|0.0 : The time has come, the last day of the World Cup, two teams, England and New Zealand, have a chance to create history today. A win for either in this final, will see their long wait end to get their hands on the cup. Also, the final is being played at probably the most prestigious ground, the Home of Cricket, the Mecca of Cricket, Lord's. It just does not get better than this. Hello and welcome to the coverage.
|Kevin Pietersen recently said, the team which beats India, will probably go onto win the World Cup. In today's case, both the sides have done so but there can be only one winner. The English team are firm favorites on recent form and also, they seem a stronger side on paper. New Zealand however, did not enter the Semi Finals in the best of forms but their win over India would have taken their confidence to another level so they also can't be ruled out. One believes, it is a battle between the dy
|PITCH REPORT - Sourav Ganguly says there has been a bit of rain in the morning but the sun is out. States the surface looks very green, a lot greener you would see in the ODI game. Reckons it might just assist the pacers early on. Further adds it is a big game so the decision at the toss will be an important one. He ends by saying, the team which wins the toss should bat first.
|TOSS - It is time for the toss. The two captains are out there. Morgan flips it, Williamson calls tails and it lands in his favor. NEW ZEALAND WILL BAT FIRST!
|Kane Williamson says it is a tough decision, if you look at the surface, it seems a bat first surface but the conditions overhead gets him a touch confused. States it was great to get over the line against India but today is a different game and against a different team. Mentions he will always back Guptill with the bat, they know what kind of a player he is. Further adds they have showed a lot of fight and character and he hopes for the same. Also tells, it is a lot different from the 2015 fina
|Eoin Morgan says he is not at all disappointed, it was a 50-50 call and it does not matter now. States the team which plays well will lift the trophy. Informs Bairstow is fully fit and they are all ready for this game. Their performance against Australia was very good, especially the bowlers, they started off really well and the others continued the good work and he hopes to do something similar. Everybody has put in a lot of hard work in the last 4 years and they have created a different amount
|New Zealand (Unchanged Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
|England (Unchanged Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
|Time for the National Anthems! A huge round of applause as the umpires and the players make their way out to the middle. New Zealand will sing their first and then it will be England's turn.
|Done and dusted with the National Anthems! It is game time now. The English players make their way out to the centre and they are followed by the New Zealand openers, Martin Guptill and Tom Latham. Chris Woakes has the first new ball in hand and he will be bowling to the right-hander. Here we go...
|0.1 : C Woakes to M Guptill, WIDE! New Zealand are underway! But Guptill just might have indicated that he is going after the bowlers straightaway. This is wide outside off, Guptill needs no sighters. He goes after it but misses.
|C Woakes to M Guptill, Corrects his line and bowls it on off, Guptill defends it out.
|0.2 : C Woakes to M Guptill, A little movement for Woakes. He lands it around off and gets it to shape away. Guptill takes a few steps down the track and lets it be.
|0.3 : C Woakes to M Guptill, A tighter line this time, it is on middle, Guptill works it to mid-wicket.
|0.4 : C Woakes to M Guptill, Guptill comes down the pitch again, he then looks to cut this fractionally short delivery. It is too close to play that shot so he mistimes it to point.
|0.5 : C Woakes to M Guptill, FOUR! Guptill is off the mark in style! This was uppish but away from the fielder. A little luck there for Guptill which he probably hasn't had in the World Cup so far. No better day for it to go your way than today. This is a back of a length ball outside off, Guptill stands tall and guides it in the air but wide of point. Despite the rain in the morning, it races away.
|0.6 : C Woakes to M Guptill, A dot to end! 5 from the first over. Good length and outside off, MG shoulders arms to this one.
|Jofra Archer to bowl with the second new ball.
|1.1 : J Archer to H Nicholls, Goes extremely full but there is no swing for Archer. Nicholls plays it to mid on.
|1.2 : J Archer to H Nicholls, A leg bye! This is on the pads, Nicholls looks to flick but misses. The ball brushes the pads and rolls on the leg side. A run is taken.
|1.3 : J Archer to M Guptill, Confusion but no harm done! This is shorter and on middle, Guptill works it towards square leg and sets off but Nicholls sends him back in time.
|1.4 : J Archer to M Guptill, Two now! This one comes back in just a little from middle, Guptill works it through backward square leg and takes two.
|1.5 : J Archer to M Guptill, What happened there? A huge appeal, actually, Archer started celebrating but then it has been turned down. England do not review too. Replays suggest that is a top class decision. A brilliant ball though by Archer. This lands on middle and off and then straightens. Guptill is squared up as he tries to defend. It goes off the back thigh and to the keeper.
|1.6 : J Archer to M Guptill, A good first over by Archer. The last ball is on a length and on off, MG keeps it out.
|2.1 : C Woakes to H Nicholls, A little too straight, this it worked to square leg.
|2.2 : C Woakes to H Nicholls, This is fired outside off, Nicholls shoulders arms to this one.
|Nicholls is a goner! He has reviewed. Only an inside edge can save him.
|2.3 : C Woakes to H Nicholls, NOT OUT! The ball is going over! Never saw that coming to be honest. At first, it seemed plumb. Woakes lands this just behind a length and on middle, this one comes back in. Beats the inside edge of the bat and hits the back pad. An appeal and the umpire raises the finger. Nicholls has a chat with Guptill, he does indicate that he feels it is high. Guptill gives him the nod and they take the review. Replays roll in and they show the on-field call has to be overturned
|2.4 : C Woakes to H Nicholls, Good length and on middle, this is defended.
|2.5 : C Woakes to H Nicholls, On the pads, Nicholls works it through square leg and takes two.
|2.6 : C Woakes to H Nicholls, Back of a length and on off, Nicholls goes back and keeps it out. A testing over from Woakes.
|3.1 : J Archer to M Guptill, Good length and around off. Guptill keeps it out.
|3.2 : J Archer to M Guptill, SIX! Brilliant shot from Guptill but he would have surely had his heart in his mouth for a bit. Guptill comes down the track and also makes room and Archer bowls it short outside off. Martin arches and looks to upper cut. It seems a little edgy but just about clears the third man fence. First of the final.
|3.3 : J Archer to M Guptill, Well done Buttler! This is outside off, Guptill leaves it. It swings away after going past the batter. Buttler dives and stops it.
|3.4 : J Archer to M Guptill, FOUR! Hammered! That is hit with some power! Good Archer did not get a hand to that one. Guptill once again uses his feet and makes this into a half volley. He smashes it over the bowler who does stretch his hand upwards but the ball goes past him by then. Guptill has come out with a lot of intent here. Just the way he likes to play.
|3.5 : J Archer to M Guptill, This is bowled into the body of Guptill, cramping him for room. MG works it through the leg side for one.
|3.6 : J Archer to H Nicholls, Another single to end! 12 from the over. Nicholls now works it towards mid-wicket and takes one.
|4.1 : C Woakes to H Nicholls, Good length and outside off, HN leaves it.
|4.2 : C Woakes to H Nicholls, Shorter and outside off, Nicholls hops and guides it down to third man for one.
|4.3 : C Woakes to M Guptill, Almost! This is angled into the middle pole, Guptill looks to defend but does so outside the line. It goes off the inner half towards fine leg for one.
|4.4 : C Woakes to H Nicholls, Shorter in length and outside off, Nicholls guides it to point.
|4.5 : C Woakes to H Nicholls, Another length ball outside off, Nicholls once again guides it to point, off the front foot this time.
|4.6 : C Woakes to H Nicholls, Another dot to end another good over from Woakes. This is on off, Nicholls defends it onto the ground.
|5.1 : J Archer to M Guptill, A quick run! This is on the pads, Guptill nudges it on the leg side and gets to the other end.
|5.2 : J Archer to H Nicholls, Back of a length and on off, Nicholls guides it to point.
|5.3 : J Archer to H Nicholls, Nicely played! A little too straight, Nicholls works it through square leg and completes two.
|5.4 : J Archer to H Nicholls, Lands it on a length and around off, Nicholls defends it onto the ground.
|5.5 : J Archer to H Nicholls, That was nippy! This lands on leg stump and skids through. Nicholls looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|5.6 : J Archer to H Nicholls, Nicholls keeps strike! Shorter on middle, Nicholls looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls on the leg side for one.
|6.1 : C Woakes to H Nicholls, Woakes is really bowling well here! He just needs to be a touch fuller. Once again it is behind a length and it comes back in after pitching on off. Nicholls looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes towards backward point and a single is taken.
|0.0 : Another review by New Zealand! This time by Guptill as he has been given LBW. This too looks out to the naked eye.
|6.2 : C Woakes to M Guptill, OUT! Three reds and Guptill's positive stay does not last long. He takes a review along with him. That looked out to be honest, that review should not have been taken. Woakes gets his length spot on this time. This is slightly fuller around off, it comes back in. Guptill does not adjust to the movement and hence, ends up driving outside the line. It hits the back pad. An appeal and the umpire raises the finger. Guptill, after a chat with his partner, reviews. Replays
|Kane Williamson is the new man in.
|6.3 : C Woakes to K Williamson, In the corridor of uncertainty! Williamson lets it be.
|6.4 : C Woakes to K Williamson, Outside off, Williamson lets it be.
|6.5 : C Woakes to K Williamson, Another delivery on the off pole, Williamson keeps it out. Perfect line and length from Woakes.
|6.6 : C Woakes to K Williamson, That is a beauty! This starts on off and then moves away late. Williamson plays inside the line and gets beaten. A top class over from Chris comes to an end.
|7.1 : J Archer to H Nicholls, OUCH! This is shorter and on the body, Nicholls looks to flick but misses to get hit near the box. He shows no signs of pain though.
|7.2 : J Archer to H Nicholls, Quick run! A back of a length ball on off, Nicholls stands tall and looks to defend. He is a touch late and the ball hits the inside edge and then rolls behind the wicket. Williamson calls for one and Nicholls obliges. Buttler gets to the ball and has a shy at the other end but misses. Henry's dive would have saved him though.
|7.3 : J Archer to K Williamson, First delivery Archer bowls to Williamson is a sharp bumper which Kane spots early and evades it.
|7.4 : J Archer to K Williamson, Unplayable! Brilliant! This is on a length and around off, it pitches and moves away. Williamson plays inside the line once again and gets beaten.
|7.5 : J Archer to K Williamson, Now a short one and on the body, Williamson ducks under it.
|7.6 : J Archer to K Williamson, On the off pole, Williamson defends it out. 2 runs and a wicket from the last two overs.
|8.1 : C Woakes to H Nicholls, Good length and on off, Nicholls keeps it out.
|8.2 : C Woakes to H Nicholls, That was there to be hit! Shorter and wide outside off, Nicholls throws his bat at it but misses.
|8.3 : C Woakes to H Nicholls, On the off pole again, Nicholls pushes it back to mid off.
|8.4 : C Woakes to H Nicholls, Direct hit and that would have been close! Nicholls strokes this full ball towards mid off and takes off. Roy picks the ball up and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Nicholls would have been in.
|8.5 : C Woakes to K Williamson, Good length and on off, Williamson lunges and defends it late onto the ground.
|8.6 : C Woakes to K Williamson, Another dot to end! Williamson is late to get off the mark! Shorter and outside off, KW lets it be.
|9.1 : J Archer to H Nicholls, Back of a length and on off, Nicholls stands tall and defends it out.
|9.2 : J Archer to H Nicholls, Another leg bye! This is on the pads again, Nicholls looks to flick but misses. It hits the pads and rolls towards third man for a run.
|9.3 : J Archer to K Williamson, This lands way outside off and then comes back in. Williamson lets it be. Buttler was moving to his right but ends up taking it with his hands stretched to his left.
|9.4 : J Archer to K Williamson, Good running! This is on middle, Williamson works it towards square leg and gets to the other end. Williamson is off the mark.
|9.5 : J Archer to H Nicholls, Once again, the length is the problem here! It is behind a length and on middle, it comes back in after pitching. Nicholls misses and gets hit high on the pads.
|9.6 : J Archer to H Nicholls, This time Henry solidly defends the last ball back to the bowler. Just the two from the 10th. So Powerplay 1 started off brilliantly for New Zealand but it will be England who will be happier at the moment. They have pulled things back brilliantly. The Kiwis are 33 for 1.
|Powerplay 2 has been signaled! Now a maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the ring till the 40th over.
|10.1 : C Woakes to K Williamson, This is down the leg side, Williamson looks to flick but misses. Wided.
|C Woakes to K Williamson, Shorter in length and outside off, KW throws his bat at it. It goes off the outside edge but all along the ground to third man for one.
|10.2 : C Woakes to H Nicholls, Nicholls shuffles across and Woakes lands it around middle. It is behind a length again. Nicholls looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|10.3 : C Woakes to H Nicholls, FOUR! Slapped! A rare loose ball by Woakes and you have to put those away. This is shorter in length and outside off, Nicholls slaps it hard, through cover-point and the ball races away. A welcome boundary.
|10.4 : C Woakes to H Nicholls, Fuller and outside off. HN hits it through cover-point and takes one this time. A sweeper was in place after the last boundary.
|10.5 : C Woakes to K Williamson, Back of a length and on middle, Williamson defends it.
|10.6 : C Woakes to K Williamson, A dot to end! Good length and outside off, Williamson does not fiddle with it.
|Liam Plunkett to bowl from the other end. First change of the game.
|11.1 : L Plunkett to H Nicholls, On the fuller side, Nicholls strokes it to mid off.
|11.2 : L Plunkett to H Nicholls, Overthrow! This is on a good length and around off, Henry pushes it towards cover and takes off. Joe Root has a shy at the striker's end but misses. No one backing up and another run is taken.
|11.3 : L Plunkett to H Nicholls, On the pads, Nicholls once again looks to flick but misses.
|11.4 : L Plunkett to H Nicholls, Up and over for another two! Shorter in length and on off, Nicholls drags his pull over mid-wicket and takes two.
|11.5 : L Plunkett to H Nicholls, A crisp drive but for no runs! Fuller and outside off, Nicholls strokes it nicely but to covers.
|11.6 : L Plunkett to H Nicholls, A brace to end! Three twos in the over! 6 from Liam's first. On the pads, Nicholls flicks it uppishly in the backward square leg region and takes two.
|12.1 : C Woakes to K Williamson, Good length and on off, Williamson defends it.
|12.2 : C Woakes to K Williamson, On the fuller side, Williamson pushes it to covers.
|12.3 : C Woakes to K Williamson, Errs in line this time and bowls it down the leg side, Williamson looks to flick but misses. Wided.
|C Woakes to K Williamson, A muted appeal but nothing! Height once again. This is behind a length on off, this one comes back in. Williamson looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head.
|12.4 : C Woakes to K Williamson, A brilliant stop! This is fuller and on middle, Williamson hits it firmly back towards the bowler who gets down and stops it.
|12.5 : C Woakes to K Williamson, Another one on a length and around off, this one straightens.Williamson tries to defend but it goes off the outer half to gully.
|12.6 : C Woakes to K Williamson, Another tight over from Woakes! On off, this is blocked.
|13.1 : L Plunkett to H Nicholls, Edgy run! This is fuller and outside off, Nicholls looks to drive but it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
|13.2 : L Plunkett to K Williamson, Shorter and outside off, Williamson cuts it to point. Williamson is finding it difficult to score here.
|13.3 : L Plunkett to K Williamson, Gets a single now! He is on 3 from 23 balls. This is fuller and on middle, Williamson works it around the corner and takes one.
|13.4 : L Plunkett to H Nicholls, Shorter in length and outside off, Nicholls slashes at it. It goes off the outside edge down to third man for one. 50 up for the Kiwis. It has been slow going by them.
|13.5 : L Plunkett to K Williamson, One more single! This is shorter and around off, Williamson mistimes his cut through cover-point and gets to the other end.
|13.6 : L Plunkett to H Nicholls, FOUR! A much-needed boundary! Spoils the over! This is a half volley on leg stump. Nicholls says thank you very much as he flicks it behind square on the leg side and it races away.
|Mark Wood is on. He replaces Chris Woakes.
|14.1 : M Wood to K Williamson, WIDE! This is fuller and outside off, swings away further. Williamson goes after it away from his body but gets beaten.
|M Wood to K Williamson, Another loose stroke from KW! This is shorter and outside off, Williamson hangs his bat out but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
|14.2 : M Wood to K Williamson, Lovely delivery! This is around off and shapes away. The batter shoulders arms to this one.
|14.3 : M Wood to K Williamson, A full toss on off, Williamson might have been surprised by it so he tamely pushes it back to the bowler.
|14.4 : M Wood to K Williamson, Back of a length on off, Williamson stands tall and pushes it through covers for one.
|14.5 : M Wood to H Nicholls, A little too straight, Nicholls looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It goes towards fine leg and the batters cross ends. Leg bye.
|14.6 : M Wood to K Williamson, WIDE! Down the leg side, Williamson looks to flick but misses.
|M Wood to K Williamson, FOUR! First boundary for Williamson! Once again the last ball spoils the over. This is short and on the body, Williamson comes inside the line and looks to pull but it goes off the gloves fine on the leg side and it races away to the fence.
|DRINKS!
|15.1 : L Plunkett to H Nicholls, FOUR! Runs coming thick and fast now! Consecutive boundaries for New Zealand. Shorter and on the body, Nicholls swivels and pulls it behind square on the leg side. Stokes runs to his left in the deep and dives but his effort goes in vain.
|15.2 : L Plunkett to H Nicholls, Good length and on off, it is kept out.
|15.3 : L Plunkett to H Nicholls, On the fuller side on off, Henry strokes it to mid off.
|15.4 : L Plunkett to H Nicholls, Brilliant shot but for no runs! Fuller and around off, Nicholls creams but straight to covers.
|15.5 : L Plunkett to H Nicholls, This is worked with the angle through square leg for one.
|15.6 : L Plunkett to K Williamson, A dot to end! On the fuller side on off, Williamson strokes it nicely but to covers.
|16.1 : M Wood to H Nicholls, That came back in sharply! This is around off and it jags back. Nicholls is beaten for pace and due to the movement. He gets hit high on the pads.
|16.2 : M Wood to H Nicholls, Back of a length and on off, Nicholls defends it to point.
|16.3 : M Wood to H Nicholls, Back of a length and on middle, Nicholls works it towards mid-wicket for one.
|16.4 : M Wood to K Williamson, Goes wide of the crease and angles it on off, Williamson defends it out.
|16.5 : M Wood to K Williamson, Shorter and on the body, Williamson works it through square leg and takes one.
|16.6 : M Wood to H Nicholls, A solid defense to end! Good length and on off, Nicholls prods forward and defends it onto the ground.
|Adil Rashid is on now!
|17.1 : A Rashid to K Williamson, Floats it up on off, this is eased down to long off for one.
|17.2 : A Rashid to H Nicholls, The paddle sweep is out, it goes fine on the leg side for one.
|17.3 : A Rashid to K Williamson, Good shot but just for one! Williamson uses his feet and also makes room. He hits it through extra cover for one.
|17.4 : A Rashid to H Nicholls, Another paddle sweep and another single towards fine leg.
|17.5 : A Rashid to K Williamson, Clever but risky shot! Rashid gives it a lot of flight and lands it on middle. Williamson lunges and chips it over mid-wicket. He played it against the turn and hence, could not get the timing right. Two taken.
|17.6 : A Rashid to K Williamson, A single to end a productive over for New Zealand. This is flatter and outside off, Williamson guides it through point for one.
|18.1 : M Wood to K Williamson, On the shorter side and on the body, Williamson looks to pull but is hurried into the pull shot. He mistimes it towards fine leg for one.
|18.2 : M Wood to H Nicholls, FOUR! That is beautifully timed by Nicholls! Just got bat to ball and used the pace. Shorter and around off, Nicholls plays it late, guides it through point and bags a boundary. The 50-run stand is also up between the two. A very good one, they started off slowly but now are getting into their own. Need to continue.
|18.3 : M Wood to H Nicholls, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|18.4 : M Wood to K Williamson, Good length and outside off, Williamson guides it down to third man and gets to the other end.
|18.5 : M Wood to H Nicholls, Good delivery! Wood bends his back on this one and bangs it short. It keeps on rising. Nicholls does well to keep his eyes on the ball and defend it with a hop with soft hands.
|18.6 : M Wood to H Nicholls, Inside edge? Not sure! Shorter and outside off, Nicholls looks to cut but he seems to have got an inside edge which goes on the bounce to Buttler.
|19.1 : A Rashid to K Williamson, FOUR! Lovely, lovely shot! This was timed nicely. Rashid gives it a lot of air and lands it around middle, Williamson uses his reach and then lofts it over wide mid on and bags a boundary. Picked his spot well. Mid on was in the ring and he went over him.
|19.2 : A Rashid to K Williamson, On the stumps, Williamson keeps it out.
|19.3 : A Rashid to K Williamson, Drags his length back a little and bowls it on the stumps. KW defends it back to the bowler.
|19.4 : A Rashid to K Williamson, On the pads, Williamson sweeps it through backward square leg and takes two.
|19.5 : A Rashid to K Williamson, Flatter and on off, Williamson goes back and pushes it to covers.
|19.6 : A Rashid to K Williamson, The slider on the pads, Williamson pushes it down to long on for one. 7 from the over. Third 7-run over in a row.
|20.1 : M Wood to K Williamson, What fielding! That is brilliant from Bairstow. That seemed destined to reach the ropes. This is fuller and around off, Williamson leans into it and strokes it through covers. JB in the deep runs to his right, dives and pushes the ball back in. He recovers well and saves a run for his side.
|20.2 : M Wood to H Nicholls, On the pads, Henry looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads. Nicholls seems to be struggling with that line. It is not a threatening line but you can easily get singles by nudging it around which he is unable to do.
|20.3 : M Wood to H Nicholls, Good fielding again! This is shorter and outside off, HN slaps it through backward point. Rashid at third man runs to his left and pushes it back in with a dive. Two taken.
|20.4 : M Wood to H Nicholls, Shorter and on the body, this is pulled through square leg for one.
|20.5 : M Wood to K Williamson, Back of a length on off, Williamson guides it to point.
|20.6 : M Wood to K Williamson, In the air but safe! Fuller and around off, Williamson goes hard at it. It goes off the outside edge down to third man for one. 4th consecutive over with 7 runs in it.
|21.1 : A Rashid to K Williamson, On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|21.2 : A Rashid to H Nicholls, Good running! Nicholls comes down the track and hits it towards mid off. The batters take off. The fielder does have a shy at the non-striker's end but it would not have mattered. 100 up for the Kiwis.
|21.3 : A Rashid to K Williamson, The googly, Williamson picks it and works it through mid-wicket for one.
|21.4 : A Rashid to H Nicholls, Nicholls once again comes down the track, this time he hits it through mid on and takes one.
|A Rashid to H Nicholls, A dot! This is flatter and on off, Williamson pushes it to the left of the bowler who gets there and stops it.
|21.5 : A Rashid to K Williamson, A dot! This is flatter and on off, Williamson pushes it to the left of the bowler who gets there and stops it.
|21.6 : A Rashid to K Williamson, One more dot to end! This is slower through the air on middle, Williamson again pushes it to bowler.
|Liam Plunkett is back! He wasn't that great in his earlier spell.
|22.1 : L Plunkett to H Nicholls, This is on off, Nicholls pushes it to covers.
|22.2 : L Plunkett to H Nicholls, Push and run! This is on middle, Nicholls pushes it towards mid on and calls early for a single. The batters complete it with ease.
|22.3 : L Plunkett to K Williamson, Full and on off, Williamson drives it to the man at covers.
|Big, big moment in the game! England feel Williamson has edged one behind. Umpire feels different. England have reviewed.
|22.4 : L Plunkett to K Williamson, OUT! There is a spike on Ultra Edge and Williamson has to take the long walk back! Big, big wicket and Plunkett is the partnership breaker. The bowling change has worked wonders for England. This is a top delivery. It is a scrambled seam delivery. It lands around off and then straightens. Williamson plays inside the line. The ball kisses the outside edge and goes straight into the hands of the keeper. The England players are appealing but the umpire shakes his h
|Ross Taylor is the new man in.
|22.5 : L Plunkett to R Taylor, Good delivery! Goes full and on middle, Taylor gets his bat down in time and keeps it out.
|22.6 : L Plunkett to R Taylor, Another good length ball on off, Taylor defends it. A successful over from Plunkett comes to an end.
|23.1 : A Rashid to H Nicholls, The googly on off, Nicholls lunges and keeps it out.
|23.2 : A Rashid to H Nicholls, Nicholls comes down the track and then whips it down to long on for one.
|23.3 : A Rashid to R Taylor, The googly and Taylor picks it right at the end. He works it through square leg and takes a single.
|23.4 : A Rashid to H Nicholls, Edgy run! Another googly on off, Henry defends inside the line, the ball goes off the outside edge towards third man for one.
|23.5 : A Rashid to R Taylor, Played nice and fine! Down the leg side, Taylor works it towards fine leg. Archer from short fine leg hares after it and keeps it down to two.
|23.6 : A Rashid to R Taylor, Floats it up on off, this is hit back to the bowler.
|24.1 : L Plunkett to H Nicholls, Shorter and outside off, Nicholls cuts it to point.
|24.2 : L Plunkett to H Nicholls, On middle, Nicholls works it through square leg for one.
|24.3 : L Plunkett to R Taylor, Another one on a length and around off, Taylor defends it towards cover.
|24.4 : L Plunkett to R Taylor, Another one on a length and around off, Taylor is happy to block it out.
|24.5 : L Plunkett to R Taylor, Taylor misses out there! Shorter and outside off, Taylor looks to slap it but the ball does not bounce as much as he expected it to. Gets beaten.
|24.6 : L Plunkett to R Taylor, Another dot to end! This is on off, it takes off after pitching. Taylor looks to defend but the ball hits the higher part of the bat.
|25.1 : A Rashid to H Nicholls, Fifty for Nicholls. 9th in ODIs and first in a World Cup. He has not been amongst the runs but what a time to score one. Needs to make it big. He makes good use of the feet again and hits it down to long on for one.
|25.2 : A Rashid to R Taylor, The googly, this is worked with the turn through mid-wicket for one.
|25.3 : A Rashid to H Nicholls, Fuller and on middle, this is swept through square leg for another single.
|25.4 : A Rashid to R Taylor, Taylor comes down the track but gets too close to the delivery. He mistimes it to the bowler.
|25.5 : A Rashid to R Taylor, Dances down the track again and works it down to long on for one.
|25.6 : A Rashid to H Nicholls, Henry now steps down, he does not get to the pitch of the ball but adjusts well and works it through mid-wicket for one.
|26.1 : L Plunkett to H Nicholls, On the off pole, Nicholls defends it back to the bowler.
|26.2 : L Plunkett to H Nicholls, Fuller in length and on off, HN mistimes it towards mid off.
|26.3 : L Plunkett to H Nicholls, Three now! Fuller and on off, Nicholls hits it past the diving cover fielder. It is not very well timed. The fielder in the deep runs to his left and saves a run for his side.
|26.4 : L Plunkett to R Taylor, Just outside off, Taylor guides it down to third man and takes one.
|26.5 : L Plunkett to H Nicholls, OUT! Drags it on! Plunkett now has both the set batters. Nicholls does not last for long after getting to his half ton. A loose, loose shot. This is another scrambled seam delivery outside off, Nicholls goes after it away from his body with no foot movement. He gets an inside edge which hits the stumps behind. Plunkett is bowling a brilliant second spell. New Zealand suddenly in a spot of bother.
|Tom Latham is the new man in. He scored a half ton the last time these two sides met. Another performance like that would he handy for New Zealand.
|26.6 : L Plunkett to Tom Latham, On the fuller side, Latham strokes it to mid off. Another successful over for Liam.
|27.1 : A Rashid to R Taylor, A little turn there! This is on middle, Taylor looks to defend but it straightens. It goes off the outer half to point.
|27.2 : A Rashid to R Taylor, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They pick up a single.
|27.3 : A Rashid to Tom Latham, Length ball on the pads, pushed to deep square leg for a single. Latham gets off the mark!
|27.4 : A Rashid to R Taylor, Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
|27.5 : A Rashid to Tom Latham, Misfield and a run! This is on middle, Latham hits it back towards the bowler who lets it through and a run is taken.
|27.6 : A Rashid to R Taylor, Another dot to end! A googly on middle, Taylor works it to mid-wicket.
|28.1 : L Plunkett to Tom Latham, Lands it on a good length and outside off, Latham lets it be.
|28.2 : L Plunkett to Tom Latham, Almost another drag on! Latham comes down the track a little. Plunkett continues bowling it on a length. Latham looks to push it through the off side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|28.3 : L Plunkett to Tom Latham, Good length and on off, Latham taps it towards point and wants a run but is sent back.
|28.4 : L Plunkett to Tom Latham, Plunkett's boot just saved a boundary! This is fuller and on middle, Latham hits it back towards the bowler who stops it with his feet.
|28.5 : L Plunkett to Tom Latham, Another dot! This is on middle, Latham works it to mid-wicket.
|28.6 : L Plunkett to Tom Latham, A single to end! This is on the pads, Latham works it towards fine leg and gets to the other end.
|29.1 : A Rashid to Tom Latham, A googly, Latham picks it late, he does well though to adjust and push it through covers for one.
|29.2 : A Rashid to R Taylor, The slider on middle, Taylor works it to mid-wicket.
|29.3 : A Rashid to R Taylor, On the stumps again, Taylor pushes it back to the bowler.
|29.4 : A Rashid to R Taylor, Three dots in a row! Taylor comes down the track and pushes it to covers.
|29.5 : A Rashid to R Taylor, Clever, clever bowling! He sees Taylor come down the track and bowls it flatter and outside off. Taylor looks to cut but ends up chopping it over the hand of the keeper and towards short third man for one.
|29.6 : A Rashid to Tom Latham, A single to end as Latham hits it down to long on.
|Ben Stokes is on now!
|30.1 : Ben Stokes to Tom Latham, This is shorter and on middle, Latham works it through square leg for one.
|30.2 : Ben Stokes to R Taylor, This is angled into the pads, Taylor flicks it down to fine leg for one.
|30.3 : Ben Stokes to Tom Latham, Extra bounce! This is shorter and around off, Latham looks to cut but is beaten by the extra bounce.
|30.4 : Ben Stokes to Tom Latham, On off, Latham pushes it towards mid off and gets to the other end.
|30.5 : Ben Stokes to R Taylor, A little too straight to Taylor again. He works it behind square and takes one.
|30.6 : Ben Stokes to Tom Latham, A dot to end! Shorter in length and outside off, Latham slaps it hard but to point.
|DRINKS!
|31.1 : A Rashid to R Taylor, On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|31.2 : A Rashid to Tom Latham, Latham comes down the track and hits it down to long on for one.
|31.3 : A Rashid to R Taylor, One more delivery on the pads, Taylor works it through square leg for one. Also, Taylor has now scored 1000 runs in the World Cup. Second Kiwi player to do so.
|31.4 : A Rashid to Tom Latham, On middle, Latham works it through mid-wicket for one.
|31.5 : A Rashid to R Taylor, On the stumps, Taylor defends it.
|31.6 : A Rashid to R Taylor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. Just the 12 in the last 4 overs.
|32.1 : Ben Stokes to Tom Latham, Good length on off, Latham guides it to point.
|0.0 : Some saw dust being applied at the bowler's landing area.
|32.2 : Ben Stokes to Tom Latham, Goes short! Latham gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through square leg for one.
|32.3 : Ben Stokes to R Taylor, 1000 runs for Ross Taylor in World Cups! Ball was bowled on the shorter side again, Taylor pulls it in front of square for one.
|32.4 : Ben Stokes to Tom Latham, Outside edge but a run! Length and around off, this pitches and straightens. Latham looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
|32.5 : Ben Stokes to R Taylor, TWO LEG BYES! This is on the pads, Taylor misses the flick. The ball hits the pad and rolls towards fine leg.
|32.6 : Ben Stokes to R Taylor, Shorter and outside off, RT looks to cut but misses. Wide signaled!
|Ben Stokes to R Taylor, Good length and on off, Taylor defends inside the line, it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
|Mark Wood is back!
|33.1 : M Wood to R Taylor, OUT! LBW! Wood strikes straightaway after being brought into the attack! Once again the bowling change does the trick for England. Another big wicket for England. He was supposedly going to be the anchor once Williamson fell but he too has to take the long walk back. Wood lands this around off and then this jags back in. Taylor looks to flick but misses to get hit around the knee roll. A huge appeal follows and the umpire raises the finger. No reviews left so Taylor has
|0.0 : Jimmy Neesham walks out to bat.
|33.2 : M Wood to J Neesham, Good length and on off, Neesham keeps it out.
|33.3 : M Wood to J Neesham, A bumper on middle, Neesham ducks under it.
|33.4 : M Wood to J Neesham, Good length and on off, this is blocked.
|33.5 : M Wood to J Neesham, This is angled into the pads, Neesham looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|33.6 : M Wood to J Neesham, Top class over comes to an end! This is around off, Neesham plays inside the line and the ball whizzes past the outside edge. A wicket maiden by Wood.
|34.1 : Ben Stokes to Tom Latham, Uppish but in the gap! Good length and around off, Latham drives it on the up through covers for one.
|34.2 : Ben Stokes to J Neesham, Neesham misses out there! A full toss on the pads, JN looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|34.3 : Ben Stokes to J Neesham, One more dot! Shorter and outside off, Neesham cuts but straight to point.
|34.4 : Ben Stokes to J Neesham, FOUR! That has gone to the fence so very quickly! This is on the pads, Neesham loves it there. He whips it past the deep mid-wicket fielder and into the fence. He is off the mark in style. First boundary in 92 balls.
|34.5 : Ben Stokes to J Neesham, WIDE! This is down the leg side, Neesham looks to flick but misses. Wided.
|Ben Stokes to J Neesham, FOUR! Second boundary in the over! Another good shot. Stokes goes short this time. Neesham is up for it. He pulls it through wide mid on and it goes away to the fence.
|34.6 : Ben Stokes to J Neesham, A single to end a very good over for New Zealand. Fuller and on middle, Neesham strokes it to mid on and gets to the other end.
|35.1 : M Wood to J Neesham, Fuller outside off, driven nicely to covers. Neesham is timing the ball well here.
|35.2 : M Wood to J Neesham, Back of a length and on off, it is kept out.
|35.3 : M Wood to J Neesham, A bumper and JN ducks under it.
|35.4 : M Wood to J Neesham, Good fielding! This is short and on middle, Neesham nails the pull shot through mid-wicket. Woakes runs to his right, dives and stops it nicely. Keeps it down to one. Latham did want a second but Neesham was not interested.
|35.5 : M Wood to Tom Latham, Beaten for pace! Fuller and outside off, Latham looks to drive but is late on the shot.
|35.6 : M Wood to Tom Latham, Another brilliant over by Wood! On off, this is kept out.
|Liam Plunkett is back into the attack. He has been brilliant today.
|36.1 : L Plunkett to J Neesham, Back of a length and on off, Neesham guides it to point.
|36.2 : L Plunkett to J Neesham, Good running! On middle, Neesham looks to play it late. He gets an inside edge beside the pitch and a single is taken. Jimmy was late to take off but he made it easily.
|36.3 : L Plunkett to Tom Latham, Back of a length on off, Latham guides it to point.
|Has that gone all the way? The umpire has gone upstairs to check. It looks like it hit the cushions on the full.
|36.4 : L Plunkett to Tom Latham, FOUR! No, it has bounced just before! A boundary signaled but a welcome one. This is slightly short and on the body, Latham pulls it uppishly but in the gap in the backward square leg region for a boundary.
|36.5 : L Plunkett to Tom Latham, Good batting! Follows the boundary with a single toward mid on. The fielder there did score a direct hit at the non-striker's end but the batter was well in.
|36.6 : L Plunkett to J Neesham, A dot to end! On off, Neesham guides it to point.
|37.1 : M Wood to Tom Latham, FOUR! Class, that shot was pure class! This is a length ball around off, Latham just plants his front foot forward and just pushes it past covers. It races away. Ideal start to the over. They need to make use of it.
|37.2 : M Wood to Tom Latham, BEATEN! Good comeback! This is on a length and around off, Latham plays inside the line and gets beaten.
|37.3 : M Wood to Tom Latham, Shorter and outside off, Latham plays it late down to third man for one.
|37.4 : M Wood to J Neesham, On the off pole, Neesham guides it to point.
|37.5 : M Wood to J Neesham, A sharp bumper! Neesham evades it.
|37.6 : M Wood to J Neesham, A single to end! This is around off, Neesham pushes it through point and gets to the other end.
|38.1 : L Plunkett to J Neesham, A swing and a miss! Good length and around off, Neesham looks to heave it over the leg side but misses.
|38.2 : L Plunkett to J Neesham, Good length again and on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|38.3 : L Plunkett to Tom Latham, Back of a length and outside off, Latham guides it through point for one.
|38.4 : L Plunkett to J Neesham, Very well played! This is slightly outside off. Neesham plays it very late and gets it fine on the off side for two.
|38.5 : L Plunkett to J Neesham, FOUR! This is turning out to be a good over for New Zealand! A strong shot this by Neesham, This is shorter and outside off, Neesham slaps it through covers and the ball races away to the fence.
|38.6 : L Plunkett to J Neesham, OUT! CAUGHT! Neesham has thrown it away! This is a soft, soft dismissal. Neesham will be very disappointed with himself. Once again it is Plunkett who is the partnership breaker. His third of the day. It is another scrambled seam delivery and it is on middle. Neesham looks to go over mid on. The idea was right but the execution and the timing was not there. It goes straight to Root there who makes no mistake. England once again strike at the right time. Half the s
|De Grandhomme is the new man in. New Zealand need some quick runs here.
|39.1 : M Wood to Tom Latham, Shorter and around off, Latham guides it down to third man for one.
|39.2 : M Wood to de Grandhomme, Off the mark with a brace! Shorter and outside off, Colin guides it through backward point for two.
|39.3 : M Wood to de Grandhomme, Rushed into the shot there! This is shorter and on off, skids through. De Grandhomme is late in the pull and mistimes it to mid-wicket.
|39.4 : M Wood to de Grandhomme, Lovely from Bairstow! Wood goes full but on the pads, Colin works it behind square. Bairstow in the deep stops it with a dive. He saves two for his side.
|39.5 : M Wood to de Grandhomme, Good length and on off, Colin looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|39.6 : M Wood to de Grandhomme, A single to end! This is on off, Colin hits it towards cover for one.
|Powerplay 3 has been signaled! Now England can have a maximum of 5 fielders outside the ring till the end of the innings.
|40.1 : L Plunkett to de Grandhomme, BEATEN! This lands on off and then straightens. Colin does well to bail out of the shot.
|40.2 : L Plunkett to de Grandhomme, Sees de Grandhomme come down the track and bangs it short. Colin ducks under it.
|40.3 : L Plunkett to de Grandhomme, Slower ball and that sticks in the surface. Colin works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
|40.4 : L Plunkett to Tom Latham, Another shorter delivery, Latham pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
|40.5 : L Plunkett to de Grandhomme, Another good delivery! A cross-seam ball around off, it pitches and straightens. Colin looks to defend but is beaten.
|40.6 : L Plunkett to de Grandhomme, Leading edge but safe! Fuller and on middle, Colin looks to work it on the leg side but closes the face of the bat early. He gets a soft leading edge to covers. Just the 2 from Liam's last. End of his spell for today, he has been brilliant. Took three important wickets and only gone for 42.
|Jofra Archer is back!
|41.1 : J Archer to Tom Latham, Slower one on middle, Latham works it towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|41.2 : J Archer to de Grandhomme, BEATEN AGAIN! Colin de Grandhomme is playing tentatively. He once again pushes at a ball outside off. He gets beaten.
|41.3 : J Archer to de Grandhomme, In the air... but safe! Shorter and on the body, it hurries onto Colin. He looks to pull but gets a top edge which hits the helmet and lobs away from point. A single taken. The umpire checks whether Colin de Grandhomme is fine.
|The physio is out in the middle.
|41.4 : J Archer to Tom Latham, On the fuller side on off, this is pushed towards mid off and the batters set off. The fumble from the fielder makes the single easy.
|41.5 : J Archer to de Grandhomme, A direct hit would have been tight! This is fuller and on off, Colin strokes it firmly to mid off and sets off. The fielder picks the ball up and has a shy but misses.
|41.6 : J Archer to Tom Latham, A wide! Down the leg side, Latham misses the flick and it has been wided.
|J Archer to Tom Latham, A dot to end! A bumper and Latham ducks under it.
|Mark Wood is back on!
|42.1 : M Wood to de Grandhomme, This is on the pads, Colin works it to fine leg for one.
|42.2 : M Wood to Tom Latham, Another single! This is around off, Latham guides it towards backward point and gets to the other end.
|42.3 : M Wood to de Grandhomme, FOUR LEG BYES! Fortunate boundary. New Zealand won't care. This is shorter and on the body, Colin de Grandhomme looks to duck but is late in doing so. The ball hits the shoulder and goes over Buttler to the fine leg fence.
|42.4 : M Wood to de Grandhomme, A couple now! Good running! Picked on the right fielder. This is into the pads, de Grandhomme works it towards fine leg. They take one, see it is Rashid who is fielding it. Go for the second and complete it.
|42.5 : M Wood to de Grandhomme, Slower one outside off, Colin guides it down to third man for one.
|42.6 : M Wood to Tom Latham, Uppish but safe! Shorter again and outside off, Latham looks to drag his pull but mistimes it. It lands well short of deep mid-wicket for one. A good over for the Kiwis. 10 from it.
|43.1 : J Archer to Tom Latham, Fuller and on middle, Latham works it towards wide mid on for one.
|43.2 : J Archer to de Grandhomme, Completely foxed! A slower ball bumper. Colin is way too early in the shot. It hits his body and goes on the off side. A leg bye taken.
|43.3 : J Archer to Tom Latham, That was quick! Latham makes room. Archer bowls a sharp bumper on the body. Latham somehow pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
|43.4 : J Archer to de Grandhomme, WIDE! Way too short this time, de Grandhomme lets it be. Wided. 200 up for New Zealand.
|J Archer to de Grandhomme, Just short! Another short ball and this is also quick. Colin de Grandhomme is late in the pull. It goes off the splice but lands short of covers.
|43.5 : J Archer to de Grandhomme, And now the slower bumper. Colin does not pick it again. He tries pulling it but misses. It hits the body and rolls towards third man for one. Leg bye signaled.
|43.6 : J Archer to Tom Latham, Now goes for the yorker but this is down the leg side. Wided.
|J Archer to Tom Latham, Another wide! This is short and down the leg side again. Latham ducks under it.
|J Archer to Tom Latham, Slower and on middle, Latham works it through mid-wicket for one.
|44.1 : M Wood to Tom Latham, On a good length and outside off, it seems to be a cutter. Latham mistimes it back towards the bowler who misfields but no runs taken.
|44.2 : M Wood to Tom Latham, One more swing and a miss! Outside off, Latham looks to drag it on the leg side but misses.
|44.3 : M Wood to Tom Latham, SIX! All the way! That is a big hit as it is the longer part of the ground. Releases all the pressure that was building. A welcome biggie. Wood misses his mark and ends up bowling a full one on middle, Latham nonchalantly whips it over the mid-wicket fence.
|44.4 : M Wood to Tom Latham, OHHH! This is shorter and on middle, Latham looks to pull but is beaten by pace. He gets hit on the body.
|A run out appeal has been taken upstairs. England do not seem confident. De Grandhomme was a touch lazy in getting in.
|44.5 : M Wood to Tom Latham, NOT OUT! He still makes it in! This is short and on the body, Latham looks to pull but gets a top edge towards fine leg. They take one. Colin de Grandhomme wants a second and he sets off. Latham sends him back. The fielder throws it to Buttler who takes a few steps ahead to collect it. He turns and hits the stumps at his end. The umpire takes it upstairs but replays show that Colin is fine.
|44.6 : M Wood to de Grandhomme, A dot to end! So just the 7 from the over despite the biggie. Short on middle, Grandhomme evades it.
|45.1 : J Archer to Tom Latham, On middle, Latham pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
|45.2 : J Archer to de Grandhomme, Archer goes for a yorker now but ends up bowling a low full toss. De Grandhomme works it through mid-wicket for one.
|45.3 : J Archer to Tom Latham, Another good slower one on middle, Latham works it through mid-wicket and takes one. Singles won't bother England.
|45.4 : J Archer to de Grandhomme, Safe! Colin de Grandhomme is just not looking comfortable out there. This is short and on the body. Colin looks to pull but is hurried into the stroke. It hits his glove first, then the back of the bat and lobs short of the keeper. Dot.
|45.5 : J Archer to de Grandhomme, Another dot! This is fuller and on middle, de Grandhomme smashes but can't get past mid on.
|45.6 : J Archer to de Grandhomme, Three dots in a row! This is surely frustrating de Grandhomme. A slower bumper now, Colin tries to pull but is done in by the pace. Just the three from the 46th. That is outstanding stuff.
|Chris Woakes is back into the attack now.
|46.1 : C Woakes to Tom Latham, Slower ball outside off, Latham hits it towards mid off for one.
|46.2 : C Woakes to de Grandhomme, One more slower one on middle, de Grandhomme waits for it and works it behind square on the leg side for two.
|46.3 : C Woakes to de Grandhomme, One more single! This is on off, Colin looks to work it on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge to point for one.
|46.4 : C Woakes to Tom Latham, No timing at all! Another slower one outside off, Latham looks to drag it on the leg side but it goes off the bottom part through mid-wicket for one.
|46.5 : C Woakes to de Grandhomme, OUT! In the air... taken! Colin de Grandhomme's struggle comes to an end. He just never timed the ball that well and now departs. The slower one gets the better of him. It is on middle. Colin looks to whip it on the leg side but closes the face of the bat very early. A leading edge is induced which lobs to mid off where Vince, the sub, takes an easy catch.
|Mitchell Santner is the next batsman in.
|46.6 : C Woakes to T Latham, On the pads again, Latham works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
|47.1 : J Archer to Tom Latham, On the pads, this is worked towards backward square leg for one.
|47.2 : J Archer to M Santner, Shorter and on off, Santner guides it towards point for one.
|47.3 : J Archer to Tom Latham, Another sharp bouncer and Latham ducks under it. A dot is gold dust at this stage.
|47.4 : J Archer to Tom Latham, Even the full toss can't be made use of. This is outside off. Latham mistimes it towards covers for one.
|47.5 : J Archer to M Santner, One more low full toss on off, Santner pushes it to mid off and gets to the other end.
|47.6 : J Archer to Tom Latham, Another slower short ball on middle, Latham pulls it behind square on the leg side for one. Another brilliant over from Archer. 25 needed in the last 2 to get to 250.
|England review! An appeal for an LBW has been turned down. Latham is the man in question. The pitching seems to be an issue.
|48.1 : C Woakes to Tom Latham, NOT OUT! The picthing is indeed the issue! It is outside leg. England lose their only review. Latham shuffles right across and Woakes bowls it on a length. Latham looks to play his favourite pick-up shot but misses to get hit on the pads. The bowler is appealing as the ball rolls on the leg side. The batters hesitate but then go for a run. There is a run out chance but Woakes misses his shy at the non-striker's end. Woakes reviews and replays show that the on-field
|48.2 : C Woakes to M Santner, Shortish and on middle, Satner pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
|48.3 : C Woakes to Tom Latham, FIVE WIDES! Bonus, bonus runs for New Zealand. This goes completely wrong. Woakes tries a slower bumper but it is down the leg side. Latham lets it be. It bounces in front of Buttler and then spins away. No chance for him and it races to the third man fence.
|C Woakes to Tom Latham, OUT! Another soft dismissal! No fifty for Latham. A slower full toss outside off, Latham looks to loft it over mid off but is early in the shot. It goes off the toe end straight to mid off where Vince, the sub, takes another catch. Can England now bowl New Zealand out? They are into the bowling all-rounders.
|The next batsman in is Matt Henry. New Zealand crumbling here at the death.
|48.4 : C Woakes to M Santner, NO BALL! That has slipped out of the hand! A high full toss. Santner looks to pull but the ball hits the higher portion of the bat. Free Hit coming up.
|C Woakes to M Santner, Nothing on the Free Hit! Another slower one outside off, Santner looks to go big but misses.
|48.5 : C Woakes to M Santner, A single now! Fuller and on off, this is hit towards mid off for one.
|48.6 : C Woakes to M Henry, FOUR! Henry comes out and hits it first ball for a much-needed boundary. He had no problems against the slower one. He waits for it and then whacks it over the mid-wicket fielder and into the fence. A huge over this, 13 from it. 12 needed now for 250.
|49.1 : J Archer to M Santner, Santner shuffles right across and Archer bowls it on a length and on the leg stump. MS misses the flick.
|49.2 : J Archer to M Santner, Santner makes room and Archer bowls it full. Santner hits it towards cover and takes off. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. Santner did dive in but seems to have hurt himself. He is fine though.
|49.3 : J Archer to M Henry, WIDE! Way too short and on middle, Henry looks to pull but misses.
|J Archer to M Henry, OUT! Knocked him over! Henry has been bowled off a full toss. Henry may not be ready for it. It is on off at 147 KPH. Henry swings but misses to see the furniture behind get disturbed. So just a boundary for Henry. Archer gets his 1st, his 20th in the World Cup.
|Next batsman in is Trent Boult.
|49.4 : J Archer to T Boult, Boult moves around his crease to disturb the length of the bowler. Archer goes full and attacks the stumps. Boult jams it back to the bowler.
|49.5 : J Archer to T Boult, A single so Santner will face the last ball! Full and on off, Boult hits it towards mid off for one.
|49.6 : J Archer to M Santner, A dot off the last ball! Interestingly, Santner ducks under it. It is short and on the body. MS evades it. He then wants a run and sets off but then is sent back. Just the three runs in the last over. NEW ZEALAND FINISH WITH 241/8!
|Another excellent bowling performance by England! They will be extremely pleased with where they are at the moment. After winning the toss and electing to bat, Guptill came out with a positive approach. He though did not last for long. Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls, who scored a half ton, did steady the ship with a very good stand but once the skipper fell, New Zealand kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Also, the new batters who came in found it very difficult to time the ball. None
|The English bowlers were spot on today! Yes, you can say that they were not that great from overs 11 to 20 but sparing that, they were exceptional. Liam Plunkett was the star as he provided vital breakthroughs and finished with a three fer. Chris Woakes had another excellent day in the office as he took took a 3-fer. Archer was exceptional in the death. Rashid and Wood kept it tight. Overall one can say, their bowlers have risen to the occasion. One of their stars, Liam Plunkett, is up for an in
|Liam Plunkett says it is nice to be part of this occasion. States they bowled well, it is a good pitch and he feels they bowled some tight lines and have done well to restrict New Zealand. Informs he tried to smash the pitch with his variations. Further adds he uses the cross-seam a lot and he has worked on it. He is hoping that they can chase this target down.
|The target is not a big one and you would expect England to chase this down. New Zealand though defended something similar in their Semi Finals. If their bowlers get it right on this wicket, it could be a tricky chase. Who will win the World Cup? Join us in a while to find out.