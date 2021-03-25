|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 3 . 1 . | . 1 . 1 . .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|2.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Henry Nicholls, FOUR! Timing was not great but enough to go for a boundary. Fullish ball on the pads, Nicholls flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. First one of the game.
|2.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Martin Guptill, On a length outside off, Guptill guides it to third man for a run.
|2.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Martin Guptill, Nicely punched! Back of a length ball outside off, Guptill punches it through cover and picks up a couple.
|2.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Martin Guptill, Fullish ball on off, Guptill blocks it to point. This has been a cautious start so far.
|2.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Martin Guptill, On a length on off, Guptill gets behind the line of the delivery and then defends it to cover.
|2.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Martin Guptill, Full on the pads, Guptill flicks but finds the fielder at mid on.Â
|1.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Henry Nicholls, Hits the deck on a length, the ball angles across the stumps and Henry NichollsÂ ends the over with a leave.
|1.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Henry Nicholls, Good length ball, right in the corridor of uncertainty but Nicholls won't offer a shot.
|1.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Martin Guptill, A touch fuller this time, on his pads and Martin GuptillÂ gets an inside edge towards square leg for a single.
|1.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Martin Guptill, Beaten! Beauty by Taskin Ahmed. Hits the deck on a length, right of the fourth stump line. Guptill looks to play it off the back foot but the away movement is enough for the ball to whizz past the outside edge.
|1.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Henry Nicholls, Short of a length ball, on his body and Henry NichollsÂ clips it to square leg for a run.
|1.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Henry Nicholls,Â Just short ofÂ point! Good length ball, around off as Nicholls looks to push it through the off side but gets the outside edge of the bat. The ball drops just short of the man atÂ point.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? Taskin AhmedÂ it is.Â
|Mustafizur Rahman to Martin Guptill, A dot to end the first over! Good length ball outside off, Guptill watches it carefully and lets it go.
|0.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Henry Nicholls, A quick single! On a length on middle, Nicholls pushes it wide of mid on and takes a quick run to get off the mark.
|0.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Henry Nicholls, Back of a length ball on middle, Nicholls flicks it to square leg.
|0.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Martin Guptill, Guptill and New Zealand are underway! This is a good shot from Guptill! Full ball outside off, Guptill drives it through extra cover for three.
|0.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Martin Guptill, Mustafizur starts with a good length ball on middle, Guptill solidly defends it back to the bowler.
|0.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Martin Guptill, This time, Mustafizur goes full on off, Guptill lunges forward and blocks it out.Â
|0.0 : We are all set to begin the third and final ODI! The Bangladesh players make their way out to the middle, followed by Henry Nicholls and Martin Guptill. Mustafizur Rahman will start with the ball.Â
|Time for the National Anthems! Both the teams are out on the field for their respective National Anthems. It is Bangladesh's 50th year of Independence and their National Anthem is up first followed by New Zealand's.Â
|Ross Taylor says that his hamstring is doing good and it is nice for him to come back and play ODI cricket. Adds that Bangladesh will come hard at them. Mentions that he loves the ebbs and flows of ODI cricket and that playing with two new balls adds a bit of spice to the game. Finishes by saying that they will look to get through the first 5-10 overs of the innings after which it should be a good wicket to bat on.
|Hello and a warm welcome to the final ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh. Yes, New Zealand have already won the series 2-0 and one might think that this is a dead rubber but with ICC World Cup Super League points up for grabs, no game can be a dead rubber. Bangladesh are second on the table and if they win, they might just go on top while New Zealand can go to second, replacing Bangladesh. So there is a lot to play for in this game and it promises to be an exciting one. Stay tuned for more.Â
|Pitch report - Craig Cummins and Suzie Bates areÂ there for the pitch report. CumminsÂ says that there is green tinge on this wicket but there have been a lot of runs on offer in domestic cricket. Bates adds that the grass can be a little deceiving. The boundaries here are a little big. Bates says that the ball will seam but not for long.Â
|BangladeshÂ (Playing XI) -Â Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain (In place of Mohammad Saifuddin).Â
|New ZealandÂ (Playing XI) -Â Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor (IN PLACE OF WILL YOUNG), Tom Latham (WK/C), James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
|Mohammad Mithun says that they created opportunity to win the match. Adds that today is a new day and hopes to perform well. Goes onto say that New Zealand is always challenging for them and he tries to do his bets and follows his plans.
|Tamim Iqbal says that it looks like a good pitch for bowling. Adds that he was not angry at all after second game but was a little disappointed as they had their chances. Goes onto say that he would like New Zealand to come to Bangladesh where they can bowl their spinners more often.Â
|Tom Latham says that New Zealand are going to bat first, says that it looks like a good surface and a lot of runs have been scored on this ground during the domestic season. Adds that they will look to get through the initial tough period and then build partnerships. Mentions that Ross Taylor has passed a fitness test and will play the game today. Finishes by saying that it is always good to play here and that the crowd is always great. Informs that Ross Taylor is back for Will Young.
|New Zealand have Ross Taylor available for this game but they have not missed him so much as their batting has done a good job so far and they would look to continue the same in the final game as well. They might rest a few players and it will be interesting to see if they do so. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are sweating on the fitness of Mustafizur Rahman and they would hope that he recovers in time for this game. What will happen? Toss and team updates are not far away.Â
|Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of New Zealand, They have elected to bat.