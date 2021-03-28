|0.0 : Hello and a very warm welcome to one and all to the first T20I between New Zealand and Bangladesh in theÂ 3-game T20I series. We are cutting down the format now, as, in the 50-over format of the series, the Black Caps showed their dominance and steamrolled the Bangladeshis 3-0, and the hosts will be looking for something similar this time around as well. They will not have the services of Ross Taylor and Colin Munro, as the selectors have chosen a squad, keeping the ICC T20 World Cup, which is t
|TOSS - All in readiness for the coin toss here. Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of Tim Southee. NEW ZEALAND WILL BAT FIRST!Â
|Tim Southee, the New Zealand skipper, says that they will bat first. Says that the wicket looks good and they had a good ODI series and they will look to start well here. Confirms that a few first-team players are missing out and some new guys have come in and that Martin Guptill playing his 100th game here as well. Also shares that Finn Allen will be making his debut.
|The Bangladesh captain, Mahmudullah says that they would have bowled first anyway.Â Mentions thatÂ the wicket is dry. States thatÂ New Zealand are playing good cricket but it is a different format and he hopes that Bangladesh can perform well here. Hopes that their batting unit clicksÂ and chase the total down. States that Taskin Ahmed bowledÂ well during the ODIs and some youngsters are coming in today.Â
|New ZealandÂ (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill (100th T20I), Finn Allen (On debut), Devon Conway (WK), Will Young (On T20I debut), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Hamish Bennett.
|BangladeshÂ (Playing XI) - Liton Das (WK), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed (On debut), Shoriful Islam (On debut), Mustafizur Rahman.
|Lockie Ferguson is in for a chat! He says that heÂ is excited to play here and says that he is looking forward to playing against Bangladesh. Says that he was watching the games when he was not playing. Feels that it is always good to have new faces in the team as they bring in a lot of energy.Â
|PITCH REPORT - Craig McMillan is in for the pitch report. Says that the weather is overcast and there might be some showers later in the evening. Suzie Bates has joined him too. She says that the wicket is good and batting first could be good. Craig says that there is a good covering of grass and Bates adds that the seamers will love the conditions. Bates also mentions that this surface will offer a little bit of grip later on and the spinners will be handy.Â
|Ottis Gibson, the Bangladesh bowling coach, says that in a new format, they have a new opportunity to do well here. Says that he has been in this position for a year and he has been working with them well and he is very pleased with the work by the boys and praises Taskin for his bowling too. Says that Mustafizur is used to bowling in the sub-continent region and hence, has not performed at his best in the ODI series. Further adds that he just tells the players to go out there and express themse
|Both the teams are out in the middle for the National Anthems. First, it will be Bangladesh's anthem, followed by the anthem of New Zealand.Â
|Right then. We are done with all the pre-match formalities as the action is set to begin. The Bangladesh players are in a huddle and then, they disperse to go to their respective positions out on the field. After them, out come the New Zealand openers, Martin GuptillÂ and debutant, Finn Allen. Some spin to start off proceedings as Nasum AhmedÂ has the ball in hand. Here he comes...
|0.1 : Nasum Ahmed to Martin Guptill, Starts with a flatter arm ball on middle and leg, skidding down, Guptill tries to go back and flick but misses.
|0.2 : Nasum Ahmed to Martin Guptill, Again the debutant keeps it nice and flat on middle, not much spin, Guptill is on the back foot as he defends it down.
|0.3 : Nasum Ahmed to Martin Guptill, Fuller this time, around off, skidding in with the new ball, Martin defends it back to the bowler.
|0.4 : Nasum Ahmed to Martin Guptill, Quicker one, short and on middle, Martin hangs back and punches but doesn't find the gap at covers.
|0.5 : Nasum Ahmed to Martin Guptill, Uppish but safe! Flatter and fuller on off, skidding back in, Guptill tries to play through the line but it takes the inner half and lobs towards mid-wicket. It goes safely to the fielder inside the ring and Guptill gets off the mark with a quick run.
|0.6 : Nasum Ahmed to Finn Allen, OUT! Dear me, a golden duck on debut for Finn Allen. Disappointment writ large over his face as he makes an early exit. Agony at one end but ecstasy at the other as Bangladesh's debutant has a wicket in his first over. Serves a flatter arm ball on middle, it skids on with the angle as Finn goes back to hit it across the line. He is cramped for room though and it sneaks past his blade to clip the stumps behind. Fantastic first over by Nasum!
|0.5 : Heartbreak for the debutant as he goes back for a golden duck. It will be Devon Conway, who replaces him, coming in at Number 3. Also, Mohammad SaifuddinÂ will bowl from the other end.Â
|1.1 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Martin Guptill, Starts with a back of a length ball on off, Guptill punches it towards covers and takes a single.
|1.2 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Devon Conway, Good length ball on off, moving back in a bit, Conway defends it towards the off side while staying on the back foot.
|1.3 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Devon Conway, Saifuddin goes fuller this time, some hint of movement into the batsman, Conway leans across a bit as he keeps it out towards mid on.
|1.4 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Devon Conway, Sliding down the leg side as the movement takes the ball beyond the leg stump, Devon tries flicking but misses and it goes off his pads towards fine leg for a leg bye.
|1.5 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Martin Guptill, EDGY FOUR! It's been a streaky beginning from the Blackcaps. Too full in length and on middle, nipping away a shade, Guptill remains on the leg side of this delivery as he attempts to play a lofted shot over the infield on the off side but it takes the outside edge. It beats the dive of short third man and races away for New Zealand's first boundary in the game.
|1.6 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Martin Guptill, Back of a length ball on middle, coming slowly off the surface, Guptill is early into his pull shot and it deflects off his body to the off side for a leg bye. Top over by Mohammad Saifuddin!
|2.1 : Nasum Ahmed to Martin Guptill, SIX! It has gone all the way! Fullish and on middle, skidding in, Guptill makes room and lofts it nonchalantly over long off for a biggie. He attempted a similar shot in the first over too but that time it came off the inner half.
|2.2 : Nasum Ahmed to Martin Guptill, Quicker and fuller on middle and leg, it's swept behind square leg for a run.
|2.3 : Nasum Ahmed to Devon Conway, Fullish and on middle, forced down to long on for a single. Devon opens his account.
|2.4 : Nasum Ahmed to Martin Guptill, FOUR! Deft! A touch short and outside off, Guptill waits for it on the back foot and then at the very last moment, he guides it wide of short third man for a boundary.
|2.5 : Nasum Ahmed to Martin Guptill, Tossed up ball landing full on off, Guptill shows respect as he defends it to the off side.
|2.6 : Nasum Ahmed to Martin Guptill, Quicker one on middle and off, Martin eases it towards cover-point for a brisk run. 13 from the over!
|Bowling change. Another debutant to have a go now as Shoriful IslamÂ is ready to bowl here.Â
|3.1 : Shoriful Islam to Martin Guptill, FOUR! Welcome to international cricket, Shoriful. Fuller in length and around leg, Guptill attempts to heave it over mid-wicket but it takes the inner half and flies down towards square leg for a boundary.
|3.2 : Shoriful Islam to Martin Guptill, Pitches it up and around off, Guptill bunts it down to mid off and takes a quick run.
|3.3 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, A slower one, landing full on off, Conway goes hard at and is a bit early into the shot. Ends up taking his bottom hand off the handle as he gets it away off the inside half.
|3.4 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, FOUR! Superbly played! Short and wide outside off, Conway has the width to work with, he just stays back, opens the face of the bat early and carves it past the diving backward point fielder for a boundary.
|3.5 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, Beaten! Good length ball outside off, shaping away with some extra lift, Conway pushes inside the line and misses.
|3.6 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, FOUR! Look at that shot, pure class from Devon Conway. Takes a few steps down the track to a length delivery and lofts it inside-out over covers for a lovely boundary. 13 from this over as well, 26 in the last two.
|3.5 : Change in bowling. Time for the Fizz as Mustafizur RahmanÂ has the ball in his grasp now.Â
|4.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Martin Guptill, Starts with a shortish ball around leg, Guptill defends it back from the crease.
|4.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Martin Guptill, Back of a length delivery on off, angling away, Guptill plays it nice and late as he tries to run it down but he finds the backward point fielder.
|4.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Martin Guptill,Â Well bowled and well batted too. A dipping full toss on middle, Guptill gets his bat down in time as he lofts it from the toe end of the bat. It flies behind the bowler's head and the batsmen pick up a single.
|4.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Devon Conway, Good length ball on off, Conway stays back and runs it down past short third man for a single.
|Change of bats for Martin Guptill. He is not happy with the willow in his hand and so, gets a quick change.Â
|4.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Martin Guptill, Back of a length delivery on leg, Guptill glances it off his hips through backward square leg for a couple of runs.
|4.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Martin Guptill, Pitches it up and around off, slower in pace, Guptill pushes it to covers. A good first over by Mustafizur, only 4 runs off it.
|Change in bowling. Mohammad SaifuddinÂ is back on to bowl the last over of the Powerplay. 0/5 in his 1 over so far.
|5.1 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Devon Conway, WIDE! A low full toss down the leg side, Devon looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.Â
|Mohammad Saifuddin to Devon Conway, WIDE. Another one and it looks like Mohammad SaifuddinÂ is losing his line here to the left-hander. Slips this one down leg again. Wided.Â
|Mohammad Saifuddin to Devon Conway, On a good length and on middle, Devon pushes it back towards the bowler.Â
|A direct hit at the bowler's end. Is Devon Conway short? Nopes, safely in. One replay is enough and the crowd loved it.
|5.2 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Devon Conway, NOT OUT! A good throw but Devon was inside the line, as the bails came off.Â A full toss outside off, Conway pushes this one to the mid off region and takes off for a quick single. The fielder there runs to his right, collects the ball and has a shy at the non-striker's end. He hits the bull's eye and this run out appeal is taken upstairs. One replay is enough to see that Devon ConwayÂ had his bat in. Good work in the field though by the visitors.Â
|5.3 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Martin Guptill, Fuller in length, outside off, Martin can only push it to the mid off region.Â
|5.4 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Martin Guptill, Outside off, good length, MG goes low but only manages to work this one to the man at short third man.Â
|5.5 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Martin Guptill, SIX! CRACK! In his 100th T20I game, Martin GuptillÂ is on a roll. Short, around middle and off, Guptill moves off side slightly and swings his blade at this. Gets the ball all the way over the deep square leg fence.Â
|5.6 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Martin Guptill, Around off, length, pushed to covers for a single. New ZealandÂ are at 48/1 at the end of the Powerplay.Â
|6.2 : Nasum Ahmed to Devon Conway, Flatter and on the middle pole, Devon ConwayÂ goes on his knees and swings his blade at this. Sends it to deep square leg for a single. 50 up for the Kiwis!Â
|6.1 : Nasum Ahmed to Martin Guptill, Short and around off, cut away to backward point for a single.Â
|0.0 : Powerplay is over! New Zealand have done a decent job after losing their first wicket early. Nasum AhmedÂ is back on. 2-0-14-1 are his figures so far.
|6.3 : Nasum Ahmed to Martin Guptill, Around off, full, floated, pushed to point for one. The 50-run stand also up between these two.Â
|6.4 : Nasum Ahmed to Devon Conway, WIDE. Flat and down the leg pole, Devon gets down, but leaves it be. Wide signalled.Â
|Nasum Ahmed to Devon Conway, On middle and leg, worked to the on side for a single.Â
|6.5 : DebutantÂ Will Young walks out to the centre.
|Nasum Ahmed to Martin Guptill,Â OUT! CAUGHT! New Zealand lose their second and the debutant gets his second wicket here. What a start this has been for him! Well bowled by Nasum this time too. He sees Martin GuptillÂ charging and so bowls this one short and outside off, wide too, Martin GuptillÂ has to reach out and manages to connect bat with ball. But the connection on this one is not very clean. Holes out to Soumya SarkarÂ at long off, who takes a good catch.Â
|6.6 : Nasum Ahmed to Devon Conway, On middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. A very good over for Bangladesh. 6 runs and a wicket off this one.Â
|Change in bowling. Shoriful IslamÂ returns into the attack after his expensive first over. Went for 13.
|7.1 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, FOUR! A loosener to start off with and Devon ConwayÂ is not going to miss out. Short and on middle and leg, Devon ConwayÂ just swivels and pulls the ball through backward square leg, to the ropes in the deep.Â
|7.2 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, Short and outside off this time, Conway punches this one to deep cover for a single.Â
|7.3 : Shoriful Islam to Will Young, On a short length again, around off, pulled to the right of fine leg for one.Â The debutant is off the mark!
|7.4 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, On a length, on the middle pole, nudged through square leg for another single.Â
|7.5 : Shoriful Islam to Will Young, Quick single! On a length, around off, pushed towards mid off for a quick run.Â
|7.6 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, Another single to finish as this full length ball around off is pushed past the bowler, to the mid on region. 9 runs off this one.Â
|7.5 : Will Nasum AhmedÂ bowl out? Nopes, Mahmudullah is saving his one over. Mahedi HasanÂ is into the attack to bowl his offies.
|8.1 : Mahedi Hasan to Devon Conway, FOUR! Beautiful shot. Welcome into the game, Mahedi Hasan.Â Flighted around off, Devon ConwayÂ reverse sweeps this one through the gap between backward point and short third man, for a boundary. Picks his spot and plays it to perfection.Â
|8.2 : Mahedi Hasan to Devon Conway, On middle, played to mid on for a single.Â
|8.3 : Mahedi Hasan to Will Young, Quicker, shorter, around off, Will pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|8.4 : Mahedi Hasan to Will Young, Flat, outside off, punched off the back foot by Young, through covers, for one.Â
|8.5 : Mahedi Hasan to Devon Conway, FOUR! Glorious! Another great example of Devon's rich form. Flighted around middle now, Devon ConwayÂ gets on his knees. Sweeps this one hard to the deep mid-wicket fence.Â
|8.6 : Mahedi Hasan to Devon Conway, Around off, flatter, punched to covers for one. 11 runs off this one!Â
|There is a bowling change almost every over. Who will Mahmudullah go to now? Hang on, he has decided to continue with Shoriful Islam.
|9.1 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, Back of a length, on middle, pulled to the square leg region for a single.Â
|9.2 : Shoriful Islam to Will Young, SIX! Will Young wants to join the party now. A really good looking shot, this time. On a good length, around off too, Will YoungÂ stands tall and lofts this one with aplomb over the long off fence.Â
|9.3 : Shoriful Islam to Will Young, Straighter and on middle, on a length, nudged to square leg for a single.Â
|9.4 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, Around off, on a length, Conway works this with the inner half of the blade, through mid-wicket for a single. Wanted two but the fielding is good and so, only a single.Â
|9.5 : Shoriful Islam to Will Young, Again, wanted two, but they settle for just one. On middle, length delivery, flicked through mid-wicket.Â
|9.6 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, FOUR! This is loose and it is punished again. On a good length, on the middle and leg pole, Devon ConwayÂ just stands and helps it on its way through backward square leg for a boundary. 14 runs off this one!Â
|10.1 : Mahedi Hasan to Will Young, Floated delivery, a full toss on middle, Young swings it down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|10.2 : Mahedi Hasan to Devon Conway, Flatter and shorter on off, Conway punches it from the back foot to covers.
|10.3 : Mahedi Hasan to Devon Conway, Shorter and wider outside off, slapped to deep point for a single.
|10.4 : Mahedi Hasan to Will Young, Play and a miss! Another short delivery wide outside off, Young tries to cut but misses.
|10.5 : Mahedi Hasan to Will Young, Another play and a miss! Hasan goes short and wide outside off, there to be cut, Will tries his best but misses. Liton collects the ball and appeals but nothing doing.
|10.6 : Mahedi Hasan to Will Young, Shortish and on off, punched down to deep cover for one. Excellent over by Mahedi, only 3 runs off it.
|10.5 : Another change in bowling. MahmudullahÂ is ringing in the changes quick and fast. Mustafizur RahmanÂ comes back on. Gave 4 runs off his first one.Â
|11.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Will Young, Leading edge but safe! Beautifully disguised slower one by the Fizz. He delivers it from the side of the hand at 118 kph, full and on leg, Young is early into his flick shot and gets a leading edge. It loops behind the bowler and they cross.
|11.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Devon Conway, Pitches it up and outside off, another slower one, Conway mistimes his back foot push to covers and picks up a run.
|11.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Will Young, SIX! Dismissive! Mustafizur offers pace and this has been dispatched by the debutant. A seam up delivery, on a length around off, Young knows that mid on is up so decides to muscle it over his head. Great connection and it has gone all the way.
|11.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Will Young, Another delivery, good pace, fuller and on off, Will pushes it through covers and takes a single. 100 up for New Zealand in the 12th over.
|11.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Devon Conway, A lovely off-cutter from the Fizz around off, fuller in length, Conway brings his bat down to work it on the leg side but it takes the inner half and trickles down to fine leg for one.
|11.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Will Young, Fullish and outside off, off-pace, Young eases it down through mid off for a single. 11 from the over!
|12.1 : Mahedi Hasan to Will Young, Swift footwork, not from the batsman but from the fielder! Floated one, full and wide outside off, Young reaches out and strokes it through covers. The fielder in the deep boots it out just before the boundary line and saves two for his team. The 50-run stand is up!
|12.2 : Mahedi Hasan to Will Young, Tossed up ball on middle, it's knocked down to long on for a single.
|12.3 : Mahedi Hasan to Devon Conway, Loopy and full on middle, Conway goes down and sweeps it in front of square leg for a run.
|12.4 : Mahedi Hasan to Will Young, Flat and fast, short and way outside off, Young punches it to sweeper cover for one.
|12.5 : Mahedi Hasan to Devon Conway, Fires this one on middle, too full in length, Devon moves back to drive but finds the extra cover fielder.
|12.6 : Mahedi Hasan to Devon Conway, Well played in the end! Conway premeditates a reverse sweep but then adjusts well to play a conventional paddle sweep down towards short fine leg. A good half-stop inside the ring as it crawls behind. The batsmen get two.
|Change. Mohammad SaifuddinÂ back into the attack. Gave 15 runs off his first 2 overs.Â
|13.1 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Will Young, FOUR! That is a shot of genuine class from Will Young. Goodness me, textbook. Fuller in length and wide outside off, Young bends his back knee and gets the right thrust into his extra cover drive. Threads the gap and finds the fence.
|13.2 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Will Young, Slower one, full and on off, Young drags it down to long on for a single.
|13.3 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Devon Conway, SAFE! Fullish and around off, Conway drives it straight to extra cover and there is a big mix-up regarding the single. They eventually decide to cross as the fielder has a shy at the bowler's end. Mohammad SaifuddinÂ breaks the stumps, they appeal and it has been referred upstairs. The replays show that Conway is safe and a direct hit was the need of the hour to dismiss him.
|0.0 : Is that run out? Will be sad for the Kiwis as this stand was looking good!Â Luckily for Conway, his bat was in.Â
|13.4 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Will Young, SIX! Dispatched! He is a seriously good talent. Can play all kinds of shots. Shortish and around leg, Young turns and dismisses it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Showing his range, the debutant!
|13.5 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Will Young, Knocks a full ball down to mid on for a run. 14 from the over!
|13.6 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Devon Conway, Fuller and fired in on middle, Devon pushes it down to long on for a run. 14 runs off this over too!Â
|13.5 : Another change. Nasum AhmedÂ (3-0-20-2) to bowl out.Â
|14.1 : Nasum Ahmed to Devon Conway, Almost a drag on! Flatter and short on off, Conway tries to slog sweep but it takes the inner half, misses the leg stump and goes to short fine leg for a run.
|14.2 : Nasum Ahmed to Will Young, Shortish and on middle, pulled to deep mid-wicket for one.
|14.3 : Nasum Ahmed to Devon Conway, Drags his length short and serves it on off, Conway hangs back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|14.4 : Nasum Ahmed to Will Young, Flat and short on off, Young camps back and slaps it to deep cover for a run.
|14.5 : Nasum Ahmed to Devon Conway, NOT OUT, IT'S A SIX! The fielder has stepped on the boundary cushions. A tossed up ball landing a bit short on middle, Conway kneels down with the slog sweep and sends it over square leg. He doesn't have the required elevation on his shot and Shoriful IslamÂ takes the catch near the fence. He looks behind and then lifts his finger to indicate that it's a clean catch. The umpires get together and refer it upstairs. The soft signal is out. The replays roll in and
|14.6 : Nasum Ahmed to Devon Conway, Flatter and fuller outside off, Conway forces it to covers. A dot ball to end the over.Â Nasum AhmedÂ is done with his spell, 4-0-30-2 on debut, well done.
|15.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Will Young,Â On a good length and on middle, whipped through mid-wicket for a single.Â
|15.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Devon Conway,Â Comes down the track to this length ball and works it through square leg for one.Â
|0.0 : Is that a clean catch? The on-field umpires want to check this one upstairs but the soft signal is OUT. The fielder suggests that this one was clean and should be out. But, as the third umpire sees no space between the fielder's boot and the ropes, he decides that this will be not out.Â
|15.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Will Young, SIX! CRACK! On a good length, outside off, Will YoungÂ opens his shoulders and looks to clear the long on fence but it seems like the ball will not cross the ropes. Luckily for Young, he lives to die another day as the ball sails over the ropes and the fielder stationed there.Â
|15.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Will Young, Short on off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for one.Â
|15.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Devon Conway, FOUR! Another good shot. Short and outside off, Devon ConwayÂ is strong on the off side and he cracks this one ahead of point and the ball speeds away to the ropes.Â
|15.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Devon Conway, A good ball to end the over. Yorker outside off, Devon looks to dig this one out but misses. Still, 13 runs off this one.Â
|Change in bowling. Mahedi HasanÂ to bowl his final overs, so far he has gone for 21 runs.
|16.1 : Mahedi Hasan to Will Young, EDGY FOUR! FIFTY FOR WILL YOUNG! His first one, that too on debut and he will not forget this for a long, long time. Short and outside off, Will YoungÂ looks to slash this one through the off side but the ball takes the outside edge, goes through short third man for a boundary.Â
|16.2 : Mahedi Hasan to Will Young, Around off, pushed to covers for one.Â
|16.3 : Mahedi Hasan to Devon Conway, SIX! Another great shot by Conway. He is on a roll. Floated around off, Devon ConwayÂ gets on his knees and slams this one over the extra cover region.Â
|16.4 : Mahedi Hasan to Devon Conway, Short and on off, pushed to covers for one more single.Â
|16.5 : Mahedi Hasan to Will Young,Â OUT! CAUGHT! Straight to the man in the deep. Young, on debut, goes back for 53 off just 30 balls and he will be very happy with how his first game has gone by. Full, tossed up, around off, Will YoungÂ goes low and looks to slam this one across the line, over the deep mid-wicket fence. But this time, the timing does him wrong as he holes out toÂ Afif HossainÂ there. The 105-run stand has been broken but this pair did the job.
|0.0 : Glenn PhillipsÂ has arrived in the middle. The platform is set for him to go bonkers.
|16.6 : Mahedi Hasan to Devon Conway, FOUR! Looked like he had sliced it but he has enough on the ball, for it to go to the ropes. Short and around off, Devon ConwayÂ goes back and looks to slash. Takes the upper part of the blade through the backward point region. 16 runs and a wicket off this one.Â
|17.1 : Shoriful Islam to Glenn Phillips, Yorker around off, GP only manages to push the ball back to the bowler. A good start to the over.Â
|0.0 : Shoriful IslamÂ is back to bowl at the death. It's been an expensive debut for him so far, gone for 36 in 3 overs
|17.2 : Shoriful Islam to Glenn Phillips,Â IN THE AIR...SAFE! Lucky for Glenn and he survives this scare. A low full toss on the middle stump line. Glenn PhillipsÂ looks to send this one into orbit and he swings his blade at this. Only manages to loft this one towards mid on, where it falls short of the charging fielder. A couple.Â
|17.3 : Shoriful Islam to Glenn Phillips, Fuller on middle, whipped through mid on, for a couple, as the man in the deep does well to stop the ball.Â
|17.4 : Shoriful Islam to Glenn Phillips, SIX! Not timed to perfection but enough for the ball to go over the ropes. On a length, around off, slower ball too,Â Glenn PhillipsÂ hoicks this one across the line, over the deep square leg fence.Â
|17.5 : Shoriful Islam to Glenn Phillips, SWING AND A MISS! On a good length, angled across the right-hander, Glenn PhillipsÂ swings his blade at this. Fails to connect on this occasion.Â
|17.6 : Shoriful Islam to Glenn Phillips, FOUR! Goes over extra cover this time and over the leaping man there. Good length, around off, Glenn PhillipsÂ gets his blade under this and lofts it over extra cover and the ball races past the ropes. Islam ends with 4-0-50-0, a bad day at the office for the debutant. 2 more overs left, can the Blackcaps cross the 200-run mark?
|18.1 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Devon Conway, Good length around off, carved to deep point for one.Â
|0.0 : Mohammad SaifuddinÂ returns to the attack to bowl his last over. 0/29 from him so far.
|18.2 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Glenn Phillips,Â In the air..safe! On a good length around off, Glenn PhillipsÂ lofts this one towards the long off region, where the man in the deep charges ahead but cannot get to the ball. He throws the ball to the bowler's end, as Glenn PhillipsÂ wanted two, but he came back in, as the bowler whipped the bails off. One run.Â
|18.3 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Devon Conway, FOUR! On a good length, on middle, Devon ConwayÂ flicks this one through mid-wicket. The man in the deep, runs to his right, looks to pull the ball back in but fails.Â
|18.4 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Devon Conway, SIX! WHAM! Conway moves to 80. On a good length, outside off, Devon ConwayÂ gets low and whacks this one over the deep point fence for a biggie.Â
|18.5 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Devon Conway, Yorker around off, DC looks to dig this one out but fails to do so.Â
|18.6 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Devon Conway, Length on middle, whipped away to the left of the deep mid-wicket fielder for a couple of runs. 14 runs off the penultimate over.Â
|Mustafizur RahmanÂ to bowl the final over. Can he restrict New Zealand under 200?
|19.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Glenn Phillips, WIDE. Mustafizur RahmanÂ runs in and looks to flirt with that wide line. Unfortunately for him, he bowls it on the wrong side of the tramline, outside off and a wide is signalled.Â
|Mustafizur Rahman to Glenn Phillips, EDGED AND FOUR! A seam up ball around off, Glenn PhillipsÂ looks to play this one through the off side but the ball takes the top edge, goes over the leaping short third man fielder and into the third man ropes.Â
|19.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Glenn Phillips, MISFIELD, FOUR! You want to save every run you can in these death moments but this was a very poor effort. On a length, outside off, Glenn PhillipsÂ carves this one through point, where the man lets the ball through, to the ropes.Â
|19.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Glenn Phillips, Length and around off, lofted to deep coverÂ for a single. 200 up for New Zealand!Â
|19.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Devon Conway, FOUR! OHHHH! That's funky from Conway. Fantastic shot. On a good length, around off, Devon ConwayÂ goes slightly low and just reverse scoops this one over the short third man fielder. A boundary.Â
|19.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Devon Conway, FOUR! Does not matter where you place your fielders when this man is batting. On a good length and around off, Devon ConwayÂ slaps this one past the bowler, through mid on, into the ropes downtown. The 50-run stand is up now too.Â
|19.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Devon Conway, Fuller and on leg, Devon works this one through mid on. He wants two and the batters run very hard to come back for the second. NEW ZEALAND FINISH ON 210/3!Â
|Bangladesh bowled well but only in patches. They were mostly on the expensive side throughout with a few quiet overs here and there.Â Plenty of debutants in this match, two each from both sides. Finn Allen didn't have a happy outing while Nasum Ahmed impressed. Likewise, Will Young showed his class with a superb fifty but Shoriful Islam had a debut to forget. Overall, it's been a great batting display by New Zealand on this good-looking surface and now they will be backing their fiery bowling at
|The debutant, who scored a fifty on debut too, Will Young is in for a quick chat! He says that it was awesome and it is a good total to defend. Tells that he wanted to play nice and positively. Says that sometimes you come when the platform is set, sometimes you have to come in when the team is in trouble.
|A strong batting show by New Zealand after electing to bat first! They did lose the first wicket cheaply as debutant Finn Allen bagged a golden duck but after that, the home team managed to build excellent partnerships. Once again Devon Conway was the centrifugal force of their batting as he formed a 52-run stand with Martin Guptill to consolidate the innings after an early loss of wicket and then with another debutant, Will Young, Conway was involved in a 105-run stand off just 60 balls.
|77 runs in the last 5 overs and New Zealand have posted a massive total on the board. A fiery partnership in the death overs between Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips beautifully assisted the Blackcaps' cause as they went hammer and tongs and pumped New Zealand's total past the 200-run mark.
|We are back for the run chase. The Kiwi players are in a huddle, as Tim SoutheeÂ is imparting some final words of wisdom.Â