhawanÂ shimmies down and shoulders arms to it.
|2.2 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Tim SoutheeÂ sees Shikhar DhawanÂ advancing and bangs in short on middle, Shikhar DhawanÂ leaves it alone.
|2.1 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Leg bye! Fuller delivery drifting onto the pads, Shubman GillÂ looks to flick this one. The ball deflects off his pads behind square on the leg side for a single.
|1.6 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, Fuller delivery angling at the pads, Shikhar DhawanÂ clips it wide of square leg and comes back for the second.
|1.5 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, Short-of-a-length outside off, Shikhar DhawanÂ lets it go through to the keeper.
|1.4 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, Touch shorter outside off, Shikhar DhawanÂ shoulders arms to it.
|1.3 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Uppish but safe by Shikhar Dhawan. Fuller delivery outside off, Shikhar DhawanÂ advances down the track and guides it over point for his first boundary.
|1.2 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, Good-length delivery on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ gets on the back oot to defend and gets beaten on the outside edge.
|1.1 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, Starts with a full delivery on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ drives it towards cover for a dot.
|0.6 : Matt HenryÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Good-length delivery outside off, Shubman GillÂ advances down the track and leaves it alone safely.
|0.5 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Beaten! Fullish delivery outside off and angling in, Shubman GillÂ goes for a drive and gets beaten on the inside edge.
|0.4 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Full outside off and swinging away, Shubman GillÂ leaves it alone.
|0.3 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Good-length delivery on off and swinging away, Shubman GillÂ gets on the front foot and defends it towards mid on.
|0.2 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Fuller delivery on off and angling in, Shikhar DhawanÂ looks to defend and gets an outside edge towards third man. Gets off the mark with a single.
|0.1 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Starts with a fullish delivery on offÂ angling in, Shikhar DhawanÂ gets forward and lets it go through to the keeper.
|0.0 : Right then, we are done with theÂ pre-match proceedings. New ZealandÂ players are seen in a huddle in the middle. Shikhar DhawanÂ and Shubman GillÂ walk out with their blades in the middle. Tim SoutheeÂ to start with the ball. Here we go.
|We are all set for the action to begin. The players stride out in the middle for their respective national anthem. It will be India's first, followed by the national anthem of New Zealand.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne ( In for Michael Bracewell).
|India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
|Shikhar Dhawan, the skipper of India,Â says that they will go with the mindset to win the game. Adds that they will look to keep the process right and are looking forward to this game. Shares that rain can be frustrating but the team is in a relaxed mood. Feels that they switch on when the need is to focus. Reckons that there is more grass on this wicket and they would have bowled first as well. Also says that it seamed a lot in the last game and the wicket played well. Says that he is happy wit
|Kane Williamson, the skipper of New Zealand,Â says they will bowl first as the surface is good to bowl on. Adds that overhead conditions are a bit different and they would like to carry on the same performance as they did in the first game. Ends by saying that the surface has a bounce and they have one change in their team - Adam MilneÂ comes in for Michael Bracewell.
|TOSS - The coin toss lands in the favour of New ZealandÂ and they have opted to bowl first.