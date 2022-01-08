|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 1 . 1 4 | 2 . 1 4 . .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|4.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, No run.
|3.6 : Shoriful Islam to Tom Latham, No run.
|3.5 : Shoriful Islam to Tom Latham, On off and on a length, Latham pushes it to covers.
|3.4 : Shoriful Islam to Tom Latham, Just outside off then, Latham shoulders arms to it.
|3.3 : Shoriful Islam to Tom Latham, Bends his back and bangs it short, extra bounce. Latham defends.
|3.2 : Shoriful Islam to Tom Latham, Solid! On off, Latham defends it on the off side.
|3.1 : Shoriful Islam to Tom Latham, Just outside off, Latham covers his off pole and leaves it alone.
|2.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, Drags his length back this time and bowls it just outside off, left alone. Better over from Taskin.
|2.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, Really good fielding! Fuller and on off, Young drives towards mid off. Mominul Haque there dives to his right and saves at least two.
|2.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, Well bowled again! Fuller in length but slightly outside off, left alone.
|2.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, This is the length you need to bowl on this wicket, ahead of a length and just behind the driving length. The line is also good, on off. Blocked.
|2.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, Left on length! Taskin bowls this slightly shorter, just behind a length actually, this one jags back in. Young leaves it on length and it goes over the off pole. You can leave the ball on length here due to the extra bounce.
|2.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, Really good! Length and on off, Young plays it right under his eyes and on the off side.
|1.6 : Shoriful Islam to Tom Latham, Gets this one to hold its line after landing it on off, Latham defends it on the off side. Bangladesh have not started that well here, the first two overs have not been that great.
|1.5 : Shoriful Islam to Tom Latham, Good leave there! Shoriful Islam gets it fuller this time and just outside off, Latham leaves it alone to the keeper.
|1.4 : Shoriful Islam to Tom Latham, FOUR! Up and over! Latham gets his second boundary! This is a gift! Short and wide outside off, it is cut over point for a boundary.
|1.3 : Shoriful Islam to Will Young, On the pads, Young now works it through square leg and gets to the other end.
|1.2 : Shoriful Islam to Will Young, Solid! Good length and on off, no movement for the left-hander. Blocked nicely.
|1.1 : Shoriful Islam to Will Young, Two! Good delivery though to begin with. This one lands on middle and holds its line. Young looks to defend, it goes off the inner half through square leg for a couple.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end then? Shoriful Islam, the left armer will share the new ball.
|Taskin Ahmed to Tom Latham, FOUR! First boundary of the game and it comes on the 6th ball of the first over! A good start for the Kiwis. This is on the pads, Latham works it down to the fine leg fence. Judging by the first over, Bangladesh's decision to bowl first could prove costly. Seems a good wicket.
|0.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, Young now is underway! On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
|0.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, Good carry there! Better from Taskin. A lot closer this time to the off pole, still not enough to make the batter play. He gets it to bounce and zip through nicely.
|0.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Tom Latham, Latham and the Kiwis are underway! Shorter and on off, Latham pushes it towards cover and gets to the other end.
|0.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Tom Latham, And again, keeps it outside off, Latham does not fiddle with it. No movement on the first two deliveries.
|0.0 : So both the sides make changes! Two for both. Daryl Mitchell and Matt HenryÂ come in for Kyle Jamieson and Rachin Ravindra! Bangladesh on the other hand, make two as they get in Naim and Hasan for Joy and Rahim.
|0.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Tom Latham, Starts off with a full one, looking for some swing but there ain't any. Left alone as it is outside off.
|0.0 : We are moments away from the first ball now! First though it is time for the National Anthems! First it is Bangladesh's turn and then the Kiwis. We are done with the Anthems and now the Bangladesh players make their way out to the middle. They are followed by the two, New Zealand openers, Tom Latham and Will Young. Taskin Ahmed has the new ball in hand. Here we go... HOLD ON! Bangladesh have some issue with the ball, maybe it is not the ball they had picked. Out comes the box, the right one has
|BANGLADESH (PLAYING XI) - Shadman Islam, Mohammad Naim (IN FOR Mushfiqur Rahim), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (C), Nurul Hasan, Liton Das (WK), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam.
|NEW ZEALAND (PLAYING XI) - Tom Latham (C), Will Young, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.
|TOSS - Bangladesh have won the toss and have OPTED TO FIELD!
|If you ever thought Bangladesh would go lead the series at the start of the second Test, you should be buying yourself a lottery ticket. What a win and what a performance that was in the first game. The odds were heavily stacked against them but they ended up doing what they never managed to do before. BEAT THE KIWIS IN THEIR OWN BACKYARD! Now though they can look at the bigger picture and that is win a Test series here. A feat which many teams have struggled to do in recent times but Bangladesh
|The Kiwis, well, despite the loss are overwhelming favourites. Also, this is Ross Taylorâs last game in this format for them so they would love to give him a fitting end. The last game was surely a wake up call for them and knowing this New Zealand side, they will be wanting to hit back hard. They need a win and nothing else will do. Will they level the series? We will find out. Welcome to the coverage of Day 1 of the second Test.
|... Day1, Session 1 ...