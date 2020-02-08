|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 4 4 . 4 . . | . 1 . . . 4 | 0wd . 0wd 2 w 3 . 4
|Last bat : KL Rahul (W)b Colin de Grandhomme4(8b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:71/4 (13.2 Ovs)
|13.4 : de Grandhomme to K Jadhav, No run.
|13.3 : de Grandhomme to K Jadhav, No run.
|13.2 : Kedar Jadhav walks in at number 6, replacing Rahul.
|de Grandhomme to KL Rahul, OUT! CHOPPED ON! Another wicket thrown away.
|13.1 : de Grandhomme to KL Rahul, A length ball, around off, watchfully defended.
|12.6 : Colin de Grandhomme has been brought into the attack now.
|K Jamieson to S Iyer, A bouncer of lesser threat this time, outside off, swayed away from.
|12.5 : K Jamieson to S Iyer, That is a sharp bouncer and a great shot, followed by an excellent take! Cricket is the winner. A short ball, around off, Iyer sees the ball till the last moment, then sways away watching the ball, arching back. And then, Tom Latham dives spectacularly to his left to stop the ball!
|12.4 : K Jamieson to KL Rahul, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. One run added to the total.
|12.3 : K Jamieson to KL Rahul, Around off, well defended.
|12.2 : K Jamieson to KL Rahul, A bouncer on middle, Rahul ducks.
|12.1 : K Jamieson to S Iyer, Landed outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
|11.6 : Tim Southee to S Iyer, Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
|11.5 : Tim Southee to S Iyer, Back of a length outside off, blocked from the crease.
|11.4 : Tim Southee to S Iyer, MISFIELD, FOUR! Full and outside off, Iyer drives this back to the bowler. Southee gets down, should have stopped it but the ball goes past his hands and beats mid off. Lazy effort.
|11.3 : Tim Southee to S Iyer, Beauty. On a length outside off, Iyer looks to defend but the ball moves away off the seam and squares the batsman up. Beats the outside edge. Southee appeals for a caught behind but receives no support.
|11.2 : Tim Southee to S Iyer, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|11.1 : Tim Southee to KL Rahul, Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|10.6 : K Jamieson to S Iyer, On a good length again, watchfully played out.
|10.5 : K Jamieson to S Iyer, On a good length around off, well defended.
|10.4 : K Jamieson to S Iyer, Around off, defended watchfully.
|10.3 : K Jamieson to S Iyer, FOUR! Up and over! Full and outside off, Iyer lofts this over mid off. Does not get enough bat on it but manages to clear the fielder.
|10.2 : K Jamieson to S Iyer, Around off, defended watchfully.
|10.1 : K Jamieson to S Iyer, Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler.
|9.6 : Tim Southee to KL Rahul, A length ball, around off, Rahul looks to tuck it to the leg side but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. 59/3 for India in Powerplay 1. New Zealand were 52/0 at this stage.
|9.5 : Tim Southee to KL Rahul, A length ball, but a bit too straight, Rahul tucks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|9.4 : KL Rahul walks in at number 5, replacing his skipper.
|Tim Southee to V Kohli, OUT! BOWLED! That is a poor shot.
|9.3 : Tim Southee to S Iyer, Down the leg side, tucked through mid-wicket for a run.
|9.2 : Tim Southee to V Kohli, Full and around off, driven down the ground, past the bowler. Mid on cuts it off. A single taken.
|9.1 : Tim Southee to V Kohli, Huge shout for LBW! The umpire stays calm. Tom Latham walks down for a chat with his bowler. No review taken.
|8.6 : K Jamieson to V Kohli, Landed outside off, steered towards third man for one more.
|8.5 : K Jamieson to V Kohli, FOUR! MURDERED! Well Tom, you won't give me a boundary on the off side? No problem. I will take it on the leg side. A short ball, outside off, Kohli pulls it over short mid-wicket and gets a boundary!
|8.4 : K Jamieson to V Kohli, Another lovely cover drive. But stopped! Yet another beautiful shot from Kohli but Latham has that man at short extra cover placed to perfection.
|8.3 : K Jamieson to S Iyer, Landed outside off, Shreyas dabs it towards third man, pretty fine, to his left but he gets there. One run taken. 50 UP FOR INDIA. A pretty decent rate. 224 more needed from 249 balls.
|8.2 : K Jamieson to V Kohli, On a length outside off, dabbed to third man for a run.
|8.1 : K Jamieson to S Iyer, Full and wide outside off, Iyer throws his bat at it and gets a thick outside edge towards third man. A single taken. Moves to 10, does Iyer, in just 7 balls.
|7.6 : Tim Southee to V Kohli, Landed outside off, a touch wide, left alone again.
|7.5 : Tim Southee to V Kohli, Full and outside off, Kohli gets a big stride, reaches to the pitch of the ball and unfurls probably one of the best cover drives the eye will ever see. But finds short extra cover.
|7.4 : Tim Southee to V Kohli, Full and around off, well blocked out.
|Tim Southee to V Kohli, WIDE. Too far outside off, let through.
|7.3 : Tim Southee to V Kohli, Full and straight, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple.
|7.2 : Tim Southee to S Iyer, Outside off,dabbed to third man for a single.
|7.1 : Tim Southee to S Iyer, Full and outside off, the leg cutter, left alone.
|6.6 : K Jamieson to V Kohli, On a length wide outside off, but just inside the tramline. Kohli lets it pass.
|6.5 : K Jamieson to V Kohli, Full and outside off, driven straight to short extra cover.
|6.4 : K Jamieson to V Kohli, Landed outside off, played straight to backward point.
|6.3 : K Jamieson to V Kohli, On a length outside off, coming in wit the angle, left alone.
|6.2 : K Jamieson to V Kohli, DROPPED! Tough chance, but you don't get easy chances from a master, do you? This might well be the match and who knows, even the series perhaps. Full and outside off, Kohli drives this uppishly. The big Jamieson sticks out his left hand, bends a touch but cannot hang on.
|6.1 : K Jamieson to V Kohli, Full and around off, pushed straight to deepish mid on.
|5.6 : Tim Southee to S Iyer, FOUR! Excellent batting! Landed outside off, Iyer just runs this down towards the slip cordon. Third slip dives to his left, second slip dives to his right but the ball goes through!
|5.5 : Tim Southee to S Iyer, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|5.4 : Tim Southee to S Iyer, Outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|5.3 : Tim Southee to S Iyer, FOUR! AWESOME! What a way to get runs off your very first ball. Half volley outside off, Iyer leans and drives it through the covers!
|5.2 : Tim Southee to V Kohli, That is an excellent stop. Full and outside off, Kohli looks to drive but gets a bit of an outside edge. The ball flies to point where Mark Chapman dives to his left and makes a half stop. A single taken.
|5.1 : Tim Southee to V Kohli, Full and outside off, Kohli reaches out to push but misses.
|4.6 : Tim Southee gets a change of ends. 2-0-10-0 so far.
|Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.
|K Jamieson to P Shaw, OUT! TIMBER! What a big moment for Kyle Jamieson! It is a delight for every bowler. Jamieson gets his first wicket and with some delivery. Full delivery on off, nipping in sharply. Shaw looks to drive without moving his feet. The ball sneaks between his bat and pad, going onto the stumps. Brilliant bowling and now India have lost their second wicket in quick time.
|4.5 : K Jamieson to P Shaw, Fullish on off, Shaw drives it to cover off the front foot.
|4.4 : K Jamieson to P Shaw, No run.
|K Jamieson to P Shaw, On a length on middle, Shaw defends it towards mid on.
|4.3 : K Jamieson to V Kohli, Length ball on middle, Kohli works it to deep square leg for a single.
|4.2 : K Jamieson to V Kohli, Fullish delivery on off, Kohli defends it to point.
|4.1 : K Jamieson to V Kohli, Jamieson starts with a length ball on off, Kohli prods forward and defends it out onto the pitch.
|3.6 : Kyle Jamieson, the debutant is into the attack.
|Tim Southee to P Shaw, On a length on off, Prithvi punches it to the cover fielder.
|3.5 : Tim Southee to P Shaw, Another length ball on off, Shaw pushes it to cover.
|3.4 : Tim Southee to P Shaw, Short of a length on off, Shaw pushes it to the point region.
|3.3 : Tim Southee to P Shaw, FOUR! Smashed! Shaw has gotten off to a flier! Already 6 boundaries for him. Good length ball outside off, Shaw hammers it through the cover region for a boundary.
|3.2 : Tim Southee to V Kohli, EDGY! Very lucky! Fullish delivery around off, Kohli looks to drive but it takes the inside edge of the bat and the ball rolls to fine leg. The batters take a single.
|3.1 : Tim Southee to V Kohli, Good length ball outside off, Kohli shoulders arms to it.
|2.6 : H Bennett to P Shaw, FOUR! Hammered! Short ball on middle, Shaw stands tall and then pulls it towards the long on region for a boundary. A successful over comes to an end from Bennett.
|2.5 : H Bennett to P Shaw, Length ball on off, Shaw defends it off the back foot.
|2.4 : H Bennett to V Kohli, Length ball on the pads, Kohli gets off the mark by flicking this towards the deep square leg region for three.
|2.3 : Virat Kohli is the new man in.
|H Bennett to M Agarwal, OUT! CAUGHT! Bennett, after a poor first few balls gets this on a perfect line and length. This is a brilliant delivery. Agarwal might feel that he should have taken the third off the previous ball. Good length ball on off, Agarwal looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and goes towards Taylor at first slip. He takes a simple catch and New Zealand strike early.
|2.2 : H Bennett to M Agarwal, Poor running from Agarwal! He must have thought that it is going for a boundary. Good length ball on off, Agarwal drives it through the cover region. The fielder chases after it and cleans it up. Agarwal took the first run slowly and only two taken in the end.
|H Bennett to M Agarwal, WIDE! Shortish in length outside off, Agarwal sway away from it. Wide given by the umpire.
|2.1 : H Bennett to M Agarwal, Back of a length ball on off, Agarwal taps it to point.
|H Bennett to M Agarwal, WIDE! Short of a length delivery down the leg side, Agarwal looks to work it to the leg side but misses. Wide signaled.
|1.6 : Tim Southee to P Shaw, FOUR! CRUNCHED! Southee bowls it too wide and outside off, Shaw cuts it uppishly and past the diving point fielder for a boundary.
|1.5 : Tim Southee to P Shaw, Length ball on off, Shaw pushes it to the cover fielder.
|1.4 : Tim Southee to P Shaw, Southee dishes a short length ball on off, Shaw blocks it out onto the pitch.
|1.3 : Tim Southee to P Shaw, On a length on middle, Shaw hops and defends it to mid on.
|1.2 : Tim Southee to M Agarwal, Agarwal is underway!!! Length ball on middle, Agarwal flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|1.1 : Tim Southee to M Agarwal, Southee starts with a length ball on off, Agarwal stands tall and pushes it to point.
|0.6 : Tim Southee will bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
|H Bennett to P Shaw, Full delivery on off, Shaw prods forward and defends it out. Poor start from Bennett as 12 runs have come from the over.
|0.5 : H Bennett to P Shaw, Length ball on off, Shaw defends it to mid-wicket.
|0.4 : H Bennett to P Shaw, FOUR! Horrendous! This is a rocket start for India. Bennett is not being able to get his line right. Fullish on the pads, Shaw flicks it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|0.3 : H Bennett to P Shaw, Length ball on middle, Shaw works it to mid-wicket.
|0.2 : H Bennett to P Shaw, FOUR! This is poor bowling from Shaw! Low full toss on the pads, Shaw flicks it to the fine leg region for a boundary.
|0.1 : H Bennett to P Shaw, MISFIELD AND FOUR! This is not the way you would want to start an innings. Bennett starts with a full delivery on off, Shaw drives it to mid off. Blundell dives but the ball goes past him and into the long off fence.
|0.0 : We are all set to begin the run chase! The Kiwi players are out in the middle to defend 273. Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal follow them out in the middle. Hamish Bennett will start the proceedings with the ball.