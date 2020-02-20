Photos
3323
1
L
India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020
New Zealand vs India Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020, February 21, 2020
NZ
216/5
(71.1)
New Zealand lead by 51 runs
IND
165/10
(68.1)
Live
CRR:
2.42
Batsmen
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat :
Henry Nichollsc Virat Kohli b Ravichandran Ashwin17(62b2x40x6) SR:27.42, FoW:207/5 (69.5 Ovs)