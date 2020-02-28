|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | 1 4 . . 1 .
|Last bat : Prithvi Shawc Tom Latham b Kyle Jamieson54(64b8x41x6) SR:84.38, FoW:80/2 (19.1 Ovs)
|18.6 : N Wagner to Pujara, Length ball on middle, CP flicks it to mid-wicket.
|18.5 : N Wagner to Pujara, Good length ball outside off, Pujara leaves the ball alone.
|18.4 : N Wagner to Shaw, Around middle, Shaw pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 50-run stand is up between the two.
|18.3 : N Wagner to Shaw, Short ball down the leg side, Shaw ducks under it.
|18.2 : N Wagner to Shaw, SIX! Risky way to get to Shaw's fifty! Second fifty for him in Tests. Wagner dishes a short ball around middle and leg, Shaw pulls it over the deep square leg fielder for a maximum. Boult jumps but the ball goes over him.
|18.1 : N Wagner to Shaw, Wagner starts with a short ball around middle and leg, Shaw ducks under it.
|17.6 : Neil Wagner is brought on for the first time today.
|K Jamieson to Pujara, FOUR! Poor delivery from Jamieson! On a length on leg, Pujara flicks it easily towards fine leg for a boundary.
|17.5 : K Jamieson to Pujara, Full delivery on off, Pujara drives it through mid off. Williamson chases it and does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get two runs.
|17.4 : K Jamieson to Pujara, On middle, Pujara flicks it to square leg.
|17.3 : K Jamieson to Shaw, On a length on middle, Shaw flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get three runs.
|17.2 : K Jamieson to Shaw, BEATEN! Full and just outside off, Shaw looks to drive but misses it due to the inward movement on this one.
|17.1 : K Jamieson to Shaw, Full delivery on off, Shaw drives it to covers.
|16.6 : de Grandhomme to Pujara, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|16.5 : de Grandhomme to Pujara, Length ball on middle, Cheteshwar works it to the leg side.
|16.4 : de Grandhomme to Pujara, On middle, defended out.
|16.3 : de Grandhomme to Pujara, Full on middle, Pujara defends it out off the front foot.
|16.2 : de Grandhomme to Pujara, Good length ball outside off, Pujara shoulders arms to this one.
|16.1 : de Grandhomme to Pujara, NOT OUT! Missing the stumps! Only the height could have saved Pujara and that is exactly what has happened here. Good length ball around middle, swinging in. Pujara surprisingly looks to leave it alone but gets hit on the pads. Colin de Grandhomme appeals but the umpire shakes his head. After a brief discussion with Williamson, the Kiwis take the review.
|15.6 : An LBW appeal has been taken upstairs. Pujara is the man in question. It looks close. He has left the ball alone so the impact would not matter. Let's see what happens.
|K Jamieson to Shaw, Length ball on off, Shaw prods forward and then pushes it to the point fielder.
|15.5 : K Jamieson to Shaw, Good length ball on middle, Shaw flicks it to square leg.
|15.4 : K Jamieson to Shaw, On off, Prithvi solidly blocks it out.
|15.3 : K Jamieson to Shaw, Very full delivery down the leg side, Shaw looks to flick but misses to get any bat on it.
|K Jamieson to Shaw, FIVE WIDES! Way over the keeper! Jamieson digs in a bouncer around middle, Shaw ducks under it. Watling hops and then tries to collect it but the ball flies over his head and into the fence.
|15.2 : K Jamieson to Shaw, Good length ball around off, Shaw looks to defend but it goes off the inner half towards square leg.
|15.1 : K Jamieson to Shaw, Very full delivery on middle, Shaw digs it out to the off side.
|14.6 : de Grandhomme to Pujara, Good length ball on middle, Pujara blocks it out onto the pitch.
|14.5 : de Grandhomme to Pujara, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|14.4 : de Grandhomme to Shaw, EDGY! Good length ball outside off, Shaw looks to push it off the back foot but it takes the inside edge and goes past the leg stump and towards the fine leg region. The batters take a single.
|14.3 : de Grandhomme to Shaw, Length ball on off, Shaw pushes it to cover off the back foot.
|14.2 : de Grandhomme to Shaw, Doesn't carry! Good length ball outside off, Shaw looks to defend with hard hands but it takes the outside edge and lands just short of Southee at second slip.
|14.1 : de Grandhomme to Shaw, Good length ball on middle, Prithvi works it to the leg side.
|13.6 : K Jamieson to Pujara, On middle, Cheteshwar flicks it to mid-wicket. Jamieson starts with a maiden.
|13.5 : K Jamieson to Pujara, BEATEN! Length ball outside off, Pujara looks to defend but misses to get any bat on it.
|13.4 : K Jamieson to Pujara, BEATEN! Beautiful from Jamieson! Just over the off stump! Good length ball around off, swinging in. Pujara looks to defend but the ball sneaks between his bat and pad and into the mitts of the keeper. It goes just above the off stump.
|13.3 : K Jamieson to Pujara, Full outside off, Pujara shoulders arms to this one.
|13.2 : K Jamieson to Pujara, Back of a length ball on off, Pujara stands tall and then defends it out onto the pitch.
|13.1 : K Jamieson to Pujara, Good length ball outside the off stump line, swinging away, Pujara looks to defend at first but then decides to leave it alone.
|12.6 : Kyle Jamieson is on.
|de Grandhomme to Shaw, FOUR! Nicely played! Fullish delivery outside off, Shaw punches it past the point fielder and into the fence.
|12.5 : de Grandhomme to Shaw, On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|12.4 : de Grandhomme to Shaw, Good length ball around middle, Shaw looks to flick but misses to get hit on the thigh pad.
|12.3 : de Grandhomme to P Shaw, Well fielded! Shortish outside off, Shaw punches it crisply towards point where Blundell dives and makes a good stop. Saved a certain boundary.
|12.2 : de Grandhomme to Shaw, Good length ball on middle, Shaw defends it out to the bowler.
|12.1 : de Grandhomme to Shaw, FOUR! Nice way to start after the Drinks break! Full on middle, Shaw creams the drive past the bowler and into the fence for a boundary.
|11.6 : Drinks Break! India have started positively after being put into bat by the Kiwis. Shaw has looked good and has already hit 6 boundaries while Pujara has started off solidly. For the Kiwis, Boult looked good and was rewarded with a wicket of Mayank Agarwal. An interesting passage of play awaits.
|T Boult to Pujara, Outside off, Pujara makes another leave to the keeper.
|11.5 : T Boult to Pujara, Good length ball on middle, Pujara defends it back to Boult.
|11.4 : T Boult to Pujara, Full delivery way outside off, Pujara has no problems in leaving it alone.
|11.3 : T Boult to Pujara, FOUR! Half volley and put away! It is bowled around off, Pujara drives it through mid off for a boundary. First one for him in this innings. 50 up for the visitors.
|11.2 : T Boult to Pujara, Length ball outside the off stump line, Cheteshwar lets the ball go to the keeper.
|11.1 : T Boult to Pujara, Good length ball on middle, Pujara defends it out.
|10.6 : de Grandhomme to Shaw, FOUR! Creamed! Excellent shot from Shaw! Fullish outside off, Shaw leans forward and drives it through the cover region for a boundary.
|10.5 : de Grandhomme to Pujara, Another full delivery down the leg side, Pujara tucks it to fine leg for a single.
|10.4 : de Grandhomme to Shaw, Full on middle and leg, Prithvi flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|10.3 : de Grandhomme to Shaw, Good length ball around middle and leg, Shaw looks to flick but misses to get hit on the thigh pad.
|10.2 : de Grandhomme to Shaw, Good length ball on off, Shaw defends it off to the cover region.
|10.1 : de Grandhomme to Shaw, Full delivery on off, Shaw drives it towards mid off.
|9.6 : Colin de Grandhomme is into the attack.
|T Boult to Pujara, Length ball outside off, Pujara leaves the ball alone.
|9.5 : T Boult to Pujara, Pujara is off the mark off the thirteenth delivery! Full delivery outside off, Pujara drives it through the cover region and picks up a couple.
|9.4 : T Boult to Pujara, Good length ball outside off, Pujara leaves it alone.
|9.3 : T Boult to Pujara, Outside off, left alone.
|9.2 : T Boult to Shaw, LEG BYE! Good length ball on the pads, Shaw looks to flick but misses to get hit on the thigh pad. The ball rolls to the leg side and the batters steal a leg bye.
|9.1 : T Boult to Shaw, Just short! Shaw is really lucky here! Could have gone straight into the hands of the fielder at first slip. Good length ball outside off, Shaw, without moving his feet looks to push. It takes the outside edge and goes towards first slip. Southee, at second slip dives to his left but does not get a hand on it. Taylor moves to his right but the ball falls short of him as well.
|8.6 : Tim Southee to Pujara, Full delivery on middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
|8.5 : Tim Southee to Pujara, Full on off, Pujara lunges forward and then defends it out to mid off.
|8.4 : Tim Southee to Shaw, Good length ball around middle, Shaw pushes it to mid off and takes a single.
|8.3 : Tim Southee to Shaw, Southee bowls a bouncer around middle, Shaw ducks under it.
|8.2 : Tim Southee to Shaw, Good length ball outside off, Shaw shoulders arms to this one.
|8.1 : Tim Southee to Shaw, FOUR! Excellent timing from Shaw! Full on the pads, Shaw flicks it beautifully wide of the mid on fielder for a boundary.
|7.6 : T Boult to Pujara, Good length ball on off, Pujara defends it to cover.
|7.5 : T Boult to Pujara, Good length ball on middle, swinging in, Pujara works it uppishly, just past the short leg fielder.
|7.4 : T Boult to Pujara, Short ball outside off, Pujara sways away from it.
|7.3 : T Boult to Pujara, Fuller one on middle, Pujara is solid in defense and does so back to the bowler.
|7.2 : T Boult to Pujara, Full on middle, Pujara defends it out.
|7.1 : T Boult to Pujara, Full delivery on off, Pujara tucks it to mid-wicket.
|6.6 : Tim Southee to Shaw, On a length on off, Shaw pushes it to the mid off fielder.
|6.5 : Tim Southee to Shaw, BOUNCER! It is bowled around middle, Shaw ducks under it.
|6.4 : Tim Southee to Shaw, On middle, Prithvi pushes it to mid on.
|6.3 : Tim Southee to Shaw, Good length ball on off, Shaw defends it to the off side off the front foot.
|6.2 : Tim Southee to Shaw, Good length delivery on leg, Shaw looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
|6.1 : Tim Southee to Shaw, On a length on off, Shaw punches it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
|5.6 : T Boult to Pujara, On a length on off, Cheteshwar blocks it out.
|5.5 : T Boult to Pujara, Good length ball on middle, Pujara defends it out onto the pitch off the back foot.
|5.4 : Cheteshwar Pujara is the new batsman in.
|Boult to Agarwal, OUT! LBW! Three reds it is and Boult has struck the first blow for his side. Brilliant delivery from Trent Boult. New Zealand have struck early yet again. Full delivery on middle and leg, swinging in. Agarwal looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Trent and the rest of his teammates put in an appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Agarwal discusses with his partner and then decides to go for the review. The Ultra Edge rolls in and it shows that there was no ba
|5.3 : Mayank Agarwal has been given out LBW and after a brief discussion with Prithvi Shaw decides to refer the LBW decision upstairs. There is no bat involved and the Ball Tracker shows that it was all reds.
|T Boult to Agarwal, Play and a miss! Nicely bowled from Boult! Full delivery outside off, Agarwal looks to play the drive but fails to make any connection with it.
|5.2 : T Boult to Agarwal, Good length ball on middle, Agarwal tucks it to mid-wicket.
|5.1 : T Boult to Agarwal, EDGY FOUR! Good length ball on middle, Agarwal looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and goes through the gully region for a boundary.
|4.6 : Tim Southee to Shaw, FOUR! Beautiful from Shaw! Southee overpitches this one on middle, Shaw drives it past the bowler through mid on for the second boundary of the over.
|4.5 : Tim Southee to Shaw, FOUR! Shaw is looking in fantastic touch! Back of a length ball outside off, Shaw stands tall and then punches it off the back foot to the cover fence for a boundary.
|4.4 : Tim Southee to Agarwal, Full delivery on the pads, Agarwal flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|4.3 : Tim Southee to M Agarwal, Full delivery around off, Mayank pushes it down to mid off.
|4.2 : Tim Southee to Agarwal, Very full delivery outside off. It swings in after pitching but Agarwal watches it closely and lets it go to the keeper.
|4.1 : Tim Southee to Agarwal, Full delivery on the pads, Agarwal works it to mid-wicket.
|3.6 : T Boult to Shaw, Length delivery around off, Shaw pushes it to cover off the back foot.
|3.5 : T Boult to Shaw, Good length delivery on middle, Shaw blocks it off the back foot to the bowler.
|3.4 : T Boult to Shaw, On the pads, Shaw looks to flick but misses to get hit on the thigh pad.
|3.3 : T Boult to Shaw, Another full delivery on middle, Shaw drives it past Boult, who gets a hand on it but fails to stop it and picks up a couple before the fielder comes across and cleans it up.
|3.2 : T Boult to Shaw, Full on middle, swinging in. Shaw blocks it out off the front foot to cover.
|3.1 : T Boult to Agarwal, Good length ball on the pads, Agarwal works it to the deep square leg region for a single.
|2.6 : Tim Southee to Shaw, FOUR! Positive start from India! Short of a length outside off, Shaw rocks on his back foot and then punches it through the point region for a boundary.
|2.5 : Tim Southee to Shaw, Full on off, moving away from Shaw. Prithvi plays it towards mid off.
|2.4 : Tim Southee to Shaw, Very full delivery on off, Shaw pushes it to point.
|2.3 : Tim Southee to Shaw, Southee dishes a full delivery outside off, Shaw drives it through covers for another couple. Good positive start from Prithvi Shaw.
|2.2 : Tim Southee to Shaw, Creamed! Good length ball outside off, Shaw leans forward and drives it through covers. The fielder chases after it and cleans it up but does not stop the batters from taking two.
|2.1 : Tim Southee to Shaw, Good length delivery on off. It swings away and Shaw solidly defends it to the mid off region.
|1.6 : T Boult to Agarwal, Length ball on the pads, Agarwal looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. 6 runs from the first over off Boult.
|1.5 : T Boult to Shaw, Good running! Length ball around off, Shaw defends it to cover and takes off for a quick single. They make it easily in the end.
|1.4 : T Boult to Shaw, Excellent bowling from Boult! Good length ball outside the off stump line, Shaw looks to defend but the ball whizzes past the outside edge of the bat and goes into the mitts of the keeper.
|1.3 : T Boult to Shaw, Fullish delivery outside the off stump line, Shaw shoulders arms to this one.
|1.2 : T Boult to Shaw, FOUR! Shaw is underway with a boundary! Good length ball outside off, Shaw gets to the pitch of the ball and then looks to push but it takes the outside edge and goes through the backward point region for the first boundary of the game.
|1.1 : T Boult to Agarwal, India are underway! Boult starts with an inswinger on middle, Agarwal flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|0.6 : Trent Boult to bowl from the other end.
|Tim Southee to Shaw, Good length ball outside off, Shaw pushes it to cover. Excellent start from Southee. A maiden to start off.
|0.5 : Tim Southee to Shaw, Good length ball on middle, Shaw flicks it to square leg. Shaw thinks of a single but is sent back by Agarwal. Of all things, India do not want a run out.
|0.4 : Tim Southee to Shaw, Full delivery on off, swinging away, Shaw prods forward and drives it to mid off.
|0.3 : Tim Southee to P Shaw, Full delivery on middle and leg, Shaw pushes it to the mid on fielder.
|0.2 : Tim Southee to Shaw, Good length ball on middle, Shaw this time solidly defends it out back to the bowler.
|0.1 : Tim Southee to Shaw, Swing straightaway! Southee starts with a length ball on middle, swinging away. Shaw looks to play the flick but misses to get hit on the thigh pad. Good start from Southee.
|0.0 : We are all set to begin! The Kiwi players make their way out to the middle, after being in a huddle. Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw follow them out. Tim Southee will start for the hosts. 3 slips in place for him.
|Both teams make their way out to the field for their respective National Anthems. First up is India's followed by the Kiwis.
|Neil Wagner is now down for an interview who became a father recently. He says that it has been a pretty special week and it is nice to be back with the guys and play some Test cricket. Adds that he and his wife were watching the first game from the hospital and it was good to see the boys playing well. Goes onto say that he is looking forward to this game.
|Ajinkya Rahane is down for an interview. He says that they were expecting it to rain today but it is good to see that it has cleared now. Adds that they are looking forward to this game. States that they got starts in Wellington and it is important that they get partnerships. Goes onto say that this wicket plays really well and there is more bounce on this wicket. States that they need to adjust to the conditions quickly.
|Pitch report - Mark Richardson says that there is a lot of grass on this wicket. Says that it will remain green for a long period of time. Adds that it is a spongy wicket with some moisture on it and it might take two days to harden up. Adds that it is not a great day to be a batsman on this wicket.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner (In place of Ajaz Patel), Trent Boult.
|India (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (In place of Ravichandran Ashwin), Umesh Yadav (In place of Ishant Sharma), Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
|Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, says that they would have bowled first as well but they are ready to do the difficult. Says that Umesh Yadav replaces Ishant Sharma, who is facing an injury and Ravindra Jadeja comes in for Ravichandran Ashwin. Goes onto say that they need to find ways to score on this wicket.
|Kane Williamson, the New Zealand skipper, says that they are going to have a bowl first. Adds that the pitch has a greenish tinge on it and they give a chance for the pacers early on. States that Neil Wagner comes in for Ajaz Patel. Goes on to say that there will be bounce on this wicket.
|Toss - Time for the spin of the coin. New Zealand have won the toss and they choose to bowl first.
|Greetings! Welcome to our coverage of the second Test match between India and New Zealand. After being thrashed in the first Test, India would hope that they perform better and level the series. Ishant Sharma might miss out as he is facing injury problems and that will be a big blow. They are set to retain Shaw as the second opener despite having a poor first Test. New Zealand, on the other hand, were brilliant with the ball at the Basin Reserve and to further bolster their bowling attack, Neil