|0.0 : Time to see the Cooks, the Broads, et al in action! Yes, Test cricket. England are in their last leg of their tour of the Oceania continent. The first of the two-match Test series between New Zealand and England is about to commence. Weather permitting, we should have some exciting cricket between two quality sides. This one is a day-night Test, the first in the Kiwis' backyard. Auckland will play host to the same. We extend a warm welcome to you and hope that the rain stays away, letting the ac
|Glancing at the sides, both look decently balanced ones. Ross Taylor was in a recovery mode leading up to this Test. It will be interesting to see if he is fit enough to take field. Also, Mitchell Santner's place is up for grabs and maybe Todd Astle will slot in there. For England, Ben Stokes has been struggling with his back. The chorus is that he might play just as a batsman. Is that the case? We'll find out shortly at the toss.
|TOSS - Joe Root calls heads... Tails it is. NEW ZEALAND WILL BOWL FIRST.
|KANE WILLIAMSON, the Kiwi skipper, states that he wants to make use of the conditions first up. He says that there's been a lot of cricket played by them leading up to this game although with the white ball, so there is sufficient practice for his boys. Adds that they had some practice with the pink ball over the week. Reckons that Ross Taylor is fit and raring to go. Asserts that BJ Watling will bat at 6 and Colin de Grandhomme will slot in at 7.
|JOE ROOT - Says that they would have batted first anyway and hopes to make use of the daylight conditions with the willow. He confirms that he will bat at no.3 in this game. Reckons them to be lucky to have many options in bowling apart from variety. Asserts that Craig Overton is in the playing XI for them. States that Ben Stokes is getting better and better and he will bat at no.5. He is hopeful of this being a great series.
|PITCH REPORT - Mark Richardson, out there, first has a word about the weather. He confirms that it is bright and sunny, adds that it is warm at the moment. Observing the pitch, he reckons that Kane Williamson's call to bowl first is a punt. The reason being, Richardson sees some grass on the surface but the cover isn't too much to worry the batters. States that the pitch will have more moisture. Reckons that the behaviour of the Pink ball in the evening session will be keenly watched. Adds that
|New Zealand (Playing XI): Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult
|England (Playing XI): Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Joe Root(c), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
|We are a few minutes away from the first ball. The teams are in the middle, lining up for their respective anthems. The tourists' anthem plays first.
|If England will be something first up, it could be the inclusion of Ben Stokes. The all-rounder adds the much-needed balance to their side, something which was majorly missing in the Ashes. At this point it's worthy to remember that he could miss out on bowling in this match. Their openers Alastair Cook and Mark Stoneman make their way out to the middle with the sun shining bright on them. Trent Boult will make the first use of the new pink cherry, with three slips and a gully.
|0.1 : T Boult to Cook, Boult steams in from over the wicket and lands it full and outside off. Cook shoulders arms and watches it sail to the keeper. Not much movement there.
|0.2 : T Boult to Cook, This is on a length around off, Cook punches it off the back foot towards covers.
|0.3 : T Boult to Cook, A hint of movement this time. It lands on a length and comes to Cook around off and middle. Alastair stays on the back foot and pushes it towards mid on.
|0.4 : T Boult to Cook, Hurled outside off again, Cook lets it be.
|0.5 : T Boult to Cook, First run of the Test series! Cook gets going. Gets this one on the pads, he nudges it through square leg to open the account.
|0.6 : T Boult to Stoneman, Stoneman covers his stumps and lets this delivery outside off go to the keeper. Good start for both the teams.
|Tim Southee, as expected, will partner Boult with the new ball. Again, three slips and a gully are the fielders at catching position.
|1.1 : Tim Southee to Cook, Misdirected delivery to begin. This is speared full but down the leg side. Cook fails to tickle it away. Watling behind dives full stretch to his right and gathers that one.
|1.2 : Tim Southee to Cook, Over-correction. This is outside off, but well wide. Cook doesn't need to play at those and just lets it be.
|1.3 : Tim Southee to Cook, Much better from Southee. Lands it on a length just outside off, the ball nips in after pitching. Cook covers his stumps and lets it go. Good judgement.
|1.4 : Tim Southee to Cook, This is defended off the back foot with a straight bat.
|1.5 : Tim Southee to Cook, Fuller and outside off, Cook gets it off the inner half back towards the bowler.
|1.6 : Tim Southee to A Cook, Full on the pads, Cook looks to flick. Ends up getting an inside edge on the pads. The ball rolls through square leg and a run is possible and taken. Couple from the first two overs for England.
|2.1 : T Boult to Cook, Boult steams in and bowls this outside off, too wide for Cook to play at it.
|2.2 : T Boult to Cook, Serves this outside off again, Cook chooses to leave it alone.
|2.3 : T Boult to Cook, In line of the stumps, Cook gets behind the stumps and blocks it.
|2.4 : T Boult to Cook, Back of a length ball, Cook goes slap bats it over mid on. It was in the air for sometime but over the fielder stationed there. He will pick up one for it.
|2.5 : T Boult to Stoneman, Around off, Stoneman watchfully defends it.
|2.6 : T Boult to Stoneman, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|3.1 : Tim Southee to Cook, Scratchy start for Cook. Southee bowls this around off, Cook gets an inside edge and the ball goes between bat and pad towards square leg for one.
|3.2 : Tim Southee to Stoneman, Full on middle and leg, Stoneman plays this to mid-wicket.
|3.3 : Tim Southee to Stoneman, Pitched up on the pads of Stoneman who flicks it to deep square leg for a run.
|3.4 : Tim Southee to Cook, Outside off, Cook doesn't flirt with it.
|3.5 : Tim Southee to Cook, Alister shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|3.6 : Tim Southee to Cook, Pitched up, Cook pushes this through covers to retain strike for the next over.
|4.1 : T Boult to Cook, Darts in a yorker, Cook does well to get his bat down in time and block it.
|4.2 : T Boult to Cook, OUT! A change of length from Boult and New Zealand get an early breakthrough. Just the start they were looking for and Boult delivers. Cook was looking shaky from the start itself, not quite finding the middle of the willow. This time Boult serves him the perfect length, around off and makes him play at it. The ball moves away a bit after pitching and Cook feeds at it. He gets a thick outside edge and the ball flies to second slip where Tom Latham gets a simple catch. Cook
|Joe Root walks in at number 3.
|4.3 : T Boult to Root, Welcomes Root by bowling it outside off, Root shoulders arms to it.
|4.4 : T Boult to Root, Length outside off, Root leaves it alone.
|4.5 : T Boult to Root, In line of the stumps this time, Root blocks it.
|4.6 : T Boult to Root, Root defends it from within the crease.
|5.1 : Tim Southee to Stoneman, This is bowled full outside off, Mark lets it be.
|5.2 : Tim Southee to Stoneman, Banged short on the stumps, Stoneman ducks under it to let it go.
|5.3 : Tim Southee to Stoneman, Defended off the front foot by Stoneman presenting the full face of the bat.
|5.4 : Tim Southee to Stoneman, Pitched up, Stoneman plays that into the ground.
|5.5 : Tim Southee to M Stoneman, Drags his length back, Stoneman goes for the pull but mistimes it and gives it back to the bowler.
|5.6 : Tim Southee to Stoneman, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|6.1 : T Boult to Root, Root defends this with a straight bat.
|6.2 : T Boult to Root, OUT! Talk about the big two and both are back in the hut without creating damage. Boult is on fire as he gets through the defense of the skipper. Length again, just shapes back just enough and Root who looked to work it on the on side gets an inside edge and brushes his thigh pad before shattering the stumps. A rare duck for the skipper and this his his third duck against the Kiwis. Deciding to bat at number three has not worked for him and will now have to watch the rest o
|Dawid Malan joins Stoneman. Four slips and a gully for him.
|6.3 : T Boult to Malan, Off the mark straight away. Boult bowls this on leg, Malan flicks it away and moves to the other end.
|6.4 : T Boult to Stoneman, Stoneman defends this off his back foot.
|6.5 : T Boult to Stoneman, FOUR! Overpitched on leg, Stoneman hits it through mid-wicket to the boundary.
|6.6 : T Boult to M Stoneman, Around off, Stoneman defends it.
|7.1 : Tim Southee to Malan, No run.
|7.2 : Tim Southee to Malan, Around off, Malan gets behind the ball and blocks it.
|7.3 : Tim Southee to Malan, Drifting away from Malan who flicks it to square leg for nothing.
|7.4 : Tim Southee to D Malan, Drags his length back, Malan pulls this front of square for one.
|7.5 : Tim Southee to Stoneman, FOUR! Short and wide, Malan cuts this past backward point for a boundary. Good intent shown by Stoneman even after a couple of early set-backs.
|7.6 : Tim Southee to Stoneman, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|8.1 : T Boult to Malan, OUT! Peach! Boult is bowling probing lines and lengths and this wickets is a just reward for the same. He lands this on a length aiming at the off pole. It was around that good length zone. Malan should have come forward to this one but opts to stay back. But the line is such that he HAS to play at it. Does so and only manages a nick. The ball flies nicely to the left of Watling, who takes this with a dive to that side. The Kiwi skipper's decision to bowl first bearing fr
|0.0 : Ben Stokes walks in at no. 5 for England.
|8.2 : T Boult to Stokes, This is well outside off, Stokes lets it be.
|8.3 : T Boult to Stokes, Lovely again. This is full outside off, Stokes looks to play the drive away from the body. The ball just misses the outside edge.
|8.4 : T Boult to Stokes, This is well outside off, Ben lets it be.
|8.5 : T Boult to Stokes, On a length on the stumps, defended from the crease.
|8.6 : T Boult to Stokes, A wicket maiden for Boult as Stokes chooses to leave this delivery outside off. The seamer is making the right noises with the ball here.
|9.1 : Tim Southee to Stoneman, Shot. Full outside off, driven through covers for a couple.
|9.2 : Tim Southee to Stoneman, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery.
|9.3 : Tim Southee to Stoneman, Well outside off, Stoneman lets it be.
|9.4 : Tim Southee to Stoneman, OUT! England are in a procession here! It is almost a carbon copy of the Malan wicket. This time Southee is the beneficiary. Hurls this around the good length area from round the wicket. Thus, he got the angle that Boult is getting. Now, Mark's feet are stoned to the crease and they refuse to move. He ends up having a tame push at that. What next? The ball takes the outside edge and flies low to Watling's left. He is a pro and takes this one nicely with a dive low
|Jonny Bairstow is the next man in. England would so dearly hope that he carries his ODI form here. They desperately need someone to be in the middle and spend some time, apart from accumulating some runs.
|9.5 : Tim Southee to Bairstow, Full and down the leg side, Jonny misses the flick.
|9.6 : Tim Southee to Bairstow, This delivery is blocked from the crease with a straight bat.
|10.1 : T Boult to Stokes, On a length on off, defended with a straight bat.
|10.2 : T Boult to Stokes, Fuller this time, pushed off the front foot to the off side.
|10.3 : T Boult to Stokes, OUT! CASTLED! Boult has his tails up at the Eden Park. He lands it on a length on off. Stokes does the cardinal sin of playing across the line. Misses the ball as he closes his bat face early and the next scene is that of the ball knocking the stumps. England would have pinned their hopes on him and now the big Ben walks back. Ahhh, another look shows how good the delivery was. It started from outside off and moved in sharply, something which Stokes failed to anticipate
|Moeen Ali is the next batter in. Among his worst dreams last night would have been this, perhaps. Walking in with his side reeling at 18/5.
|10.4 : T Boult to Ali, Well outside off, Ali shoulders arms to it.
|10.5 : T Boult to Ali, Easy leave for Moeen this. This is hurled well outside off again.
|10.6 : Boult to Ali, Excellent delivery to end the over. A yorker on off, Ali digs it out well.
|11.1 : Tim Southee to Bairstow, Full on off, driven to the man at mid off.
|11.2 : Southee to Bairstow, OUT! Tim Southee, you little beauty! What a catch that is! He pitches this right up to Bairstow, inviting the drive. The Englishman is unable to resist the temptation. Plays that loose drive straight back. Now comes the best part of this scalp. It goes back to Southee, who, in his followthrough, gets low quickly and snaffles it to his left and then tumbles. Caught and bowleds are never easy, more so for a pacer. England's problems mount.
|Chris Woakes makes his way out to the middle, replacing Bairstow. Wonder if he would have been padded up and ready.
|11.3 : Tim Southee to Woakes, Full on middle and leg, flicked straight to square leg.
|11.4 : Tim Southee to Woakes, Full outside off, driven nicely through covers for a couple to get going. For his side though, only this 'gets going' wouldn't be sufficient.
|11.5 : Tim Southee to Woakes, Worked away towards fine leg for a single.
|11.6 : Tim Southee to Ali, On a length on the stumps, defended from the crease.
|12.1 : T Boult to Woakes, This is too wide for Woakes to make any contact with that.
|12.2 : T Boult to Woakes, Another one well outside off, Woakes lets it be.
|12.3 : T Boult to Woakes, First runs off Boult's bowling after consecutive wicket-maidens. This is flicked away through wide mid on for a couple.
|12.4 : T Boult to Woakes, Full and outside off, Chris lets it go through to the keeper.
|12.5 : T Boult to Woakes, On a length and moving in a touch, Woakes fails to get any bat to that and wears it high on the thigh pad.
|12.6 : T Boult to Woakes, OUT! FIVE-FER FOR TRENT BOULT, his 6th in Tests! This bowled full around off, it swings in viciously. Woakes is a good enough batsman, we know. But this delivery is too good even for him. He looks to push it down the ground but fails to counter the inward movement. Misses and his stumps are shattered, along with England's hopes. One way traffic at the Eden Park as only bowlers seem to be present here.
|Craig Overton is the next man in.
|13.1 : Tim Southee to Ali, On a length angling away, Ali fends at it but misses.
|13.2 : Tim Southee to Ali, Hurled on the stumps, turned away to mid-wicket.
|13.3 : Tim Southee to Ali, Full outside off, left alone by Moeen.
|13.4 : Southee to M Ali, OUT! Familiar sight yet again! Ali had a torrid time in the Ashes and here again, he hasn't begun well. Southee spears this full on off. Had Ali made contact with that, he could have taken it on the full. Misses the ball completely as his bat was moving towards off while the ball curls back in to disturb the woodwork. Fourth clean bowled in this England innings. Will they get to a quarter of a century, wonders our scoring colleague here.
|Stuart Broad makes his way to the middle at no. 10.
|13.5 : Tim Southee to Broad, Lovely! Almost another one. Full delivery moving away from Broad. He has a feel for that but misses.
|13.6 : Tim Southee to Broad, This one is defended off the back foot. A wicket-maiden for Southee now. You can well find the usage of this term in this innings so far.
|14.1 : T Boult to Overton, Angling away on a length, Overton has a feel for that but misses.
|14.2 : T Boult to Overton, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|14.3 : T Boult to Overton, This ball is hit to the man at covers.
|14.4 : T Boult to Overton, Banged short on the stumps, ducked under by Craig.
|14.5 : T Boult to Overton, FOUR! A boundary! That could be the cheering part for England as this is just the third one. This is full and outside off, Overton square drives this and accumulates some runs.
|14.6 : T Boult to Overton, Again beaten! Length ball moving away, Overton fishes at it but gets beaten on the outside. Finally an over passes without a wicket falling in it. Consolation for England?
|15.1 : Tim Southee to Broad, Full on off, driven off the inner half back towards the bowler.
|15.2 : Tim Southee to Broad, Full again, Broad is hanging on the back foot and gets it off the outer half towards gully.
|15.3 : Tim Southee to Broad, This one angles away from Stuart. He looks to push at that and gets beaten again.
|15.4 : Tim Southee to Broad, OUT! SCREAMER! Kane Williamson, you bird-ly human! Southee bowls this full again, Broad has his feet glued inside the crease. In the second delivery of the over, he got it off the outer half towards gully, but safely. Here, he has to walk back. He looks to drive from the crease and gets a thick outside edge. The ball flies towards gully, almost past the fielder there. But Williamson dives full stretch and plucks it with his left hand. He is on the ground for a while
|James Anderson is the last man in. How long can he delay the inevitable?
|15.5 : Tim Southee to Anderson, Full outside off, Anderson has a slash at that but misses.
|15.6 : Tim Southee to Anderson, This ball is defended from the crease. Another wicket-maiden, consecutive ones for Southee this time.
|16.1 : T Boult to Overton, That ball has struck the batsman on the thigh-pad.
|16.2 : T Boult to Overton, EDGED AND FOUR! Length ball slanting away from Overton. He slashes hard at it. The ball takes the thick outside edge and flies past the slip cordon for a boundary.
|16.3 : T Boult to Overton, Overton drives this one through covers for a couple.
|16.4 : T Boult to Overton, Hurled outside off, pushed through the point region for another couple.
|16.5 : T Boult to C Overton, Full and straight on middle and leg, flicked away towards mid on.
|16.6 : T Boult to Overton, FOUR! Authoritative! Back of a length delivery on the stumps, Overton transfers his weight on the back foot and thrashes this through mid-wicket for a boundary. 12 runs off this one, easily the most expensive over in the innings.
|17.1 : Tim Southee to Anderson, This is very wide outside off on a fuller length, Jimmy lets it be.
|17.2 : Tim Southee to Anderson, Full on middle and leg, clipped away through mid-wicket for one.
|17.3 : Tim Southee to Overton, Full on off, driven back towards the bowler. It hits Southee on the stomach. Overton shows a thumbs up in response, checking if his opponent is alright.
|17.4 : Tim Southee to Overton, Full outside off, Overton looks to play the drive away from the body but misses.
|17.5 : Tim Southee to Overton, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|Neil Wagner is seen warming up. Would you be changing your bowler at this stage?
|17.6 : Tim Southee to Overton, FOUR! Full on the stumps, Overton clears his front leg and smashes it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
|18.1 : T Boult to Anderson, That ball has struck the batsman on the thigh-pad. The batsmen have run through for a single. The umpire signals leg bye.
|18.2 : T Boult to Overton, Overton blocks this one off the front foot.
|18.3 : T Boult to C Overton, SIX! KABOOM! Short in length, Overton gives it his all and banishes it over deep mid-wicket for half a dozen.
|18.4 : T Boult to Overton, Now Craig rotates strike by playing it towards mid-wicket.
|18.5 : T Boult to Anderson, This one is defended off the back foot.
|18.6 : T Boult to Anderson, Full and going down leg, Anderson misses the flick. The ball goes off the pads towards the keeper.
|19.1 : Tim Southee to Overton, On a length outside off, Overton mistimes his punch off the back foot.
|19.2 : Tim Southee to Overton, This delivery is blocked off the back foot to the off side.
|19.3 : Tim Southee to Overton, FOUR! Nice. Short in length, pulled away through backward square leg for a boundary. Overton is having fun.
|19.4 : Tim Southee to Overton, Short again, Craig misses his attempted pull.
|19.5 : Tim Southee to Overton, This one is guided through point. Wagner chases it down and manages to cut it off just before the ropes. But his momentum is taking him away beyond the ropes. He manages to release the ball before going beyond. A couple results.
|19.6 : Tim Southee to Overton, The batsman does well to leave that bouncer.
|20.1 : T Boult to Anderson, On a length outside off, Anderson feels for it but gets beaten.
|20.2 : T Boult to J Anderson, Edged! Anderson plays with soft hands and gets it off the outside edge towards the slip cordon.
|20.3 : T Boult to Anderson, This is around off, defended from the crease.
|20.4 : Boult to Anderson, OUT! Thanks for coming! Trent Boult picks up a 6-fer, to rightly, end the tourists' innings. Short in length outside off, Anderson has his weight on the back foot and looks to guide it over point. Fails to get the elevation and he ends up playing it towards the man there. Nicholls has to just leap a bit and grab that. 58 ALL OUT, ENGLAND!
|Wow! What a start to this Test series! When a side's scorecard shows that it is bowled out for 58, there is hardly to write much about that team's batting. Clueless? Careless? Unfortunate? That's for you to choose. New Zealand's new-ball pair of Trent Boult and Tim Southee set about with their task in right earnest. Their lines and lengths were impeccable and the visitors were left gasping.
|Both of them didn't have much alarming movements. The likes of Alastair Cook, Dawid Malan and Mark Stoneman fell prey for being tentative with their footwork. Joe Root and Chris Woakes got deliveries of top class, while Jonny Bairstow perished to a combination of a loose drive and a Southee brilliance. Boult's 6-wicket haul meant that England are well on the back foot, with still the first session of the series to be finished.
|The session has been closed earlier than usual. We have the tea break now, post which, the Kiwi opening batters will make their way out to the middle. Can England do anything close to what their New Zealand counterparts did? Join us shortly to find out.