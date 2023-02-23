|0.0 : England (Unchanged playing XI) - Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Will YoungÂ (In for Scott Kuggeleijn),Â Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (C), Neil Wagner, Matt HenryÂ (In for Blair Tickner).
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of New Zealand. They will FIELD first.