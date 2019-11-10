|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : w 1 0wd 4 2 0wd . 4 | . 6 4 6 0wd . w | . 1 1 6 w 1
|Last bat : Tom Curranc Colin de Grandhomme b James Neesham12(9b0x41x6) SR:133.33, FoW:134/7 (10.3 Ovs)
|10.6 : Ball 2: Chris Jordan to Tim Seifert, FOUR! 11 NEEDED FROM 4 NOW!
|Ball 2: Chris Jordan to Tim Seifert, WIDE! The bowler cannot be blamed for that. Tim backs away to the leg side and Jordan bowls it wide outside off. TS reaches out, looking to carve it away but misses. Jordan is not happy with that call. 15 NEEDED FROM 5.
|Ball 1: Chris Jordan to Tim Seifert, 2 RUNS. Full and outside off, Seifert gets down and across and scoops it wide of fine leg, for a couple. 16 needed from 5.
|Right. The players are back out in the middle. Chris Jordan is the man decided by England. He changes ends though. Not quite sure what is the rule. Nasser Hussain believes that both bowlers should be bowling from one end - whichever be it. Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert are the openers. Looks like Colin de Grandhomme will bat at 3. Here we go...
|How ironic is this? New Zealand scored 17 off the first over of this match. And they need 18 off the last over to win the series. Southee missed his length twice in that Super Over and was punished brutally. 18 is a bit too much to get but on this ground, can anyone say anything? Who will be England's Jofra Archer or Ben Stokes tonight?
|Ball 6: Tim Southee to Eoin Morgan, 2 RUNS. Nice delivery to finish. Low full toss and around middle, Eoin drags this wide of long on and comes back for the second. NEW ZEALAND NEED 18 TO WIN!
|Ball 5: Tim Southee to Jonny Bairstow, 1 RUN. Around middle, pushed to long on for a run. JB wants the second but Morgan rightly sends him back. 15 OFF 5.
|Ball 4: Tim Southee to Jonny Bairstow, SIX! Jonny time! Southee goes length and Bairstow sends him north. Around middle, Jonny goes deep in his crease and swings it miles over long on! 14 OFF 4.
|Ball 3: Tim Southee to Eoin Morgan, 1 RUN. Around middle, just short of a yorker, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 8 OFF 3.
|Ball 2: Tim Southee to Eoin Morgan, SIX! First of the big hits in the Super Over! 7 off 2. Right in the slot, a length ball, around off, Morgan gets underneath it and sends it sailing over long on!
|Ball 1: Tim Southee to Jonny Bairstow, 1 RUN. Full on middle, swung down the ground to long on for a single.
|New Zealand bowled better than England but lost it towards the end. They started well, let it loose after Morgan got out, then got it back, only to lose it again. Here come the players again. Bairstow and Morgan are the openers. Tim Southee has taken the responsiblity of bowling the Super Over.
|We did feel that 146 may not be enough in 11 overs on this ground. But at 39/3, it seemed like New Zealand had it in their bag. But then Bairstow took over and got it down to 47 from 25 balls before his departure triggered a collapse. And then, we had a Neesham nightmare or a Jordan special - whichever way you look at it.
|Seen everything now. Almost 300 scored in a 22-over match. And a Super Over at the end of it. The last match of the T20I series has fittingly boiled down to this.
|J Neesham to C Jordan, FOUR! IT IS A SUPER OVER! Everyone is smiling. Neesham cannot believe the Christmas gift he just gave. Jordan smiles and feels he was just two metres from winning it here itself for his side. A full toss, around middle, Chris pulls it behind square leg, one bounce and into the fence!
|10.5 : 5 needed off the final ball. Super Over? Six?
|J Neesham to C Jordan, Full and around middle, swung through mid-wicket for a brace.
|10.4 : J Neesham to C Jordan, SIX! That has gone off the toe end! A high full toss outside off, Jordan throws his bat at it but does not get it cleanly. Trent Boult gets across from sweeper, leaps for the catch but it sails over!
|10.3 : Chris Jordan walks in. Remember that second T20I?
|J Neesham to Tom Curran, OUT! Caught at short third man! A length ball, pretty wide outside off, Curran throws his bat at it and gets a thick outside edge. The ball flies thick and fast but straight to Colin de Grandhomme at a very fine short third man! Well done, Mr. Southee. Who keeps a short third man so fine? Well, you did.
|10.2 : J Neesham to Sam Billings, Outside off, on a length, punched down the ground. The ball races away but Tim Southee at mid off slides across to his right to stop the ball. Just a single. 13 needed from 4 balls.
|10.1 : J Neesham to Sam Billings, Yorker on middle, dug out back past the bowler. Mid off gets across and slides but by that time, two runs are taken!
|9.6 : Tim Southee to Sam Billings, The batsman failed to make contact and was hit low on the pads. They pick up a single. Leg bye given by the umpire.
|9.5 : Tim Southee to Tom Curran, The batsman has dug out that yorker at the last second. They pick up a single.
|9.4 : Tim Southee to Sam Billings, Outside off, Billings carves this high in the air. Guptill comes running in from sweeper but the ball lands in front! A run taken.
|9.3 : Tim Southee to Tom Curran, Dropped short, pulled away for a single.
|9.2 : Tim Southee to Sam Billings, Outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
|Tim Southee to Sam Billings, WIDE. The batsman goes after this one but misses the line completely. Wide signalled by the umpire.
|9.1 : Tim Southee to Sam Billings, FOUR! Down the leg side, paddled over short fine leg!
|8.6 : T Boult to Tom Curran, BILLINGS SLIPS WHILE BOULT LETS THE BALL SLIP! Comical scenes. Full and around off, Curran whips it through mid-wicket and calls for two. Now, Billings touches his bat at the striker's end, he slips and loses his bat. He still continues to run and is gone for all money as the throw comes in to the bowler. But Boult messes it up and fumbles the ball! Pressure! Nerves!
|8.5 : T Boult to Tom Curran, Outside off, Curran gets across and attempts a reverse scoop but misses.
|T Boult to Tom Curran, WIDE! Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. Wide signalled by the umpire.
|8.4 : T Boult to Tom Curran, SIX! A length ball, around middle, Curran swings it over mid-wicket!
|8.3 : T Boult to Tom Curran, Outside off, Curran backs away and attempts another slice but misses.
|8.2 : T Boult to Sam Billings, NOT OUT. Impact is outside off. Waste of a review from the Kiwis. Full and around off, Billings gets across to scoop but misses and is hit on the pads. Boult appeals for LBW but the umpire moves away. Boult convinces his skipper to take the review and Southee obliges. But Ball Tracker shows the impact to be outside off.
|0.0 : An LBW review against Billings! Looks like the impact is outside off. Yes. Ball Tracker confirms. Review lost for New Zealand.
|8.1 : T Boult to Sam Billings, Full and outside off, pretty wide, Billings gets across and looks to slice but misses.
|7.6 : Boult is back.
|M Santner to Sam Billings, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side. They pick up a single. 11 runs and 2 wickets from the over - game -changer from Santner.
|7.5 : M Santner to Tom Curran, Short and outside off, cut through point for one.
|7.4 : M Santner to Sam Billings, Around off, worked through mid-wicket for a run.
|7.3 : M Santner to Tom Curran, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single.
|7.2 : Tom Curran walks to the crease.
|M Santner to L Gregory, OUT! Caught! Third wicket in the span of 4 balls! Outside off, Gregory backs away and looks to go over cover but finds Tim Southee there, who takes the easiest of catches!
|7.1 : M Santner to L Gregory, SIX! As easy as you like. Tossed up, on middle, Gregory comes down the track and swings it over long on!
|0.0 : Lewis Gregory walks in to face the team hat-trick.
|7.1 : M Santner to Sam Curran, OUT! WIDE AND STUMPED! Beautiful bowling by Santner and exceptional keeping by Seifert. The bowler senses the charge from Curran and fires it wide outside off. Sam is not to the pitch of the ball and has to reach out but misses. Because the ball is wide, even Seifert has to reach out to his left to collect. But he does so with ease, takes a while and disturbs the bails. Curran dives back and it is referred upstairs. Close to call. Finally, after a few replays, the t
|6.6 : Stumping appeal against Sam Curran! Gone? It is tricky. Photo-finish! Has Curran's bat landed when the ball whipped the bails? Nope! Gone!
|Sam Billings walks in.
|J Neesham to J Bairstow, OUT! Caught behind! Bairstow is gone! Does that change the situation again? A length ball outside off, Jonny looks to steer it to third man but only manages a thick outside edge. Easy catch for Seifert and JB walks off! What a knock though. 47 from 18 balls. The equation reads 47 from 24 balls.
|6.5 : J Neesham to J Bairstow, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery.
|6.4 : J Neesham to J Bairstow, Full and wide outside off, Bairstow backs away to the leg side, then tries to reach out to hit the ball. Slips but manages to get it behind point. Nice work from Colin de Grandhomme.
|6.3 : J Neesham to Sam Curran, The batsman has driven it through mid on. They pick up a single.
|6.2 : J Neesham to J Bairstow, Outside off, punched through the off side for a single.
|6.1 : J Neesham to J Bairstow, SIX! SLAP! What a sound that made of the bat. A short ball, outside off, Bairstow pulls it over mid-wicket for a flat hit!
|5.6 : James Neesham time.
|Ish Sodhi to J Bairstow, The batsman has driven it through mid off. One run added to the total. 22 from the over, 57 needed from 30 balls. The game has changed!
|5.5 : Ish Sodhi to Sam Curran, Driven towards the long off region. They pick up a single.
|5.4 : Ish Sodhi to J Bairstow, Outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.
|Ish Sodhi to J Bairstow, WIDE. Well outside off, left alone.
|5.3 : Ish Sodhi to J Bairstow, SIX! Hat-trick of sixes! Full and outside off, Bairstow shimmies down the track and clears long on!
|5.2 : Ish Sodhi to J Bairstow, SIX! Outside off, hammered straight back over the bowler!
|5.1 : Ish Sodhi to J Bairstow, SIX! Full and outside off, Bairstow gets underneath it and swings it over long off!
|4.6 : S Kuggeleijn to Sam Curran, Around middle, another swing and a miss.
|4.5 : S Kuggeleijn to Sam Curran, Gets across his stumps and looks to paddle but misses.
|4.4 : S Kuggeleijn to Sam Curran, SIX! Highly skillful batting. A length ball, outside off, carved over cover for a boundary!
|4.3 : S Kuggeleijn to Sam Curran, SIX! Extra pace from Kuggeleijn and it goes! Short and outside off, Tom backs away and slices his cut over third man!
|4.2 : S Kuggeleijn to Sam Curran, FOUR! Intelligent batting. A short ball, around leg, Curran swivels across this time and pulls it over short fine leg!
|4.1 : S Kuggeleijn to Sam Curran, FOUR! Beautiful balance. Full and outside off, Tom backs away to the leg side and carves it over cover for a boundary!
|3.6 : M Santner to J Bairstow, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball - but fails.
|3.5 : M Santner to Sam Curran, The batsman has driven it through mid off. One run added to the total.
|3.4 : M Santner to J Bairstow, The batsman drives this through the covers. One run added to the total.
|3.3 : M Santner to J Bairstow, SIX! Nicely hit. Full and around middle, Bairstow swings this cleanly over long on!
|3.2 : M Santner to Sam Curran, Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a single.
|3.1 : M Santner to Sam Curran, No run.
|2.6 : T Boult to E Morgan, OUT! Caught! Is that the game? Boult haas got a massive wicket. Full and outside off, Morgan looks to get underneath it and go big over the off side but he is a touch too early into the shot. Skies this massively in the air and Scott Kuggeleijn at long off judges the catch well by running in. 39/3 for England in the Powerplay. 108 more needed from 48 balls. Tom Curran has been sent up at number 5.
|2.5 : T Boult to E Morgan, Full and down the leg side, Eoin gets across to flick but misses. He looks for the wide but is not granted.
|T Boult to E Morgan, WIDE. Pressure on Boult as he sprays this miles outside leg.
|2.4 : T Boult to E Morgan, SIX! A short ball, around off, Morgan swivels and pulls it massively over deep backward square leg!
|2.3 : T Boult to E Morgan, FOUR! Nicely hit. Full on middle, Morgan powers this through mid on!
|2.2 : T Boult to E Morgan, SIX! Around middle, Morgan swings it cleanly over mid-wicket!
|2.1 : T Boult to E Morgan, Outside off, a play and a miss.
|1.6 : Tim Southee to J Bairstow, FOUR! This is classy from Bairstow. Full and outside off, Jonny reaches out and guides it between short third man and backward point!
|1.5 : Tim Southee to J Bairstow, A low full toss, outside of, pushed back to the bowler.
|Tim Southee to J Bairstow, WIDE. Second of the over. This is down the leg side.
|1.4 : Tim Southee to J Bairstow, Around middle, turned through square leg for a couple.
|1.3 : Tim Southee to J Bairstow, FOUR! Landed outside off, Bairstow backs away and guides it nicely between short third man and backward point!
|Tim Southee to J Bairstow, WIDE! A bouncer, around middle, Jonny ducks and it is wided.
|1.2 : Tim Southee to E Morgan, Yorker outside off, squeezed through point for a single.
|1.1 : The captain comes in now. Eoin Morgan. He needs that 91 again...
|Tim Southee to J Vince, OUT! Caught! Straight down the throat. Full and outside off, Vince gets underneath it and aims to clear mid off but can only find Scott Kuggeleijn there. On second thoughts, will this be a blessing in disguise for England?
|0.6 : Tim Southee to share the new ball with Boult.
|T Boult to J Vince, Short and outside off, cut through point for a single. A sensational opening over from Boult.
|0.5 : James Vince walks in at number 3, replacing Banton.
|T Boult to Tom Banton, OUT! LBW! Full and around leg, swinging in, Tom misses his swing and is hit on the pads. Boult appeals and the umpire raises his finger! Banton has a chat with Bairstow and is advised to take it upstairs. Now, here comes some drama. Replays show that the ball hit the front pad and then deflected onto the back pad. But the Ball Tracker picks the back pad impact and rules the decision as correct, with the ball projected to be hitting the stumps. But, the third umpire lo
|0.4 : T Boult to Tom Banton, SIX! That has been hit off a half volley. Around middle, swung over long on!
|0.3 : T Boult to J Bairstow, Full and around off, pushed past the diving bowler, down the ground for a run.
|0.2 : T Boult to Tom Banton, On middle, flicked through square leg for a single.
|0.1 : T Boult to Tom Banton, Full and outside off, slower in pace, Banton looks to drive but misses.
|0.0 : Can't even go for a bathroom break. The players are back on already. Tom Banton and Jonny Bairstow are the openers. Trent Boult to start off to Banton. Here we go...