|4.5 : Update 7.32 am IST (2.02 am GMT) - The groundsmen waited for some time and now they have put on the big covers as well. Not looking good at the moment. Point to be noted - It's still drizzling very lightly.
|Update 8.06 am IST (2.36 am GMT) - No fresh update from the ground. The last we heard was the rain eased a bit but the covers were firmly in place.Â The groundsmen certainly have seen something on the radar that we are not aware of! Stay tuned for more updates...
|UpdateÂ 8.03 am IST (2.33 am GMT) - No fresh update from the ground. The last we heard was the rain eased a bit but the covers were firmly in place.
|Update 7.24 am IST (1.54 am GMT) - The umpires waited for a while but it's a persistent drizzle and they have decided to call for covers. The players head off. It is raining very gently at the moment and let's hope we get going with the game soon. Stay tuned.
|Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Leg bye! Fullish delivery drifting onto the pads, Shubman GillÂ looks to work this one behind square but fails to get any bat on it. The ball deflects off his pads towards fine leg for a single. Tim SoutheeÂ looked interested but it was sliding down the leg side.
|4.4 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Fullish delivery outside off, Shubman GillÂ gets to the pitch of the ball and defends with a straight bat.
|There is a slight drizzle in the air.
|4.3 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Short-of-a-length delivery on middle, Shubman GillÂ defends it with a straight bat back to the bowler.
|4.2 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Southee delivers it on a fuller length around off and Gill just pushes it from the middle of the bat. The ball races past mid on and Daryl Mitchell chases it. He puts in a dive near the fence but the replays find that it's not a clean stop. The third umpire conveys the same and a boundary is signalled.Â
|4.1 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Well stopped! Short in length and wide outside off, Gill slaps it through the line but finds the fielder at point who makes a sharp stop.
|3.6 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, Excellent leave. Henry delivers it just outside off and gets it to shape in a bit off a good length, Dhawan covers his stumps and allows it through.
|3.5 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, Around off, on a good length, Dhawan stays on the back foot and defends it down on the surface.
|3.4 : Matt Henry to Shubman Gill, Appeal for a run out! Fullish delivery on leg, Shubman GillÂ clips it nicely past mid-wicket. Runs two easily and decides to come back for the third on the throw. The fielder fires in a good throw to the keeper who breaks the stumps in a flash. They appeal and it has been referred. The replays find Shikhar DhawanÂ safely in.
|3.3 : Matt Henry to Shubman Gill, Loud shout for LBW! Good-length delivery at the pads, Shubman GillÂ looks to clip this one but misses. Gets rapped on the pads but it was going down the leg side.
|3.2 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, Good-length delivery on the pads, Shikhar DhawanÂ clips it towards fine leg for a single.
|3.1 : Matt Henry to Shubman Gill, Touch short and angling into the batter, Shubman GillÂ works it behind square on the leg side towards fine leg for a single.
|2.6 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Good running! Short-of-a-length delivery on middle, Shubman GillÂ pushes it off the back foot wide of mid-wicket and rushes for a quick single. Mitchell SantnerÂ has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
|2.5 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Fullish delivery just outside off, Shubman GillÂ gets on the front foot and drives it towards mid off for a dot.
|2.4 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Cracking shot! Short and wide outside off, Shubman GillÂ gets into the position early and thumps it through the covers. Second boundary for Shubman Gill.
|0.0 : Shubman GillÂ pulls out. That's a late call from the batter as Tim Southee was almost through his bowling stride.
|2.3 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Good-length delivery going away, Shubman GillÂ advances and shoulders arms to the delivery.
|2.2 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Pitched up and swinging away, Shubman GillÂ defends with a straight bat back to the bowler.
|2.1 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Shortish delivery angling away, Shubman GillÂ taps it on the off side and looks for a single but Shikhar DhawanÂ sends him back.
|1.6 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, Short-of-a-length delivery on middle, Shikhar DhawanÂ defends it off the back foot on the off side.
|1.5 : Matt Henry to Shubman Gill, Fullish delivery on off, Shubman GillÂ gets on the front foot and pushes it wide of mid on for a single.
|1.4 : Matt Henry to Shubman Gill, Tad short and outside off, Shubman GillÂ shoulders arms and leaves it alone.
|1.3 : Matt Henry to Shubman Gill, Good-length delivery swinging away, Shubman GillÂ gets forward and lets it go through to the keeper.
|1.2 : Matt Henry to Shubman Gill, FOUR! SHOT! Fuller delivery on off, Shubman GillÂ presents the full face of the bat and drives it past mid on for his first boundary. Despite all the rain, this outfield is lightning-quick.
|1.1 : Matt Henry to Shubman Gill, Starts with a gentle loosener, short and outside off, Shubman GillÂ leaves it alone.
|0.6 : Matt HenryÂ to speed in from the other end...
|Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Back-of-a-length delivery angling into the batter, Shikhar DhawanÂ defends it back to the bowler. A good start from Tim.
|0.5 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Scrambled seam delivery just outside off, Shikhar DhawanÂ looks to defend this but lets it go.
|0.4 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Good-length delivery on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ defends it off the back foot on the off side.
|0.3 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Good stop! Fullish delivery outside off, Shubman GillÂ drives it with a straight bat towards mid off. Kane WilliamsonÂ dives to his right and keeps it to one.
|0.2 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Some movement on this occasion. It's in the corridor outside off, Gill offers no shot.
|0.1 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, India are away! A delivery around leg and Dhawan tucks it down to fine leg for a single.
|0.0 : Time to get underway! The New Zealand players get into a quick huddle before heading to the ground. The conditions remain murky and there will certainly be some assistance for the pace bowlers. Out walk the Indian openers - Shikhar DhawanÂ and Shubman Gill.âÂ Tim Southee, playing his 150th ODI, is all set to kick off proceedings...Â Â
Shikhar Dhawan, the skipper of India, says that they would have bowled first as well. Reckons that there would be some moisture due to the covers. Feels that they have to go with the pace of the game with the bat. Adds that they started slow early on but accelerated towards the back end of the innings in the first game. Says that they will look to bat with positive intent in this game. Informs that there are two changes in the playing XI - Deepak Hooda comes in for Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur makes way for Deepak Chahar.
Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand, says he is bowling first due to the weather as the pitch has been under cover. Wants his bowlers to make use of the conditions. Informs that they have brought in Michael Bracewell in place of Adam Milne. On Tim Southee playing his 150th ODI, Williamson calls it an incredible achievement and that tells you about his great longevity in the game. Feels that India played well with the bat in the first game but he liked the intensity shown by his bowlers.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (In for Adam Milne), Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.Â
|India (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda (In for Sanju Samson), Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar (In for Shardul Thakur), Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.Â
|TOSS - The coin toss lands in the favour of New ZealandÂ and they have opted to bowl first.