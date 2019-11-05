|0.0 : Warm welcome ladies and gentlemen for the third T20I between New Zealand and England at the Saxton Oval in Nelson. The visitors landed the first punch in Christchurch whereas the hosts hit back in Wellington. The 5-match series stands at 1-1 with both teams in the experimental mode before the mega event next year in Australia. A couple of more debutants lined up for the Three Lions in this contest and we will get you the update about them soon.
|Toss - Eoin Morgan calls it wrongly and NEW ZEALAND WILL BAT! Tim Southee thinks that the pitch is on the dry side and hopes that the spinners will come into play later on. The English skipper, on the other hand, was unsure about what to do on this pitch and sounds happy to chase. He has admitted that they need to improve their batting and fielding.
|Team changes - New Zealand have replaced Daryl Mitchell with Blair Tickner. England have made three changes, of which, two are debutants. Tom Banton and Matt Parkinson are the new faces along with Tom Curran.
|England (Playing XI) - Dawid Malan, Tom Banton (in for Jonny Bairstow), James Vince, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (WK), Sam Curran, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran (in for Chris Jordan), Saqib Mahmood, Pat Brown, Matt Parkinson (in for Adil Rashid).
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner (in for Daryl Mitchell).
|It's time to get underway! Martin Guptill and Colin Munro are the assigned openers for the Black Caps. Both have been quite inconsistent for the home team and would like to improve their game and provide a strong start in this match. Sam Curran to bowl first up in these windy conditions. A slip in place...
|0.1 : Sam Curran to C Munro, Straightaway Munro gives the charge. Curran drops it short around off and Colin drags his attempted pull shot in front of square leg. The fielder in the deep cuts it off and New Zealand open their account with a single.
|0.2 : Sam Curran to M Guptill, Back of a length ball on off, Guptill is slightly cramped up for room but still manages to punch it down towards mid on. The fielder from mid-wicket moves across to his left to make a stop with a dive. Fails to do so and the long on fielder comes into play. A single is taken.
|0.3 : Sam Curran to C Munro, Angling down the leg side, Munro tickles it towards short fine leg where Parkinson makes a fine stop. Cannot prevent the single though.
|0.4 : Sam Curran to M Guptill, FOUR! First of the match! Full in length around off, not much movement off the track, Guptill easily picks it up and flicks it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|0.5 : Sam Curran to M Guptill, Too straight in line, Guptill tucks this length ball behind square leg and rotates the strike.
|0.6 : Sam Curran to C Munro, Extra bounce from a good length around middle, Munro fails to work it around. It deflects off his thigh pad towards point and they cross for a leg bye.
|Tom Curran to share the attack from the other end.
|1.1 : Tom Curran to C Munro, Starts his spell with a slower delivery. On a length around middle, Munro bunts it down to the left of mid on for a run.
|1.2 : Tom Curran to M Guptill, Good length ball on off, angling in, Guptill sticks back and brings down a straight bat in defense.
|1.3 : Tom Curran to M Guptill, Swing and a miss! Guptill wants to dominate the bowler but fails to make any contact. A shortish length ball outside off, Martin gives the charge and swings his bat blindly. The ball holds up a bit on the pitch and beats his bat.
|1.4 : Tom Curran to M Guptill, FOUR! Wow, this outfield is lightning quick. Good length ball around off, angling in, Guptill does well to glance it across the line and it keeps racing away from the short fine leg fielder.
|1.5 : Tom Curran to M Guptill, FOUR! A bit edgy on this occasion. Fuller and on middle, Guptill tries flicking it off his pads but it catches the inside edge and beats the short fine leg fielder to his right. Had Guptill missed that ball, he was plumb in front.
|1.6 : Tom Curran to M Guptill, Gets behind the line of the delivery and forces it down through mid on for a single. 10 runs from the first over of Tom Curran, an expensive start!
|Saqib Mahmood replaces Sam Curran in the attack.
|2.1 : S Mahmood to M Guptill, EDGY FOUR! Back of a length delivery just outside off, Guptill charges down with the intention of powering it over long on but it takes the outside edge and flies over short third man for a boundary.
|2.2 : S Mahmood to M Guptill, FOUR! No half measures this time! Guptill is on the attack against the young man. Back of a length ball on off, Martin lines himself up behind the delivery and pulls it magnificently over mid-wicket.
|Long on is back.
|2.3 : S Mahmood to M Guptill, FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries and Mahmood is under immense pressure. Shortish and down the leg side, Guptill nudges it fine down the leg side for a boundary. Yet again Guptill has got a start here.
|2.4 : S Mahmood to M Guptill, Helps a length ball towards square leg and rotates the strike.
|2.5 : S Mahmood to C Munro, Good length delivery on middle, Munro closes the face of his bat and works it to the left of mid on. They cross for an easy run. Colin doing a good job to hand back the strike to his aggressive partner.
|2.6 : S Mahmood to M Guptill, Angling into the batsman, Guptill eases it down to long on and keeps strike with a single. 15 from the over, NZ have raced to 34 in no time.
|Pat Brown has been introduced into the attack now.
|3.1 : Pat Brown to M Guptill, Shortish and on middle, angling down, Guptill probably is beaten for pace as he fails to put bat on ball. It takes his thigh pad and rolls near the stumps. The batsmen cross for a brisk leg bye as the keeper gives the charge and tries to kick it onto the stumps. Had he hit, it could have been close.
|3.2 : Pat Brown to C Munro, Slower one on leg, Munro helps it to short fine leg. A single taken. Parkinson misfields slightly but no extra run.
|3.3 : Pat Brown to M Guptill, Guptill has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|3.4 : Pat Brown to M Guptill, FOUR! Brown bangs in a short ball around off, Guptill rides the bounce and pulls it powerfully over square leg for a boundary. He's looking in cracking form.
|3.5 : Pat Brown to M Guptill, OUT! Tremendous running catch by Tom Curran! Brown strikes and credit to him for dishing out his variation to fox the on-song Guptill. A knuckle delivery, landing on a length wide outside off, Guptill attempts to launch it over mid off but is beaten due to the lack of pace on the delivery. He ends up slicing it in the air and Tom Curran runs back from extra cover to attempt the catch. He does well to keep his eyes on the ball and grabs it safely. Not easy but he has
|Tim Seifert is the new man in for the Kiwis.
|3.6 : Pat Brown to Tim Seifert, A touch short in length on middle and angling down Seifert tries to flick but misses. It catches him onto the pads and then loops up to hit him on the grille of the helmet as well. A stifled appeal for an lbw dies down quickly. End of a successful over, 6 runs and a big wicket from it.
|Tom Curran (1-0-10-0) is back for his second over.
|4.1 : Tom Curran to C Munro, Good length ball on middle, helped to square leg for one.
|4.2 : Tom Curran to Tim Seifert, Drops a length ball with soft hands to mid-wicket and steals a single.
|4.3 : Tom Curran to C Munro, OUT! Another good catch in the field from England. They have certainly pulled up their socks after a disappointing outing in the last match. Yet another wicket that can be credited to the slower one. It's a cutter by Tom around leg, Munro fails to pick it and tries to heave it across the line. He is early into the swing of his bat and gives it the top edge of his bat. It balloons towards short third man where Saqib Mahmood dives forward to collect the catch that's dyi
|Colin de Grandhomme is in at 4.
|4.4 : Tom Curran to de Grandhomme, Beaten! Good length ball outside off, holding its line, de Grandhomme feels for it and gets beaten.
|4.5 : Tom Curran to de Grandhomme, FOUR! Boom! That's hit ferociously. Good length ball just outside off, de Grandhomme shuffles across a bit and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|4.6 : Tom Curran to de Grandhomme, Wide! Sliding down the leg side, Colin swings and misses.
|Tom Curran to de Grandhomme, Fullish and on off, de Grandhomme walks forward and drives it back. Good stop in the followthrough by Tom. England have pulled things back in the last two overs.
|5.1 : Pat Brown to Tim Seifert, Back of a length ball on off, punched down towards mid off. Tim eyed a run initially but the mid off was quick to the ball.
|5.2 : Pat Brown to Tim Seifert, Slower one, on a fuller length outside off, Seifert drives it straight to short cover.
|5.3 : Pat Brown to Tim Seifert, FOUR! 50 comes up for New Zealand! Once again Pat lets out a slower delivery and Seifert picks it very early. He gets behind the line and lofts it over mid off.
|5.4 : Pat Brown to Tim Seifert, A heavy delivery this time, on middle and leg, Tim turns it to mid-wicket.
|5.5 : Pat Brown to Tim Seifert, Bang on the wickets at the other end. Seifert is robbed of a boundary. He picks the slower full ball on off and drills his drive straight back. It's straight as an arrow and collides with the stumps at the other end.
|5.6 : Pat Brown to Tim Seifert, Short in length on off and middle! Seifert looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body. The ball rolls behind the stumps on the off side. The batters steal a leg bye.
|Saqib Mahmood is back on with the field relaxed. 1-0-15-0 are his figures so far.
|6.1 : S Mahmood to Tim Seifert, Back of a length ball on middle, Seifert hops back to make room and strokes his drive firmly. It goes straight to mid off but still they hurry across the pitch for a single.
|6.2 : S Mahmood to de Grandhomme, FOUR! Poor line and duly punished! Angling down the leg side, de Grandhomme picks it up and powers it behind square leg for a boundary.
|6.3 : S Mahmood to de Grandhomme, FOUR! And again. Change in pace by the bowler but he offers plenty of width outside off. Colin de Grandhomme delays his shot a bit and smashes it through point.
|6.4 : S Mahmood to de Grandhomme, This time Colin is beaten! Slower one on a length outside off, de Grandhomme is early into his push and misses.
|6.5 : S Mahmood to de Grandhomme, Width on offer outside off, de Grandhomme goes hard at it and mistimes his back foot punch to covers.
|6.6 : S Mahmood to de Grandhomme, SIX! Dismissed from presence! 30 runs in 2 overs of Mahmood so far. Short in length around off, de Grandhomme swivels on the back foot with his pull shot and finds the sweet spot of his bat. It flies over backward square leg and clears the fence with ease.
|Spin for the first time this game. Matt Parkinson on debut to roll his arms.
|7.1 : M Parkinson to Tim Seifert, Around off and middle, pushed to the right of the bowler.
|7.2 : M Parkinson to Tim Seifert, Around middle this time, Seifert sweeps it behind square leg for a single.
|7.3 : M Parkinson to de Grandhomme, Slower through the air on the pads, Colin looks to work it towards the leg side but misses. A stifled appeal from the bowler but dies down quickly too.
|7.4 : M Parkinson to de Grandhomme, Flighted around off, de Grandhomme lofts it over mid off for a single.
|7.5 : M Parkinson to Tim Seifert, OUT! Massive moment for the debutant! A wicket in his first over and Parkinson is all smiles. Poor shot selection must say. It's premeditated as well. A flighted delivery, landing full around leg, Seifert tries to play an expansive reverse sweep to this one but misses the ball completely. It goes through his legs and tickles the leg stump. Parkinson is over the moon and the developing partnership has been nipped in the bud.
|Ross Taylor, the most experienced Kiwi batter is out in the middle now. A slip in place for him.
|7.6 : M Parkinson to R Taylor, Nicely tossed up ball on middle, fuller in length, Taylor eases his flick shot through mid-wicket and gets off the mark with a single. Top first over by the leggie, 3 runs and a wicket from it.
|Sam Curran is back on. 1-0-8-0 are his figures so far.
|8.1 : Sam Curran to R Taylor, Fractionally short and on off, Taylor turns it behind square leg with soft hands and picks a single.
|8.2 : Sam Curran to de Grandhomme, Play and a miss! Curran bowls a slower one outside off, on a length and angling away from the batsman, de Grandhomme is way too early into his shot and misses.
|8.3 : Sam Curran to de Grandhomme, Slower delivery again, on a good length around middle, Colin clips it through mid-wicket for a run.
|8.4 : Sam Curran to R Taylor, Curran lets out a grunt to deliver a slower one. Maybe, to fool the batsman. It's on a length around off, Taylor picks it nicely and blocks it on the leg side.
|8.5 : Sam Curran to R Taylor, Plenty of slower ones from Sam. He pitches it up around off, Taylor defends it back.
|8.6 : Sam Curran to R Taylor, A 114 kph delivery, angling down the leg side, Taylor fails to flick and it goes off his pads to fine leg. They cross for a leg bye.
|9.1 : M Parkinson to R Taylor, Floated full ball on off, Taylor drives it through mid off for a single.
|9.2 : M Parkinson to de Grandhomme, SIX! Effortlessly done! A tossed up ball landing full around off, turning away after pitching, de Grandhomme lofts it nonchalantly over extra cover for a biggie. Fantastic.
|9.3 : M Parkinson to de Grandhomme, Flighted full ball on off, it's chipped over mid off and 'catch it' is the shout. It goes on one drop to the fielder in the deep and the batsmen cross.
|9.4 : M Parkinson to R Taylor, Two wides! Tossed up ball down the leg side, Taylor misses to sweep. The keeper fumbles and deflects it towards short third man. They cross.
|M Parkinson to de Grandhomme, Flatter and shorter on off, cut late by Colin but straight to the point fielder.
|9.5 : M Parkinson to de Grandhomme, Yorks himself! Parkinson gives it a nice toss and serves it in the line of the stumps. De Grandhomme advances down the track and yorks himself in the process. Somehow keeps it out to safety.
|9.6 : M Parkinson to de Grandhomme, Tries flicking it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It ricochets to covers for a run. We have reached the halfway stage and New Zealand are 84/3!
|10.1 : Sam Curran to de Grandhomme, Full on the pads, Colin flicks it to deep mid-wicket. He wanted the second there but decided against it seeing the fielder getting to the ball quickly.
|10.2 : Sam Curran to R Taylor, Length ball on middle, this time Taylor tucks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|10.3 : Sam Curran to de Grandhomme, FOUR! Poor line with the fine leg up. Full and on the legs, de Grandhomme is not going to miss out on those. He flicks it to the fine leg fence.
|10.4 : Sam Curran to de Grandhomme, WIDE! Another ball down the leg side, way down the leg side actually. De Grandhomme flicks but misses.
|Sam Curran to de Grandhomme, Length ball outside off, de Grandhomme hammers this down the ground with a lot of power. The ball is racing towards the fence but Tom Banton at long on hares from his position to his left and makes a sliding stop as he saves a couple for his side.
|10.5 : Sam Curran to de Grandhomme, Full on the pads this time, de Grandhomme flicks it towards deep mid-wicket. This time the ball goes to the right of Tom. He once again gets to the ball quickly but a couple taken.
|10.6 : Sam Curran to de Grandhomme, Slower bouncer, Colin pulls it towards deep square leg for a run. 12 from the over.
|Lewis Gregory is inserted into the attack now.
|11.1 : L Gregory to de Grandhomme, Full and angling into the batsman on middle, de Grandhomme eases it down to long on for a run.
|11.2 : L Gregory to R Taylor, Pitches it up and outside off, it's driven with good timing but finds the cover fielder inside the ring.
|11.3 : L Gregory to R Taylor, A slower one on off, it's flicked through mid-wicket for one.
|11.4 : L Gregory to de Grandhomme, Shortish and outside off, de Grandhomme hangs back and tries to pierce the gap between short third man and backward point. But the fielder from the latter position dives across to his left and makes a half stop. A single is taken.
|11.5 : L Gregory to R Taylor, Driven towards the mid on region. One run added to the total.
|11.6 : L Gregory to de Grandhomme, Wicket to wicket line by Gregory. Colin goes deep inside the crease and dabs it late towards short third man for one. 5 from the over, a good one by Lewis.
|Pat Brown is back. His figures so far reads, 2-0-9-1.
|12.1 : Pat Brown to de Grandhomme, FOUR! One bounce into the fence! Colin de Grandhomme is looking in fine touch. He picks the slower one early and dismisses it over covers for a boundary.
|12.2 : Pat Brown to de Grandhomme, SIX! High and handsome! Another slower one on middle. The length is on the fuller side and Colin waits for it. Lines himself behind the delivery and launches it over the bowler's head. Lovely followthrough of his bat. 3rd T20I fifty for Colin de Grandhomme!
|12.3 : Pat Brown to de Grandhomme, It's been driven superbly through the covers. They pick up a single.
|12.4 : Pat Brown to R Taylor, FOUR! First blip in the field for England today. Shortish and outside off, Taylor walks forward and drags his attempted pull shot down to wide long on. Tom Banton overruns to his left slightly and then slides to scoop the ball up with his hand but misses.
|12.5 : Pat Brown to R Taylor, Knocks a length ball down through mid on for a single.
|12.6 : Pat Brown to de Grandhomme, Yorker outside off, it's squeezed out to point for one. 17 from the over, spoiling the first spell of Brown. His figures now read, 3-0-26-0!
|13.1 : L Gregory to de Grandhomme, Length ball on off, angling in, de Grandhomme defends it back to the bowler.
|13.2 : L Gregory to de Grandhomme, Sliding down the leg side, de Grandhomme tries to flick but misses. It goes behind square leg and they cross for a leg bye. 50-run stand comes up off 33 balls.
|13.3 : L Gregory to R Taylor, FOUR! Wrong line by Gregory. A touch short and angling down the leg side. Taylor goes to pull but fails to middle. Still he manages to get some part of his bat behind it and the ball speeds away to the fine leg fence. That's not all, Gregory has overstepped.
|Free Hit coming up...
|L Gregory to R Taylor, No ball called for height! A bouncer going well over the head of the batsman. Taylor tries to pull but misses. Free Hit stays...
|L Gregory to R Taylor, SIX! Out of here! Taylor loves them there. Gregory pitches it up and the line is very straight. Taylor clears his front leg and muscles his heave over square leg for a maximum.
|13.4 : L Gregory to R Taylor, Skiddy delivery. On a length outside off and zipping in slightly. Taylor tries to cut but under edges it behind. Rosco wants a run but is sent back as it has rolled straight in front of the keeper.
|13.5 : L Gregory to R Taylor, Helps it off his pads to square leg for one.
|13.6 : L Gregory to de Grandhomme, Skips down the track and plays a mistimed drive down to long on for a single. 15 from the over, New Zealand continue with their charge.
|Tom Curran is back on. 2-0-17-1 from him so far.
|14.1 : Tom Curran to de Grandhomme, Deceives the batsman with a slower one. On a good length outside off, 118.8 kph, de Grandhomme tries to cut but misses.
|14.2 : Tom Curran to de Grandhomme, Goes for the yorker but it turns out to be a low full toss around leg. Colin gets bat on ball and helps it behind square leg for a run.
|14.3 : Tom Curran to R Taylor, Beaten all ends up! Back of a length delivery outside off, once again Tom takes all the pace off this ball. Taylor swings and misses.
|14.4 : Tom Curran to R Taylor, A cracking yorker with a little bit of in-drift! Taylor just manages to dig it out off the bottom half of his bat. It goes behind and they attempt for a run. Billings misses his shy at the striker's end otherwise it would have been curtains for Colin de Grandhomme.
|14.5 : Tom Curran to de Grandhomme, OUT! Caught! This time it's curtains for de Grandhomme. Good length ball on middle, slightly slower in pace. Colin looks to deposit it over the long on fence but mistimes the shot due to the slow pace on the ball. His bat turns at the point of contact and he can only manage to lob it straight to Tom Banton. An excellent innings nonetheless from Colin and the 66-run stand is broken. Beautiful bowling by Tom Curran, he dished out his entire arsenal of variations
|James Neesham is the new man in.
|14.6 : Tom Curran to J Neesham, Length ball on middle, Neesham tucks it towards mid-wicket to get off the mark. Impressive over by Curran, just three runs and a big wicket of de Grandhomme in it!
|Saqib Mahmood is back for his third. 2-0-30-0 are his figures so far.
|15.1 : S Mahmood to J Neesham, Saqib starts with a good length ball on middle, Neesham once again turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|15.2 : S Mahmood to R Taylor, WIDE! Saqib's struggle continues. Good length ball angling down the leg side. Taylor leaves it alone, called wide by the umpire.
|S Mahmood to R Taylor, Fuller ball on off, Taylor looks to drive but the ball goes towards long on off the inner half of his bat for a single.
|15.3 : S Mahmood to J Neesham, Landed on the leg stump line, Neesham tucks it behind square leg for a single now.
|15.4 : S Mahmood to R Taylor, Wide! Fullish ball down the leg side, Taylor tries flicking but misses.
|S Mahmood to R Taylor, Struggling big time, Saqib! He slips yet another delivery in this over down the leg side. Called a wide as once again Taylor fails to get any bat behind it.
|S Mahmood to R Taylor, Length delivery around off, Taylor closes the face of his bat and works it behind square leg for one.
|15.5 : S Mahmood to J Neesham, On a length around leg, Neesham fails to work it across the line and it goes off his pads to short fine leg. Thought given over a run but not taken.
|15.6 : S Mahmood to J Neesham, FOUR! Shortish length ball around off, Neesham swings his bat across the line and powers it over mid-wicket for a boundary. End of a 9-ball over, 11 runs coming off it.
|Pat Brown returns for his final over. 3-0-26-1 are his numbers so far.
|16.1 : Pat Brown to R Taylor, Fetches a full length ball outside off and drags it down to long on for a single.
|16.2 : Pat Brown to J Neesham, Pitches it up and outside off, slower in pace, Neesham forces it down to long off for a single.
|16.3 : Pat Brown to R Taylor, Very full in length on off, Taylor goes hard at it and gets it away off the inside edge. It goes through his legs towards square leg and they cross. 150 comes up for New Zealand!
|16.4 : Pat Brown to J Neesham, Too full in length outside off, it's hit back firmly but straight to the bowler.
|16.5 : Pat Brown to J Neesham, FOUR! Rockets away to the fence! Brown tries to bowl a yorker outside off but fails to land it. It turns out to be a low full toss and Neesham drills it square of the wicket on the off side for a cracking boundary.
|16.6 : Pat Brown to J Neesham, Brown switches to 'round the wicket and angles in a slower length ball on off, Neesham steers it to point for a run. 8 from the over, 18 legal balls left in the innings!
|17.1 : S Mahmood to J Neesham, Swings and misses! Slower length ball on off, angling away, Neesham tries to heave but fails to make any contact.
|17.2 : S Mahmood to J Neesham, SIX! Technically a dropped catch but what an effort by Brown! A low full toss on off, Neesham slogs it across the line and it flies in the air. Brown jumps near the fence with his right hand stretched out. It comes into his palm but then slips out for a biggie.
|17.3 : S Mahmood to J Neesham, Mistimes his shot on the leg side off the inside edge. They cross for a run.
|17.4 : S Mahmood to R Taylor, OUT! End of a struggling stay in the middle for Rosco! Mahmood angles in a good length ball on middle, rolling his fingers on the side of the ball, Taylor makes room to swing it across the line but misses. He is struck on the back leg, they appeal and the finger goes up. Taylor walks straightaway. Neesham tries to stop him and suggest for the DRS but Ross is in a hurry to leave. Maybe, he knew that he's struggling and someone else can do the job more efficiently. The
|Mitchell Santner is in at 7.
|17.5 : S Mahmood to M Santner, A low full toss on the pads, helped to mid-wicket for a run.
|17.6 : S Mahmood to J Neesham, Shortish and on off, Neesham is beaten by the slowness of the delivery and mistimes his shot back to the bowler. Good work done by Mahmood in his followthrough.
|Sam Curran to bowl out first. 3-0-22-0 are his figures so far.
|18.1 : Sam Curran to M Santner, Short in length on off, it's pulled down to long on for a run.
|18.2 : Sam Curran to J Neesham, A yorker tailing into the left-hander, Neesham fails to dig it out and is hit on the pads. It rolls behind square leg and they cross for a leg bye.
|18.3 : Sam Curran to M Santner, FOUR! There is zero margin for error! Curran tries to nail his yorker in the line of the stumps but instead serves a juicy full toss on the legs of the batsman. Santner accepts it gleefully and muscles it behind square leg for a boundary.
|18.4 : Sam Curran to M Santner, Slower one to fox the batsman this time. It's outside off, Santner swings early and misses.
|18.5 : Sam Curran to M Santner, Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|18.6 : Sam Curran to J Neesham, Wide! Fullish and down the leg side, James tries to flick but misses. Good collection by Billings to his right.
|Sam Curran to J Neesham, OUT! Bowled 'em! Dangerous Neesham departs with 6 balls left in the innings. Curran bowls a seam up delivery this time at 131 kph. There is a bit of a tail on this one as it lands. Neesham tries slogging it across the line but is beaten comprehensively. It goes through and rattles the stumps. 4-0-29-1, a good outing for Sam Curran!
|Tom Curran to bowl the final over of the innings. Tim Southee joins Santner in the middle too.
|19.1 : Tom Curran to M Santner, Too full in length around off, Santner drives it down to long off for one.
|19.2 : Tom Curran to Tim Southee, Dances down the track and knocks it down to long on. Once again only a run.
|19.3 : Tom Curran to M Santner, Back of the hand slower one. On a shortish length outside off, Santner goes hard at it and gets away from the upper half of his bat. It runs straight down the ground and they take a couple of runs.
|19.4 : Tom Curran to M Santner, FOUR! Shot! Curran lets out a full toss on off, Santner latches onto it and smashes it straight down the ground for a boundary. No stopping this one.
|19.5 : Tom Curran to M Santner, A low full toss on middle, dipping in, Santner goes down and hits it firmly across the line to deep mid-wicket. A single taken.
|19.6 : Tom Curran to Tim Southee, OUT! Run out to finish this innings! Curran bowls a slower one. It's on the shorter side around middle and leg. Southee moves back to swing hard at it but misses. They try to steal a bye but Billings comes up with a direct hit at the striker's end to find the diving Santner short. NEW ZEALAND END ON 180/7!
|A good comeback towards the end by England as they didn't allow New Zealand the desired finish! The hosts would have loved to get closer to 200 and they had the chance too. But losing wickets at crucial moments hurt them.
|Opting to bat, the Kiwi openers provided a brisk start but then fell in succession. England bounced back well after the early onslaught and tried to build the pressure. However, Colin de Grandhomme's quickfire fifty provided the kick to the New Zealand innings in the middle overs. His partnership with Ross Taylor kept the visiting team on the back foot but once Colin departed, the English team gained some control. Rosco never got going in his innings and had Neesham and Santner not played handy
|England bowled decently. After conceding runs at a brisk rate early on, they quickly realized that varying the pace is the way forward. That gave them success as well. The Curran brothers were brilliant in their combined spells of 8 overs whereas same cannot be said for other bowlers. Debutant Matt Parkinson not bowling his full quota came as a surprise as he looked in control in his two overs.
|It's a challenging total and New Zealand will be backing to defend it against the inexperienced English batting unit. But they will also have to rely on variations to succeed. England, on the other hand, would hope for a great start in the Powerplay to set the tone. Do join us in a short while for the chase.