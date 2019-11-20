|0.0 : A warm welcome to the coverage of the first Test of this 2-match Test series between New Zealand and England. Not sure of how many people from Asia, apart from us will be enjoying this game but surely loads of people from other parts of the world will do so especially after the enthralling T20I series. The longer format promises to be no less with the first game being played at Mount Maunganui which is hosting its first ever Test match.
|So which side is the favourite heading into this game?New Zealand right? Well, keeping England's record in mind in recent times Down Under and also, how the Kiwis have performed, especially at home, you have to call them the favourites. England however, will surely have a say about that. An exciting 5 days (If the test goes that long) awaits. Stay tuned for further updates.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of the visitors. ENGLAND OPT TO BAT FIRST!
|ENGLAND (PLAYING XI) - Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad.
|NEW ZEALAND (PLAYING XI) - Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling (WK), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.
|We are all set for the action to begin! The Kiwi players make their way out to the middle. They are followed by a new English opening pair of Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley. The left-hander will be on strike and he will be facing Trent Boult. Will he get some swing early on? We will find out as he runs in to bowl te first ball. Here we go...
|0.1 : T Boult to Burns, An aggressive start by Boult. He starts off with a bumper so the ball does not get any chance of doing its bit. Burns spots it and ducks under it. Maybe a bouncer because we saw Burns struggling against that delivery against Australia a few months back. He played that one well though.
|0.2 : T Boult to Burns, Lands this one on a length and around off, some shape away from the batter. Burns is solid in defense.
|0.3 : T Boult to Burns, Swing again! On a length and around off, shapes away again. Burns initially looks to play but then pulls his bat back.
|0.4 : T Boult to R Burns, Edged and short! Played that with soft hands! Another length delivery around middle, it moves away. Burns plays it with soft hands but does so inside the line. It goes off the outside edge but well short of third slip.
|0.5 : T Boult to Burns, England are underway! This one goes off the inside edge. Fuller and on off, it goes on with the angle. Burns plays outside the line this time, it goes off the inner half towards fine leg for one.
|0.6 : T Boult to Sibley, FOUR! That is some way to score your first Test runs! A lovely clip off the pads. This is fuller and tailing back in from middle. Sibley was ready for it, he does not plant his front foot way too across and just flicks it through mid-wicket. It races away.
|Tim Southee to partner Trent Boult with the new ball.
|1.1 : Tim Southee to Burns, Little shape in for Southee first up. Fuller ball angling in from middle and off, Burns defends it with a straight bat.
|1.2 : Tim Southee to D Sibley, Direct Hit and Sibley could have been in trouble. Fuller on off and middle, Burns tucks it towards short mid-wicket and calls for a quick single. Sibley responds to his partner and keeps his head down and steams to the other end. Jeet Raval gets to the ball quickly and has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. Dominic puts in a dive. Replays show the dive might have saved Sibley. You do not want to get run out in Tests especially on your debut.
|1.3 : Tim Southee to Sibley, Good length ball outside off, it goes away from the batter. Sibley does not go chasing after it and leaves it alone.
|1.4 : Tim Southee to Sibley, Another ball outside off, Sibley shoulders arms to it.
|1.5 : Tim Southee to Sibley, Southee pulls his length back on this occasion, Sibley keeps his eyes on the ball and blocks it.
|1.6 : Tim Southee to Sibley, Fuller outside off, Dominic lunges forward and leaves it alone.
|2.1 : T Boult to Burns, Outside off and it moves away further. Left alone.
|2.2 : T Boult to Burns, One more delivery wide outside off, Burns shoulders arms to this one. Boult is getting the ball to move nicely, the line is not that great though.
|2.3 : T Boult to Burns, And again, too wide outside off, Burns will not be going after those so early in his innings.
|2.4 : T Boult to Burns, Well bowled! This is angled into the middle pole, no swing this time. Burns pushes it to short mid-wicket.
|2.5 : T Boult to Burns, FOUR! Just a mere push for Burns' first boundary! Lovely shot. Fuller and on middle, Burns shows the full face of the bat and hits it down towards the long on fence. Mid on gives it a chase but he has no chance despite a dive.
|2.6 : T Boult to Burns, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Burns. England are off to a brisk start here. Boult looks to bowl the magic delivery, he tries to swing it from the leg pole to the off. No movement and it is clipped past square leg and it races away to the fence.
|3.1 : Tim Southee to Sibley, Good length and outside off, it is left alone.
|3.2 : Tim Southee to Sibley, Goes wide of the crease and bowls this one outside off, Sibley does not play at it.
|3.3 : Tim Southee to Sibley, Attacks the off pole this time, Sibley shows the full face of the bat and hits it to mid on.
|3.4 : Tim Southee to Sibley, This starts on middle and then moves away. Sibley gets right behind the line and is solid in defense.
|3.5 : Tim Southee to Sibley, Goes short this time but down the leg side, it is ducked under.
|3.6 : Tim Southee to Sibley, On the fuller side but the line is outside off, tempting the batsman to go after it. Sibley does not fiddle with it.
|4.1 : T Boult to Burns, On the fuller side and outside off, Burns does not fiddle with it.
|4.2 : T Boult to Burns, On a length and around off, Burns defends it on the leg side.
|4.3 : T Boult to Burns, On the fuller side and on off, Burns strokes it towards extra cover.
|4.4 : T Boult to Burns, One more shorter in length delivery on middle, Burns ducks under it.
|4.5 : T Boult to Burns, Attacks the stumps and Burns pushes it to mid on.
|4.6 : T Boult to Burns, A stifled appeal but nothing! Finally Boult gets one right and he beats the outside edge. This is a length delivery, it is angled into the off pole but then leaves the batter. Burns looks to defend but is beaten. An appeal but not a confident one. Not given. Well, well, well, Hot Spot rolls in later on and it shows the tiniest of mark as it goes past the bat. It is very, very slight to say the least. Can't blame anyone for that as it looked to be missing the bat to the nak
|5.1 : Tim Southee to Sibley, Back of a length and on off, Sibley keeps it out.
|5.2 : Tim Southee to Sibley, Fuller and outside off, Sibley lets it be.
|5.3 : Tim Southee to Sibley, Good length again and on off, DS goes back and keeps it out.
|5.4 : Tim Southee to Sibley, Outside off, Sibley need not play at those.
|5.5 : Tim Southee to Sibley, Goes fuller this time and bowls it on the stumps. Sibley lunges and keeps it out.
|5.6 : Tim Southee to Sibley, A crisp drive to end but for no runs! A maiden by Southee. Fuller and on off, Sibley strokes it to mid off.
|6.1 : T Boult to Burns, Fuller and on off, Burns strokes it to mid off.
|6.2 : T Boult to Burns, Slightly fuller but outside off, it is left alone.
|6.3 : T Boult to Burns, One more delivery outside off, not played at. Boult has not made the batter play enough. He has been a little too wide.
|6.4 : T Boult to Burns, Better! This is what he needs to do more, make the batter play. Attacks the stumps this time, Burns keeps it out nicely.
|6.5 : T Boult to Burns, Fuller and on middle, Burns strokes it nicely but Boult gets down and stops it.
|6.6 : T Boult to Burns, BEATEN! Once again the last ball is a beauty! This is a length delivery on off, it moves away late. Burns defends inside the line and gets beaten.
|7.1 : Tim Southee to Sibley, Fuller and on middle, Sibley pushes it to mid on.
|7.2 : Tim Southee to Sibley, A harmless delivery, outside off, it is not played at.
|7.3 : Tim Southee to Sibley, A good bumper but once again it is down the leg side, Sibley ducks under it with ease.
|7.4 : Tim Southee to Sibley, Fuller and on middle, Sibley strokes it towards mid on who moves to his right and stops it nicely.
|7.5 : Tim Southee to Sibley, Slips this one down the leg side, Sibley looks to flick but misses.
|7.6 : Tim Southee to Sibley, FOUR! Once again a brilliant flick shot. This is fuller and on middle from Southee. Sibley shuffles across and then flicks it against the movement and through mid-wicket for one more boundary. He is on 8 and both the boundaries he scored has been hit in that area.
|8.1 : T Boult to Burns, Off the outer half! Full and on middle, it moves away late. Burns looks to drive it with a straight bat but it goes off the outer half towards point.
|8.2 : T Boult to Burns, A sharp bouncer but it is spotted early by Burns. He evades it.
|8.3 : T Boult to Burns, Angles this one into the batter, Burns is solid in defense.
|8.4 : T Boult to R Burns, Back of a length and on off, Burns plays it late through backward point and takes one. A run after 15 balls off Boult's bowling.
|8.5 : T Boult to Sibley, Angles this across the batter but ends up bowling it too wide outside off, not played at.
|8.6 : T Boult to Sibley, This is closer to the off pole, Sibley keeps it out easily.
|9.1 : Tim Southee to Burns, On off, this is pushed to the man at mid off.
|9.2 : Tim Southee to Burns, Outside off, left alone.
|9.3 : Tim Southee to Burns, A short one on the body, Burns ducks under it.
|9.4 : Tim Southee to Burns, FOUR! A rare lose delivery and Burns is ready to pounce on it in a flash. Back of a length ball outside off, Burns gets on his back foot and punches it through point right off the meat for a boundary.
|9.5 : Tim Southee to Burns, Southee corrects his line and bowls it fuller outside off. He wants Burns to drive but Rory is happy to let it go.
|9.6 : Tim Southee to Burns, Full and going away outside off, Burns once again is not tempted to drive that.
|10.1 : T Boult to Sibley, Good length ball on off, Sibley defends it with a straight bat.
|10.2 : T Boult to Sibley, Back of a length on off, Sibley defends it to the on side this time.
|10.3 : T Boult to Sibley, Full and coming in, Sibley keeps his eyes on the ball and flicks it to short mid-wicket.
|10.4 : T Boult to Sibley, Outside off, Sibley leaves it alone.
|10.5 : T Boult to Sibley, Boult goes a bit short this time outside off, Dominic sways away from it.
|10.6 : T Boult to Sibley, Oh that was close! Full outside off, Sibley decides to have a poke at it but is fortunate to not edge it.
|Bowling change. First one of the day. Colin de Grandhomme is into the attack.
|11.1 : de Grandhomme to Burns, De Grandhomme starts with a good length ball on off, Burns keeps it out.
|11.2 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Goes outside off now, Burns leaves it alone.
|11.3 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Edged but safe. Fuller on off and middle, Burns looks to defend on the on side but gets a leading edge towards point. Luckily it does not carry.
|11.4 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Outside off, Burns leaves it alone.
|11.5 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Back of a length, Rory defends it off the back foot.
|11.6 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Fuller on off, Burns flicks it through square leg. Boult manages to save it before the ropes, saves runs for his side.
|12.1 : T Boult to Burns, Fuller and on off, this is driven back to the bowler.
|12.2 : T Boult to Burns, Good running! This is on off, Burns pushes it to the left of point and gets to the other end.
|12.3 : T Boult to Sibley, Just outside off, Sibley covers his off pole and lets it go to the keeper.
|12.4 : T Boult to Sibley, A little too straight, this is worked around the corner and a single is taken.
|12.5 : T Boult to Burns, On the fuller side and on off, Burns keeps it out towards mid off.
|12.6 : T Boult to Burns, Very full on middle and leg, Burns flicks it through mid-wicket and gets a single to get through the over.
|13.1 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Full on off, Burns defends it to mid off.
|13.2 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Full on middle, Burns flicks it to deep square leg for one.
|13.3 : de Grandhomme to Sibley, Good length ball around off, Sibley gets behind the line of the ball and taps it back to CdG.
|13.4 : de Grandhomme to Sibley, Well wide outside off, Sibley at this point of time is ready to wait as he leaves it alone.
|13.5 : de Grandhomme to Sibley, Colin continues to test his patience and bowls it outside off again. Dom leaves it alone.
|13.6 : de Grandhomme to Sibley, Good length ball outside off, Sibley lets it carry to the keeper.
|DRINKS! England's first hour! Their openers have looked nice and solid and are amidst a good-looking stand. The visitors would want the same to continue. New Zealand on the other hand, have been a little wayward, they haven't hit the right lines and also, missed a review chance against Burns. It has not gone all that well for them but they would hope it would change after the break.
|14.1 : T Boult to Burns, Very good shot! Fuller and shaping away from off. Burns leans into it nicely and pushes it through covers. The fielder from point hares after it, dives and pushes it back in. The other fielder from mid off does the mopping up job. Three taken.
|14.2 : T Boult to Sibley, This one lands on off, Sibley defends it out.
|14.3 : T Boult to Sibley, Well bowled! This lands on off and then moves away. Sibley defends the original trajectory and gets beaten.
|14.4 : T Boult to Sibley, Outside off again, this is not played at.
|14.5 : T Boult to Sibley, Change of angle almost does the trick. Boult runs in from around the wicket and bowls this outside off. Sibley looks to play at it due to the angle but gets beaten. It was a delivery he could have left but ended up playing at it due to the round the wicket angle.
|14.6 : T Boult to Sibley, On off, it is kept out.
|15.1 : de Grandhomme to Burns, This is angled into the pads, it is worked behind square on the leg side for one.
|15.2 : de Grandhomme to Sibley, Outside off, this is not played at.
|15.3 : de Grandhomme to Sibley, One more delivery on a length and around off, Sibley pushes it to mid on.
|15.4 : de Grandhomme to Sibley, On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg and a single is taken.
|15.5 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Colin comes from around the wicket and bowls it fuller on off, it is worked with the angle to mid-wicket.
|15.6 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Goes back to over the wicket and lands it on the pads, it is worked towards mid-wicket.
|Neil Wagner is on!
|16.1 : N Wagner to Sibley, FOUR! A poor delivery to begin with. Down the leg side, Sibley flicks it to the fine leg fence. Easy runs for Sibley, he loves it there.
|16.2 : N Wagner to Sibley, One more delivery down the leg side, Sibley initially looks to flick but then bails out.
|16.3 : N Wagner to Sibley, Outside off this time but it is left alone.
|16.4 : N Wagner to Sibley, So two balls down the leg side to start with, the next two outside off which is left alone by Sibley.
|16.5 : N Wagner to Sibley, Gets it right this time! On off and on a length. Sibley keeps it out.
|16.6 : N Wagner to Sibley, FOUR! Easy pickings for Sibley! Wagner bowls it on the pads, Sibley works it through square leg and the ball races away to the fence.
|17.1 : de Grandhomme to R Burns, Fuller and on middle, it is tailing back in. Burns strokes it to mid on.
|17.2 : de Grandhomme to Burns, FOUR! Nice and fine! Runs coming quickly! This is down the leg side, Burns tickles it fine and the ball races to the fine leg fence. The Kiwis haven't got it right till now.
|17.3 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Starts this outside off and then gets it to tail back in. It is kept out.
|17.4 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Outside off, it is not played at.
|17.5 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Looks to bring it back in from way outside off but it goes straight on. Burns shoulders arms to this one.
|17.6 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Gets this one to come back in from outside off, Burns keeps it out nicely.
|18.1 : N Wagner to Sibley, Fuller and on off, Sibley pushes it back to the bowler.
|18.2 : N Wagner to Sibley, On the fuller side again, this is driven to the man at mid off.
|18.3 : N Wagner to Sibley, Shorter and just outside off, Sibley thinks of playing at it but then bails out.
|18.4 : N Wagner to Sibley, Three taken! Also, fifty is up for England. Excellent stand for them after electing to bat. This is on the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket. Latham from mid-wicket runs after it and just before it crosses the ropes, pushes it back in.
|18.5 : N Wagner to Burns, Good length and on off, this is defended onto the ground.
|18.6 : Wagner to Burns, A yorker but outside off, Burns jams it out to point.
|19.1 : de Grandhomme to Sibley, Length ball on off, tucked towards square leg for a single.
|19.2 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Good length ball on off, worked towards mid-wicket.
|19.3 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Another ball on middle and off, again worked towards mid-wicket. The batsmen get a single.
|19.4 : de Grandhomme to Sibley, Sibley prods forward and flicks this one towards the mid-wicket fielder.
|19.5 : de Grandhomme to Sibley, Full ball on off, Sibley gets low and awkwardly jams this one out towards the mid-wicket region.
|19.6 : de Grandhomme to Sibley, Full ball on off, pushed back towards Colin by Sibley.
|20.1 : N Wagner to Burns, Good ball to start off the over. Bouncer on middle and off, Burns ducks under it.
|20.2 : N Wagner to Burns, Another bouncer on middle, Burns again ducks under it.
|20.3 : N Wagner to Burns, Fullish outside off, Burns leaves it alone.
|20.4 : N Wagner to Burns, Bouncer on middle again, Burns shuffles across but eventually ducks under it.
|20.5 : N Wagner to Burns, This time down the leg side, Burns looks to flick but misses.
|20.6 : N Wagner to Burns, Bouncer down the leg side, Burns does not bother to play at it. The Kiwi bowlers need to bowl better and make the batters play.
|21.1 : de Grandhomme to Sibley, A length delivery and on off, Sibley keeps it out.
|21.2 : de Grandhomme to Sibley, One more ball on a length and on middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket.
|21.3 : de Grandhomme to Sibley, A loud, loud shout for both, caught behind and LBW but nothing. This is around off and then moves away. Sibley looks to defend but the ball hits the top of the pad and goes towards the keeper who takes it and appeals but not given. The impact was outside off.
|21.4 : de Grandhomme to Sibley, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! There is the breakthrough New Zealand so desperately needed. They looked off color till now but they will hope this wicket gets their tails up. Colin de Grandhomme is the one to break the solid-looking opening stand. Sibley, the debutant falls after getting off to a start. The ploy to keep it outside off has worked. He was constantly playing those deliveries away from his body or ahead of his body. Here too, Colin bowls it fuller and around of
|Joe Denly is the next man in.
|21.5 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Another outswinger but outside off, it is left alone.
|21.6 : de Grandhomme to Denly, One more ball outside off, Denly does not fiddle with it.
|22.1 : N Wagner to Burns, Length ball on middle and leg, pushed towards square leg for one.
|22.2 : N Wagner to Denly, Bouncer on middle and off, Denly ducks under it.
|22.3 : N Wagner to Denly, Good length ball, close to the off pole but Denly knows exactly where it is and confidently shoulders arms.
|22.4 : N Wagner to Denly, Short of a length ball on the body, Denly defends it onto the pitch.
|22.5 : N Wagner to Denly, Another one short of a length, Denly this time tucks it towards the leg side.
|22.6 : N Wagner to Denly, Outside off, on a good length, left alone.
|23.1 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|23.2 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Width on offer outside off, Burns slaps it through point for three.
|23.3 : de Grandhomme to Denly, That is a brave, brave leave! This lands around off and then moves away a touch. Denly sees the movement and lets it be. It goes really close past the off pole.
|23.4 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Uppish but short! Fuller and on off, Denly looks to hit it through mid on but is a touch early in the shot. It goes on the bounce to mid on.
|23.5 : de Grandhomme to Denly, On middle, it is kept out.
|23.6 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Another one on the stumps, this is defended.
|24.1 : N Wagner to Burns, A sharp bumper on middle, it is ducked under.
|24.2 : N Wagner to Burns, Well bowled! Very well bowled actually. Wagner kept bowling short, he throws this one full and outside off, Burns goes after it but his feet are rooted to the crease, Burns' bat is beaten.
|24.3 : N Wagner to Burns, Goes back to bowling it short and on the body, Rory evades it.
|24.4 : N Wagner to Burns, Well played! Another shorter one on middle, Rory gets on top of the bounce and keeps it out.
|24.5 : N Wagner to Burns, Another back of a length and on off, Burns keeps it out again.
|24.6 : N Wagner to Burns, Another dot! On the shorter side and on the body, this is worked to the man at mid-wicket.
|25.1 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Good length ball on off, pushed towards cover.
|25.2 : de Grandhomme to Denly, On the fifth stump line, Denly shoulders arms.
|25.3 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Fullish on off, pushed towards cover again.
|25.4 : de Grandhomme to Denly, This time Colin bowls it closer to the off pole, but Denly knows exactly where it is and shoulders arms.
|25.5 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Fuller on middle, pushed towards mid on.
|25.6 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Outside off, left alone.
|26.1 : N Wagner to Burns, Length ball on off, defended out by Burns.
|26.2 : N Wagner to Burns, Bouncer down the leg side, Burns ducks under it.
|26.3 : N Wagner to Burns, Full ball on off, pushed towards point.
|26.4 : N Wagner to Burns, Down the leg side, Burns looks to flick but misses.
|26.5 : N Wagner to Burns, Wagner comes around the wicket this time, pitches it outside leg and makes it to angle away from the batter. Burns works it towards the square leg region.
|26.6 : N Wagner to Burns, A stifled appeal turned down by the umpire. Wagner bowls a wonderful bouncer, angling away from the batter.
|27.1 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Way outside off, left alone by Denly.
|27.2 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Length ball on off, pushed towards mid on off the back foot.
|27.3 : de Grandhomme to Denly, On the pads, worked towards the leg side.
|27.4 : de Grandhomme to Denly, FOUR! Beautifully driven! Full and wide outside off, Denly prods forwards and just caresses this through the cover region for a boundary.
|27.5 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Good length ball on off, pushed towards mid on.
|27.6 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Length ball outside off, left alone.
|28.1 : N Wagner to Burns, A short one from around the wicket, angling away from the batter. Burns drops his hands and lets it go to the keeper.
|28.2 : N Wagner to Burns, Another short one on the body, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
|28.3 : N Wagner to Denly, Well bowled and well played! Goes full and gets it to tail back in from middle. Denly gets his bat down and pushes it to mid off.
|28.4 : N Wagner to Denly, Good length and on middle, Denly stays back and keeps it out nicely.
|28.5 : N Wagner to Denly, A little too straight this time, it is worked towards mid-wicket.
|28.6 : N Wagner to Denly, A good ball to end the session! Good length and on off, this one takes off after pitching. Denly plays it well by taking one hand off the handle. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 1!
|A proper fighting session of Test cricket. England openers, Sibley and Burns fought out the hard times and got the visitors off to a good start but the debutant was unable to convert that start and was dismissed by Colin de Grandhomme. Denly then joined Rory Burns out in the middle and the duo ensured that England went into Lunch with just the loss of one wicket.
|New Zealand have bowled to a plan and one has to say they have patiently stuck to it. Colin de Grandhomme was the only bowler to pick up a wicket but the rest were good with the cherry in hand. Will they continue to stick to their plan or will England's patience see them change their plans? Join us for the second session to find out.
|... Day 1, Session 2 ...
|Welcome back for the second session. The Kiwi players are out on the field, the English batting pair of Rory Burns and Joe Denly walk out to resume their innings. Tim Southee to start the afternoon session with the ball.
|29.1 : Tim Southee to Burns, Southee starts with a full length ball wide outside off, Burns pushes it to the man at mid off.
|29.2 : Tim Southee to Burns, Full length ball again outside off, Burns pushes this powerfully towards cover but the fielder there dives to his right and holds onto the ball.
|29.3 : Tim Southee to Burns, Full outside off, pushed towards the man at cover again.
|29.4 : Tim Southee to R Burns, 3rd time in a row, the cover fielder has been a busy as he fields the ball again.
|29.5 : Tim Southee to Burns, Beauty! Jaffa to beat Burns! Fullish ball outside off, Burns looks to drive at this one but the ball just moves away ands beats the outside edge of Burns' blade.
|29.6 : Tim Southee to Burns, Length ball just outside off, left alone. Good over to start off post Lunch for Southee.
|Neil Wagner to bowl from the other end to start the session.
|30.1 : N Wagner to Denly, On the pads of Denly, he flicks this one towards square leg for a couple.
|30.2 : N Wagner to Denly, Good fielding in the deep by Santner. On off by Wagner, Denly drives this one towards the point region. Santner gives this one the chase, dives and just about keeps it in play. 3 runs taken.
|30.3 : N Wagner to Burns, Length ball on middle and off, defended by the batter.
|30.4 : N Wagner to Burns, Another length ball on off, pushed back towards the bowler by Burns.
|30.5 : N Wagner to Burns, Back of a length down the leg side, Burns leaves it alone.
|30.6 : N Wagner to Burns, Similar ball down the leg side again, this time Burns goes after it but misses.
|31.1 : Tim Southee to Denly, Length ball on off, pushed towards the man at mid off.
|31.2 : Tim Southee to Denly, Another one on off, left alone by Denly this time.
|31.3 : Tim Southee to Joe Denly, Fuller ball on off, pushed to the man at extra cover.
|31.4 : Tim Southee to Denly, Another fuller ball on off, Denly looks to push it towards the off side but the ball goes off the inside half towards the man at mid on.
|31.5 : Tim Southee to Joe Denly, Shortish on middle, Denly pulls this one towards backward square leg for one.
|31.6 : Tim Southee to Burns, Too wide outside off, Burns initially thought about playing at it but then shoulders arms.
|32.1 : N Wagner to Joe Denly, FOUR! Right above the man at short leg! Back of a length delivery on middle, Denly rocks back and pulls this one towards square leg for a boundary.
|32.2 : N Wagner to Denly, Short of a length ball on middle, Denly looks to have a poke at it but is beaten.
|32.3 : N Wagner to Denly, Edged but just short! Good length ball on off, it swings away at the end. Denly looks to defend but ends up edging it towards point. Luckily for Denly the ball falls short of the man there.
|32.4 : N Wagner to Joe Denly, FOUR! Pulled away again! Brilliant reply from Denly after almost getting caught in the previous ball. Short again by Wagner, Denly again powerfully pulls this one towards the square leg fence.
|32.5 : N Wagner to Denly, Bouncer on middle and leg, ducked under by Denly now.
|32.6 : N Wagner to Denly, Another bouncer, Denly again ducks under it. An interesting battle going on between Wagner and Denly. It is the Englishman who has won it in this over.
|33.1 : Tim Southee to Burns, Length ball on middle and off, defended out by Burns.
|33.2 : Tim Southee to Burns, This time way wide outside off, Burns looks to have a slash at it but misses.
|33.3 : Tim Southee to Burns, Length ball on off, Burns steers this one towards point for one.
|33.4 : Tim Southee to Denly, EDGED BUT SAFE! Good length ball on off, it moves away a bit. Denly looks to have a poke at it but the ball goes off the edge towards gully but on the bounce.
|33.5 : Tim Southee to Denly, On middle and off, punched back towards the bowler. Southee picks the ball up and fakes a throw at the striker's end. Signs of aggression!
|33.6 : Tim Southee to Denly, Denly flicks this one off his pads towards mid-wicket for a single.
|34.1 : N Wagner to Denly, Angles this one away after landing it on a length around off, Denly lets it be.
|34.2 : N Wagner to Denly, Underedge! Maybe that wasn't a very good shot. It is shorter and around off, angling away. Denly looks to drag it but gets an underedge towards mid-wicket.
|34.3 : N Wagner to Denly, FOUR! Hammered! This time the pull shot is nailed! Denly has decided to take on the short balls here. He goes back and pulls it hard through mid-wicket. No chance for the fielder in the deep.
|34.4 : N Wagner to Denly, Wagner goes back to bowling fuller, it is on off, Denly plays it late, it goes towards gully where de Grandhomme dives and stops it.
|34.5 : N Wagner to Denly, OHHH! That has missed the off pole by a whisker. Not sure what Joe Denly was beaten by! Was it the late movement or was he just expecting a short ball and maybe got his bat down late? Both actually. Wagner goes fuller and this one starts outside off. It comes back in late. Denly initially looks to leave but then tries to get his bat down in time but fails to do so. It almost kisses the off pole.
|34.6 : N Wagner to Denly, FOUR! Nailed! Wagner goes short again, Denly is ready for it. He rocks back and pulls it to the right of the fielder at deep square leg for another boundary. Excellent response after getting beaten all ends up on the last delivery.
|35.1 : Tim Southee to Burns, Starts with a good length ball on off, pushed towards the man at cover.
|35.2 : Tim Southee to Burns, Length ball wide outside off, Burns looks to have a powerful slash at it but misses.
|35.3 : Tim Southee to Burns, Length ball on off, pushed to the man at point.
|35.4 : Tim Southee to Burns, Full ball on middle, pushed towards the man at mid on.
|35.5 : Tim Southee to Burns, Another full ball, this time on off, pushed towards cover by Burns.
|35.6 : Tim Southee to Burns, On middle and off, Burns pushes this one back towards Southee. Tim tries to gather the ball and throw it back but the ball goes through his legs towards mid on.
|36.1 : N Wagner to Denly, Good length ball on the pads, Denly tucks it to the on side and gets to the other end.
|36.2 : N Wagner to Burns, FOUR LEG BYES! Nasty! Brilliant short ball from Wagner! Burns looks to get down but he is a bit late. The ball glances his helmet and lobs over the slips to the fence. That will wind Burns a bit.
|The physio is out now. Burns is going through the mandatory concussion test and getting his helmet changed. He looks fine but nothing can be taken lightly when it comes to a head injury as we have seen federations taking it more seriously not just in cricket but in all sports.
|36.3 : N Wagner to Burns, Wagner continues to steam in. Back of a length ball on off, Burns keeps his eyes on the ball and tucks it to square leg.
|36.4 : N Wagner to Burns, Fuller outside off, asking Burns to drive. Rory does go after it but misses.
|36.5 : N Wagner to Burns, Bouncer again from Wagner. Rory ducks under it.
|36.6 : N Wagner to Burns, Back of a length ball on the pads, Burns flicks it to fine leg and keeps the strike.
|37.1 : Tim Southee to R Burns, EDGED AND FOUR! How has Burns survived that? Poor from New Zealand. Good length ball on off, the ball swings away at the last moment. Burns looks to defend but the ball takes a thick outside edge and goes right between first and second slip. Taylor at first and Latham at second think the other one is going to go after it. Both don't and the ball goes right between them and onto the fence.
|37.2 : Tim Southee to Burns, Burns gets his concentration back and leaves this full ball outside off alone.
|37.3 : Tim Southee to Burns, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|37.4 : Tim Southee to Burns, Another play and miss for Burns. Seems like last over's blow has taken a bit of toll on Burns. He tries to go chasing after this wide ball outside off. Rory rides his luck again and is lucky enough not to edge it.
|37.5 : Tim Southee to Burns, Fuller around off, Burns strokes it to point for one.
|37.6 : Tim Southee to Denly, Outside off, Denly lets it carry to the keeper.
|38.1 : N Wagner to Burns, Back of a length around the body, Burns hops and defends it.
|38.2 : N Wagner to Burns, On the pads, Rory flicks it behind square on the leg side and gets a single.
|38.3 : N Wagner to Denly, Way outside off, Denly leaves it alone.
|38.4 : N Wagner to Denly, Edged but falls short. Good length ball on off, Denly looks to defend it with soft hands. He misreads the swing and ends up getting a thick edge towards first slip. Luckily he does not go hard at it and hence the ball does not carry to Ross Taylor at first slip.
|38.5 : N Wagner to Denly, Ohh! Wagner is bowling some gems here. Hits the deck hard around off, Denly looks to defend but gets beaten and the ball just about misses the outside edge of Joe's bat.
|38.6 : N Wagner to Denly, Around the pads, Denly turns it to the on side and keeps the strike.
|39.1 : Tim Southee to Denly, Length ball outside off, Joe leaves it alone.
|39.2 : Tim Southee to Denly, Fuller and closer to the off stump, Denly lunges forward and defends it right off the meat of his bat.
|39.3 : Tim Southee to Denly, Full and on the fourth stump line, Denly leaves it alone.
|39.4 : Tim Southee to Denly, Full on middle and leg, Denly flicks it wide of deep mid-wicket and gets a couple. 100 comes up for England with that brace. Good start for the visitors this.
|39.5 : Tim Southee to Denly, A good looking drive but straight to the fielder. Full outside off, Joe drives it to mid off.
|39.6 : Tim Southee to Denly, On the stumps, Denly defends it off the front foot.
|Trent Boult is back.
|40.1 : T Boult to Burns, On the pads, Burns looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. It was going down leg hence no excitement. Height also seemed to be an issue and it indeed is as Hawk Eye later on confirms it was going over the stumps.
|40.2 : T Boult to Burns, Good length ball outside off, Burns leaves it alone.
|40.3 : T Boult to Burns, Around the pads, Burns flicks it to the on side.
|40.4 : T Boult to R Burns, Good length ball on off, Burns looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his boots.
|40.5 : T Boult to Burns, On the pads, Rory flicks it to mid-wicket.
|40.6 : T Boult to R Burns, Back of a length, Burns looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|41.1 : Tim Southee to Denly, Hits the deck hard outside off, Denly leaves it alone.
|41.2 : Tim Southee to Denly, Continues to ask Denly to drive but Joe is not interested.
|41.3 : Tim Southee to Denly, Good push. Full on off, Denly just checks his push through mid off. The fielder from mid on puts a dive and looks to save runs but he cannot stop it cleanly. He deflects it wide but that does not cost any extra run.
|41.4 : Tim Southee to Burns, Length ball on off, Burns defends it off the back foot.
|41.5 : Tim Southee to Burns, On the fifth stump line, Rory shoulders arms to it.
|41.6 : Tim Southee to Burns, Full and wide outside off, Burns drives it to deep point and gets a single.
|Drinks Break! England are looking really good here. The duo of Burns and Denly have looked really good and have managed to bat out the hour post lunch. Wagner has bowled really well but does not have a wicket to show for it. Kiwi skipper, Kane Williamson needs his bowlers to find a way to get rid of this partnership.
|Review time! New Zealand have taken the review for an LBW against Rory Burns. Height seems to be an issue. Let's see what the replays have to say.
|42.1 : T Boult to Burns, Boult bowls a good length ball just outside off, defended out by Burns.
|42.2 : Boult to Burns, NOT OUT! Height is an issue but only by just. Umpire's call it is! Close call that and the Kiwis can count themselves a touch unfortunate but they don't lose a review so that can be counted as a consolation. Boult bowls a good length ball just outside off, gets it to swing back into the batter. Burns looks to defend but plays outside the line of the delivery. He misses to get hit on the thigh pad of his back leg. A huge appeal from the New Zealand players follows but the um
|42.3 : T Boult to Burns, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|42.4 : T Boult to Burns, On the pads, worked towards the man at mid-wicket.
|Colin de Grandhomme comes back into the attack. 9-2-19-1 are his figures so far.
|42.5 : T Boult to Burns, On the pads of Burns, he works this one towards square leg and takes a single.
|42.6 : T Boult to Denly, Outside off, pushed towards the point region and a single is taken. Denly retains strike.
|43.1 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Good length ball on off, Denly defends it to point.
|43.2 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Full delivery outside off, Denly creams the drive but finds the cover fielder.
|43.3 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Slower delivery on off, Denly pushes it back to the bowler.
|43.4 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Another slower one outisde off, Joe looks to drive it but it goes off the inside half of bat towards square leg. The batters take a single.
|43.5 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Very full delivery outside off swinging in a little, Burns attempts to drive but misses the ball completely.
|43.6 : de Grandhomme to Burns, BEATEN! Excellent bowling from de Grandhomme! Bowls it on a length outside off, Rory looks to defend it but it whizzes past the bat and into the mitts of the keeper.
|44.1 : T Boult to Denly, On the pads, tucked towards mid-wicket.
|44.2 : T Boult to R Burns, Fullish on off, pushed towards the man at mid on.
|44.3 : T Boult to Burns, On the pads of Burns, he flicks this one behind square leg and takes a quick couple.
|44.4 : T Boult to Burns, FOUR! 50 for Burns! Lovely shot by Rory! Too straight by Boult, Burns shuffles and flicks this one nonchalantly towards mid-wicket for a boundary. What a way to get to your 5th Test half ton and he will be looking to convert this start into a ton now.
|44.5 : T Boult to Burns, Way outside off, left alone by Burns.
|44.6 : T Boult to R Burns, Again on the pads, Burns flicks this one towards square leg and takes a single. Retains strike for the next over.
|45.1 : de Grandhomme to Burns, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Burns does not hang around after getting to his fifty. Once again it is Colin de Grandhomme who has given his skipper the much-needed breakthrough. Colin de Grandhomme bowls it slightly fuller outside off, Burns has a poke at it and gets an outside edge which goes straight into the the mitts of Watling. He makes no mistake and New Zealand finally find a way to get rid of this stand.
|45.2 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Fuller on off, Root defends it off the front foot.
|45.3 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Back of a length on off, Root keeps it out.
|45.4 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Full on off, Root pushes it to mid off.
|45.5 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Full outside off, Root pushes it to point.
|45.6 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Outside off, Root leaves it alone.
|46.1 : T Boult to Denly, Boult starts the over with a yorker on the leg pole. Denly jams it out.
|46.2 : T Boult to Denly, Fullish on middle, Denly works this one wide of mid on for a quick single.
|46.3 : T Boult to Root, Good length ball on middle, defended out by Root.
|46.4 : T Boult to Root, Outside off, Root shoulders arms.
|46.5 : T Boult to Root, Length ball on middle and off, pushed towards the mid off region.
|46.6 : T Boult to Root, Another one outside off, this time pushed towards point.
|47.1 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Good length ball outside off, Denly lets the ball go to the keeper.
|47.2 : de Grandhomme to Denly, On a length on off, Denly defends it to cover for nothing.
|47.3 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Fullish delivery on off, Joe drives it to mid off.
|47.4 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Good length ball on middle, Denly defends it out.
|47.5 : de Grandhomme to Denly, On off, defends it out.
|47.6 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Full delivery on middle, Denly flicks it but straight to mid-wicket.
|48.1 : T Boult to Joe Root, Full delivery on off, Root pushes it to mid off.
|48.2 : T Boult to Joe Root, Fullish delivery outside off, Root pushes it to mid off.
|48.3 : T Boult to Root, Good length ball on off, Root defends it to point.
|48.4 : T Boult to Root, On off, defended off the front foot by Root.
|48.5 : T Boult to Joe Root, Full delivery on off, Root drives it to mid off for nothing.
|48.6 : T Boult to Root, Another full delivery outside off, Root guides it to point and he wants the single but it is not there.
|49.1 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Full ball outside off, swinging away. Denly drives it towards the cover region where Santner dives and saves runs.
|49.2 : de Grandhomme to Denly, On off, pushed towards the cover region.
|49.3 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Length ball on the fourth stump line, blocked out.
|49.4 : de Grandhomme to Denly, On off, driven towards the off side.
|49.5 : de Grandhomme to Joe Denly, Denly pushes this one towards cover-point for a single.
|49.6 : de Grandhomme to Root, Length ball way wide outside off, left alone.
|50.1 : T Boult to Denly, Fullish ball, swinging in, pushed towards mid off by Denly.
|50.2 : T Boult to Denly, Shortish on off, Denly defends this one off the back foot towards the off side.
|50.3 : T Boult to Denly, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone.
|50.4 : T Boult to Denly, Boult comes round the wicket now and the change of angle almost immediately works for him. Denly looks to defend this one off the back foot but it goes off the inside edge onto the pads.
|50.5 : T Boult to Denly, Length delivery on off, Denly defends it out.
|50.6 : T Boult to Joe Denly, Last ball of the over, Denly pushes it with soft hands wide of mid off for a single. He retains strike for the next over.
|51.1 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Good length ball outside off, Denly leaves it alone.
|51.2 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Very full around off. Almost a yorker, Denly manages to jam it out.
|51.3 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Fuller on off, Denly looks to defend but gets an inside edge which goes to the on side off his back pad for a single.
|51.4 : de Grandhomme to Root, On off, Root gets on his front foot and defends it to the on side off the inner half of his bat.
|51.5 : de Grandhomme to Root, Way outside off, JR does not disturb that.
|51.6 : de Grandhomme to Root, Length ball around off, Root punches it to point.
|52.1 : N Wagner to Denly, Back of a length ball outside off, Denly shoulders arms to it.
|52.2 : N Wagner to Denly, Wagner goes full and outside off. Denly has no business with it.
|52.3 : N Wagner to Denly, On the pads, Denly glances it to square leg and gets to the other end.
|52.4 : N Wagner to Root, Outside off, Root calmly leaves it alone.
|52.5 : N Wagner to Root, A huge cheer from the crowd. Root is finally off the mark. Full on middle and leg, Root flicks it through square leg. Jeet Raval there misfields allowing Root to get a couple.
|52.6 : N Wagner to Root, OUT! Caught! Simple catching practice for Ross Taylor at second slip. Root took his time to set in but cannot make it count as he departs the very next ball after getting off the mark. Good length ball outside off, Root goes poking after it. I takes a thick outside edge and goes to the right of Tim Southee at second slip. He shows good reflexes and takes a sharp catch. Not a heroic welcome for the English skipper back at no.4. All-rounder Ben Stokes replaces his skipper o
|53.1 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Not Out! Stokes is well in and there is no trouble. Full on off, Denly pushes it straight to the right of the bowler. De Grandhomme gets his right hand to it and deflects the ball onto the stumps at the bowler's end. The umpire goes upstairs. Replay rolls in and shows Stokes is good in his back up as he was back in his crease.
|53.2 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Fuller on off, Denly defends it off the front foot.
|53.3 : de Grandhomme to Denly, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|53.4 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Outside off, JD leaves it alone.
|53.5 : de Grandhomme to Denly, On off, Denly pushes it to Joe pushes it to cover.
|53.6 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Full on middle, Denly pushes it to mid on.
|54.1 : N Wagner to Stokes, Good length ball outside off, left alone.
|54.2 : N Wagner to Stokes, Length ball just outside off, Stokes shoulders arms.
|54.3 : N Wagner to Stokes, Bouncer down the leg side, Stokes ducks under it.
|54.4 : N Wagner to Stokes, Good length ball outside off again, left alone by Stokes.
|54.5 : N Wagner to Stokes, Yorker on the leg pole line, Stokes jams this out wide of mid on.
|54.6 : N Wagner to Stokes, Good length ball just outside off, swinging in. Stokes looks to play at it but does so outside the line and is beaten.
|55.1 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Full length delivery outside off, the batter drives it straight to cover.
|55.2 : de Grandhomme to Denly, On the pads of Denly, he flicks this one towards mid-wicket for a single.
|55.3 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, Good length ball on off, Stokes blocks it out.
|55.4 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, Good length delivery on middle, again pushed back towards the bowler.
|55.5 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, Outside off, left alone by Stokes.
|55.6 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, A touch slower one on middle, Stokes punches it towards the man at mid on. THAT WILL BE TEA ON DAY 1.
|A good session for the Kiwis. They struggled at the start with Burns and Denly fighting it out but the wicket of Burns after his fifty got the hosts going. Root then joined Denly and though the English skipper took his time to get off the mark he did not wait long after that. In fact his 30 odd minute stay yielded just 2 runs. The visitors would look to re-gather themselves and refocus again.
|New Zealand were better with the ball in this session. They toiled hard and managed to break Burns/Denly partnership. Colin de Grandhomme picked up another wicket with Neil Wagner rightfully getting the wicket as he looked the most lethal in this session. The hosts would look to continue this in the final session. The question is will they be able to? Join us after the break to find out.
|... DAY 1, SESSION 3 ...
|Welcome back for the last session of the day. Kane Williamson leads his troops out folowed by the English pair of Joe Denly and Ben Stokes. Will New Zealand chip in with wickets or will England edge ahead? Action unfolds for the one last time in the day as Neil Wagner starts the session with the ball.
|56.1 : N Wagner to Denly, Starts off with a very full delivery, it starts on middle and then tails back in. Denly works it to mid-wicket.
|56.2 : N Wagner to Denly, This one is wide outside off, Denly shoulders arms to this one.
|56.3 : N Wagner to Denly, Fuller again and around off, Wagner is getting it to come back in. Denly strokes it nicely but straight to mid off.
|56.4 : N Wagner to Denly, Excellent fielding! Williamson is the man, the skipper leading from the front here. Fuller and on off, Denly strokes it towards extra cover. Williamson at mid off dives and stops it. A single only.
|56.5 : N Wagner to Stokes, Once again a full ball but it is outside off, left alone. Wagner has come out with a different approach here, all the 4 balls he has bowled after the break has been full.
|56.6 : N Wagner to Stokes, Once again, not very full but on a length and around off, it is kept out.
|Tim Southee comes on to bowl from the other end.
|57.1 : Tim Southee to Denly, BEAUTY! This is angled into the batter, it pitches and then shapes away. Denly pokes at it and gets beaten.
|57.2 : Tim Southee to Denly, On off, this one does not move. Denly is solid in defense.
|57.3 : Tim Southee to Denly, Outside off, the batter does not fiddle with it.
|57.4 : Tim Southee to Denly, Well bowled! Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batter, gets it to straighten. Denly does really well to not close the face of the bat and play it with a straight face.
|57.5 : Tim Southee to Denly, A short one and on the body, Denly ducks under it right at the end. That took him by surprise.
|57.6 : Tim Southee to Denly, A full ball to end the over! It is stroked to mid off. A maiden.
|58.1 : N Wagner to Stokes, Outside off, left alone.
|58.2 : N Wagner to Stokes, Another one outside off, Stokes again leaves it alone.
|58.3 : N Wagner to Stokes, On the pads, Stokes flicks this one towards mid-wicket for a single.
|58.4 : N Wagner to Joe Denly, Good length ball on off, pushed towards the cover region.
|58.5 : N Wagner to Denly, Length ball on off, pushed to point.
|58.6 : N Wagner to Joe Denly, Fuller on off, pushes this one wide of mid off.
|59.1 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Fuller and on off, Stokes pushes it to the man at mid off.
|59.2 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Very full and outside off, Stokes reaches out for it and hits it to the man at covers.
|59.3 : Tim Southee to Stokes, The batsman drives this through the covers.
|59.4 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Shorter and outside off, Stokes plays it late through backward point for one.
|59.5 : Tim Southee to Denly, Gets this one to come back in but the line is a little too straight. Denly fails to get bat on ball and is hit high on the pads.
|59.6 : Tim Southee to Denly, Outside off, left alone.
|60.1 : N Wagner to Stokes, Full ball on off, Stokes pushes this one towards the man at mid off.
|60.2 : N Wagner to Stokes, FOUR! Shortish on middle, Stokes rocks back and powerfully pulls this one in front of square for a boundary. First boundary after 91 balls for the English. Some tight bowling by the Kiwis this.
|60.3 : N Wagner to Stokes, Shortish on middle, Stokes leaves it alone.
|60.4 : N Wagner to Stokes, Length ball outside off, left alone by Stokes.
|60.5 : N Wagner to Stokes, Length ball just outside off, defended off the back foot by Stokes.
|60.6 : N Wagner to Stokes, Length ball on middle and off, Stokes tries to have a poke at it but the ball goes off the bottom edge towards the slip cordon. Taylor there misses it and the ball goes between his legs towards the third man fence. Watling gives it the chase, dives and pulls it in just before the ball reaches the ropes. The batters are able to take two.
|61.1 : Tim Southee to Denly, On the pads, Denly flicks it to leg side for one.
|61.2 : Tim Southee to Stokes, On the pads, Stokes flicks it to square leg for one.
|61.3 : Tim Southee to Denly, Full on middle, Denly glances it to the on side for one.
|61.4 : Tim Southee to Ben Stokes, Good length ball on off, Stokes pushes it to mid off.
|61.5 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Fuller around off, Stokes drives it to sweeper cover for a couple.
|61.6 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Outside off, Stokes leaves it alone.
|62.1 : T Boult to Denly, Starts with a top nut! This is on middle, it pitches and goes away with the angle. Denly is all squared up as he tries to defend, he gets beaten and the ball almost kisses the off pole.
|62.2 : T Boult to Denly, On the stumps this time, Denly gets right behind the line and keeps it out.
|62.3 : T Boult to Denly, Another back of a length delivery on off, JD stays back and defends it onto the ground.
|62.4 : T Boult to Denly, This one is angled across the batter, Denly lets it be.
|62.5 : T Boult to Denly, Shorter and on off, Denly stands tall and keeps it out.
|62.6 : T Boult to Denly, A little too straight, this is worked behind square on the leg side for two.
|63.1 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Fuller ball on off, pushed towards extra cover.
|63.2 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Length ball outside off, Stokes shoulders arms.
|63.3 : Tim Southee to Stokes, On the pads, Stokes flicks this one towards square leg for a couple.
|63.4 : Tim Southee to Ben Stokes, Nice fielding by Santner, Backing up his fellow bowler! Full ball wide outside off, Stokes creams his drive towards the cover region. However, Santner there dives to his right and makes a very good stop. No runs taken.
|63.5 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Another one full and outside off, this time Stokes pushes it towards sweeper cover for one.
|63.6 : Tim Southee to Denly, Fullish ball on off, pushed to the man at mid off.
|64.1 : T Boult to Stokes, Outside off, Stokes leaves it alone.
|64.2 : T Boult to Stokes, Fuller on off, Stokes defends it off the front foot.
|64.3 : T Boult to Stokes, Full around off, Stokes lunges forward and drives it to mid off.
|64.4 : T Boult to Stokes, Full and swinging away. It is on the 5th stump line, Stokes does not bother to defend it.
|64.5 : T Boult to Stokes, On the pads, Stokes flicks it to square leg and gets a single.
|64.6 : T Boult to Denly, Back of a length on off, Denly gets on his back foot and blocks it.
|65.1 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, Fuller around off, Stokes strokes it towards deep point and gets a couple.
|65.2 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, Fuller on off, Stokes defends it calmly.
|65.3 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, NO BALL! Colin has overstepped here. Length ball outside off, Stokes dabs it to the off side.
|de Grandhomme to Stokes, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|65.4 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, Outside off, Ben has no interest playing that.
|65.5 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, Full around off, Stokes looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge which goes to gully on the bounce.
|65.6 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, Colin serves one more outside off, tempting Stokes to go for a drive but Ben shows his calmness and leaves it alone.
|66.1 : T Boult to Denly, Length and around off, Denly defends it to covers.
|66.2 : T Boult to Denly, Fuller length and on off, Denly blocks it solidly off the front foot.
|66.3 : T Boult to Joe Denly, Full and wide outside off, Denly drives it crisply but straight to covers.
|66.4 : T Boult to Denly, Bumper on middle and leg, Denly ducks it safely.
|66.5 : T Boult to Denly, Length and outside off, Denly leaves it alone.
|66.6 : T Boult to Denly, Denly taps this length ball towards point.
|67.1 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, Length and outside off, Stokes lets it be.
|67.2 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, On a length and outside off, Stokes defends it to the off side.
|67.3 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, Outside off, left alone.
|67.4 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, Good length and around off, Stokes defends it solidly.
|67.5 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, Fuller length and well outside off, Stokes lets it be.
|67.6 : de Grandhomme to Ben Stokes, Good length and outside off, Stokes drives it through covers for a single. New Zealand are giving nothing away here.
|Neil Wagner is back on! His figures so far read 17-4-49-1.
|68.1 : N Wagner to Stokes, Fuller length and on pads, stokes flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|68.2 : N Wagner to Denly, Full and outside off, Denly drives it straight to mid off.
|68.3 : N Wagner to Denly, FOUR! What a way to get to your 5th Test fifty! It's England's reliable batsman Joe Denly. Wagner bowls one outside off and Denly drives it through covers for boundary. 150 also comes up for England. England want him to stay there.
|68.4 : N Wagner to Denly, Length and outside off, In that channel of certainty as Denly watches the ball closely as it goes past the off pole.
|68.5 : N Wagner to Denly, Good length delivery around off, Denly drives it to mid off.
|68.6 : N Wagner to Denly, Denly attempts to put bat on ball but fails.
|69.1 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, Good length ball on the pads, worked towards mid-wicket.
|69.2 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, Another good length ball, angling into the batter. Stokes blocks it out.
|69.3 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, Fuller this time, Ben pushes this one towards the off side.
|69.4 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, Length ball outside off, left alone by Stokes.
|69.5 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, On the pads, Stokes works this one towards mid-wicket for one.
|69.6 : de Grandhomme to Denly, Fullish on middle and off, pushed back towards the bowler.
|70.1 : N Wagner to Stokes, Length and outside off, Stokes just leaves it alone.
|70.2 : N Wagner to Ben Stokes, Fuller length and outside off, Stokes drives it straight to the man at mid off.
|70.3 : N Wagner to Stokes, Length and outside off, Big Ben leaves it for the keeper.
|70.4 : N Wagner to Stokes, Length and on off, Stokes gets it off the inside edge to mid-wicket.
|70.5 : N Wagner to Stokes, FOUR! Full and outside off, Stokes this time doesn't miss out as Wagner gives him lots off width. Ben just drives it superbly through covers and fetches himself a boundary.
|70.6 : N Wagner to Stokes, Good Length and on off, Stokes blocks it solidy.
|The wait is finally over, on comes Mitchell Santner after 71 overs. It will be interesting to see if he gets some sort of purchase.
|71.1 : M Santner to Denly, Denly survives! Chance of a run out as soon as Santner comes into the attack. Floated on middle, Denly looks to work this one towards the leg side.
|71.2 : M Santner to Denly, Outside off, Denly guides this one down to third man for a couple.
|71.3 : M Santner to Denly, Floated on middle and off, Denly blocks it out.
|71.4 : M Santner to Denly, On the pads, Denly flicks this one towards mid-wicket.
|71.5 : M Santner to Denly, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|71.6 : M Santner to Joe Denly, Floated on middle and off, Denly pushes this one towards the extra cover fielder.
|72.1 : N Wagner to Stokes, Back of a length around off, Stokes pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|72.2 : N Wagner to Denly, Length and on middle, Swinging in towards the pads. Denly flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|72.3 : N Wagner to Denly, Good length and outside off, Denly is happy to let that go.
|72.4 : N Wagner to Joe Denly, Good length and outside off, Denly drives it to mid off.
|72.5 : N Wagner to Denly, Length and around off, Denly defends it to the off side.
|72.6 : N Wagner to Denly, Another length ball outside off, Denly defends it solidly.
|Drinks Break! A mixed session so far. England have lost their skipper for a low score yet again but Stokes and Denly have stood strong. The Kiwis have been patient with their bowling and with the day coming to its latter stages, they would now be looking to at least increase the over rate.
|73.1 : M Santner to Stokes, Flighted on off, Stokes drives it to long on for a run.
|73.2 : M Santner to Denly, Tossed up on around middle, Denly works it to mid-wicket.
|73.3 : M Santner to Denly, Denly blocks this tossed up ball to the off side.
|73.4 : M Santner to Denly, FOUR! Beautifully lofted. Santner bowls one full on middle, Denly makes room and lofts it over the covers. The ball races to the extra cover fence for a boundary.
|73.5 : M Santner to Denly, Santner defends this flatter one off the full face off the bat.
|73.6 : Santner to Denly, SIX! What a magnificent hit! Santner bowls another full ball and Denly lofts it straight over the bowler's head and into the sightscreen for a maximum. First one off this Test from Joe's bat. Another 50-run stand also comes up between Joe Denly and Ben Stokes. Will this pair take England off unaffected at the close of play?
|74.1 : N Wagner to Stokes, Length ball on off, pushed towards mid off.
|74.2 : N Wagner to Stokes, Fuller one this time, again pushed towards mid off.
|74.3 : N Wagner to Stokes, On off, pushed towards the man extra cover.
|74.4 : N Wagner to Stokes, FOUR! Beauty! Pure class! Full ball on off, Stokes just takes a step ahead and punches this ball down the ground through mid on for a boundary.
|74.5 : N Wagner to Stokes, Outside off, cut towards point.
|74.6 : N Wagner to Stokes, Good length ball on off, Stokes strokes it towards cover and takes a single to retain strike.
|75.1 : M Santner to Stokes, Short and wide outside off, Stokes cuts it off the back foot through covers for a couple.
|75.2 : M Santner to Stokes, Tossed up on middle, Stokes works it to mid-wicket for a single.
|75.3 : M Santner to Denly, Flatter one outside off, Denly drives it to short cover.
|75.4 : M Santner to Denly, Fuller one outside off, Denly once again finds short cover to perfection.
|75.5 : M Santner to Denly, Three in a row. Denly once again defends this flighted one to the off side.
|75.6 : M Santner to Denly, Denly blocks this tossed up ball off the back foot solidly.
|76.1 : N Wagner to Stokes, Length and outside off, Stokes shoulders arms to it.
|76.2 : N Wagner to Stokes, Length and around off, Stoks drives it handsomely to covers.
|76.3 : N Wagner to Stokes,UPPISH AND FOUR! Wagner bowls short and wide outside off, Stokes cuts it over the point fielder and gets a boundary.
|76.4 : N Wagner to Stokes, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries off the bat of stokes. Wagner once again goes short and on middle, Stokes pulls it just wide off mid on and in to the mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
|76.5 : N Wagner to Stokes, Wagner bowls a Knuckle ball and bowls it extremely full Stokes squeezes it to the off side.
|76.6 : N Wagner to Stokes, Length and outside off, Stokes drives it to covers.
|77.1 : M Santner to Denly, Tossed up ball on off, Denly defends it off the front foot to the off side.
|77.2 : M Santner to Denly, Denly looks to defend this full ball but gets it off the inside edge. The ball just falls short of the short leg fielder.
|77.3 : M Santner to Joe Denly, Flighted ball on off, Denly drives it to long off for a run.
|77.4 : M Santner to Stokes, Tossed up ball on off, Stokes drives it through mid off for a run.
|77.5 : M Santner to Denly, Denly cuts this short one through point for a single.
|77.6 : M Santner to Stokes, Full and outside off, Stokes goes for the reverse sweep and gets it towards third man. The batsmen take a couple.
|78.1 : N Wagner to Denly, Fullish on off, pushed towards the man at mid off.
|78.2 : N Wagner to Denly, Another full ball on off, Denly works this one towards point for one.
|78.3 : N Wagner to Stokes, Back of a length ball on middle, pulled away by Stokes towards mid-wicket for one.
|78.4 : N Wagner to Denly, On off, Denly pushes this one towards the man at mid off.
|78.5 : N Wagner to Joe Denly, Everything happening out in the middle! Wagner bowls a good length ball around leg, Stokes is late in getting his bat down. The ball hits the pad and the New Zealand players appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Replays roll in and show that it goes off the inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls towards the off side and Denly sets off for the single. The fielder, Williamson, rushes in, picks up the ball and has a shy at the striker's end but misses. The ball goes towa
|78.6 : N Wagner to Stokes, The batsman opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man.
|79.1 : M Santner to Denly, Floated on middle and off, pushed back towards the bowler.
|79.2 : M Santner to Denly, Down the leg side, Denly goes after it but misses.
|79.3 : M Santner to Joe Denly, Floated on middle again, Denly pushes it with soft hands towards mid on for one.
|79.4 : M Santner to Stokes, Stokes works it fine down the leg side and takes a couple.
|79.5 : M Santner to Stokes, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|79.6 : M Santner to Stokes, On the pads, worked towards mid-wicket.
|Second new ball available now and Kane Williamson has taken it straightaway.
|Trent Boult comes back to operate with the second new ball.
|80.1 : T Boult to Denly, Good length ball on middle, Denly looks to defend but the ball goes off the inside edge towards square leg.
|80.2 : T Boult to Denly, Full ball on off, pushed towards the mid off region.
|80.3 : T Boult to Denly, Full ball on middle this time, Denly pushes it straight back to the bowler.
|80.4 : T Boult to Denly, Length ball on off, Denly shoulders arms.
|80.5 : T Boult to Denly, Fuller ball on off, Denly looks to push this one towards the off side but the ball goes off the inside half towards mid-wicket.
|80.6 : T Boult to Joe Denly, Full ball on off, Denly pushes this towards cover and takes a single. Retains strike.
|Tim Southee comes back from the other end. 16-5-30-0, his figures so far.
|81.1 : Tim Southee to Denly, EDGED BUT JUST SHORT! Southee bowls a jaffa right after coming into the attack. He bowls it fullish on the off pole and gets it to move away. Denly looks to defend with soft hands but the ball goes off the outside edge towards the man at second slip but falls just short.
|81.2 : Tim Southee to Denly, Length ball on off, Denly shoulders arms to let that one through.
|81.3 : Tim Southee to Denly, FOUR! 200 up for England and in grand fashion! Full ball outside off, Denly creams this one through the cover region.
|81.4 : Tim Southee to Denly, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! The stand which was worrying the Kiwis has been cut short. Denly, like numerous times in his career, fails to make most of the start he got. A good delviery this by Southee. He bowls a good length ball just outside off, the ball angles in and straightens after pitching. Denly again gets an outside edge on this one as he tries to defend but this time it carries to the right of Watling. He dives and takes it with one hand in front of the first slip f
|Ollie Pope is the new man.
|81.5 : Tim Southee to Pope, Fuller on off, pushed towards cover for a single. Pope is off the mark.
|81.6 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Length ball outside off, left alone.
|82.1 : T Boult to Pope, Length ball outside off, left alone by Pope.
|82.2 : T Boult to Pope, This time Ollie defends this one off the back foot.
|82.3 : T Boult to Pope, FOUR! Free runs for the batsman. Drifting down leg, Pope just glances this one fine down the leg side and gets a boundary.
|82.4 : T Boult to Pope, Caught in two minds but Pope survives. Length ball on off, Pope first looks to defend but eventually opts to leave the ball. However, he is too late in taking his bat away from the line of the ball. The ball takes the toe end of the bat and goes towards the point region.
|82.5 : T Boult to Pope, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|82.6 : T Boult to Pope, Length ball on middle and off, defended off the back foot.
|83.1 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Outside off, Stokes leaves it alone.
|83.2 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Another ball which is wide outside off, Stokes does not bother to play at it.
|83.3 : Tim Southee to Stokes, 50 for Ben Stokes! He has looked calm and composed out in the middle and has attacked the bowlers when required as well. This one is on the pads of Stokes, he flicks this one towards the mid-wicket region and gets a couple.
|83.4 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Outside off, Ben leaves it alone.
|83.5 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Down the leg side, Stokes looks to flick this one but misses.
|83.6 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Stokes pushes this one towards covers and takes a single.
|84.1 : T Boult to Stokes, Boult bowls a yorker wide outside off, Stokes looks to dig it out but misses.
|84.2 : T Boult to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Superb timing! Full on off, Stokes prods forward and just punches it through mid off for a boundary.
|84.3 : T Boult to Stokes, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries! This time on the pads, Stokes flicks this one behind square where he beats the fielder in the deep as the ball races to the fence.
|84.4 : T Boult to Stokes, FOUR! Three in three! Stokes looking elegant as ever! Back of a length ball on off, Stokes gets on his toes and drives this one through the cover region for a boundary!
|84.5 : T Boult to Stokes, DROPPED AND FOUR! Second catch that has been dropped in this match and Taylor the culprit in both of them. Another back of a length ball on off, Stokes again looks to go for the same shot. However, this time, Stokes thick edges it which goes straight to Ross Taylor at first slip. He was late to react and thus, the ball goes through his hands and into the third man fence. Again it looked like Taylor was expecting Latham to come for the catch from second slip but the ball
|84.6 : T Boult to Stokes, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|85.1 : Tim Southee to Pope, Outside off on a length, Pope leaves it alone.
|85.2 : Tim Southee to Pope, FOUR! Good, confidence boosting shot this from Pope. On the pads, Ollie is quick to glance it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|85.3 : Tim Southee to Pope, Southee goes wide of off stump, Ollie shoulders arms to it.
|85.4 : Tim Southee to Pope, Back of a length ball on off, Pope defends it off the back foot.
|85.5 : Tim Southee to Pope, Solidly blocked by Ollie.
|85.6 : Tim Southee to Pope, Fuller outside off, Pope shoulders arms to it.
|86.1 : T Boult to Stokes, Length ball on middle, Stokes pushes it back to the bowler.
|86.2 : T Boult to Stokes, Length ball around off, pushed towards the mid off region.
|86.3 : T Boult to Stokes, Outside off, left alone.
|86.4 : T Boult to Stokes, Bouncer down the leg side, Stokes looks to pull but misses it. Watling does well to dive to his right and get a hand to it. The ball goes towards the fine leg region and the batters take a bye.
|86.5 : T Boult to Pope, Another bouncer, Pope sways away from it.
|86.6 : T Boult to Pope, FOUR! Full ball on off, Pope drives this one through the cover region for a beautiful boundary.
|87.1 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Length ball on off, pushed towards extra cover.
|87.2 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Length ball on off again, Stokes looks to play at it but is completely squared up.
|87.3 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Length ball outside off, left alone.
|87.4 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Full ball on off, driven towards mid off.
|87.5 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Wide ball outside off, left alone by Stokes.
|87.6 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|88.1 : T Boult to Pope, Good length ball on off, defended well by Pope.
|88.2 : T Boult to Pope, Back of a length on middle, pulled away towards square leg for a single.
|88.3 : T Boult to Stokes, Outside off, left alone by Ben.
|88.4 : T Boult to Stokes, Another one outside off, left alone by Stokes.
|88.5 : T Boult to Stokes, Third time in a row, delivered outside off and Stokes shoulders arms to it.
|88.6 : T Boult to Stokes, On the pads of Stokes, he looks to flick but misses. He is hit on the pads.
|89.1 : Tim Southee to Pope, Length ball wide outside off, left alone by Ollie.
|89.2 : Tim Southee to Pope, Great movement for Boult here. He bowls it on a length around off, it pitches and moves away. Ollie confidently shoulders arms.
|89.3 : Tim Southee to Pope, Way wide outside off, Pope does not bother to play at that.
|89.4 : Tim Southee to Pope, Another one way outside off, Pope does not have to fiddle with it.
|89.5 : Tim Southee to Pope, FOUR! Short delivery on middle and leg, Pope rocks back and pulls this one superbly to the mid-wicket fence. No nerves for Ollie before the end of the day's play.
|89.6 : Tim Southee to Pope, Last ball of the day and it is wide outside off, left alone by Pope. England end Day 1 on 241/4.
|End of a hard-fought day of Test cricket! Both the sides had to toil hard. The English, for every run they had to score and the Kiwis as picking wickets was just not easy. In the end however, one can say, it is the English side who is just ahead at the moment.
|Right from the start things went as the visitors wanted it to. To begin with, they won the toss and elected to bat and then they managed to put up decent stands. The openers set the tone with Burns scoring a half ton. However, Rory and Root fell in quick succession but Stokes and Denly put up an 83-run stand which meant England remained on top. Both scored half tons but the latter failed to make most of the start he got. Stokes however, is still battling it out, he is joined by Pope who would be
|The New Zealand bowling was very disciplined, they did not begin that well but once they got into their rhythm, they did not let runs leak quickly. They did manage to take timely wickets with Colin de Grandhomme being the pick for them. Boult however was a touch disappointing as he did not look at his best. Also, had they hung onto Stokes' catch right at the end, they would have slept a lot better.
|Now then, one more good partnership and England will have a good first innings score. However, if New Zealand manage to take a few wickets early on Day 2, they would be right back into this. An action-packed day awaits. Do join us at 1100 local (2200 GMT). Till then, take care and goodbye!
|... Day 2, Session 1 ...
|Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the first Test between New Zealand and England. The visitors managed to amass 241 runs at a run rate of less than 3. Now when I write that, you would probably feel it was a boring day of Test cricket. That though was not the case, it wasn't an exciting day but it was an excellent battle between bat and ball where the bowlers had to work hard to create chances and the batters too weren't given away easy opportunities to score.
|After all of that, it is the visitors who find their noses ahead at the moment. One more decent partnership will take them in a strong position. They have their best player in the past year or so Ben Stokes out there who is well-set and they will hope he along with the batters to come can take them close to 400. New Zealand on the other hand, will look to take early wickets with the second new ball which is relatively new. Another attritional day of cricket awaits.
|We are all set for the start of the first session of Day 2. Overnight batting pair of Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope are out in the middle. The New Zealand players are also taking their position in the field. Colin de Grandhomme to start the proceedings for the hosts. Here we go...
|90.1 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, Length and outside off, Stokes defends it off the back foot. A good start with the ball from Colin de Grandhomme.
|90.2 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, Length and outside off, Stokes lets it be.
|90.3 : de Grandhomme to Ben Stokes, FOUR! First runs off the day. Ben starts from where he left the other day. De Grandhomme bowls one on a length and on off. Stokes just pushes it from within the crease back past the bowler. The fielder at mid on dives to his right but fails to field it. The ball races to the long on fence for a boundary.
|90.4 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, Length and around off, Ben leaves it for the keeper.
|90.5 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, Length and outside off, Colin brings the ball back in but not enough to make Stokes play. Ben shoulders arms to it.
|90.6 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, Another length and outside off, Stokes is happy to leave that one to see off the first over on Day 2.
|Trent Boult to bowl from the other end.
|91.1 : T Boult to Pope, Starts off with one on the pads, Pope looks to flick but the ball hits the pad and rolls down towards fine leg and a single is taken. It is signaled as a leg bye.
|91.2 : T Boult to Stokes, That has swung a long, long way but the line is outside off. Stokes leaves it alone. Watling collects it with a dive to his left in front of the first slip fielder.
|91.3 : T Boult to Stokes, Better! This starts around off and then moves away. Stokes makes another leave.
|91.4 : T Boult to Stokes, One more delivery which swings away but it is once again outside off, left alone.
|91.5 : T Boult to Stokes, Finally makes the batter play, it is on off, Stokes prods forward and defends it solidly.
|91.6 : T Boult to Stokes, On the shorter side and on off, Stokes stands tall and punches it wide of mid off and gets to the other end. A single to end the over. It just went for two but not a good one by Boult.
|92.1 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, Colin starts this around off and then gets it to tail back in. Stokes pushes it to mid on.
|92.2 : de Grandhomme to Ben Stokes, A couple! Very full and outside off, Stokes does not time it nicely but gets it past cover. The sweeper in the deep fields it and two is taken.
|92.3 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, Goes fuller again and on off, it tails back in. Stokes looks to drive but due to the movement it goes off the inner half through square leg for one. 250 up for England.
|92.4 : de Grandhomme to Pope, Attacks the stumps, Pope works it to mid-wicket.
|Review time! Pope has been given out LBW but he reviews. He seems to have walked a long way across but also had taken a few steps ahead. Seems out though.
|92.5 : Grandhomme to Pope, NOT OUT! It is going over! Well, did not see that coming, it seemed a good decision when we saw it first. Colin lands this on off and gets it to come back in. Pope takes a few steps down the track and also shuffles across to flick but misses. It hits the pad. An appeal and after a long thought, the umpire raises his finger. Stokes asks Pope to review and he does so. Replays roll in and they show that the on-field call has to be overturned. An excellent use of the review
|92.6 : de Grandhomme to Pope, Outside off. This time Pope does not shuffle way too across and lets it be.
|93.1 : T Boult to Stokes, Length and on off, Stokes blocks it solidly.
|93.2 : T Boult to Stokes, On a good length and on middle and off, Stokes shuffles across and flicks it off his pad through mid-wicket for a couple.
|93.3 : T Boult to Stokes, Short delivery on middle, Stokes pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
|93.4 : T Boult to Pope, Fuller one on middle and off, Pope flicks it but finds mid on.
|93.5 : T Boult to Pope, Length and outside off, Pope leaves it for Watling to grab it.
|93.6 : T Boult to Pope, Boult bowls one on a length and around off, Pope blocks it off his back foot to the off side.
|94.1 : de Grandhomme to Stokes, On the fuller side and it tails back in from outside off, Stokes takes a few steps down the track and works it towards mid-wicket. The fielder there dives to his right and makes a half stop. Saves three for his side.
|94.2 : de Grandhomme to Pope, Outside off, Pope does not play at it.
|94.3 : de Grandhomme to Pope, Good length and on off, Pope keeps it out nicely.
|94.4 : de Grandhomme to O Pope, Slightly fuller this time and outside off, Pope strokes it to the man at covers.
|94.5 : de Grandhomme to Pope, Slips this one down the leg side, Pope looks to flick but misses.
|94.6 : de Grandhomme to Pope, A single to end the over as Pope clips this through square leg for one.
|95.1 : T Boult to Pope, Length delivery around off, Pope defends it off his front foot to the off side.
|95.2 : T Boult to Pope, Back of a length delivery on middle, Pope blocks it off his back foot to short mid-wicket.
|95.3 : T Boult to Pope, Short of good length and on off, Pope defends it back to the bowler off his back foot.
|95.4 : T Boult to Pope, FOUR! Beautiful shot from the bat of Pope. Boult is guilty of going short and Ollie is smart to read it as he pulls it off his back foot all along the ground. The ball races to the deep square leg fence is a flash.
|95.5 : T Boult to Pope, Good length and around off, Pope chooses to leave that alone.
|95.6 : T Boult to Pope, BEATEN! That is Trent Boult for you. He bowls one on a length and in that channel of uncertainty. Pope looks to fiddle with it but is lucky as the ball goes past the outside edge and into the mitts of the keeper.
|Tim Southee is on now! He should enjoy these conditions, it is nice and windy and he should get the ball to move.
|96.1 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Well no movement first up! It is outside off, left alone.
|96.2 : Tim Southee to Ben Stokes, Fuller again and on off, no movement again. Stokes moves right across and strokes it to mid off.
|96.3 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Drags his length back a little and lands it on off, Stokes keeps it out.
|96.4 : Tim Southee to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Deft! Stokes moves into the 80s. This is a length delivery outside off, Stokes waits for it and then plays it pretty late through backward point for a boundary.
|96.5 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Fuller and closer to the off pole, Stokes pushes it firmly but straight to mid off.
|96.6 : Tim Southee to Ben Stokes, Width on offer outside off, this is slapped through covers but there is protection in the deep so just the single.
|97.1 : T Boult to Stokes, Shorter and on the body, this is pulled through square leg and a single is taken.
|97.2 : T Boult to Pope, FOUR! Pope is looking really good out there! Boult bowls this shorter and Pope picks it early, he rocks back and pulls it through square leg for another boundary. Runs flowing today.
|97.3 : T Boult to Pope, Goes back to bowling length and on off, OP keeps it out.
|97.4 : T Boult to Pope, One more delivery on a length and on off, this is defended.
|97.5 : T Boult to Pope, Good length and on off, Pope guides it to point.
|97.6 : T Boult to Pope, Outside off, this is left alone.
|98.1 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Southee comes from around the wicket, he bowls it fuller and on middle, Stokes strokes it to mid on.
|98.2 : Tim Southee to Stokes, FOUR! Deft again! A boundary is being scored every over now. Shorter and outside off, Stokes plays it late and down towards third man for a boundary.
|98.3 : Tim Southee to Stokes, The batsman dances down the track and does well to block the ball.
|98.4 : Tim Southee to Stokes, Fuller and on off, it comes back in late. Stokes mistimes it towards wide mid on for one. He is into the 90s now.
|98.5 : Tim Southee to Pope, On the pads, this is clipped nicely wide of fine leg and two is taken.
|98.6 : Tim Southee to Pope, Outside off, it is left alone. Another good over for the visitors.
|99.1 : T Boult to Stokes, On off, it is nicely defended.
|99.2 : T Boult to Stokes, Stokes takes a few steps down the track and guides it through covers for one.
|99.3 : T Boult to Pope, Back of a length and on off, this is kept out.
|99.4 : T Boult to Pope, One more ball on a good length, it is kept out.
|99.5 : T Boult to Pope, Shorter and on off, Pope stands tall and pushes it to covers.
|99.6 : T Boult to Pope, On a length again, Pope plays it late and to point.
|100.1 : Tim Southee to Stokes, OUT! EDGED AND THAT IS A STUNNER BY TAYLOR! WOW! He dropped a dolly yesterday but has taken an absolute blinder! Heartbreak for Ben Stokes as he falls nine short of a ton. Also, a much-needed wicket for the hosts as this partnership had started to flourish. Southee is the one who gets Big Ben. It is full and outside off, Stokes takes a few steps out and then throws his bat at it away from his body. It flies off the outside edge to the right of Taylor at widish first
|0.0 : Jos Buttler walks out to replace Ben Stokes in the middle.
|100.2 : Tim Southee to Buttler, Outside off, it is left alone.
|100.3 : Tim Southee to Buttler, Back of a length and on off, Buttler is solid in defense.
|100.4 : Tim Southee to Buttler, Back of a length and on off, Jos stands tall and keeps it out.
|100.5 : Tim Southee to Buttler, Outside off, left alone.
|100.6 : Tim Southee to Buttler, Buttler is underway! A little too straight, it is clipped through mid-wicket for one. End of a successful over from Tim Southee.
|101.1 : T Boult to Buttler, Outside off, left alone.
|101.2 : T Boult to Buttler, Outside off again, Buttler does not fiddle with it.
|101.3 : T Boult to Buttler, FOUR! That has raced away to the fence! Boult goes fuller and gets it to tail back in from middle. Buttler gets his front leg out of the way and clips it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|101.4 : T Boult to Buttler, Angles this one away from outside off, Buttler leaves it. Boult does not seem at his best in this innings so far.
|101.5 : T Boult to Buttler, Outside off again, it is left alone.
|101.6 : T Boult to Jos Buttler, FOUR MORE! This time edgy! This is just ahead of a length around off. Buttler is rooted to his crease as he tries to defend. Due to the angle, it goes off the outside edge, through the gap between gully and second slip and into the third man fence.
|102.1 : Tim Southee to Pope, Back of a length and on off, Pope keeps it out.
|102.2 : Tim Southee to Pope, Another one on a good length, Pope keeps it out.
|102.3 : Tim Southee to Pope, Fuller and outside off, it is left alone.
|102.4 : Tim Southee to O Pope, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Another one bites the dust! The two set batters are out of here now. Poor, poor shot this by Pope. This is a sucker ball by Southee, it is full and wide outside off. Pope could have easily left that but is tempted, he tries to reach it but the ball takes a thick outside edge and goes to the right of Watling who makes no mistake. New Zealand fighting back here today morning with two early wickets. Pope walks back after getting off to a start. He s
|Sam Curran walks out to bat. Two new batsmen at the crease for England and an opening for New Zealand. Can the Kiwis capitalize on it?
|Curran is a goner! He has been given LBW but he reviews. Looks plumb.
|DRINKS BREAK!
|102.5 : Southee to Curran, OUT! Curran is a dead duck! Three reds and he has to take the long walk back, he takes a review along with him. Also, it is a first-baller which means Southee will be on a hat-trick. A good first delivery by Southee. It starts on off and it is slightly fuller. It tails back in late. Curran fails to get his front pad out of the way as he tries to flick and the ball hits that pad. An appeal and up goes the finger. Curran reviews but it is more in hope. Replays roll in and
|Jofra Archer walks out to bat. He will face the Hat-Trick ball from Southee. Four slips, a gully and a leg gully in place.
|102.6 : Tim Southee to Archer, FOUR LEG BYES! No hat-trick! Not the best of balls too. This is on the pads, Archer looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and goes past the diving keeper and into the fine leg fence. End of a tremendous over by Southee.
|103.1 : T Boult to Buttler, Fuller in length and on the pads, Buttler flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|103.2 : T Boult to Archer, FOUR! A committed effort in the field from Santner. Boult bowls a fuller one and wide outside off, Archer just opens the face off the bat at the last moment and steers it through point. Mitchell Santner runs behind the ball from covers and puts in a dive but fails to keep the ball in play. A boundary to get off the mark for Archer.
|103.3 : T Boult to Archer, OUT! CAUGHT! New Zealand are on fire. Boult gets another one. He bowls one on a length gets it across the right hander. Archer pokes at it as he is rooted to his crease. The ball takes the outside edge and goes low towards second slip. Tim Southee there dives low and takes a brillant catch. You just cannot keep Southee out off the game. First with the ball and now in the field. England losing the ploy here.
|Jack Leach is the new man in. He needs to stay out there with Buttler. He does have the pedigree to do so.
|103.4 : T Boult to Leach, RUN OUT CHANCE MISSED! A dirict hit and Buttler was a gonner. Boult bowls a wide yorker and Leach just squeezes it to point and calls for a run. Henry Nicholls there grabs the ball but fails to hit the stumps at the striker's end. In the end the Batsmen take an easy single.
|103.5 : T Boult to Buttler, Length and around off, Buttler defends it to the off side.
|103.6 : T Boult to Buttler, Good length and around off, Buttler defends it off the back foot.
|104.1 : Tim Southee to Leach, FOUR! 300 up for England! Fuller and outside off, Leach leans into it and strokes it through covers. Williamson from extra cover gives it a chase and tries to stop it but the ball touches the ropes first.
|104.2 : Tim Southee to Leach, Drags his length back and bowls it outside off, Leach lets it be.
|104.3 : Tim Southee to Leach, A short one on the body, Leach ducks under it.
|104.4 : Tim Southee to Leach, Outside off, left alone.
|104.5 : Tim Southee to Leach, On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
|104.6 : Tim Southee to Buttler, Back of a length on off, this is defended onto the ground.
|Neil Wagner is on now!
|105.1 : N Wagner to Leach, Outside off, Leach lets it be.
|105.2 : N Wagner to Leach, Down the leg side, Leach looks to flick but misses.
|105.3 : N Wagner to Leach, Way too wide outside off to make the batter play.
|105.4 : N Wagner to Leach, Back of a length and on off, Leach is solid in defense.
|105.5 : N Wagner to Leach, Shorter and outside off, Leach goes after it but misses.
|105.6 : N Wagner to Leach, Wat too wide outside off, it is left alone.
|106.1 : Tim Southee to Buttler, Good length and closer to the off pole, Buttler goes hard at it but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
|106.2 : Tim Southee to Buttler, FOUR! Up and over! Buttler can be very dangerous if gets going. He is looking for the boundaries right now and that shot makes that evident. This is fuller and on middle, Jos lofts it over the mid on fielder for a boundary.
|106.3 : Tim Southee to Buttler, Slightly shorter and on off, this is defended.
|106.4 : Tim Southee to Jos Buttler, On the shorter side, this is pulled through square leg for one.
|106.5 : Tim Southee to Leach, From around the wicket Southee bowls a big inswinger but it ends up on the pads. Leach looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls towards fine leg. A leg bye taken.
|106.6 : Tim Southee to Buttler, FOUR! Width on offer and Buttler makes Southee pay. This is wide outside off, Buttler just guides it past point and bags a boundary. An expensive over this.
|107.1 : N Wagner to Leach, Length and outside off, Leach defends it to point.
|107.2 : N Wagner to Leach, Short ball on middle, Leach does well to drop his wrists and evade it.
|107.3 : N Wagner to Leach, Fuller and on the pads, Leach flicks it through square leg. Till the ball gets fielded in the deep, the batsmen take a comfortable three.
|107.4 : N Wagner to Buttler, Length and outside off, A bit off extra bounce too. Buttler slaps it to covers.
|107.5 : N Wagner to Buttler, BEATEN! Wide and outside off, Buttler looks to go downtown but is nowhere near the ball as the ball goes past the outside edge.
|107.6 : N Wagner to Buttler, Wagner bowls one down the leg and Buttler looks to paddle it fine but fails to get wood on the ball. Watling behind the wickets dives to his left and takes it.
|108.1 : Tim Southee to Leach, This is angled into the pads, Leach works it to mid-wicket.
|108.2 : Tim Southee to Leach, Good length and on off from over the wicket. It is defended onto the ground.
|108.3 : Tim Southee to Leach, Outside off, it is left alone.
|108.4 : Tim Southee to Leach, One more ball on a good length and around off, Leach keeps it out nicely.
|108.5 : Southee to Leach, Well bowled and well played! A yorker right on middle, Leach gets his bat down in time and keeps it out.
|108.6 : Tim Southee to Leach, Good stop! Fuller and outside off, Leach drives it towards cover. The fielder there dives and stops it partially. Saves three for his side. Also, that stop means, Leach will continue to be on strike.
|109.1 : N Wagner to Leach, That is a sharp bumper and well directed too. Leach does well to evade it.
|109.2 : N Wagner to Leach, Shorter again and on middle, Leach works it to mid-wicket.
|109.3 : N Wagner to Leach, Shortish and on middle, Leach stands tall and works it to mid-wicket.
|109.4 : N Wagner to Leach, Bangs this one in again, Leach defends it out confidently.
|109.5 : N Wagner to Leach, Once again it is a bumper, Leach defends it onto the ground with utmost ease.
|109.6 : N Wagner to Leach, Another short one and Leach negotiates it well by evading it. A over full of short balls which was played out with ease by Leach.
|Colin de Grandhomme is back! 22-5-37-2 are his figures so far.
|110.1 : de Grandhomme to Jos Buttler, WIDE! Bangs this one way too short and on middle, goes above the head of Buttler. Wided.
|de Grandhomme to Buttler, Outside off, left alone.
|110.2 : de Grandhomme to Buttler, On the stumps, this is kept out.
|110.3 : de Grandhomme to Buttler, In the air... safe! Shorter and on middle, Buttler is early in the pull shot. It goes off the arm and lobs on the off side.
|110.4 : de Grandhomme to Buttler, Back of a length and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|110.5 : de Grandhomme to Leach, Back of a length and on off, Leach pushes it to mid off.
|110.6 : de Grandhomme to Leach, Two to end the over! Length delivery and outside off, Leach opens the face of the bat and plays it down towards third man for two.
|111.1 : N Wagner to Buttler, Length delivery and around off, Buttler guides it towards gully where the fielder makes a good stop diving to his right.
|111.2 : N Wagner to Buttler, Outside off, left alone.
|111.3 : N Wagner to Buttler, The knuckle ball but it is outside off, Buttler lets it be.
|111.4 : N Wagner to Buttler, Outside off, not played at.
|111.5 : N Wagner to Jos Buttler, Fuller and on off, Buttler creams it through covers but just for one.
|111.6 : N Wagner to Leach, Nicely played but no runs taken! Shorter and on the body, Leach works it towards fine leg but Buttler does not take the single.
|Trent Boult is back on. 29-6-89-1 are his figures so far. Can he break the Leach resistance and finish things off for New Zealand with the ball?
|112.1 : T Boult to Buttler, From around the wicket, this is angled into the off pole. Defended.
|112.2 : T Boult to Buttler, Fuller and on off, Buttler strokes it to mid off who is right at the edge of the circle.
|112.3 : T Boult to Buttler, A sharp short one. Buttler initially looks to pull but then realizes it is too quick and bails out.
|112.4 : T Boult to Jos Buttler, Back of a length and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|112.5 : T Boult to Leach, Shorter in length and outside off, Leach cuts it but finds point.
|112.6 : T Boult to Leach, Well bowled! An inswinging yorker from Boult on off. Leach does well to jam it out.
|113.1 : N Wagner to Jos Buttler, Full and outside off, Buttler is once again guilty of going too hard at the ball, it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
|113.2 : N Wagner to Buttler, A short one on middle, Buttler ducks under it.
|113.3 : N Wagner to Jos Buttler, One more short ball outside off, Buttler looks to drag it through the leg side but it goes off the underedge and on the bounce to the keeper.
|113.4 : N Wagner to Jos Buttler, Outside edge but for one! Full and wide outside off, Buttler goes after it. It goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
|113.5 : N Wagner to Leach, A short one but slides it down the leg side, Leach lets it be.
|113.6 : N Wagner to Leach, Once again the single is refused on the last ball! Shorter and on the body, this is worked down towards fine leg.
|114.1 : T Boult to Buttler, Good length and on off, Buttler pushes it to mid off.
|114.2 : T Boult to Jos Buttler, Back of a length on off, Buttler pushes it towards cover where the fielder makes a good stop.
|114.3 : T Boult to Buttler, On the shorter side, Buttler does well to pull it along the ground through square leg but once again does not take the run.
|114.4 : T Boult to Buttler, SIX! Dispatched! That is some hit by Buttler. This is a length delivery on off, Buttler lofts it with ease over the long off fence for a biggie.
|114.5 : T Boult to Buttler, WIDE! Way too short and down the leg side. It has been wided for height.
|T Boult to Buttler, On the shorter side around off, Buttler stands tall and guides it to point.
|114.6 : T Boult to Buttler, A dot to end! Shorter and on off, this is pushed to the man at mid off.
|Mitchell Santner comes on to bowl just before lunch.
|115.1 : M Santner to Leach, Tossed up outside off, Leach defends it off the front foot and into the ground.
|115.2 : M Santner to Leach, Fuller one outside off, Leach blocks it to the off side.
|115.3 : M Santner to Leach, Fuller one on the pads, Leach works it to square leg.
|115.4 : M Santner to Leach, Tossed up on middle and leg, Leach drives it back to the bowler.
|115.5 : M Santner to Leach, Short and wide outside off, Leach cuts it to point.
|115.6 : M Santner to Leach, Tossed up and around off, Leach keeps it out. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 2.
|An excellent session for the hosts! 4 wickets in this session means they are right back into the game. However, it did not start all that well for them. They were leaking runs at the start with Stokes and Pope scoring at will. It seemed that England are all set for something around 400 or even more but then came the collapse. A stunning catch by Taylor to dismiss Stokes opened the floodgates. They lost 4 wickets for 18 runs with Southee picking up three and Boult taking one. Buttler and Leach th
|... Day 2, Session 2 ...
|Welcome back for the post lunch session. The Kiwi players are out in the middle taking their respective fielding positions. Out walk the two England batsmen, Jos Buttler and Jack Leach. New Zealand would want to end the England innings quickly by taking the remaining two wickets. Whereas, England would hope that this pair of Buttler and Leach bats longer and grind out some useful runs. Tim Southee to start the session with the ball. Here we go...
|116.1 : Tim Southee to Buttler, Length and outside off, Buttler is happy let that go.
|116.2 : Tim Southee to Buttler, Length and on off, Buttler drives it to mid off.
|116.3 : Tim Southee to Buttler, Good length but down the leg side, Buttler looks to flick but fails to lay bat on ball.
|116.4 : Tim Southee to Buttler, Full and outside off, Buttler drives it to long on and gets Leach on strike for the next ball.
|116.5 : Tim Southee to Leach, Length and outside off, Leach blocks it to the off side.
|116.6 : Tim Southee to Leach, Length and outside off, Leach drives it to covers and retains the strike.
|Neil Wagner to bowl from the other end.
|117.1 : N Wagner to Leach, A single on the first ball which means Buttler is back on strike! Shorter and on the body, Leach looks to flick but misses. It hits the pads and rolls towards fine leg. A leg bye taken.
|117.2 : N Wagner to Buttler, A slower one outside off, Buttler does not fiddle with it.
|117.3 : N Wagner to Buttler, Outside off, this is not played at.
|117.4 : N Wagner to Buttler, Fuller and on off, this is hit to the man at covers.
|117.5 : N Wagner to Buttler, A couple now! Good fielding! A full toss outside off, Buttler puts bat to ball and gets it through covers. Santner in the deep runs to his right, dives and keeps it down to two.
|117.6 : N Wagner to Buttler, Length delivery on off, Buttler mistimes it to cover. A dot to end which means once again Leach will face the start of next over.
|118.1 : Tim Southee to Leach, Length and on off, Leach defends it to covers.
|118.2 : Tim Southee to Leach, Short ball down the leg side, Leach ducks under it with ease.
|118.3 : Tim Southee to Leach, Fuller one on the pads, Leach flicks it towards fine leg and gets off strike.
|118.4 : Tim Southee to Buttler, Short and Wide outside off, Buttler rides the bounce and pulls it to mid-wicket.
|118.5 : Tim Southee to Buttler, Good length and outside off, Buttler cuts it through point for a run.
|118.6 : Tim Southee to Leach, Length and around off, Leach Shoulders arms to it.
|119.1 : N Wagner to Jos Buttler, Pulled hard but for no runs! Shorter and outside off, Buttler hammers it but on the bounce to the fielder at deep square leg. Does not run.
|119.2 : N Wagner to Buttler, Another short one outside off, Buttler pulls it again through square leg but does not run.
|119.3 : N Wagner to Buttler, Buttler clears his front leg and Wagner bowls it way too wide outside off. Buttler looks to go after it but misses.
|119.4 : N Wagner to Buttler, One more short ball on off, Buttler pulls it through mid-wicket but once again, no runs taken. The fielder now comes in.
|119.5 : N Wagner to Jos Buttler, A slower one on off, Buttler smashes it to long off for no runs.
|119.6 : N Wagner to Buttler, Buttler gets the single on the last ball! It is very full and outside off, Buttler squirts it wide of deep point for one.
|120.1 : Tim Southee to Buttler, Shorter and on off, Buttler pulls it through square leg but no runs taken again.
|120.2 : Southee to Jos Buttler, In the air... this should be the end of Buttler, this should be Southee's fifer but Raval spills it. Southee is frustrated and rightly so. He bowls a off cutter outside off, Buttler looks to go big but ends up slicing it towards cover. Raval runs in from the deep, Nicholls also thinks of going after it from covers but then stops. Raval then looks to take it with a dive forward but puts it down. Maybe that moment of confusion whether it is he is going to catch or Ni
|120.3 : Tim Southee to Buttler, Fuller and on off, Buttler pushes it to covers.
|120.4 : Tim Southee to Buttler, Another couple! Shorter and outside off, Buttler cuts it behind point and two is taken.
|120.5 : Tim Southee to Buttler, FOUR! Frustrating this for the Kiwis! A dropped catch earlier in the over and now a boundary. Shorter and outside off, Buttler slaps it through covers and it races away. England nearing in on the 350-run mark.
|120.6 : Tim Southee to Buttler, Buttler keeps strike now as he guides it through point for one.
|121.1 : N Wagner to Buttler, Slower one and way wide outside off. It goes further away and wide signalled by the umpire.
|N Wagner to Buttler, OUT! Straight to the man! Raval will be relieved man! The dropped catch in the last over does not cost a lot. End of a frustrating stand for everyone except for England. Also, a handy innings from Buttler comes to an end. With him not taking the singles, boundaries is what he was looking for. He tried to hit one here too. A short ball outside off, Buttler cuts it hard but does so uppishly. It does not have the distance in it and it goes straight to Santner at deep poi
|Stuart Broad, the last man walks out to bat.
|121.2 : N Wagner to Broad, Fuller one on the pads, Broad drives it to mid on.
|121.3 : N Wagner to Broad, Short one and on middle, Broad ducks and the ball goes over him to the keeper. Watling there fails to grab it cleanly. The ball goes towards fine leg and the batsmen steal a bye.
|121.4 : N Wagner to Leach, FOUR! Deliberately done by Broad. Wagner bowls a length ball outside off and Stuart plays it with an open face and gets it to the third man fence for a boundary.
|121.5 : N Wagner to Leach, On a length and down the leg side, Leach looks to flick it off his pads but fails to lay bat on ball.
|121.6 : N Wagner to Leach, Fuller one on pads, Leach flicks it to mid-wicket.
|122.1 : Tim Southee to Broad, Beaten all ends up! This is on off and it is on a length. Goes away with the angle. Southee defends inside the line and gets beaten.
|122.2 : Tim Southee to Broad, Shorter and outside off, this is guided through point for one.
|122.3 : Tim Southee to Leach, Outside off, it is left alone.
|122.4 : Tim Southee to Leach, Good length and on off, Leach guides it to the man at point.
|122.5 : Tim Southee to Leach, Another delivery on a good length, Leach stays back and keeps it out.
|122.6 : Tim Southee to Leach, Outside off, left alone.
|123.1 : N Wagner to Broad, Back of a length and on off, Broad hops as he defends, the ball goes uppishly towards mid on but falls just in front of the fielder.
|123.2 : N Wagner to Broad, Another short one and on the body, Broad defends it awkwardly towards fine leg for no run.
|123.3 : N Wagner to Broad, Three in a row and Broad is been tested with some short stuff. Wagner once again goes short and Stuart plays it towards fine leg.
|123.4 : N Wagner to Broad, Length and on off, Broad defends it to the off side.
|123.5 : N Wagner to Broad, Good length and on middle, Broad plays it to mid-wicket.
|123.6 : N Wagner to Broad, OUT! CASTLED! Finally England have been bowled out. Broad is the last man dismissed. Wagner sets up this wicket to perfection. He keeps on peppering Broad with short stuff and surprises him with a full ball. Broad is stuck on the back foot as he looks to push this full ball through the off side. The ball takes the inside edge and goes onto disturb the furniture behind. ENGLAND END ON 353!
|So England just about manage to cross the 350-run mark before being bundled up! The Kiwi openers rush off the field to pad up and Broad too is seen running towards the pavilion as he needs to get ready to do his job with the ball. Warm applause now as the Kiwi players make their way out, they have to be pleased with their comeback today. At one stage it seemed England are all set for a big first innings score but the Kiwis have managed to pull it back brilliantly and the game is evenly poised at
|England though will be mighty disappointed! They just threw away all the hard work done by them on Day 1. After electing to bat, they showed grit and determination to battle it out against a disciplined bowling attack yesterday. Fifties from Denly, Burns and Stokes saw England end the day at 241 for 4. They entered Day 2 with a positive approach with Pope and Stokes adding some quick runs before the left-hander was dismissed in the nervous 90s. That started the procession. The visitors then slip
|The New Zealand bowling wasn't great to begin with on both the days. However, they kept getting better as the day progressed. Boult though was disappointing, he finished with just the one wicket and was also quite wayward. Had he bowled better, England might have not even scored 300. Southee was the pick as he finished with a four-fer. Could have and should have had a fifer but Raval dropped Buttler off his bowling. Wagner and Colin de Grandhomme also impressed with 3 and 2 each respectively.
|Now then, the total is a competitive one but the wicket seems quite flat. New Zealand will have to bat well, they will be looking to get a lead as it is them who will be batting last so a lead will be very important. England on the other hand, will be also be eager to get any sort of a lead as it could prove to be very handy. Stay tuned to find out how the Kiwis go along with the bat.