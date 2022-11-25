|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|6.5 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, No run.
|6.4 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Fuller again but this time on middle, Dhawan plays it back to the bowler.
|6.3 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, The tempter, fuller and well outside off, Dhawan shoulders arms to it.
|6.2 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! That is a poor delivery! It is short and on middle, sits up to be hit. This time Dhawan rocks back and hammers it through square leg for a boundary.
|6.1 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, First real short ball of the game. Dhawan stands tall and defends.
|5.6 : Matt Henry to Shubman Gill, SIX! He can't! Over the fence for the first biggie and India will hope that gets GIll going. On middle, he whips it down the ground and over the long on fence. Short boundaries there and Gill clears it easily.
|5.5 : Matt Henry to Shubman Gill, On the off pole, Gill lets the ball come to him and plays it to point. Can he end the over well now?
|5.4 : Matt Henry to Shubman Gill, Continues to land it on a length and on off, Gill pushes it to mid off.
|5.3 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, A little straighter this time, Dhawan works it to mid on and gets to the other end.
|5.2 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, Brilliant from Henry again! Dhawan too played that well. This lands on off and then moves away. Dhawan looks to defend but is beaten again. The good thing by Dhawan was, he did not reach out for it. He kept the ball close to his body.
|5.1 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, That is a top nut! This lands around off, it pitches and then moves away. Dhawan is beaten as he tries to defend. Henry has been excellent so far.
|4.6 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Two good deliveries to end! This lands outside off and it comes back in a little. Not enough though to make the batter play.
|4.5 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Some nice shape away from the batter, it is outside off though and it is left alone.
|4.4 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Dhawan seems to be going after Southee here! He gives him the charge again. Southee, from around the wicket, bangs it short and outside off, it is cut down to third man for one.
|4.3 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, On the fuller side again, Gill pushes it wide of cover for one.
|4.2 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, The outfield did not seem very fast there! This is fuller and around off, Gill strokes it through covers. The ball slows up as it nears the ropes, two taken.
|4.1 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, On off and on a length, Gill pushes it to covers.
|3.6 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, We do have a maiden! Excellent from Henry! Length and outside off to end, Dhawan leaves it alone.
|3.5 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, Five dots in a row! Fuller and on off, Dhawan pushes it to cover. Can we have a maiden?
|3.4 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, Yet again hits the length and on off, Dhawan guides it to point.
|3.3 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, On middle, Dhawan hangs back and plays it back to the bowler. Relentless from Henry so far.
|3.2 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, Another back of a length delivery, just outside off, Dhawan leaves it alone.
|3.1 : Matt Henry to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length and on middle, Dhawan looks to tip and run but is sent back.
|2.6 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, A dot to end but a productive over for the Indians! The last ball is just outside off, Gill watches it go to the keeper.
|2.5 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, On the pads, Dhawan nudges it around the corner and takes one.
|2.4 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, Gill is now off the mark! This is fuller yet again and around off, Gill pushes it wide of mid off and takes one.
|2.3 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, A quick run! Slightly fuller again and on off, Dhawan pushes it to mid off and gets to the other end.
|2.2 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Yet again a delivery which swings back in, it ends up on the pads, Dhawan works it to mid-wicket.
|2.1 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! That is a beautiful shot! Dhawan takes a few steps down the track and makes it into a half volley, he creams it through covers and the ball races away to the fence. Second boundary for Dhawan.
|1.6 : Matt Henry to Shubman Gill, A really good start then from Henry! Length and around off, this lands and jags back in. Gill looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|1.5 : Matt Henry to Shubman Gill, Just outside off and on a length again, not played at.
|1.4 : Matt Henry to Shubman Gill, Fractionaly full this time and on middle, Gill shows the full face of the bat and plays it back to the bowler. Hitting the middle of the bat there. Should make Gill feel good.
|1.3 : Matt Henry to Shubman Gill, Lands it on a length yet again and on off, Gill plays it to cover. Good from Henry after that wide.
|1.2 : Matt Henry to Shubman Gill, Another back of a length delivery on off, Gill guides it to point again.
|1.1 : Matt Henry to Shubman Gill, Gets it right this time! Length and on off, Gill guides it to point.
|Matt Henry to Shubman Gill, WIDE! A false start from Henry! Does get it to shape away but bowls it well wide outside off. Left alone.
|0.6 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Just the boundary then from the first over! This is fullish again and on off, Dhawan strokes it to cover.
|0.5 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Drags his length back now and angles it away from the off pole. Dhawan does not fiddle with it.
|0.4 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Sticks to the fuller line and on middle, Dhawan works it to mid-wicket.
|0.3 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Slightly fuller again, Dhawan pushes it to covers
|0.2 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! That is a really good stroke to get off the mark! First boundary and runs of the game! This is fuller yet again, it shapes back in from around off. Dhawan shows the full face of the bat and strokes it down the ground and to the long off fence.
|0.1 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Some swing for Southee but it is nicely played! Fuller, it starts around off and tails back in. Dhawan works it to mid on.
|0.0 : Time for the action to begin! The players make their way out to the middle. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill are the openers for the Indians. Tim Southee to begin with for the hosts with the first new ball. Here we go...
|India (Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik (On his Debut), Arshdeep Singh (On his Debut), Yuzvendra Chahal.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.
|Shikhar Dhawan, the captain of IndiaÂ says he has been at New Zelaand a few times and enjoyed it here. Adds he would have bowled first as he feels the wicke is sticky. Shares this team has played together and hopes to do their best. Reckons he is grateful for the support they get everywhere. Informs about the team.
|Kane Williamson, the skipper of New ZealandÂ says it is a good deck and will bowl first. Adds they have to make subtle adjustments from the past match and look forward to the new challenge. Shares the outfield is very good. Informs his team in the end.Â