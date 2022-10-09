|0.0 : Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Shakib Al Hasan (C) (In for Sabbir Rahman), Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (WK), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam (In for Mustafizur Rahman), Najmul Hossain Shanto (In for Nasum Ahmed).Â
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Devon Conway (WK), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Adam Milne (In for Blair Tickner), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.
|TOSS - New ZealandÂ have won the toss and they will BOWL first!
|BangladeshÂ will hope to get Shakib Al HasanÂ back in the XI as his all-round brilliance and experience was missed in the first match. New Zealand on the other hand could bring in Martin GuptillÂ back at the top order.