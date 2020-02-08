New Zealand vs India Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI, India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020, February 8, 2020

IND 71/4 (13.4) India need 203 runs in 218 balls at 5.58 rpo NZ 273/8 (50) Live CRR: 5.46 share share Google +

Google +

Facebook

Facebook

Twitter

Twitter

Whatsapp

Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR

Bowlers O M R W Econ

Commentary :