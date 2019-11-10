New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score, 5th T20, England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019, November 10, 2019

ENG 146/7 (11) Match Tied NZ 146/5 (11) Live CRR: 13.27 share share Google +

Google +

Facebook

Facebook

Twitter

Twitter

Whatsapp

Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR

Bowlers O M R W Econ

Commentary :