|0.0 : Hello, folks! A Test match lasting for five days in today's age is a rare phenomenon and we were lucky to witness that in the first Test match where New Zealand displayed a courageous performance and achieved a win on the final day. The Kiwis always have been a team with more utility players and fewer superstars. They play with all their heart and give every team a good run for its money. Kane Williamson has led them well and New Zealand would be eyeing a series win to further prove their calibr
|Injury zone - Both teams have been coping with some injury issues. On one hand Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme have been ruled out and on the other hand, Jos Buttler has been struggling with a back spasm. We will get to know about the changes in both teams at the toss which isn't far away.
|Toss - Kane Williamson gives the coin a good flick and it comes down in favour of Joe Root. ENGLAND WILL BOWL FIRST! The English skipper feels that there is a lot of live grass on it and with five seamers it is a great way for them to get into the game. The Kiwi skipper also wanted to bowl first and reckons that it's a pretty good surface.
|England (Playing XI) - Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley (on debut, replacing Jos Buttler), Ollie Pope (WK), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes (in for Jack Leach), Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (WK), Daryl Mitchell (on Test debut, replacing Colin de Grandhomme), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry (in for injured Trent Boult), Neil Wagner.
|Both teams have lined up in the middle for their respective national anthems. The English players are wearing black arm-bands. It is in honour of the sudden passing away of head coach Chris Silverwood's father-in-law. We're minutes away from the first ball...
|It's time for some Test cricket! Tom Latham and Jeet Raval are the Kiwi openers. Bright and sunny conditions at the moment but there are clouds around the stadium as well. It's going to be Stuart Broad to kick off proceedings for England. Three slips and a gully in place. Here we go...
|0.1 : S Broad to Raval, Broad begins with a good length ball around off, angling in, Raval nudges it fine down the leg side and gets off the mark with a single.
|0.2 : S Broad to Tom Latham, EDGY! Stuart Broad delivers a length ball close to the off stump line and gets it to straighten from there. Latham sticks back to push inside the line and outside edges it wide of gully. A couple of runs taken.
|0.3 : S Broad to Latham, FOUR! Much better from Latham. This will give him good confidence. Fuller length ball on middle, angling in, Latham tucks it off his pads and it races away through mid-wicket for the first boundary of this Test match.
|0.4 : Broad to Latham, Appeal for an lbw, an extended one by Broad, nothing doing. A length ball on off, slanting in, Latham brings his bat close to his body and defends it from the inner half of his bat onto the pads.
|0.5 : S Broad to Latham, Excellent take by Pope! Back of a length ball around off, shaping in a bit, Latham shoulders arms and it flies behind. Ollie dives across to his right and collects it nicely.
|0.6 : S Broad to Latham, Good length ball close to off, Tom makes another watchful leave to complete the first over. A good start for the home team.
|Jofra Archer to steam in from the other end.
|1.1 : J Archer to Raval, Shortish and around off, from 'round the wicket, Raval defends it from the inner half close to his body.
|1.2 : J Archer to Raval, Back of a length delivery in the region outside off, Raval has nothing to do with it.
|1.3 : J Archer to Raval, Sliding down the leg side, Raval tickles it fine down the leg side for one.
|1.4 : J Archer to Latham, Good length ball on off, Latham remains on the back foot and defends it with the angle to the leg side.
|1.5 : J Archer to Latham, Fractionally short in length and just outside off, Latham is on the back foot in defense.
|1.6 : J Archer to Latham, Archer changes his length on this occasion and digs it in short. It's comfortably negotiated by Latham.
|2.1 : S Broad to Raval, A gentle delivery, on a length and outside off, Raval watches it closely before making a leave.
|2.2 : S Broad to Raval, This time the batsman is forced to play. Broad targets the off stump with a fuller length ball. Jeet gets behind the line and defends it to the off side.
|2.3 : S Broad to J Raval, Not perfectly timed but not overhit either! Broad pitches it up outside off and Raval drives it through covers for a brace.
|2.4 : S Broad to Raval, Close to the off stump line on a good length, Jeet hangs on the back foot and blocks it safely. The pitch isn't offering much at the moment to the seamers.
|2.5 : S Broad to Raval, Back of a length ball on off, Jeet is solid in defense once more.
|2.6 : S Broad to Raval, In the corridor of uncertainty, Raval chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|3.1 : J Archer to Latham, Angling into the batsman from around off, Latham works it off his pads but finds the fielder standing adjacent to the square leg umpire.
|3.2 : J Archer to Tom Latham, EDGED BUT SAFE! Back of a length ball on off, Latham gets back to work it on the leg side again but closes the face of the bat early. It flies off the leading edge but falls safely wide of gully and point.
|3.3 : J Archer to Latham, In the channel outside off, Latham has nothing to do with it.
|3.4 : J Archer to Latham, Latham has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|3.5 : J Archer to Latham, Just ahead of a length outside off, angling in, Latham defends it with a straight bat. So far both the batsmen have been untroubled.
|3.6 : J Archer to Latham, First maiden of the morning! Extra pace and slight inward movement into the batsman, Latham gets hurried up a bit as he tries to flick it on the leg side. Misses and is hit on the thigh pad.
|4.1 : S Broad to Raval, Streaky! Broad ekes out an outside edge but it doesn't carry to the slip cordon. It's a bit fuller and outside off, Raval sticks his bat out inside the line and gets a soft outside edge. It drops in front of the third slip fielder.
|4.2 : S Broad to Raval, Better from Raval this time. He has not flirted with a delivery in the channel outside off.
|4.3 : S Broad to Raval, Well left in the end! Good length ball outside off, shaping back in with some extra bounce, Raval covers his stumps and lets it go. That wasn't too far away from the off pole.
|4.4 : S Broad to Raval, Good length ball angling into the batsman from around off, Raval tries to flick but it takes the leading half of his bat and rolls to covers. They steal a single.
|4.5 : S Broad to Latham, Shortish and outside off, Latham gets back and punches it square of the wicket on the off side. Denly misfields at point and they cross for one.
|4.6 : S Broad to Raval, Edged again! But not carrying. Full in length on off, angling in and then straightening a touch, Raval takes his bottom hand off the handle as he tries to defend. The edge that is generated is too soft and the ball doesn't carry to the slip cordon.
|5.1 : J Archer to Latham, Latham has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|5.2 : J Archer to Latham, Back of a length ball on off, Latham tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto the thigh pad. It then goes to point.
|5.3 : J Archer to Latham, Lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|5.4 : J Archer to Latham, EDGED AND FOUR! Soft hands again. Archer serves a slightly short delivery close to off and it straightens off the seam. Latham pokes his bat inside the line and edges it through the gap between third slip and gully. A few edges have come but none carried.
|Two slips and two gullies in place now to plug in the gap through which the ball went to the boundary on the last ball.
|5.5 : J Archer to Latham, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|5.6 : J Archer to Latham, Fullish and outside off, Latham drives it off his front foot to mid off.
|6.1 : S Broad to Raval, Full delivery on off, angling in, Raval strides forward to drive but mistimes it back in the direction of the bowler.
|6.2 : S Broad to Raval, The length is on the fuller side again, on middle and off, Raval presents a straight bat in defense.
|6.3 : S Broad to Raval, Back of a length delivery in the channel outside off, Raval covers his stumps and shoulders arms.
|6.4 : S Broad to Raval, Lands it on a length and just around off, Raval stays back and pushes it out with an angled bat towards point.
|6.5 : S Broad to Raval, Good length ball on off, Raval works it across the line with the angle but finds the backward square leg fielder.
|6.6 : S Broad to Raval, OUT! Edged and gone! Jeet Raval has run out of patience. Full marks to Broad for luring the batsman into a drive. He lands it on a fuller length outside off, Raval is sucked into the cover drive but the ball moves away slightly off the seam to catch the outside edge. It flies straight into the hands of Joe Root at first slip and he makes no mistake. Finally a success for England after a few edges eluding them. The England skipper is all smiles! Raval's poor form continues
|Kane Williamson, the Kiwi skipper, is the next man in. He will be off strike as Raval was dismissed on the last ball of the previous over.
|7.1 : J Archer to Latham, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|7.2 : J Archer to Latham, Angling into the batsman from around off, Latham has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|7.3 : J Archer to Latham, Superb delivery and excellent leave too. Archer hurls a length ball close to off stump, straightening a touch from there, Latham guards his sticks before making a leave.
|7.4 : J Archer to Latham, On and around off, defended off the back foot by Tom.
|7.5 : J Archer to Latham, Serves it on a length and close to off, Latham pushes it with an angled bat to point.
|7.6 : J Archer to Latham, Shortish delivery on off, Latham once again taps it down with an angled bat to point. They collect a quick single.
|8.1 : S Broad to Latham, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|8.2 : S Broad to Latham, Gem of a delivery! Broad has got his rhythm after picking the first wicket. He delivers a length ball close to off stump and forces the batsman to defend the line. Latham offers a straight bat but it straightens to beat the outside edge. Ishant Sharma of late has developed a mastery of removing the southpaws from this 'round the wicket angle. Stuart attempting something similar here.
|8.3 : S Broad to Latham, Good length delivery in the zone outside off, left alone by Tom.
|8.4 : S Broad to Latham, Fullish and close to off, Latham plays it close to his body and pushes it towards mid on.
|8.5 : S Broad to Latham, Tom lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|8.6 : S Broad to Latham, Once again the line is well outside off and Latham has nothing to do with it. Maiden again by Broad.
|Here comes the first bowling change from Joe Root. Jofra Archer gets a breather after bowling four overs and Chris Woakes comes in his place. He can prove to be a handful on this surface, feels the on-air commentators. Let's see...
|9.1 : C Woakes to Williamson, On a good length outside off, Williamson has a comfortable leave to make.
|9.2 : C Woakes to Williamson, This time Chris brings a length ball back into the batsman with the angle. Williamson defends it by solidly covering the line.
|9.3 : C Woakes to Williamson, Kane Williamson is off the mark with a nice back foot punch. He rises on his toes to a shortish ball and strokes it through covers for three runs.
|9.4 : C Woakes to Latham, The line is too straight from Woakes but Latham fails to work it across the line as it hurries into him and strikes him on the thigh pad.
|9.5 : C Woakes to Latham, Latham has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|9.6 : C Woakes to Latham, Solid from bowler and batsman! Fuller in length and around off, Tom is on the front foot in defense.
|Double bowling change. Sam Curran into the attack from the other end, replacing Stuart Broad. Let's see whether he gets some swing going or not.
|10.1 : Sam Curran to Williamson, Swing straightaway for Sam Curran. He bowls a yorker but it swings away down the leg side. Williamson looks to flick but misses and Ollie does well to dive to his left and collect it.
|10.2 : Sam Curran to Williamson, Full ball on off, Kane pushes it towards cover.
|10.3 : Sam Curran to Williamson, Length ball on off, left alone by Williamson.
|10.4 : Sam Curran to Williamson, Another length ball outside off, Williamson shoulders arms.
|10.5 : Sam Curran to Williamson, Play and a miss! Good signs for Curran. Bowls it fuller this time. Williamson tries to defend it off the front foot but the ball beats the outside edge of his blade. This one went with the angle of the left-armer rather than nipping back in.
|10.6 : Sam Curran to Williamson, Outside off, Williamson shoulders arms to get through the over safely.
|11.1 : C Woakes to Latham, FOUR! Beautiful! As simple and as solid as you like! Full ball on the off pole, Latham just punches this one through mid off for a boundary.
|11.2 : C Woakes to Latham, Five runs! Overthrow and a needless one! On the pads, Latham works this one towards mid-wicket and sets off for a quick single. Crawley, the debutant, runs to his right, picks the ball up and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses it by a fair margin. The cover fielder tries to back it up with a dive to his left but fails in his attempt. It sneaks behind and races away to the fence.
|11.3 : C Woakes to Williamson, Williamson has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|11.4 : C Woakes to Williamson, Beaten! That has stayed a bit low. Good length ball outside off, it pitches and straightens. Williamson looks to defend but the ball beats the outside edge and goes to Ollie Pope on the bounce.
|11.5 : C Woakes to Williamson, Williamson pushes this one back towards the bowler.
|11.6 : C Woakes to Williamson, Shortish in length, pushed wide of mid on.
|12.1 : Sam Curran to Tom Latham, EDGED BUT SAFE! Curran is getting some shape going at the moment. Delivers an outswinger outside off, Latham pushes at it tamely and edges it in from of third slip.
|12.2 : Sam Curran to Latham, FOUR! Curran gets greedy and pays the price. He tries to repeat his outswinger but from the middle stump line. The ball doesn't move enough and goes down with the angle. Latham neatly deflects it behind to fine leg for a boundary.
|12.3 : Sam Curran to Latham, FOUR! Great balance and execution from Latham. Fuller length ball on middle and leg, Tom rotates his wrists and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|12.4 : Sam Curran to Latham, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|12.5 : Sam Curran to Latham, On the pads, worked towards mid-wicket for a single.
|12.6 : Sam Curran to Williamson, Another one on the pads, this one is worked behind square for one. Williamson retains strike for the next over.
|13.1 : C Woakes to Williamson, Full length ball on the off pole, blocked out.
|13.2 : C Woakes to Williamson, Another full ball, this time outside off. Pushed towards cover.
|13.3 : C Woakes to Williamson, Back of a length ball, pushed towards cover again.
|13.4 : C Woakes to Williamson, Short of a length ball down the leg side, Williamson looks to flick this one but misses. The ball goes off his thigh pad and Ollie Pope collects it. A stifled appeal but nothing else.
|13.5 : C Woakes to Williamson, Williamson has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|13.6 : C Woakes to K Williamson, OUT! CAUGHT! Williamson departs and that is a superb take by Joe Root at first slip. Woakes bowls a jaffa, in the corridor just around off. The ball pitches and straightens up a bit, completely squaring up Kane who looks to work it away off the back foot. He though fails to close the face of his bat in time and the ball goes off the outside edge low to the right of Joe Root at first slip. He dives and takes a very good catch to dismiss his counterpart. Big breakth
|With the fall of wicket, the umpires have called for Drinks break. A good first hour of Test cricket. England didn't get enough purchase from the surface early on and that allowed the Kiwi openers to settle down. However, Jeet Raval attempted an audacious drive to throw his wicket away. In spite of that, the English bowlers didn't look too penetrative but the brilliant ball to get rid of Kane Williamson moments before would give them extra confidence and motivation. Ross Taylor has joined Tom La
|14.1 : Sam Curran to Latham, Length ball just outside off, left alone by Latham.
|14.2 : Sam Curran to Latham, This time Sam attacks the stumps, Latham stays in his crease and pushes it back.
|14.3 : Sam Curran to Latham, Fuller in length now, Tom defends it back to the bowler.
|14.4 : Sam Curran to Latham, Full length ball on middle and off, defended onto the ground.
|14.5 : Sam Curran to Latham, On middle and off, pushed to the man at mid on.
|14.6 : Sam Curran to Latham, Good fielding in the deep. On the pads of Latham, he whips it behind square on the leg side. The fielder from square leg runs across and dives near the fence to keep the ball in play. The batters take a couple.
|15.1 : C Woakes to Taylor, On the off pole line, Taylor works this towards wide mid on.
|15.2 : C Woakes to Taylor, Taylor is off the mark. On the pads, he works this one towards square leg for an easy single.
|15.3 : C Woakes to Latham, Misses the stumps by a whisker! Length ball on the off pole line, it pitches and straightens. Latham shoulders arms but the ball goes just over the off pole.
|15.4 : C Woakes to Latham, On the pads, Latham looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards fine leg and the batters take a leg bye.
|15.5 : C Woakes to Taylor, Full ball on middle and leg, flicked towards mid-wicket.
|15.6 : C Woakes to Taylor, Last ball of the over, this time it is on off. Taylor pushes it towards cover.
|Stuart Broad is back into the attack. 5-2-11-1, his figures so far.
|16.1 : S Broad to Latham, Full ball on off, pushed towards the man at mid off.
|16.2 : S Broad to Latham, Almost! Broad bowls a full ball on the off pole line, angling in. Latham looks to work this one towards the leg side but the ball goes off the leading edge towards cover. Had Latham missed that one, he would have been plumb LBW.
|16.3 : S Broad to Latham, On the pads, Latham glances this one towards backward square leg for a single.
|16.4 : S Broad to Taylor, FOUR! First boundary for Ross Taylor and it is a cracking one! Short length ball outside off, Taylor rocks back and cuts this one through the point region for a boundary.
|16.5 : S Broad to Taylor, Full ball on middle and off, Taylor punches this one down the ground. Broad tries to get down and guide this one onto the stumps at his end with his fingertips but he misses. The man from mid on runs after it and keeps it down to two. 50 up for New Zealand!
|16.6 : S Broad to Taylor, On the pads, Taylor works this one towards mid-wicket and takes a quick single.
|17.1 : C Woakes to R Taylor, Length ball on off, Taylor looks to poke at it but the ball falls just short of the man at gully.
|17.2 : C Woakes to Taylor, Down the leg side, Taylor tries to flick but misses.
|17.3 : C Woakes to Taylor, Taylor nudges this one down to the fine leg region and takes a single.
|17.4 : C Woakes to Latham, Length ball outside off, Latham makes a very confident leave as the ball misses the top of off pole by a whisker.
|17.5 : C Woakes to Latham, This time the ball is not as close and again Latham shoulders arms.
|17.6 : C Woakes to Tom Latham, Full and on middle, pushed towards mid on.
|18.1 : S Broad to Taylor, Full ball on off, pushed towards the cover region.
|18.2 : S Broad to Taylor, Full ball on middle and leg, played towards the man at mid on.
|18.3 : S Broad to Taylor, Length ball way outside off, left alone.
|18.4 : S Broad to Taylor, On the pads, worked towards mid-wicket for a single.
|18.5 : S Broad to Latham, Good shot by Latham. Broad bowls one full on middle, angling into the batter. Latham flicks this one towards the gap at mid-wicket and takes a couple.
|18.6 : S Broad to Latham, This time outside off, left alone by the batsman.
|Jofra Archer is back for another spell in this session. He wasn't effective in his first four overs and his pace was also quite down. Can he make amends? A short leg in place and that fielder is standing a couple of steps behind the usual position. Two fielders in the deep down the leg side as well.
|19.1 : J Archer to Taylor, FOUR! Beautiful stroke by Taylor. He lunges forward and strokes this one through mid on with exquisite timing. The ball races away to the fence.
|19.2 : J Archer to Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|19.3 : J Archer to Taylor, Movement for Archer! He bowls this one way outside off, it swings in but Taylor makes a comfortable leave.
|19.4 : J Archer to Taylor, Length ball on off, nipping back in. Taylor looks to defend but the ball goes off the inside edge to hit him on the thigh pad. It goes on a couple of bounces to Pope behind the wickets.
|19.5 : J Archer to Taylor, Bouncer but way too high to trouble the batter. Taylor leaves it alone and it goes over Ollie Pope's head as well and into the fine leg fence.
|19.6 : J Archer to Taylor, Slower ball on off, Taylor prods forward and defends it.
|20.1 : S Broad to Latham, Angles in a length ball on off, Latham covers the line and defends it firmly down towards mid on.
|20.2 : S Broad to Latham, Pitches it up and around off, Tom pushes it with gentle hands towards covers and steals a quick single. The fielder comes up with a direct hit at the bowler's end but Latham is safely in.
|20.3 : S Broad to Taylor, On a length and wide outside off, Taylor stands across the stumps and shoulders arms.
|20.4 : S Broad to Taylor, Fuller in length and around off, coming in with the angle, Taylor nudges it off his pads to the right of mid on and collects a single.
|20.5 : S Broad to Latham, Slants in a full length ball on off, Tom brings down a straight bat in defense.
|20.6 : S Broad to Latham, Angling down the leg side, Latham clips it behind square leg and crosses for a single.
|21.1 : J Archer to Latham, Fuller length ball close to off, Latham pushes it with a straight bat to mid on.
|21.2 : J Archer to Latham, Slightly short and around off, Tom goes on his toes and defends it once again to mid on.
|21.3 : J Archer to Latham, A length ball on off, Latham closes the face of his bat and helps it past the left side of the square leg fielder for one.
|21.4 : J Archer to Taylor, Good collection by Ollie Pope! He has been brilliant so far. Archer digs in a short ball around off, Taylor tries to hook but misses. Pope jumps and collects it with one hand. There are two fielders in the deep on the leg side waiting for a mishit from Taylor. The ploy nearly worked for Jofra and England.
|21.5 : J Archer to Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|21.6 : J Archer to Taylor, Back of a length and close to off, Taylor moves back and defends it stoutly.
|Sam Curran is back for another spell before Lunch. 3-1-12-0, his figures so far. 2 slips and a gully in place for him.
|22.1 : Sam Curran to Latham, Fuller length ball outside off, Latham drives it delightfully through covers and beats the fielder there for a couple of runs.
|22.2 : Sam Curran to Latham, Good length ball around off, Latham gets back to cover the line and defends. There isn't much movement on offer.
|22.3 : Sam Curran to Latham, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|22.4 : Sam Curran to Latham, Around off on a length, defended again.
|22.5 : Sam Curran to Latham, Slightly short and close to off, Latham defends it back to the bowler.
|22.6 : Sam Curran to Latham, Fullish and on off, Tom plays a nice looking drive but it goes straight back to the bowler again. Sam collects in his followthrough and that brings an end to this over.
|23.1 : J Archer to Taylor, Hurls in a good length delivery in the zone outside off, holding its line, Taylor makes a watchful leave.
|23.2 : J Archer to Taylor, Taylor has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|23.3 : J Archer to Taylor, Good length ball on off, Rosco defends it from the crease and near his body.
|23.4 : J Archer to Taylor, Back of a length ball on off, Taylor hangs on the back foot and defends it with gentle hands to mid on. Archer is still not hitting his top pace. Is he injured?
|23.5 : J Archer to Taylor, Clocks in the 140s now! A 142 kph delivery, on a length around middle, Ross taps it down in front of short leg.
|23.6 : J Archer to Taylor, A bit short in length on off, Taylor goes on his toes and defends it towards mid-wicket.
|24.1 : Sam Curran to Latham, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|24.2 : Sam Curran to Latham, Lands it on a length and outside off, a hint of away shape there, Latham camps back and punches it to the cover region.
|24.3 : Sam Curran to Latham, FOUR! Curran serves a short delivery at 126 kph and it's bread and butter for Latham. He immediately moves back inside the crease and pulls it with authority in front of square leg for a boundary.
|24.4 : Sam Curran to Latham, Curran tries to tempt the batsman with a delivery on a driving length. Once again there is a visible movement off the surface for Sam. Latham is content in leaving it.
|24.5 : Sam Curran to Latham, Again there's movement. The length is very, very full. It's also too wide outside off to bother the batsman.
|24.6 : Sam Curran to Latham, FOUR! Easy pickings! Curran angles in a length ball around middle and leg, Latham picks it off his pads and eases it fine down the leg side for a boundary. 8 from the over and Latham has moved to 48!
|25.1 : J Archer to Taylor, Beaten! Good length delivery close to off, it straightens a hint after landing and Taylor is caught pushing and missing inside the line.
|25.2 : J Archer to Taylor, This one moves back into the batsman from a length outside off, Taylor blocks it solidly by getting behind the line.
|Craig McMillan has come up with an analysis showing how Tom Latham is trusting the bounce off the surface. McMillan points out how Latham has made a couple of tight leaves which missed the off pole by a very small margin but states that Latham is totally aware of what he is doing. Suggests that the English bowlers should aim to bowl a couple of meters fuller in length.
|25.3 : J Archer to R Taylor, Back of a length ball on middle and leg, angling down, Taylor offers no shot and it clips his thigh pad. The ball runs down to fine leg for a boundary but it's called a dead ball as the batsman was not offering any shot.
|25.4 : J Archer to Taylor, Good length ball on middle, Rosco defends it from the crease to the on side.
|25.5 : J Archer to Taylor, Smell the leather! A well-directed bouncer by Archer, Taylor leans back and allows it through to the keeper.
|25.6 : J Archer to Taylor, Good length ball on middle and leg, Taylor works it behind square leg for a single. A testing over for a change by Archer.
|Joe Root, the English skipper introduces himself into the attack just before the Lunch break.
|26.1 : Joe Root to R Taylor, Tossed up ball outside off, it's driven through covers for a single.
|26.2 : Joe Root to Latham, Flighted delivery, landing full on off, Latham presses forward in defense.
|26.3 : Joe Root to Latham, Flatter and shorter on off, Latham punches it straight to covers.
|26.4 : Joe Root to Latham, Too full in length on leg, Tom clips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|26.5 : Joe Root to Taylor, Very full from Root, it's around off and Rosco hits it back to the bowler.
|26.6 : Joe Root to R Taylor, FOUR! Boom! Root drops it short outside off and Taylor is quick to pick the length. He camps back and smashes it through backward point for a boundary. An ordinary first over by Joe!
|Chris Woakes is back into the attack for what will be most probably the last over of the session.
|Review time! First review of the day and Tom Latham is the man in question as Kumar Dharmasena has adjudged him out for LBW. Ross Taylor has straightaway suggested Latham to take the review. Let's see what the replays have to show, and it is pitching OUTSIDE LEG. Successful review and Latham survives.
|27.1 : Woakes to Latham, SAFE! Woakes serves a length ball in the line of the stumps, Latham tries to play at it with a straight bat but plays down the wrong line. It brushes his front pad, they appeal and umpire Dharmasena thinks for a while before lifting his finger. Taylor watches all that and immediately signals to his partner to take the DRS. Latham obliges and the replays find it to be marginally pitching outside the leg stump. Good use of the technology and Rosco also played his part.
|27.2 : C Woakes to Latham, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|27.3 : C Woakes to Latham, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|27.4 : C Woakes to Tom Latham, Fullish and on off, driven off the front foot to mid off.
|27.5 : C Woakes to Latham, Lands it on a fuller length around middle, Latham helps it towards the fielder standing in front of square leg.
|27.6 : C Woakes to Latham, 16th Test fifty for Tom Latham! Woakes is straighter in line again and this time Tom works it past the diving fielder in front of square leg. They collect a couple of runs and Latham will be a relaxed man after getting to his milestone on the last ball of the session. He raises his bat, however, belatedly and then makes his way to the dressing room. Lunch on Day 1!
|A pretty good session of Test cricket this. The first hour of play belonged to England as they managed to get a couple of wickets in spite of not being too penetrative with the ball. The wicket of the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson will be the biggest plus for them in this session but since Ross Taylor has stepped in, it has been all New Zealand.
|England made their mark early on as Stuart Broad dismissed Jeet Raval cheaply. Kane Williamson was then dismissed off a jaffa by Chris Woakes just when it looked like he was starting to settle. Latham has looked very solid so far and he will be looking to build on his half ton. Ross Taylor is out with him in the middle and they are amidst a 47-run stand. If the English bowlers do not get a wicket early in the next session, they will be looking at a long day ahead as this surface has settled into
|... DAY 1, SESSION 2 ...
|Back for the afternoon session. It was a hard-fought action before Lunch where New Zealand took themselves to safer shores after the current partnership between Tom Latham and Ross Taylor. Both batsmen have been very positive in their approach so far and that's been the key to their success. England have not hit their straps yet with the ball. They got two wickets but were quite ordinary overall. Need to find their rhythms quickly and bowl in probing areas to nip out a few quick wickets. Let's s
|28.1 : S Broad to Taylor, Broad starts the second session with a length ball in the corridor just outside the length ball, Ross Taylor leaves it alone.
|28.2 : S Broad to Taylor, Bowls it a touch fuller this time, Rosco defends this one towards the off side.
|28.3 : S Broad to Taylor, Way outside off, left alone by Taylor.
|28.4 : S Broad to Taylor, Broad attacks the stumps now, Taylor shuffles across and pushes it towards the man at mid on.
|28.5 : S Broad to Taylor, Length ball outside off, Taylor does not fiddle with it.
|28.6 : S Broad to Taylor, Maiden to start the session! Full ball on off, pushed back to the bowler by Taylor.
|Chris Woakes to continue from the other end.
|29.1 : C Woakes to Latham, Length ball on off, Latham punches this one off the back foot towards cover-point and takes a single.
|29.2 : C Woakes to Taylor, Full ball on middle and off, pushed down the ground towards the man at mid on.
|29.3 : C Woakes to Taylor, On off this time, Rosco pushes this one towards the man at cover.
|29.4 : C Woakes to Taylor, On the pads, Taylor flicks this one behind square leg and takes a single.
|29.5 : C Woakes to Latham, Latham has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|29.6 : C Woakes to Latham, Length ball on middle and off, defended out by Latham.
|30.1 : S Broad to Taylor, Full ball just outside off, pushed back towards the bowler.
|30.2 : S Broad to Taylor, 50-run stand up between Taylor and Latham. A very important stand this one for the Kiwis and the team would want these two to stay out in the middle for as long as possible. Outside off, Taylor pushes this towards cover-point and takes a quick single.
|30.3 : S Broad to Tom Latham, Length ball on off, Latham plays this one with an angled bat towards point.
|30.4 : S Broad to Latham, On the pads, worked towards mid-wicket.
|30.5 : S Broad to Latham, Jaffa by Broad! He bowls a length delivery on the off pole line, angling away from the batter. It straightens after pitching and just about beats the outside edge of Latham's bat.
|30.6 : S Broad to Latham, On off this time, Latham pushes it down the ground and sets off for a single. Archer from mid off runs to his left, picks it up and has a shy at the non striker's end but misses. However, he hits at the striker's end but the batters on both ends are well in.
|31.1 : C Woakes to Latham, Length ball outside off, left alone.
|31.2 : C Woakes to Latham, Full ball on off, pushed to the cover region.
|31.3 : C Woakes to Latham, Length ball outside off, Latham shoulders arms again.
|31.4 : C Woakes to Latham, Latham gets onto the back foot and defends it out.
|31.5 : C Woakes to Latham, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|31.6 : C Woakes to Latham, Good length ball on middle and off, Latham looks to punch the ball down the ground but the ball goes off the outside edge towards cover-point and the batters take a single.
|32.1 : S Broad to Latham, Length ball just outside off, Tom pushes it back to the bowler.
|32.2 : S Broad to Latham, A stifled appeal but nothing doing for the umpire. Broad bowls a good length ball on middle and off, it pitches and nips into the southpaw. Latham looks to defend but only manages an inside edge onto the pads. The keeper and the slip cordon appeal but Broad knows there is an inside edge on that and hence returns quietly to his mark.
|32.3 : S Broad to Latham, Latham rocks back and defends it out.
|32.4 : S Broad to Latham, Outside off, Latham does not fiddle with it.
|32.5 : S Broad to Latham, Another one way outside off, Latham will not go chasing after those.
|32.6 : S Broad to Latham, This time Latham works this one towards mid-wicket.
|33.1 : C Woakes to Taylor, Very straight ball on the fuller length. Taylor drives this one towards the man at mid on.
|33.2 : C Woakes to Taylor, Similar length, just outside off, Taylor punches it towards the man at mid off.
|33.3 : C Woakes to Taylor, Bad decision by Taylor but it does not cost him. A full ball way outside off, Taylor goes to hit it through point with a flat-bat. He misses the ball by a whisker. He does not need to go chasing after these deliveries.
|33.4 : C Woakes to Taylor, Length ball outside off, Taylor shoulders arms this time.
|33.5 : C Woakes to Taylor, Fuller ball, pushed towards the cover region and the batters take a single.
|33.6 : C Woakes to Latham, Full ball on off, worked towards mid on.
|34.1 : S Broad to Taylor, On the hips, Taylor nudges it behind square for a single.
|34.2 : S Broad to Tom Latham, On middle and leg, tucked towards mid-wicket.
|34.3 : S Broad to Latham, On the hips again, this time Latham tucks it behind square leg for a single. The English bowlers need to get their lines right and quickly.
|Stuart Broad has struck gold here! He has managed to trap Ross Taylor right in front of the wickets. Rosco looks like a dead duck and it's a very late decision by him to take the DRS. The third umpire spots something on the Snicko and the Hot Spot. Decision overturned. Very interesting decision. Taylor didn't go for the referral straightaway and took it only after consulting his partner.
|34.4 : Broad to Taylor, NOT OUT! The faintest of nicks has saved Ross Taylor here. The use of technology at its best. Broad bowls a full ball on middle, Taylor looks to flick but fails to do and is hit on the pads. The England players appeal loudly and the umpire raises his finger straightaway. Ross Taylor is not sure about the review. He talks with his partner and eventually goes for it. Replays come in, first the Hot Spot comes in and shows no bat involved. Snicko comes in now and it shows that
|34.5 : S Broad to Taylor, Length ball wide outside off, Taylor goes for a wild slash but misses. Poor batting!
|34.6 : S Broad to Taylor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|35.1 : C Woakes to Latham, Good length ball on off, Latham defends it from the front foot.
|35.2 : C Woakes to Latham, A length ball on middle, Latham works it a bit uppishly on the leg side, doesn't carry to mid-wicket.
|35.3 : C Woakes to Latham, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|35.4 : C Woakes to Latham, Fuller and around off, Tom is on top of the bounce as he blocks it from the back foot.
|35.5 : C Woakes to Latham, FOUR! This is delightfully driven! Latham has looked in excellent touch right from the beginning. Receives an overpitched delivery outside off gleefully and creams it through covers.
|35.6 : C Woakes to Latham, Gets behind the line of the delivery and blocks.
|First bowling change of the afternoon session that has begun on a sedate note. Jofra Archer is back on. 8 unconvincing overs from him so far.
|36.1 : J Archer to Taylor, Full ball just outside off, punched to the man at mid on.
|36.2 : J Archer to Taylor, 100 up for New Zealand and what a beautiful way to bring it up! Full ball on off, Taylor drives this one superbly through the cover region. Curran from mid off runs to his left, dives and makes a half stop as he keeps it down to two.
|36.3 : J Archer to Taylor, Shortish and outside off, Taylor cuts this one but straight to the man.
|36.4 : J Archer to Taylor, FOUR! Length ball outside off, this time Taylor gets it through point and the ball has raced away to the fence.
|36.5 : J Archer to R Taylor, FOUR! Another length ball outside off, Taylor again cuts but this time the man at point dives to his left and gets a hand to it. However the touch is not strong enough to keep the ball in play and it trudges into the fence. Rosco is really going hard at Archer.
|36.6 : J Archer to Taylor, Bouncer by Archer and Taylor awkwardly pulls it away towards mid on. Good battle between these two here.
|Sam Curran (5-1-22-0) is back into the attack.
|37.1 : C Woakes to Latham, Full ball on middle and off, Latham has driven it superbly through the mid off region. Archer gives this a chase and superbly keeps it in play with his super fast speed.
|37.2 : Sam Curran to R Taylor, FOUR! Overpitched again and punished by Ross Taylor. Full ball outside off, Taylor has driven it with grace through the cover region. The ball races away to the fence.
|37.3 : Sam Curran to Taylor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|37.4 : Sam Curran to Taylor, Length ball on middle and off, defended off the front foot by the batsman.
|37.5 : Sam Curran to Taylor, On middle and off, Taylor hits it back to the bowler.
|37.6 : Sam Curran to Taylor, Taylor drives this one through the cover regions and takes a couple.
|38.1 : J Archer to Latham, FOUR! On the pads of Latham, he has flicked this one wonderfully through the mid-wicket region for a boundary. This is the 5th boundary after the review was taken by Taylor. Runs coming thick and fast.
|38.2 : J Archer to Latham, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|38.3 : J Archer to Latham, DROPPED! Life for Latham and Stokes is the culprit! Archer bowls a superb back of a length ball, angling away from Latham. Tom, off the back foot looks to have a poke at it but only manages to get an outside edge on it. The ball goes to the left of Stokes at second slip who makes a half-dive, gets two hands to it but puts it down. The ball goes towards the third man region and the batters take two. Stokes will be praying that this drop does not cost his team too much.
|38.4 : J Archer to Latham, Good length ball on off, Latham has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|38.5 : J Archer to Latham, On middle and off, blocked out.
|38.6 : J Archer to Latham,Length ball outside off, Latham guides this one down to third man.
|39.1 : Sam Curran to Taylor, Angles across a length ball around middle and off, Taylor covers the line and pushes it to mid off.
|39.2 : Sam Curran to Taylor, Once again Curran takes a length ball away from the right-hander with his natural left-arm angle, Taylor guards his stumps and shoulders arms.
|39.3 : Sam Curran to R Taylor, Straighter in line, Taylor tries to hit it to square leg but ends up pushing it towards mid on.
|39.4 : Sam Curran to Taylor, Fullish and around off, Taylor closes the face of his bat slightly and helps it to mid-wicket.
|39.5 : Sam Curran to Taylor, Curran continues to be very straight with his line, Ross works it off his pads but once again finds mid-wicket.
|39.6 : Sam Curran to Taylor, A gentle length delivery around off, angling away, a comfortable leave for Rosco to end the over.
|40.1 : J Archer to Latham, Length ball just outside off, blocked out.
|40.2 : Archer to Latham, Probably the quickest ball of the day, clocking at 144 kph. Archer bowls a length ball angling into Latham. He looks to defend but misses. The ball goes off the thigh pad and into the hands of Root at first slip. The England players put in a stifled appeal but nothing from the umpire.
|40.3 : J Archer to Latham, On the pads of Latham, he flicks this one towards mid-wicket for a single.
|40.4 : J Archer to Taylor, Archer bowls a bouncer but Taylor ducks under it and lets it through to the keeper.
|40.5 : J Archer to Taylor, Full ball on off, pushed towards the cover region.
|40.6 : J Archer to Taylor, Length ball on middle and off, Taylor has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|Drinks break. Action-packed first hour of the afternoon session! A debatable decision to overturn Taylor's lbw and then a dropped catch to offer life to Tom Latham. New Zealand will be relieved while England will be feeling slightly down. There isn't a lot happening off the surface and they need to take all the half chances coming their way and also hope that luck also goes in their favour. The Kiwis right now are on top!
|41.1 : Sam Curran to Latham, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, Latham allows it through to the keeper.
|41.2 : Sam Curran to Latham, Another delivery in the zone outside off, an easy leave for Tom.
|41.3 : Sam Curran to Latham, Pitches it up and outside off, Latham drives it off his front foot but fails to beat the diving extra cover fielder.
|41.4 : Sam Curran to Latham, Curran pulls his length back slightly and delivers it close to off, Latham moves on the back foot and turns it wide of mid on for a run.
|41.5 : Sam Curran to Taylor, Fuller and outside off, Rosco drives it on the up but finds the mid off fielder.
|41.6 : Sam Curran to Taylor, A gentle length delivery on middle, Taylor presents a straight bat and it takes the inside edge before rolling behind square leg. They cross.
|42.1 : J Archer to Taylor, Skiddy delivery, full and sliding down the leg side, Taylor is early into his flick shot and hence fails to make any contact. It clips his pads and goes behind to Pope.
|42.2 : J Archer to Taylor, A fuller length ball on off, at 140 kph, Taylor drives it back to the bowler and then moves away as he thought Archer will have a shy at the striker's end. Nothing like that happened.
|42.3 : J Archer to Taylor, A good bouncer by Jofra, it's around middle and leg, Taylor takes his eyes off the ball, drops his hands and then allows it through.
|42.4 : J Archer to Taylor, Archer goes full on middle, Rosco eases it off his pads to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
|42.5 : J Archer to Latham, Angles in a full ball on off, Latham forces it down towards mid off and rushes across to the other end. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but it's a wayward one.
|42.6 : J Archer to Taylor, Lands it on a length close to off, at 143 kph, Taylor sticks on the back foot in defense.
|43.1 : Sam Curran to Tom Latham, Curran digs in a short ball on off, Latham tries to hook but fails to control. It takes the top half of his bat and goes down to deep backward square leg for a single. Had Sam been a little quicker, it would have really hurried Tom.
|43.2 : Sam Curran to Taylor, Fullish and around off, Ross gets forward and pushes it to mid off.
|43.3 : Sam Curran to Taylor, FOUR! A bit unlucky for the debutant. Curran angles across a full ball around off, Taylor drives it past the cover fielder and it races away. Zak Crawley runs across to his right, gets to the ball near the fence and tries to flick it back in play. But to his bad luck, he does so on his legs and it deflects onto the rope.
|43.4 : Sam Curran to R Taylor, Short and wide outside off, Taylor mistimes his cut towards gully.
|43.5 : Sam Curran to Taylor, A low full toss on off, Taylor prods forward and drives it to mid off.
|According to the commentators on air, there are forecasts of thunderstorms later in the day. Let's hope for the best and an uninterrupted day of cricket.
|43.6 : Sam Curran to Taylor, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|Ben Stokes into the attack now.
|44.1 : Ben Stokes to Tom Latham, Starts his spell with a full ball on middle, Tom Latham works it towards mid on.
|44.2 : Ben Stokes to Latham, Well stopped, Jofra! An overpitched ball around leg, Latham whips it off his pads to deep backward square leg. Archer moves across to his right from fine leg and dives to partially stop the racing ball. He parries it towards deep mid-wicket where Woakes picks it up and does the rest. Two runs saved.
|44.3 : Ben Stokes to Latham, FOUR! Century stand has come up! A cracking shot from Latham. Another delivery which is too straight in line and Latham flicks it firmly through mid-wicket. This has been an outstanding effort by this pair.
|44.4 : Ben Stokes to Latham, Latham has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|44.5 : Ben Stokes to Latham, Gets forward to a full ball and helps it towards mid off.
|44.6 : Ben Stokes to Latham, Slightly short around leg, Latham gets into an awkward position and somehow works it away to mid-wicket for a run. Stokes feels the pinch near his left knee. Is he carrying an injury?
|Chris Woakes is back into the attack. 10-1-24-1, his figures so far. He replaces Sam Curran into the attack.
|45.1 : C Woakes to Latham, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|45.2 : C Woakes to Latham, Fullish and around off, Tom has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|Very vocal appeal for an lbw by England! Umpire Dharmasena thinks...and thinks...and thinks...and then shakes his head. Joe Root seems to be sure here. He first has a look at his keeper and then has a chat with his bowler. DRS is taken after that and the replays find it to be pitching outside leg. England lose a review!
|45.3 : C Woakes to Latham, PITCHING OUTSIDE LEG! End of the story. Woakes spears in a fuller length ball and Latham is beaten for pace as he tries to flick. He is rapped on the pads, they appeal vociferously but the umpire shakes his head. Joe Root consults his keeper and bowler before going for the DRS. As mentioned earlier, pitching was an issue. England have lost one review.
|45.4 : C Woakes to Latham, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|45.5 : C Woakes to Latham, FOUR! Lovely wristwork by Latham. He has been sublime off his pads in this knock. Woakes feeds him there again and Tom has no qualms in putting it away to the deep mid-wicket fence.
|45.6 : C Woakes to Latham, On a good length around middle, Latham plays it with gentle hands to mid-wicket.
|46.1 : Ben Stokes to Taylor, Back of a length ball on off, Taylor stands tall and taps it down to square leg.
|46.2 : Ben Stokes to Taylor, Aerial but safe! Short in length and around off, Taylor pulls it aerially over mid-wicket for a single. He was out caught attempting a similar shot in the previous Test.
|46.3 : Ben Stokes to Latham, Fuller in length and angling down the leg side, Latham eases it down to long leg for another run.
|46.4 : Ben Stokes to Taylor, Slight inward movement off the pitch. A length ball on off, Taylor tries to work it away but fails to middle his shot properly. Stokes continues to limp in his followthrough.
|46.5 : Ben Stokes to Taylor, Taylor drops a length ball with soft hands to mid-wicket and steals a run right under Denly's nose.
|46.6 : Ben Stokes to Latham, FOUR! 150 comes up with another boundary! England are not learning. They should have realized by now that Tom is very strong on his pads. But they are continuing to feed him there. Latham is cashing in with some lovely flick shots. A boundary results at mid-wicket. Again Stokes is feeling the pinch and is on his haunches.
|47.1 : C Woakes to Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|47.2 : C Woakes to Taylor, Width on offer outside off, Taylor chops his attempted square cut to point.
|47.3 : C Woakes to Taylor, FOUR! Fifty for Ross Taylor, 32nd in Tests! Woakes errs in his line and dishes out a length ball down the leg side, Taylor nudges it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
|47.4 : C Woakes to R Taylor, OUT! Right into the bread basket of Joe Root! Woakes has broken the century stand and finally the lady luck smiles on England. A length delivery outside off, Taylor tries to force his drive on the up but there is some extra bounce and he edges it straight to first slip. Yet another sharp catch taken by the English skipper. Taylor isn't happy with himself as he trudges back.
|Henry Nicholls is the new man in.
|47.5 : C Woakes to Nicholls, Fullish and around off, Nicholls gets forward and drives it back to the bowler.
|47.6 : C Woakes to Nicholls, Turns it off his pads to deep square leg for a single.
|Stuart Broad back into the attack. Ben Stokes was in some visible pain on his left knee while he was bowling and he has been replaced as a result. Can England snatch another wicket before the Tea break?
|48.1 : S Broad to Nicholls, Uses the angle of the bowler and helps it off his pads to square leg.
|48.2 : S Broad to Nicholls, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|48.3 : S Broad to H Nicholls, Fullish and on off, Nicholls drives it with good timing but finds mid off.
|48.4 : S Broad to Nicholls, Angles in a full ball around off, Henry covers the line and blocks.
|48.5 : S Broad to Nicholls, Hurls a length ball in the channel outside off, Nicholls watches it closely before making a leave.
|48.6 : S Broad to Nicholls, Around off on a length, Nicholls pushes it with an angled bat to covers.
|49.1 : C Woakes to Latham, Back of a length ball around leg, Latham is on his back leg as he tries to work it on the leg side. Fails to connect and takes a blow on his thigh pad.
|49.2 : C Woakes to Latham, Shortish and around off, punched to the cover fielder.
|49.3 : C Woakes to Latham, FOUR! Latham enters into the 90s! A really bad delivery. Drifting down the leg side leg, all Latham has to do is to get some willow behind it. He does exactly that and earns himself an easy boundary down at fine leg.
|49.4 : C Woakes to Latham, Goes on the back foot to a shortish ball and strokes it down to mid on.
|49.5 : C Woakes to Latham, Angling away from the batsman, Latham pushes it from the crease to covers.
|49.6 : C Woakes to Latham, A back foot punch by Tom finds the cover fielder again.
|50.1 : S Broad to Nicholls, Length ball on the off pole line, blocked out.
|50.2 : S Broad to Nicholls, Fullish ball on off, blocked out by Nicholls again.
|50.3 : S Broad to H Nicholls, FOUR! Superbly driven by Nicholls! Full ball on off, Henry drives this one beautifully through the gap at the extra cover region and the ball races towards the fence.
|50.4 : S Broad to Nicholls, Full ball on middle, punched towards the man at mid on.
|50.5 : S Broad to Nicholls, Nicholls gets right behind the line of the delivery and defends it.
|50.6 : S Broad to Nicholls, Good length ball on off, pushed straight back towards mid on.
|51.1 : C Woakes to Latham, Length ball on middle and off, defended.
|51.2 : C Woakes to Latham, FOUR! Latham moves onto 96 runs with this! Length ball wide outside off, Latham rocks back and cuts it exquisitely through the point region for a boundary.
|51.3 : C Woakes to Latham, Ohh! A scare for Latham! Length ball on middle and off, Latham looks to defend but gets an inside edge on it which goes onto his pads. Almost chopped on.
|51.4 : C Woakes to Latham, On the pads, flicked towards mid-wicket.
|51.5 : C Woakes to Latham, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|51.6 : C Woakes to Latham, Length ball down the leg side, pushed towards mid on.
|Jofra Archer into the attack. 12-2-31-0, his figures so far.
|52.1 : J Archer to Nicholls, Short of a length ball outside off, Nicholls guides this one towards the third man region. Burns at gully dives to his right and stops the ball.
|52.2 : J Archer to Nicholls, Length ball on middle and off, defended by Nicholls.
|52.3 : J Archer to Nicholls, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|52.4 : J Archer to Nicholls, Length ball outside off, left alone.
|52.5 : J Archer to Nicholls, Length ball on middle and leg, angling into Nicholls. He tries to work it away but misses and is hit on the thigh pad.
|52.6 : J Archer to Nicholls, Bouncer to end the over by Archer but Nicholls does well to evade it.
|Joe Root is back into the attack to bowl the last over before the Tea break. 1-0-6-0,his figures so far.
|53.1 : Joe Root to Latham, Floated on off, defended by Latham.
|53.2 : Joe Root to Latham, FOUR! 100 up for Tom Latham! This has been a controlled and solid innings from him. Floated on middle and off, Latham comes down the track and converts it into a full toss. He then drives this one through the mid on region for a boundary. Reached his half ton just before the Lunch break and has now reached his ton just before the Tea break. Can he keep this going and convert this into a daddy hundred?
|53.3 : Joe Root to Latham, Floated on off, Latham prods forward and defends it.
|53.4 : Joe Root to Latham, Latham punches this one off the back foot towards cover and takes a single.
|53.5 : Joe Root to Nicholls, Nicholls prods forward and blocks it out again.
|53.6 : Joe Root to Nicholls, Last ball before the Tea break and Nicholls has negotiated it well as he comes forward and defends it. New Zealand 173/3 at TEA ON DAY 1.
|Another enthralling session of Test cricket! New Zealand enjoyed most of it and losing Ross Taylor was the only blemish for them. The afternoon segment saw a couple of notable moments. One involved a debatable lbw decision of Taylor which was overruled by the third umpire and another involved Tom Latham, who was dropped on 66 by Ben Stokes. The visitors had to work really hard to dislodge the century partnership. Tom though continued and completed a fabulous century. He is looking good for a big
|... Day 1, Session 3 ...
|We expected the players to be out in the middle but for now, it is the ground staff who are out there. With dark clouds hovering above the ground, they are expecting the showers to start anytime soon.
|Some good news for you as the players have made their way out to the middle. The Kiwi batters, Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls are getting ready too. The artificial lights have been turned on as it is very dark. Jofra Archer to start the proceedings with centurion Tom Latham on strike.
|54.1 : J Archer to Latham, Archer speeds in from 'round the wicket and angles in a length ball around off. Latham defends it from the bottom end of his bat and it rolls behind. Archer has his hands on his head.
|54.2 : J Archer to Latham, Jofra bends his back and digs in a well-directed bouncer around off. Latham arches back and evades it.
|54.3 : J Archer to Latham, Good length ball on middle and leg, staying low as well, Tom defends it from the back foot.
|Update 1603 local - Okay so that was just a short resumption as the groundsmen have come out with the covers. They are expecting that rains will hit hard anytime soon. And yes, here it comes. It has STARTED TO RAIN in Hamilton and the players have made their way back into the pavilion. More covers are coming on. It has turned completely dark. This is not looking good. Stay tuned for latest updates!
|Update 1634 local - No improvement in the conditions. It's raining heavily and the covers are on. Blackcaps have tweeted that the umpires are set for an inspection just before 1700 local. Not sure how with the rain still coming down hard...
|Right then, the rain refused to relent and the umpires have decided to CALL OFF the remaining of day's play! A satisfying first day for the Black Caps. They did lose the toss but their batsmen made sure to not let that become a disadvantage. England didn't get the kind of purchase from the surface that Joe Root expected at the toss. There was minimal movement on offer and the English speedsters were also quite indisciplined with their line and length.
|Tom Latham led the charge for the Kiwis after losing the first two wickets. In Ross Taylor, he found an able ally and together they didn't allow the England bowlers to settle down into any kind of rhythm. Their century partnership put New Zealand on top and Tom went on to notch up yet another century for himself in 2019. It was a really tough day for the Three Lions and dropping Latham on 66 didn't help their cause. They now will have to bounce back on Saturday to avoid falling behind the 8-ball
|... DAY 2, SESSION 1 ...
|Welcome ladies and gentlemen for the second day of the Hamilton Test. First up, on the weather front, it's a beautiful morning at Seddon Park and the sun is out in its full glory. The forecast is much better for the day, however, showers are predicted for later on. Let's hope for an uninterrupted game.
|As far as the match situation goes, England are currently under the pump mainly due to Tom Latham's brilliant knock and his century partnership with Ross Taylor. Joe Root's decision to bowl first seems to be backfiring and he needs wickets and that too in a heap this morning to stay in contention. For the Kiwis, it will be all about driving home the advantage and putting on a massive first innings total. Which team will succeed in its cause? We will find that out soon as the action gets underway
|We are still awaiting confirmation on Ben Stokes' fitness. He left the ground due to a knee injury and it seems unlikely that he will bowl. England should consider themselves lucky that they went for an extra seamer or were they aware of this issue and knew that Ben is carrying an injury?
|Pitch report - Mark Richardson is down near the surface. He says that the humidity is a lot lower than yesterday and hopes there won't be any rain today. Mentions that the pitch looks brown and it is just a very good batting track. Smiles and says that even he would look forward to batting here. Signs off by asking - Was it a mistake bowling first?
|The England players are out in the middle. They are followed by the New Zealand batters, Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls. Jofra Archer will start the proceedings on Day 2 with some renewed energy against Tom Latham, the centurion, on strike.
|54.4 : J Archer to Latham, Straightaway on the money! Good pace by Archer. He delivers a touch short delivery close to off at 140 kph and it shoots off the surface. Latham leans back and allows it through to the keeper. The pitch seems to have freshened up after all the rain last evening.
|54.5 : J Archer to Latham, Hit on the body! Archer bangs it in short, a well directed-one, Tom tries to duck but fails to evade it. The ball brushes his shoulders and runs fine down the leg side for a leg bye.
|54.6 : J Archer to Nicholls, FOUR! Wrong line from Archer. Serves a length ball down the leg side, Henry turns inside the crease and nudges it to fine leg for a boundary. Uses the pace to his advantage.
|Stuart Broad (14-5-33-1) to partner Jofra Archer from the other end.
|55.1 : S Broad to Latham, Broad starts with a good length ball angling into Latham. Tom blocks it out with a straight bat.
|55.2 : S Broad to Latham, Down the leg side, Latham looks to nudge it fine down the leg side but misses.
|55.3 : S Broad to Latham, FOUR! Nice way to start off the morning! Full ball on middle and off, Latham shows the full face of the bat and drives this one down the ground through mid on for a boundary.
|55.4 : S Broad to Latham, Good length ball on middle, Latham prods forward and defends.
|55.5 : S Broad to Latham, On middle and leg, Tom pushes this one back to Broad.
|55.6 : S Broad to Latham, OUT! TIMBER! What a start to the day for England by Stuart Broad! He looks delighted. Broad comes from around the wicket, bowls a length ball just around the off pole, angling in. Latham shoulders arms as he thinks the ball will not come back in. However, the ball pitches on the seam and just about nips back in further, clipping the top of off pole. This is the 6th time that Broad has dismissed Tom Latham in Tests.
|DJ Watling is the new man in.
|56.1 : J Archer to Nicholls, Length ball wide outside off, left alone by Henry Nicholls.
|56.2 : J Archer to Nicholls, Bouncer on the off side, Nicholls offers no shot.
|56.3 : J Archer to Nicholls, Good length ball on middle and off, pushed towards mid on.
|56.4 : J Archer to Nicholls, Bouncer on middle and leg, Nicholls ducks under it and lets it through to the keeper.
|56.5 : J Archer to Nicholls, FOUR! Good shot by Nicholls! Archer sprays one on the pads, Nicholls flicks it nicely through the fine leg region for a boundary.
|56.6 : J Archer to Nicholls, Outside off by Archer, pushed towards the cover region.
|57.1 : S Broad to Watling, Watling has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|57.2 : S Broad to Watling, On middle and leg, Watling works this one towards fine leg and takes a single. He gets off the mark with this single.
|57.3 : S Broad to Nicholls, On the pads, flicked towards the mid-wicket region by Nicholls.
|57.4 : S Broad to Nicholls, Fullish ball on the off side, Nicholls defends the ball presenting the full face of the bat.
|57.5 : S Broad to Nicholls, Again Nicholls prods forward to this full ball and pushes this one towards mid off.
|57.6 : S Broad to Nicholls, Length ball just outside off, left alone by Henry to get through the over.
|58.1 : J Archer to Watling, Length ball just outside off, Watling pushes this one towards the cover-point region.
|58.2 : J Archer to Watling, Similar line and length, this time Watling lets it through to the keeper.
|58.3 : J Archer to Watling, Good yorker by Archer, just outside off. Watling does well to jam it out and the ball goes towards the gully region.
|58.4 : J Archer to Watling, Outside off again by Archer, left alone.
|58.5 : J Archer to Watling, Fuller ball on middle, pushed towards mid on by the batter.
|58.6 : J Archer to Watling, Good delivery to finish the over by Archer. Short of a length ball just outside off, Watling drops his hands and lets it through to the keeper. Another maiden for young Archer.
|59.1 : S Broad to Nicholls, Full ball on off, pushed towards the man at mid off.
|59.2 : S Broad to Nicholls, This time a full ball on middle, pushed towards mid on.
|59.3 : S Broad to Nicholls, On off, pushed towards mid off again by Nicholls.
|59.4 : S Broad to Nicholls, Nicholls is strong in his defense as he pushes this one towards the off side.
|59.5 : S Broad to Nicholls, Length ball around off, Nicholls shoulders arms this time.
|59.6 : S Broad to Nicholls, Short ball on middle and leg, it rushes onto the batter. Nicholls pulls this one towards backward square leg where the fielder collects it in the deep and the batters take a single. Nicholls retains strike for the next over.
|60.1 : J Archer to Nicholls, Archer comes over the wicket, he pitches the ball just around the off pole line and gets it to nip away a bit. The ball goes off the outside edge towards the man at point.
|60.2 : J Archer to Nicholls, Length ball on middle and off, defended off the back foot.
|60.3 : J Archer to Nicholls, Length ball outside off, Nicholls plays the square drive but straight to the man at point.
|60.4 : J Archer to Nicholls, Length ball on middle and leg, Nicholls looks to flick this one but misses and is hit on the hand.
|60.5 : J Archer to Nicholls, Length ball outside off, pushed towards the man at cover.
|60.6 : J Archer to Nicholls, Length ball on middle and off, pushed back towards the bowler.
|First bowling change of this morning. Stuart Broad is replaced by Sam Curran who has bowled 9 overs so far in this innings without any success. He was also culprit of bowling too short on Day 1 and needs to correct his length today. For a bowler of his kind, pitching up and looking for swing is the best option. He doesn't have the pace to trouble the batsmen with the short stuffs. Two slips in place.
|61.1 : Sam Curran to Watling, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|61.2 : Sam Curran to Watling, Length ball wide outside off, left alone.
|61.3 : Sam Curran to Watling, Good length ball outside off, pushed towards point.
|Chris Woakes is loosening up...
|61.4 : Sam Curran to Watling, JUST SHORT! A very difficult chance for Ollie Pope! Curran bowls a jaffa in his first over of the day, pitching on a length and just nipping away. Watling has a poke at it with soft hands but the ball goes off the outside edge. The ball does not have the pace on it to carry to Pope and it falls just ahead of him as he dives forward. A missed chance this one for England. The ball goes towards the third man region and the batters take a single.
|61.5 : Sam Curran to Nicholls, On the pads of Nicholls, he flicks this one towards square leg and takes a couple.
|61.6 : Sam Curran to Nicholls, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|David Lloyd is heard on air saying that Ben Stokes won't bowl due to a knee injury and it's a real worry for England ahead of the South Africa Test series. Meanwhile, as expected, Chris Woakes is into the attack, replacing Jofra Archer.
|62.1 : C Woakes to Watling, Length ball on middle and off, pushed back towards the bowler.
|62.2 : C Woakes to Watling, Another one on middle and off, again Watling defends this one back to the bowler.
|62.3 : C Woakes to Watling, This time on the leg pole line, pushed towards mid on.
|62.4 : C Woakes to Watling, Length ball outside off, left alone by Watling.
|62.5 : C Woakes to Watling, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|62.6 : C Woakes to Watling, Good length ball on middle and off, defended by Watling off the front foot.
|63.1 : Sam Curran to Nicholls, OUT! CAUGHT! The young Curran gets a wicket and one can say it is well-deserved, the way he has been bowling throughout this Test. Curran bowls a short ball just outside off, angling into the batter. It hurries onto him. Nicholls looks to go back and pull but the ball goes off the top edge towards backward square leg. Broad there in the deep comes a few steps ahead and takes the catch.
|0.0 : The debutant and local boy, Daryl Mitchell walks out to bat.
|63.2 : Sam Curran to Mitchell, Good length ball outside off, Mitchell looks to defend at it with soft hands but the ball goes off the outside edge on the bounce to the man at second slip.
|63.3 : Sam Curran to Mitchell, Full ball on middle and off, Mitchell punches this one towards mid on.
|63.4 : Sam Curran to Mitchell, Good length ball just around off, blocked out.
|63.5 : Sam Curran to Mitchell, Mitchell goes back and defends this one off the back foot.
|Third slip comes in...
|63.6 : Sam Curran to Mitchell, Bouncer to end the over by Curran! Mitchell looks to play the hook shot but misses. A wicket maiden for Curran and England with a spring in their step now.
|64.1 : C Woakes to BJ Watling, Good length ball on middle and off, Watling drives this one down the ground but the man from mid off runs to his right, dives and stops the ball.
|64.2 : C Woakes to Watling, Fuller this time outside off, pushed towards the off side.
|64.3 : C Woakes to Watling, Outside off again, played towards the point region now.
|64.4 : C Woakes to Watling, On the pads, Watling flicks this one down to the fine leg region for a single.
|64.5 : C Woakes to Mitchell, Full ball on off, Mitchell firmly drives this one towards the man at mid off.
|64.6 : C Woakes to Mitchell, Length ball just outside off, it pitches and straightens. Daryl looks to have a poke at it but the ball whizzes past his outside edge. Good end to the over by Woakes.
|65.1 : Sam Curran to Watling, On middle and leg, tucked towards mid-wicket.
|65.2 : Sam Curran to Watling, Full ball outside off, driven firmly but straight to the man at cover.
|65.3 : Sam Curran to Watling, Another one outside off, pushed to the cover region.
|65.4 : Sam Curran to Watling, Fuller on the pads, worked towards mid on.
|65.5 : Sam Curran to Watling, Length ball outside off, played towards the point region.
|65.6 : Sam Curran to BJ Watling, Full ball on off, driven all along the ground to mid off.
|66.1 : C Woakes to Mitchell, Full ball on middle and off, driven towards the man at mid on.
|66.2 : C Woakes to Mitchell, FOUR! Good shot! A pressure reliever of sorts for New Zealand! Woakes bowls a rare loose delivery, just short and down the leg side. Mitchell rocks back and pulls this one through mid-wicket for a boundary. This is the first boundary after the 57th over.
|66.3 : C Woakes to D Mitchell, Full ball on middle, driven towards mid on.
|66.4 : C Woakes to D Mitchell, Full ball on off, driven towards the man at mid on. This time the batters take a single.
|66.5 : C Woakes to BJ Watling, FOUR! Second boundary of the over, this time off the bat of Watling. Length ball outside off, Watling gets forward to play at it with soft hands. It catches the outside half of his blade and runs through the gap between gully and slip cordon for a boundary. Was always in control. Educational edge, you can say!
|66.6 : C Woakes to Watling, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|67.1 : Sam Curran to Mitchell, Length ball outside off, left alone by Daryl Mitchell.
|67.2 : Sam Curran to Mitchell, Full ball on middle and off, driven towards mid on.
|67.3 : Sam Curran to Mitchell, On the pads, Mitchell nudges it fine down the leg side for a single.
|The ball is getting replaced after 67.3 overs as it has lost its shape. The reserve umpire is out with a box of balls.
|67.4 : Sam Curran to Watling, Length ball on the hips, tucked towards the leg side by the batter.
|67.5 : Sam Curran to BJ Watling, Full ball on off, Watling drives it firmly towards mid on and the man there runs to his left and stops it.
|67.6 : Sam Curran to Watling, Length ball outside off, left alone.
|68.1 : C Woakes to Mitchell, Length ball outside off, left alone.
|68.2 : C Woakes to D Mitchell, Full ball on off, driven down the ground but the man at mid off cuts it off.
|68.3 : C Woakes to Mitchell, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|68.4 : C Woakes to Mitchell, On middle and leg, driven towards mid on.
|68.5 : C Woakes to Mitchell, Bouncer down the leg side, Daryl ducks under it.
|68.6 : C Woakes to Mitchell, Full ball outside off, driven towards the man at extra cover.
|Review time! First one of the day and it is Watling who is the man in question. Looks to be pitching outside leg to the naked eye. No need for the Ball Tracker however, as Hot Spot shows an inside edge on it.
|69.1 : Sam Curran to Watling, NOT OUT! Comfortably safe for Watling. Curran bowls a length ball around leg, Curran looks to flick it down the leg side but misses and is hit on the pads.
|69.2 : Sam Curran to Watling, FOUR! Good reply by Watling! Shortish ball outside off, Watling rocks back and cuts this one through point for a boundary.
|69.3 : Sam Curran to Watling, Full ball on off, driven towards mid off.
|69.4 : Sam Curran to Watling, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|69.5 : Sam Curran to BJ Watling, Full ball on off, driven towards the cover region.
|69.6 : Sam Curran to Watling, Good length ball on middle and off, defended out.
|Wow, we didn't see that coming? Ben Stokes is getting ready to bowl. All the news that he ain't fit to bowl has turned out to be fault. The English all-rounder runs in...
|70.1 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Starts with a fuller length ball outside off, Mitchell gets forward and defends it to the off side.
|70.2 : Ben Stokes to D Mitchell, Pitches it up and around off, it's driven off the front foot to mid on.
|70.3 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Spears in a full ball on middle, a hint of movement in the air, Mitchell drives again but this time it has gone straight to mid on.
|70.4 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Waste of energy! A bouncer but wide outside off, Daryl stays back and lets it through to the keeper.
|70.5 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, On a driving length outside off, Daryl gets forward to cover his stumps and allows it through.
|70.6 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|Joe Denly is on now to bowl some leggies.
|71.1 : Joe Denly to Watling, Floated outside off, left alone by Watling.
|71.2 : Joe Denly to Watling, Another one outside off, Watling leaves it alone.
|71.3 : Joe Denly to Watling, Tossed up outside off, Watling prods forward and defends.
|71.4 : Joe Denly to Watling, Tossed up on middle, Watling dances down the track and defends it off the inside edge onto the pads.
|71.5 : Joe Denly to BJ Watling, Outside off, pushed towards the cover region.
|71.6 : Joe Denly to Watling, Drags one short, Watling plays this one very late towards point and takes a single to retain strike for the next over.
|Drinks break. Good first passage of play for England as they have managed to pick two wickets during that period. Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls didn't add much to their overnight scores. The Three Lions have bowled a lot better and tidier on the second day. Currently, the Kiwis are under pressure but who better than BJ Watling to soak all that. He is calm and composed once again in his approach and is looking to build a stand with the debutant. Let's see whether he succeeds in the next half.
|72.1 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Short of a length ball outside off, comfortably left alone by by Watling.
|72.2 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Length ball outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|72.3 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Bouncer just outside off, BJ ducks under it.
|72.4 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Another one outside off, left alone.
|72.5 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Bouncer down the leg side, it is too high to trouble the batter. Ollie jumps high and gets a hand to it. The ball rolls towards the fine leg region and Pope recovers and gives it a chase to keep it in play. The batters take two byes.
|72.6 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Full ball outside off, Watling jams it out towards point.
|73.1 : Joe Denly to D Mitchell, Floated outside off, Daryl drives this one through the cover region and takes a couple.
|73.2 : Joe Denly to Mitchell, Down the leg side, Mitchell guides this one down the leg side.
|73.3 : Joe Denly to Mitchell, Floated outside off, Mitchell defends it off the front foot.
|73.4 : Joe Denly to Mitchell, Floated on the leg side, driven towards mid on.
|73.5 : Joe Denly to Mitchell, SIX! Boom! Out of the ground! Denly gives this one a lot of air on middle and off, Mitchell steps down the track and lofts this one over the bowler's head for a biggie. First maximum of the match this one.
|73.6 : Joe Denly to Mitchell, Tossed up on middle and off, defended.
|74.1 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Full ball on off, driven towards the man at cover.
|74.2 : Ben Stokes to Watling, On the pads this time, Watling expertly flicks this one in the gap towards mid-wicket for a couple.
|74.3 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Very full ball outside off, Watling jams it out towards the man at cover.
|74.4 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Jaffa by Stokes! He bowls a length ball outside off, angling into Watling. BJ looks to have a poke at it but the ball straightens to beat the outside edge of his blade. Something to think about for Stokes.
|74.5 : Ben Stokes to Watling, This time Watling does not fiddle with it and leaves it alone.
|74.6 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Outside off, again left alone by Watling.
|75.1 : Joe Denly to D Mitchell, Tossed up on middle and leg, driven towards long on for a single.
|75.2 : Joe Denly to Watling, Floated outside off, pushed towards cover for a single.
|75.3 : Joe Denly to Mitchell, Drags one short now does Denly. Mitchell rocks onto the back foot and punches this one through point for a couple.
|75.4 : Joe Denly to Mitchell, Floated on off, pushed towards cover.
|75.5 : Joe Denly to Mitchell, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|75.6 : Joe Denly to Mitchell, Floated on middle and leg, driven towards mid on.
|76.1 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Length ball on middle and off, blocked out.
|76.2 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Another length ball, on the leg pole line. Watling punches this one towards mid-wicket for a single.
|76.3 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Length ball on middle and off, driven back to the bowler.
|76.4 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Some swing for Stokes here as he gets this one to angle in from wide outside off. Mitchell however leaves it alone as it is too wide.
|76.5 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Full ball wide outside off, Mitchell looks to jam it out but fails to do so. The ball goes to Ollie Pope and the England team put in a stifled appeal but nothing doing for the umpire. Maybe the sound was of the bat hitting the ground.
|76.6 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Bouncer on middle and off, Mitchell does well to evade it.
|Stuart Broad is back into the attack. 17-5-39-2, his figures so far. He replaces Joe Denly.
|77.1 : S Broad to Watling, Full ball on middle and off, driven towards the man at mid on.
|77.2 : S Broad to Watling, Length ball on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|77.3 : S Broad to Watling, Outside off, left alone.
|77.4 : S Broad to Watling, Length ball on middle and off, defended out.
|77.5 : S Broad to Watling, Another one outside off, Watling does not fiddle with it.
|77.6 : S Broad to Watling, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|78.1 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Length ball on off, defended towards mid off.
|78.2 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Good length ball on off, driven towards cover.
|78.3 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Length ball outside off, angling into the batter but not angling in enough. Mitchell makes the leave.
|78.4 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Good length ball on off, blocked out.
|78.5 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Fullish this time, pushed towards cover.
|78.6 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Another full ball on off, pushed towards cover again. Back-to-back maidens for England.
|79.1 : S Broad to Watling, Good length ball outside off, left alone.
|79.2 : S Broad to Watling, On the pads, Watling flicks this one towards mid-wicket and takes a couple.
|79.3 : S Broad to BJ Watling, Full ball on off, driven towards cover.
|79.4 : S Broad to Watling, Good length ball on off, defended out.
|79.5 : S Broad to Watling, Another good length ball on off, pushed towards the off side.
|79.6 : S Broad to BJ Watling, FOUR! Creamed through extra cover! Full ball wide outside off, Watling leans forward and drives this one effortlessly through extra cover for a magnificent boundary.
|Second new ball is available now! The reserve umpire has handed it over and Joe Root gives it to Jofra Archer. A vital period, this. Archer has bowled a lot better this morning but is still wicketless.
|80.1 : J Archer to Mitchell, Archer starts off with the new ball with a delivery down the leg side. Mitchell does not bother to chase it.
|80.2 : J Archer to Mitchell, Some late movement for Archer! Good length ball outside off, Mitchell offers the leave. The ball goes past Mitchell and swings to the left of Pope who dives in that direction and gets a hand to it. Keeps it down to a bye.
|80.3 : J Archer to Watling, Length ball outside off, left alone. Some swing and bounce on this one too.
|80.4 : J Archer to Watling, Outside off, this one is comfortably left alone.
|80.5 : J Archer to Watling, On the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|80.6 : J Archer to Mitchell, Bouncer down the leg side, Mitchell ducks under it.
|81.1 : S Broad to Watling, Good length ball on middle and off, defended.
|81.2 : S Broad to Watling, Length ball outside off, left alone.
|81.3 : S Broad to Watling, On the pads of Watling, he flicks this one fine down the leg side for a single.
|81.4 : Broad to Mitchell, Huge appeal by the England team but nothing from the umpire. Broad bowls a beauty on a good length, swinging in, with great seam position. Mitchell looks to move across and defend but he fails to do so. The ball hits him on the pads but there are a couple of noises. The England players put in a loud appeal but umpire Dharmasena says nothing doing. There are no reviews left for England so no use of thinking about it. Replays roll in, Hot Spot shows no bat involved. The no
|81.5 : S Broad to Mitchell, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|81.6 : S Broad to Mitchell, On the pads, flicked through mid-wicket by the batsman. Single taken.
|82.1 : J Archer to Mitchell, Angling down towards middle and leg, Mitchell eases it behind square leg for a couple of runs.
|82.2 : J Archer to Mitchell, In the channel outside off, Mitchell shoulders arms.
|82.3 : J Archer to Mitchell, Lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|82.4 : J Archer to Mitchell, Straighter in line and Mitchell inside edges his attempted flick behind square leg for one.
|82.5 : J Archer to Watling, Shortish delivery outside off, left alone by BJ.
|82.6 : J Archer to BJ Watling, Back of a length ball on middle and leg, Watling tries working it across the line but misses and takes a blow on his thigh pad.
|83.1 : S Broad to Mitchell, On the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|83.2 : S Broad to Watling, Good length ball just outside off, pushed back to the bowler.
|83.3 : S Broad to Watling, On the hips, flicked towards square leg for a single.
|83.4 : S Broad to Mitchell, Down the leg side by Broad, it pitches and swings further away from the batter. Mitchell looks to flick but misses. Ollie Pope does well behind the stumps to dive to his left and gather the ball.
|83.5 : S Broad to Mitchell, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|83.6 : S Broad to Mitchell, On the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. Mitchell will retain strike for the next over.
|84.1 : J Archer to Mitchell, Good length ball on the off side, pushed down to mid on.
|84.2 : J Archer to Mitchell, On the hips of Mitchell, he tries to flick this one down the leg side but misses. The ball goes off the hips towards backward square leg and the batters take a leg bye. 50-run stand up between the two with this. A good comeback after a poor start to the day for the Kiwis.
|84.3 : J Archer to Watling, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|84.4 : J Archer to Watling, Full ball on middle, driven towards mid on.
|84.5 : J Archer to Watling, Short of a length ball, Watling sways away from it.
|84.6 : J Archer to Watling, Length ball outside off, pushed towards point.
|Chris Woakes is back into the attack. 18-3-51-2, his figures so far. He replaces Stuart Broad.
|85.1 : C Woakes to Mitchell, Full ball on middle, Mitchell has defended it out.
|85.2 : C Woakes to Mitchell, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|85.3 : C Woakes to Mitchell, Good length delivery on middle and off, Mitchell prods forward and defends.
|85.4 : C Woakes to Mitchell, Full ball on off, driven towards the cover region for a single.
|85.5 : C Woakes to Watling, On the pads, flicked towards the mid-wicket region for a single.
|85.6 : C Woakes to Mitchell, Length ball outside off, left alone.
|Double change. Sam Curran is back too. 14-4-46-1, his figures so far.
|86.1 : Sam Curran to Watling, On the pads, nudged towards fine leg for a single.
|86.2 : Sam Curran to Mitchell, The sucker ball from Curran. Full ball wide outside off, Mitchell looks to drive at it. The ball beats the outside edge of the bat and goes to Pope. The England players appeal but nothing from the umpire.
|86.3 : Sam Curran to Mitchell, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball but fails.
|86.4 : Sam Curran to Mitchell, Length ball on middle and off, Mitchell looks to defend but the ball goes off the leading half towards cover for a single.
|86.5 : Sam Curran to Watling, Length ball on middle and off, defended by the batter.
|86.6 : Sam Curran to Watling, On a length outside off, left alone.
|87.1 : C Woakes to Mitchell, Length ball on middle and leg, driven down to long on for one.
|87.2 : C Woakes to Watling, Fullish this time, driven to mid off.
|87.3 : C Woakes to Watling, Length ball on middle and leg, tucked towards the leg side.
|87.4 : C Woakes to Watling, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|87.5 : C Woakes to Watling, Outside off, defended towards the off side.
|87.6 : C Woakes to Watling, Down the leg side, the batsman helps it towards fine leg and takes a single.
|88.1 : Sam Curran to Watling, Length ball on the leg side, pushed towards mid on.
|88.2 : Sam Curran to Watling, Another back of a length ball, it is dabbed down to the gully fielder.
|88.3 : Sam Curran to Watling, Another length ball on middle, the ball goes off the inside half towards the leg side.
|88.4 : Sam Curran to Watling, Back of a length ball outside off, this time Watling goes back and cuts it towards the gully region. Burns there flies to his left and gets a hand to the ball. He helps it keep it down to one.
|88.5 : Sam Curran to Mitchell, Good length ball on off, driven towards mid off.
|88.6 : Sam Curran to Mitchell, Down the leg side, Mitchell has nothing to do with it.
|89.1 : C Woakes to Watling, Outside off, played towards point.
|89.2 : C Woakes to Watling, Outside off again, left alone.
|89.3 : C Woakes to Watling, Jaffa! Perfect line and length by Woakes! Just around the off pole line, Watling looks to fiddle at it but the ball beats the outside edge as it straightens. The Kiwis would be looking to avoid a setback just before Lunch.
|89.4 : C Woakes to Watling, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
|89.5 : C Woakes to Watling, Good length ball on the off side, blocked out.
|89.6 : C Woakes to Watling, Good length ball on off, pushed towards the off side. That will be the last ball of the extended morning session and it is LUNCH ON DAY 2!
|Absorbing session of Test cricket! England started on a positive note by dismissing both the overnight batsmen but failed to build on that. After the initial blows, BJ Watling and Daryl Mitchell allied and didn't allow the visitors to dictate terms. The former has once again shown a lot of composure while the debutant has not looked too troubled either. They have taken their time and are amidst a 57-run stand that has given the control back to New Zealand. The pitch has not offered a lot yet aga
|... Day 2, Session 2 ...
|The England players are back on the field and are taking their fielding positions. The New Zealand batters, Daryl Mitchell and BJ Watling follow them out. Sam Curran to start the proceedings in the second session with the local lad, Daryl Mitchell on strike.
|90.1 : Sam Curran to Mitchell, Curran begins the afternoon session with a pitched up ball around off, Mitchell drives it confidently off his front foot to mid off.
|90.2 : Sam Curran to Mitchell, Daryl falls! A length ball close to off, Mitchell pushes it with gentle hands to covers and sets off for a run. Watling sends him back and Daryl slips while turning. Luckily, he is near enough to drag his bat inside the crease.
|90.3 : Sam Curran to Mitchell, On middle and leg, helped to mid-wicket.
|90.4 : Sam Curran to Mitchell, Angling away from the batsman, on a good length, Mitchell covers the line and shoulders arms.
|90.5 : Sam Curran to Mitchell, Curran tries to lure the batsman into a drive by bowling a fuller length ball outside off, Mitchell is not falling for it.
|90.6 : Sam Curran to Mitchell, Close to middle and off, on a fuller length, Daryl defends it close to his body and pushes it to mid off.
|Chris Woakes to operate from the other end. The bowling has been quite flat from England when it should have been full of energy after taking the second new ball. Just going through the motions, it seems.
|91.1 : C Woakes to Watling, Watling has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|91.2 : C Woakes to BJ Watling, Fullish and angling in on middle, BJ brings down a straight bat as he pushes it to mid on.
|91.3 : C Woakes to Watling, Back of a length delivery outside off, Watling plays at it nice and late as he dabs it down towards gully.
|91.4 : C Woakes to Watling, Fractionally short in length again, around off, Watling stays back to get on top of the bounce and defends it soundly.
|91.5 : C Woakes to Watling, Shortish again, on off, BJ rocks back and punches it through the line, finds the cover fielder.
|91.6 : C Woakes to Watling, Brings a full ball back into the batsman from around off, Watling brings a straight bat down and pushes it to mid on. A couple of maidens to begin the second session.
|92.1 : Sam Curran to Mitchell, Well stopped, Crawley! Short in length and on off, Mitchell hangs on the back foot as he pulls it across the line. It goes on one bounce to mid-wicket where Crawley dives across to his right to stop the racing ball.
|92.2 : Sam Curran to Mitchell, Fullish ball around leg, Daryl clips it in front of square leg for a single.
|92.3 : Sam Curran to Watling, Good length ball on off, angling away, Watling stays back and defends it on the off side.
|92.4 : Sam Curran to Watling, FOUR! Beautiful! He's in such great touch. Curran offers width outside off, Watling stands back and uses his lovely hands to steer it through backward point for a boundary. 250 up for the Black Caps!
|92.5 : Sam Curran to Watling, A length ball on off, BJ covers the line and blocks it from the back foot.
|92.6 : Sam Curran to Watling, On a good length around middle and off, Watling easily defends it on the leg side. A bit boring with nothing happening for the bowlers.
|93.1 : C Woakes to Mitchell, Hurls in a length delivery in the channel outside off, staying a bit low, Daryl covers his stumps with a forward stride and then makes a leave.
|93.2 : C Woakes to Mitchell, Back of a length ball on middle and leg, Mitchell remains on the back foot and turns it through mid-wicket for one.
|93.3 : C Woakes to Watling, Shortish and on off, Watling goes on the back foot and punches it square of the wicket on the off side. Finds point.
|93.4 : C Woakes to Watling, Drops it slightly full and outside off, Watling draws forward and defends.
|93.5 : C Woakes to Watling, Woakes bends his back and digs in a short delivery outside off, BJ allows it through and Pope jumps to collect it over his head.
|93.6 : C Woakes to BJ Watling, Solidly gets behind the line of the delivery and eases it to mid on.
|94.1 : Sam Curran to Mitchell, Curran switches to 'round the wicket and angles in a short delivery with a leg gully in place. Mitchell has nothing to do with it.
|94.2 : Sam Curran to Mitchell, Good length ball on middle and leg, Mitchell nudges it to fine leg for one.
|94.3 : Sam Curran to Watling, Bouncer on middle and leg, Watling sits underneath it with ease.
|94.4 : Sam Curran to Watling, Slightly short in length just outside off, Watling stands tall and guides it to the right of the gully fielder. A diving stop in that region means that there is no run on offer.
|94.5 : Sam Curran to Watling, Watling picked that bouncer early and let it through to the keeper.
|94.6 : Sam Curran to Watling, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|95.1 : C Woakes to Mitchell, Fullish and angling in on off, Daryl is on the front foot as he defends it back watchfully.
|95.2 : C Woakes to Mitchell, Mishit! Woakes brings in a change of pace. An off cutter outside off at 115.8 kph, on the shorter side, Mitchell is early into his square cut and gets a bottom edge. It goes on one bounce to the keeper.
|95.3 : C Woakes to Mitchell, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|95.4 : C Woakes to Mitchell, A length ball around off, Daryl stays back and plays it with the angle to the right of mid on.
|95.5 : C Woakes to Mitchell, Well bowled! A tempter outside off, on a driving length, Mitchell shoulders arms.
|95.6 : C Woakes to Mitchell, Back of a length delivery on off, Mitchell nudges it from the back foot to cover-point. Completely insipid bowling going on!
|96.1 : Sam Curran to Watling, Curran continues with his 'round the wicket angle and releases it from wide of the crease. Fails to control his line though and slips it down the leg side. Watling tries flicking but misses.
|96.2 : Sam Curran to BJ Watling, A pitched up ball on middle, knocked down towards mid on.
|96.3 : Sam Curran to Watling, Bumper! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment.
|96.4 : Sam Curran to Watling, Angles in a full length ball close to off, BJ strides forward and defends it to covers.
|96.5 : Sam Curran to Watling, Yet another bouncer but it has no effect on the batsman. Easily ducked.
|96.6 : Sam Curran to Watling, Switches to over the wicket and bowls a bouncer around leg, Watling ducks once more. Fourth maiden since the beginning of this session!
|97.1 : C Woakes to Mitchell, Mitchell has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single.
|97.2 : C Woakes to Watling, Full and angling in on middle and off, Watling closes the face and works it to mid-wicket.
|97.3 : C Woakes to Watling, Good length ball on top of off, BJ is solidly behind the line in defense.
|97.4 : C Woakes to BJ Watling, Clever change in pace again by Woakes. A loopy one. Dipping into the batsman and lands very full on middle, Watling picks it and pushes it down to mid on.
|97.5 : C Woakes to Watling, Fuller and on off, pushed with firm hands to mid off.
|97.6 : C Woakes to Watling, Serves it on a length close to off, Watling is alert with a straight bat as he blocks.
|Time for a change in bowling. With nothing happening, Joe Root turns to Ben Stokes for some inspiration. The current stand is worth 65 and it's taking New Zealand in a zone of comfort.
|98.1 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Back of a length ball on middle, Mitchell stands back and uses the angle of the bowler to work it behind square leg for a run.
|0.0 : Jofra Archer is stretching. Maybe, he will come from the other end.
|98.2 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Too straight in line, Watling eases it off his pads to deep backward square leg for a couple of runs.
|98.3 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Angles in a full length ball on off, Watling meets it with the full face of his bat and pushes it to mid off.
|98.4 : Ben Stokes to Watling, A length ball around off, angling in, the face of Watling's bat opens slightly on contact as he pushes it to covers.
|98.5 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Fullish and angling in on middle, pushed down the ground to mid on.
|98.6 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Close to off, on a length, BJ gets forward and plays it with an angled bat to the off side.
|Double bowling change. The speedster Jofra Archer has the ball in his hand. He is still wicketless in the 20 overs he has bowled so far.
|99.1 : J Archer to Mitchell, Full length ball on off, a gentle nudge in the gap at mid-wicket for one.
|99.2 : J Archer to Watling, On a good length close to off, Watling is behind the line in defense. Solid and watchful!
|99.3 : J Archer to Watling, Edgy! Back of a length ball on off, BJ stays back to hit it through the line but gets an inside edge onto the front leg. Everything happening in the slow motion for England. Intensity is seriously lacking.
|99.4 : J Archer to Watling, Shortish and outside off, Watling hangs on the back foot and strokes it through cover-point for two.
|99.5 : J Archer to Watling, A touch short again, around off, Watling pushes it from the back foot to covers.
|The England players trying their best to get the ball changed by giving the umpire one reason or another. However, the umpires are buying none of it and are returning the ball back to the players straightaway.
|99.6 : J Archer to Watling, A yorker around off, on the slower side at 115 kph, Watling is up to the challenge and jams it out safely. 100 overs done and dusted, it's been hard work for England.
|100.1 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Bouncer around off, Mitchell lets it through to the keeper.
|100.2 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Short in length on middle, Mitchell is on top of the bounce as he pulls it behind square leg for a run. Daryl looks quite stylish while pulling the ball.
|100.3 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Fractionally short on middle, Watling works it with the angle and sends it to deep square leg for a run.
|100.4 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, FOUR! Hammered! There was a fielder in the deep but he had no chance. Short again by Stokes, around middle, Mitchell pulls it from the meat of the bat and sends it screaming away to the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
|100.5 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Short again and pulled again. This time in front of square leg for one.
|100.6 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Solid as ever. A length ball on off, Watling covers the line and defends it stoutly.
|101.1 : J Archer to Mitchell, On and around off, defended from the back foot to the on side.
|101.2 : J Archer to Mitchell, Short in length on middle, jumping onto the batsman, Mitchell hops to defend with a straight bat but it strikes him on the gloves and rolls near the surface.
|101.3 : J Archer to Mitchell, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it.
|101.4 : Archer to Mitchell, Appeal for an lbw! Not entertained by umpire Dharmasena. Archer foxes the batsman with a slower delivery. It's on middle and leg with a wobbly seam, Mitchell fails to flick and is hit on the pads. They appeal but it's too high. The replays later on confirms the same. Heading over the stumps.
|101.5 : J Archer to Mitchell, Digs in a short ball wide outside off, it's left alone by Daryl.
|101.6 : J Archer to Mitchell, Bouncer but down the leg side, Mitchell has nothing to do with it. Maiden!
|102.1 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Angling in a full length ball on middle, Watling flicks it off his pads to mid-wicket.
|102.2 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Short and wide outside off, stroked firmly to point.
|102.3 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Stokes bends his back to dig in a short ball on off, Watling defends it from the back foot.
|102.4 : Ben Stokes to Watling, A length ball outside off, Watling drives it off his front foot to covers.
|102.5 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Back of a length ball on off, angling in, Watling leans back and tries to get away from the line. Fails to do so entirely as the ball takes his arm-guard and rolls behind to the keeper.
|102.6 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. Two maidens in a row!
|103.1 : J Archer to Mitchell, A rising delivery around leg, Mitchell stands back and glances it to deep square leg for a single.
|103.2 : J Archer to Watling, Back of a length delivery sliding down the leg side, Watling moves across and allows it through to the keeper.
|103.3 : J Archer to Watling, A 141.5 kph delivery, angling down the leg side, Watling offers no shot and lets it through again.
|103.4 : J Archer to Watling, Archer switches to 'round the wicket and serves a short ball down the leg side. An easy leave. The ploy is to bounce out the batsman with a leg gully in place but Jofra has not been accurate enough to execute the plan.
|103.5 : J Archer to Watling, Cranks it up, Archer. Good length ball on middle and leg at 143.2 kph, BJ taps it down from the back foot to the leg side.
|103.6 : J Archer to Watling, A little bit of width outside off, Watling uses the pace of the bowler and steers it through point for a couple.
|DRINKS! It has been all New Zealand since the Lunch break as Mitchell and Watling are amidst an unbeaten 81-run stand, but one must say, England have not shown the stomach for a fight. There has been no intensity to their play and their bowling has been mediocre as well. The way they are playing one could easily see the game going out of their hands by the end of Day 2 itself.
|104.1 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, On the hips, worked towards square leg for a single.
|104.2 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Good length ball on off, played back to the bowler.
|104.3 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Length ball on off, defended towards the off side.
|104.4 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Another one on off, pushed towards cover.
|104.5 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Full ball on off, Watling looks to drive this one towards the cover region but the ball goes off the inside half of the bat straight towards the bowler.
|104.6 : Ben Stokes to Watling, Length ball outside off, played to the man at point.
|105.1 : J Archer to Mitchell, FOUR! Beauty! What a shot by the debutant! Full ball on middle and off, Mitchell hangs back in his crease and drives this one down the ground through mid on for a boundary.
|105.2 : J Archer to Mitchell, Careful! That would be the message that Mitchell would be giving himself right now. Short of a length ball on off, Mitchell looks to pull this one towards mid-wicket but misses. After hitting a boundary off the previous ball, he should not be going wildly after those.
|105.3 : J Archer to Mitchell, Bouncer on middle and off, ducked under.
|105.4 : J Archer to Mitchell, FOUR BYES! Another bouncer by Archer, this is way too high for the batter or even the keeper. Ollie Pope gets a hand to it but he cannot slow the ball down. The ball races away to the fine leg fence.
|105.5 : J Archer to Mitchell, Bouncer again, this time Mitchell's pull connects, although only a top edge on it. The ball flies to deep backward square leg where it falls just short of Sam Curran who is running to his left.
|105.6 : J Archer to Watling, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|106.1 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Good length ball on middle and off, defended.
|106.2 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|106.3 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Length ball outside off, pushed towards point.
|106.4 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Good length ball on middle and leg, pushed back towards Stokes.
|106.5 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, On the pads, flicked towards mid-wicket.
|106.6 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Another ball on middle and off, defended down the ground.
|107.1 : J Archer to Watling, Good field placement by Root! Archer bowls one on the pads, Watling flicks but the ball goes on the bounce to Stokes standing at leg gully.
|107.2 : J Archer to Watling, Short of a length ball on middle, blocked out.
|107.3 : J Archer to Watling, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|107.4 : J Archer to Watling, FOUR! Full ball on the pads, Watling has flicked it towards the mid-wicket region nonchalantly for a boundary.
|107.5 : J Archer to Watling, Full ball on off, pushed towards the cover region.
|107.6 : J Archer to Watling, Back of a length ball on the body, defended by Watling by getting up on his toes.
|108.1 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Good length ball on the off pole line, defended back towards the bowler.
|108.2 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, FOUR! Graceful! Just wow! Stokes bowls a half-volley on off, Mitchell leans forward and creams this one through the extra cover region for a boundary.
|108.3 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Good length ball on middle, Mitchell looks to flick this one towards the leg side but gets a leading edge on it. It goes towards the bowler on the bounce.
|108.4 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, FOUR! Half ton up for the debutant, Daryl Mitchell! And what a way to get to it! Short of a length ball outside off, Mitchell rocks back and pulls this one through mid-wicket for a boundary. This also brings up the 100-run stand between Mitchell and Watling.
|108.5 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, On the pads, worked towards the leg side.
|108.6 : Ben Stokes to Mitchell, Good length ball on off, defended towards mid off.
|Sam Curran is back for another spell. 20-6-55-1, so far from him.
|109.1 : Sam Curran to Watling, Full ball on off, defended towards the mid off region.
|109.2 : Sam Curran to Watling, On middle and leg this time, pushed down to mid on.
|109.3 : Sam Curran to Watling, Good length ball on off, pushed towards point.
|109.4 : Sam Curran to BJ Watling, FOUR! Stand and deliver! It is just too easy for New Zealand here! Curran bowls a full ball again, just outside off. Watling drills it down the ground through mid off for a boundary. Moves to 48.
|109.5 : Sam Curran to Watling, Bouncer down the leg side, Watling ducks under it.
|109.6 : Sam Curran to Watling, Full ball wide outside off, Watling drives this one superbly towards cover but can't find the gap.
|Stuart Broad is back into the attack. 21-6-50-2, his figures so far. He replaces Ben Stokes into the attack.
|110.1 : S Broad to Mitchell, Length ball on middle. worked towards mid-wicket.
|110.2 : S Broad to Mitchell, Outside off, left alone.
|110.3 : S Broad to Mitchell, Full ball on off, driven towards mid off.
|110.4 : S Broad to Mitchell, Back of a length ball on the off side, Mitchell rocks back and pulls this one towards square leg. Crawley in the deep parries the ball as he dives and keeps the batsmen down to two. With this couple, 300 runs are up for the Kiwis.
|110.5 : S Broad to Mitchell, On off, driven towards mid off.
|110.6 : S Broad to Mitchell, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|111.1 : Sam Curran to Watling, Length ball on off, defended off the back foot.
|111.2 : Sam Curran to Watling, A superb shot but results in nothing. Full ball on middle and off, Watling hits it straight as an arrow down the ground. It hits the stumps at the non-striker's end and nothing results.
|111.3 : Sam Curran to Watling, Length ball on off, defended towards mid off.
|111.4 : Sam Curran to Watling, Another one on off, driven towards mid off.
|111.5 : Sam Curran to Watling, FOUR! 50 up for BJ Watling! His 18th in Test matches and 4th consecutive one. Curran bowls a length ball outside off, Watling rocks back and crunches this one through the cover-point region for a boundary. Watling has taken a great amount of time to get to his half ton and now will be looking to convert it into a ton.
|111.6 : Sam Curran to Watling, Down the leg side, Watling looks to flick but misses.
|112.1 : S Broad to Mitchell, FOUR! Easy pickings! Broad gets his line wrong and is duly punished. Short delivery down the leg side, Mitchell swivels and pulls it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
|112.2 : S Broad to Mitchell, Back of a length ball on middle, defended off the back foot to mid on.
|112.3 : S Broad to Mitchell, Slips a full ball down the leg side, Daryl tries to flick but misses.
|112.4 : S Broad to Mitchell, Yorker wide outside off, Mitchell tries to dig it out but misses.
|112.5 : S Broad to Mitchell, Full ball on the leg pole line, the batter drives this one down the ground towards long on for a couple.
|112.6 : S Broad to D Mitchell, Good length ball on off, defended.
|113.1 : Sam Curran to Watling, Starts the over with a full ball on off, it is pushed towards the man at short extra cover.
|113.2 : Sam Curran to Watling, Length ball on off, blocked out.
|113.3 : Sam Curran to Watling, On the leg pole line, worked towards the leg side.
|113.4 : Sam Curran to Watling, Bouncer on middle and leg, Watling does well to evade it.
|113.5 : Sam Curran to Watling, On middle and leg, driven towards mid on.
|113.6 : Sam Curran to Watling, Bouncer again, ducked under easily. End of the over and New Zealand having no troubles whatsoever.
|114.1 : S Broad to Mitchell, Good length ball outside off, defended.
|114.2 : S Broad to Mitchell, Full toss on the leg pole line, driven towards the man at mid on.
|114.3 : S Broad to D Mitchell, This time bowls it on off, Mitchell pushes it down to mid off.
|114.4 : S Broad to Mitchell, A high full toss this time, Mitchell punches it out towards mid on.
|114.5 : S Broad to Mitchell, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|114.6 : S Broad to D Mitchell, Fullish on off, driven towards mid on. Two maidens on the bounce!
|Joe Root, the skipper, brings himself back into the attack.
|115.1 : Joe Root to Watling, Shortish on off, Watling plays this one towards long on for a single.
|115.2 : Joe Root to Mitchell, On the pads, worked towards mid-wicket.
|115.3 : Joe Root to Mitchell, Mitchell goes onto the back foot and punches this one towards long on for one.
|115.4 : Joe Root to Watling, Watling goes deep inside his crease and blocks it out.
|115.5 : Joe Root to Watling, Again shortish on off, Watling punches it towards the off side and takes a single.
|115.6 : Joe Root to Mitchell, Floated on off, pushed to the man at cover.
|116.1 : S Broad to Watling, Full ball on the pads, Watling whips it fine down the leg side for a single.
|116.2 : S Broad to Mitchell, Full toss on the off pole, Mitchell plays this one back towards the bowler.
|116.3 : S Broad to Mitchell, Full ball on off, driven towards the man at mid off.
|116.4 : S Broad to D Mitchell, Shortish ball on middle and leg, Mitchell pulls this one towards mid-wicket for a single.
|116.5 : S Broad to Watling, OUT! CAUGHT! Watling departs after a terrific innings and one can say he has sucked the life out of the England players with this knock. Broad bowls a beauty, coming from over the wicket. He bowls a back of a length delivery which hurries onto the batter. Watling looks to get on his toes and defend but the ball goes off the splice of the bat towards gully where Rory Burns takes an easy catch. This has broken the 124-run stand between Mitchell and Watling and ends a fru
|Smiles return in the English camp as they end a miserable session for them with the prized scalp of BJ Watling. Otherwise, it was an outstanding afternoon session for the Black Caps! On the back of the century partnership for the 6th wicket, they have pushed England into a corner. BJ Watling and Daryl Mitchell batted almost the entire session without any discomfort and notched up their respective fifties. It was a completely flat bowling show by the Englishmen and they looked bereft of ideas. Th
|... Day 2, session 3 ...
|Welcome back for the final session of the day's play. The English players are in the middle taking their fielding positions. They are followed by the two New Zealand batsmen Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner. Will the Englishmen stage a comeback in this session or will the hosts run away with the game? To find out, here we go...
|116.6 : S Broad to Santner, Low full toss to begin with. Santner pushes it off his pads towards mid on where Stokes misfields. The batsmen sneak a couple.
|Chris Woakes to operate from the other end. 25-6-57-2, his figures so far.
|117.1 : C Woakes to Mitchell, Length and around off, Daryl defends it to covers.
|117.2 : C Woakes to Mitchell, FOUR! Full and on the pads, Daryl flicks it across the line. The ball races to the mid-wicket fence where Crawley looks to go for the ball but comes second.
|117.3 : C Woakes to Mitchell, Daryl flicks this length ball off his pads towards the leg side for a run.
|117.4 : C Woakes to Santner, Santner blocks this back of a length ball to the leg side off the back foot.
|117.5 : C Woakes to Santner, Length and on off, blocked to the off side.
|117.6 : C Woakes to Santner, Good length and around off, Santner defends it off the front foot.
|118.1 : S Broad to D Mitchell, Length ball on middle and off, Daryl drives it through mid on for a run.
|118.2 : S Broad to Santner, BOUNCER! Broad goes short on middle and leg, Santner is happy to duck it.
|118.3 : S Broad to Santner, Full and on the pads, Santner flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|118.4 : S Broad to Mitchell, Good length and around off, Daryl flicks it to mid on.
|118.5 : S Broad to Mitchell, A harmless bouncer down the leg side. Daryl sways away from the line.
|118.6 : S Broad to Mitchell, Full and on middle and leg, pushed to mid on.
|119.1 : C Woakes to Santner, Good length and around off, Santner defends it to point.
|119.2 : C Woakes to Santner, Back of a length and on off, Santner pushes it off the back foot to mid off.
|119.3 : C Woakes to Santner, Woakes goes short and wide of off stump. Santner pulls it through mid-wicket and scampers back for a couple.
|119.4 : C Woakes to Santner, Length and on off, Santner keeps it out with a gentle push towards mid off.
|119.5 : C Woakes to Santner, Length delivery blocked off the front foot to the off side.
|119.6 : C Woakes to Santner,Full and around off, Santner drives it to mid off.
|We are told that after the end of the 119th over, Stuart Broad was given an official warning for running on the danger area. Meanwhile, the second new ball has lost its shape and the umpires have changed it. England won't mind that as the previous nut wasn't doing much for them.
|120.1 : S Broad to D Mitchell, Full and on off, Daryl pushes it past the bowler. The fielder at mid off runs across and fields it.
|120.2 : S Broad to Mitchell, FOUR! Beautifully driven. Daryl is playing a magnificent knock in his debut innings. Broad overpitches and Daryl leans on and drives it through covers for a boundary.
|120.3 : S Broad to Mitchell, Yorker on off, Daryl keeps it off right under his eyes.
|Yet another warning given to Stuart Broad for running on the pitch! One more and he will be taken off...
|120.4 : S Broad to Mitchell, OUT! CAUGHT! Would rather say commentator's curse. Two balls earlier I had praised this lad and unfortunately jinxed him. Broad this time bowls one wide of the crease and bangs it into the right-hander. Daryl pulls it with the full swing of the bat but fails to keep it down as it flies off the splice. Jofra Archer stationed at fine leg takes an easy catch. So, Daryl Mitchell has to take the long walk back to the pavilion. No century on debut for him.
|Tim Southee is the new man in.
|120.5 : S Broad to Tim Southee, A low full toss outside off, Southee pushes it off the back foot towards mid off.
|120.6 : S Broad to Southee, FOUR! Southee is lucky there. Stuart is making the ball talk. This time he bowls it a bit full and there is hint of away movement on this one. Southee looks to push this one through the off side but gets an outside edge. The ball runs past the diving lone slip fielder and into the fence at third man fence.
|121.1 : C Woakes to Santner, Short ball on head height, Santner takes one hand off his bat and awkwardly defends this one onto the ground off the splice of his bat.
|121.2 : Woakes to M Santner, Another bouncer, this time Santner looks to hook but gets a top edge on it. The ball goes towards the backward square leg region but falls safe. The batters take a single.
|121.3 : C Woakes to Southee, FOUR! Blazed away! Length ball just outside off, Southee stays leg side of the ball and cuts it through the backward point region for a boundary.
|121.4 : C Woakes to Southee, Length ball on off, defended towards cover.
|121.5 : C Woakes to Southee, Another length ball wide outside off, Southee makes room and lifts this over covers. The batters are able to take a couple.
|121.6 : C Woakes to Southee, On the pads, Southee flicks this one towards square leg for a single.
|122.1 : S Broad to Tim Southee, Full and on middle and leg, Southee pushes it to mid on.
|122.2 : S Broad to Southee, Back of a length and on middle, Southee hops around in the crease and keeps it out to the leg side.
|122.3 : S Broad to Southee, BUMPER! Southee does not fiddle with it and lets it through.
|122.4 : S Broad to Southee, Another back of a length ball on middle, Southee pushes it awkwardly to the leg side for a run.
|122.5 : S Broad to Santner, Length and around off, Santner looks defend this one to the off side but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The English players go up in appeal but the umpire is unmoved. There were two sounds heard at the point of impact. Replays later on show that there was a massive inside edge on it. Though England don't have any reviews left in the innings. They would not have mattered also.
|122.6 : S Broad to Santner, Full and on middle, Santner drives it to mid on.
|123.1 : C Woakes to Southee, FOUR! Southee looking to be aggressive here! Bouncer on middle and off, Southee rocks back and slams this one past the bowler's head. He does not time it properly and thus gets a boundary near the long on region. The replays confirm that the ball has landed inside the field before hitting the boundary cushion.
|123.2 : C Woakes to Southee, On off, Southee hits this one towards cover for one.
|123.3 : C Woakes to Santner, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|123.4 : C Woakes to Santner, Bouncer on middle and off, ducked under by Santner.
|123.5 : C Woakes to Santner, Another short ball, again Santner ducks under it.
|123.6 : C Woakes to Santner, Back of a length ball this time, Santner gets on his toes and plays this one towards point.
|Jofra Archer is back into the attack. He has had a toothless outing so far, with his figures reading 25-7-58-0.
|124.1 : J Archer to Southee, Bouncer on middle and off, Southee ducks under it.
|124.2 : J Archer to Southee, Good length ball on the body, worked towards mid on.
|124.3 : J Archer to Southee, Length ball just outside off, Southee plays it towards point and sets off for a single. Santner is late to react to it but obliges in the end. He runs towards the striker's end where the fielder has a shy. He misses and Santner survives with a dive. Replays show that had the fielder hit, it would have been a very close call.
|124.4 : J Archer to Santner, EDGED AND FOUR! Length ball outside off, Santner has a poke at this one but the ball takes a thick outside edge and goes towards the third man region for a boundary.
|124.5 : J Archer to M Santner, FOUR BYES! Another bouncer by Archer which climbs onto the batsman. Santner looks to stand tall and defend but he is beaten and so is Ollie Pope as the ball races behind for a boundary.
|124.6 : J Archer to Santner, Length ball outside off, left alone.
|125.1 : C Woakes to Southee, OUT! Southee is bounced out! First catch for Ollie Pope with his gloves on. Steep bounce for Woakes as he digs in a short ball around off. Southee fails to move away from the line and has his bat hanging out. It kisses his gloves and settles into the gloves of Pope. Can New Zealand get to 400 from here?
|0.0 : Matt Henry is the new man in.
|125.2 : C Woakes to Henry, Full and on middle and leg, Henry nudges it to the leg side and gets off the mark.
|125.3 : C Woakes to Santner, Short stuff from Woakes. As he bowls a bumper on middle and leg, Santner ducks under it.
|125.4 : C Woakes to Santner, Good length ball around off, Santner looks to defend defend it to the off side but fails to lay wood on the ball. The ball dies down in front of Pope before he takes it.
|125.5 : C Woakes to Santner, Another short one down the leg side, Santner is happy to it it be.
|125.6 : C Woakes to Santner, The bumper barrage continues. Santner pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
|126.1 : J Archer to Santner, Length ball just outside off, defended towards the off side.
|126.2 : J Archer to M Santner, SIX! Flicked away! What a shot this one! On the hips of Santner, he gets up on one leg and just nonchalantly flicks this one over the fine leg region for a maximum.
|126.3 : J Archer to Santner, Length ball on middle and off, defended.
|126.4 : J Archer to Santner, SIX! Another one! Short ball down the leg side, Santner expertly helps his horizontal bat shot over the backward square leg region for a maximum. As the ball crosses the ropes, it directly hits a steward who was sitting behind the advertising boards on the head. He is asked by Sam Curran as to whether he is okay or not. T.V. replays later show that he has been taken in for some medical attention.
|126.5 : J Archer to Santner, Bouncer on middle and leg, Santner leaves this one alone.
|126.6 : J Archer to Santner, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|127.1 : C Woakes to Henry, FOUR! Straight as an arrow! Full ball on middle and off, Henry expertly drives this one straight down the ground through mid off for a boundary.
|127.2 : C Woakes to Henry, Bouncer by Woakes, ducked under by Henry.
|127.3 : C Woakes to Henry, Good length ball outside off, Henry looks to drive at it but is beaten as the ball goes past his outside edge.
|127.4 : C Woakes to Henry, This time Henry connects but straight to the man at mid off.
|127.5 : C Woakes to Henry, Matt goes back in his crease and defends it out.
|127.6 : C Woakes to Henry, Bouncer on middle and off, ducked under by Henry.
|128.1 : J Archer to Santner, Fullish on off, driven towards the man at mid off.
|128.2 : J Archer to Santner, Jaffa by Archer! Back of a length ball on off, it pitches and straightens. Santner looks to go back and defend but the ball just whizzes past his outside edge.
|128.3 : J Archer to Santner, Back of a length ball on middle, punched down towards mid on.
|The steward who got hurt a moment back is now sitting in the balcony with some ice pack on his head. Meanwhile, some really dark clouds are slowly building around the stadium.
|128.4 : J Archer to Santner, Bouncer by Archer, Santner looks to hook but misses.
|128.5 : J Archer to Santner, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
|128.6 : J Archer to Santner, OUT! CAUGHT! Santner departs and it was looking like a matter of when rather than if in this battle between Archer and Santner. Archer again bowls a short delivery down the leg side, Santner plays the hook shot and connects but not in the way he would have wanted. Santner perfectly picks out Chris Woakes at deep backward square leg as he finally holes out. Finally something to celebrate for Jofra Archer as he picks his first wicket in the 31st over. One wicket remaini
|Neil Wagner is the last man in for the Kiwis.
|Sam Curran is back into the attack with one more wicket left in the NZ innings.
|129.1 : Sam Curran to Wagner, OUT! Soft dismissal! A low full toss on middle, Wagner goes for the flick across the line but fails to keep it down. It flies straight into the hands of Sibley at mid-wicket. The umpire quickly checks for the front foot no ball and Curran is fine with his landing. New Zealand all out for 375!
|At last the toil for England is over! They had to work really hard to get all the 10 Kiwi wickets, 775 legal balls to be precise! New Zealand had quite a few contributions coming from their batsmen, as has been the case with them mostly. Tom Latham stroked a fantastic ton on Day 1 and constructed an important century stand with Ross Taylor to put England on the back foot. The English bowlers with a refreshed approach started well this morning by picking two wickets but then the pair of BJ Watlin
|England were very poor with the ball in totality. Stuart Broad stood out with a 4-wicket haul and Chris Woakes also bagged a 3-fer. However, the bowling overall was very flat and indisciplined. The pitch has been good for batting but odd deliveries have bounced more than expected and there is some life in it for the pacers. Can the Kiwi bowlers extract something from it? Do join us in a short while to find out.