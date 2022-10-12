|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 0wd 2 . . 1 . 4 | . 4 . 4 . .
|Last bat : Finn Allenc Yasir Ali b Shoriful Islam32(19b3x42x6) SR:168.42, FoW:45/1 (4.2 Ovs)
|6.2 : Soumya Sarkar to Martin Guptill, 1 run.
|5.6 : End of powerplay! Soumya SarkarÂ comes into the attack.
|6.1 : Soumya Sarkar to Devon Conway, 1 run.
|5.6 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Martin Guptill, Back of a length, around off and nipping in, Guptill fails to turn it around on the leg side and is hit on the thigh pad. At the end of the Powerplay, New ZealandÂ are 54 for 1.
|5.5 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Devon Conway, Slower one, on the pads, helped to short fine leg for a single.
|5.4 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Martin Guptill, Yorker on middle, jammed out to square leg for a run.
|5.3 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Devon Conway, Chops a length ball down to cover and takes a single.
|5.2 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Devon Conway, Around off, on a length, Devon defends it from the back foot.
|5.1 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Devon Conway, FOUR! A length ball around off, Conway lofts it over mid off and fetches a boundary for himself.
|4.6 : Mohammad SaifuddinÂ is on.
|Shoriful Islam to Martin Guptill, Good length and on leg, Martin GuptillÂ flicks it towards the fielder at mid-wicket.Â
|4.5 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, Shorter and outside off, Devon ConwayÂ eases it to point for one.
|4.4 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, On a length and on off, Devon ConwayÂ looks to play at it but gets an inside edge. The ball goes towards the fielder at short fine leg. Dot.
|4.3 : Shoriful Islam to Martin Guptill, On a length and on off, Martin GuptillÂ pushes it to mid off and gets off the mark. They cross.
|4.2 : Martin GuptillÂ walks in next, at number 3.
|Shoriful Islam to Finn Allen, OUT! CAUGHT! BangladeshÂ finally getÂ the danger man. Shoriful IslamÂ bowls it short and on leg, Finn AllenÂ uses his feet and looks to loft it but doesn't get the power right. The ball goes up in the air towards mid-wicket whereÂ Yasir Ali takes a good catch diving to his left. Finn AllenÂ departs for 32.
|4.1 : Shoriful Islam to Finn Allen, FOUR! Amazing timing again. This one lands on a length and on off, Finn AllenÂ uses his feet and lofts it towards long on for a boundary.
|3.5 : Shoriful IslamÂ returns to bowl his second over.
|3.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Devon Conway, Play and a miss. This one lands outside off, Devon ConwayÂ looks to play the reverse sweep but misses.
|3.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Devon Conway, Quicker one this time, Devon ConwayÂ whips it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
|3.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Devon Conway, FOUR! Slightly shorter and on leg, Devon ConwayÂ goes on his back foot and knocks it through long on for a boundary!
|3.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Finn Allen, Tosses it up on middle, this is played towards mid on for one more.
|3.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Devon Conway, Another fuller one, Devon ConwayÂ flicks it towards the left of mid on for one.
|3.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Finn Allen, Tossed up, on middle. Finn AllenÂ flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
|2.5 : Shakib Al HasanÂ brings himself into the attack. Meanwhile, Finn AllenÂ has changed his bat.
|2.6 : Ebadot Hossain to Finn Allen, Fuller again, on middle. Finn AllenÂ flicks it past square leg. The fielder does well diving to his right and stops it just before the fence. They collect three runs. 15 from the over!
|2.5 : Ebadot Hossain to Finn Allen, SIX! This is very well connected. Fuller one on off, Finn AllenÂ launches it over backward square leg for another biggie.
|2.4 : Ebadot Hossain to Finn Allen, On a length and on middle, Finn AllenÂ mistimes his drive back towards the bowler.
|2.3 : Ebadot Hossain to Finn Allen, SIX! Up and over. Shorter one on leg, Finn AllenÂ moves forward and pulls it over deep square leg for a maximum.
|2.2 : Ebadot Hossain to Finn Allen, This one lands outside off, Finn AllenÂ looks to play at it but gets a bottom edge. The ball goes towards the keeper.
|1.4 : Shoriful Islam to Finn Allen,Â On a length and on leg, Finn AllenÂ looks to pull it but misses. It goes off his thigh towards short fine leg. The keeper thought it was off theÂ bat and runs towards it and takes a diving catch. They appeal but nothing from the umpire.Â A leg bye taken.
|2.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Finn Allen, Shorter one this time, On off. Finn AllenÂ looks to pull it but misses.
|1.6 : Ebadot HossainÂ to bowl now.
|0.4 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Finn Allen, FOUR! First boundary of the game. This one lands on a length and outside off, Finn AllenÂ dances down the track and smashes it over mid off for a boundary.
|1.6 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, Another one on leg, Devon ConwayÂ looks to flick it but misses.
|1.5 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, FOUR! On a length and on leg, Devon ConwayÂ rocks back and flicks it through to fine leg for a boundary!
|1.3 : Shoriful Islam to Finn Allen, Fuller once again, on leg. This is defended towards the leg side.
|1.2 : Shoriful Islam to Finn Allen, FOUR! Excellent timing. Touch fuller and outside off, Finn AllenÂ stands firm and caresses it over mid off for a one-bounce boundary!
|1.1 : Shoriful Islam to Finn Allen, Goes length and on leg, Finn AllenÂ defends it towards the leg side.
|0.6 : Shoriful IslamÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Mohammad Saifuddin to Devon Conway, On a length and on off, Devon ConwayÂ plays it straight towards Shakib Al HasanÂ at mid off. A dot to end the over.
|0.5 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Finn Allen, Fuller one, down leg. Finn AllenÂ flicks it to square leg for one.
|0.3 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Finn Allen, Goes fuller, on leg. Finn AllenÂ tries to flick it but gets it on his pads instead. A stifled appeal for an lbwÂ turned down.
|0.1 : Slip moves out to mid-wicket and the cover fielder goes in the deep. BangladeshÂ are on the defense already.
|0.2 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Finn Allen, On a length and down the middle, Finn AllenÂ knocks it straight. The bowler stops it well diving to his right. Dot.
|0.1 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Finn Allen, Slightly shorter this time, Finn AllenÂ looks to pull it but gets a bottom edge towards fine leg. They collect two.
|Mohammad Saifuddin to Finn Allen,Â Starts with a length ball outside leg, Finn AllenÂ looks to flick it but misses. Wide called.
|0.0 : Time to get underway. Nice sunshine at the moment at the Hagley Oval. Out come the Bangladesh players and they are followed by the opening pair of New ZealandÂ - Finn AllenÂ and Devon Conway.âÂ Mohammad SaifuddinÂ toÂ deliver the first over. One slip in place. Here we go...
|Pitch report - The pitch has a nice even covering of grass but it's not green in colour. There could be some movement in the air and off the pitch in the first 6 overs.
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar (In for Mehidy Hasan), Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (WK), Yasir Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin (In for Taskin Ahmed), Ebadot Hossain (In for Hasan Mahmud), Shoriful Islam.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Devon Conway (WK), Finn Allen, Martin Guptill (In for Kane Williamson), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne (In for Mitchell Santner), Tim Southee (C), Trent Boult (In for Blair Tickner).Â
|TOSS - BangladeshÂ have won the toss and will BOWL first.