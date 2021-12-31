|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | . . . . 1 .
|Last bat : Tom Latham (C)c Liton Das b Shoriful Islam1(14b0x40x6) SR:7.14, FoW:1/1 (3.3 Ovs)
|8.6 : Ebadot Hossain to Devon Conway, No run.
|8.5 : Ebadot Hossain to Devon Conway, Short ball and outside off. Conway leaves it alone watchfully for the keeper.
|8.4 : Ebadot Hossain to Devon Conway, Good length, outside off. Conway keeps his blade close to his body and lets the ball sail past him.
|8.3 : Ebadot Hossain to Devon Conway, Back of a length and outside off. Conway shoulders his arms to it.Â
|8.2 : Ebadot Hossain to Devon Conway, Full and on off. Conway presses forward and defends it to the off side.
|8.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Devon Conway, Length and wide outside off. Conway leaves it alone watchfully.
|7.6 : Ebadot HossainÂ comes into the attack. He replaces Taskin Ahmed.
|Shoriful Islam to Will Young, Full length and on off. Young defends it back to the bowler.
|7.5 : Shoriful Islam to Will Young, Nicely bowled! On a length, outside off, shaping away from the right-hander. Young gets on his front foot and looks to defend it out but misses.
|7.4 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, Conway is off the mark now. Good length, on off. Conway defends it to cover and gets across to the other end.
|7.2 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, On a length, wide outside off. Conway leaves it alone for the keeper.
|7.3 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, CLOSE! Both the batters are yet to get off the mark. On a length, outside off, shaping in. Conway shoulders his arms and leaves it alone. The ball comes back in nicely and goes over the stumps. Good leave by Conway though.Â
|7.1 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, Full, around middle and leg. Conway flicks it towards mid-wicket.
|6.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, Good length and outside off. Young shoulders his arms to it.Â
|6.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, Outside off, left alone.
|6.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, Full and on leg. Young looks to defend itÂ but misses. He gets rapped on the pads. Ahmed appeals but the umpire is unmoved. Probably sliding down leg.Â
|6.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, Fuller and sliding down leg. Young looks to flick it away but misses.
|6.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, Back of a length, outside off. Young does not chase it at all.Â
|6.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, Length and on off. Young defends it out solidly.
|5.6 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, Full length and outside off. Conway looks to drive it away. The ball takes the outside edge and goes to the right of gully. The fielder there dives to his right to make a good stop. This one just fell short of the man there. Third consecutive maiden for Shoriful Islam.
|5.5 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, Good length and wide outside off, Conway shoulders his arms.Â
|5.4 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, Length ball, on off. Devon ConwayÂ nudges it to mid on.Â
|5.3 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, Touch fuller, outside off. Conway watches the ball closely and makes a leave.Â
|0.0 : BangladeshÂ have taken a review for an LBW. UltraEdge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows that the ball is pitching outside off, the impact is umpire's call and it is umpire's call on wickets hitting as well. The original decision stays. BangladeshÂ retain their review.Â
|5.2 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, Full length and on off. Conway blocks it out.Â
|5.1 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, NOT OUT! Devon ConwayÂ survives. This was really, really close but the umpire's call helps Conway to stay in the middle. A length ball, outside off, shaping in. Conway looks to defend it out but misses and gets hit on the pads. Shoriful Islam appeals but the umpire shakes his head. Shoriful Islam convinces his skipper and they take the review. It shows umpire's call on impact and ball hitting the wicket. BangladeshÂ do not lose a review here.Â
|4.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, Touch short and outside off. Young leaves it alone without any hesitation.
|4.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, Good length, outside off. The ball flies off the deck.Â Young leaves it alone.Â Das collects it besides his head.
|4.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, Short and outside off, Young shoulders his arms.
|4.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, Length and outside off, Young blocks it to point.Â
|4.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, Back of a length, outside off, shaping away. Young leaves it alone for the keeper.
|4.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, BEATEN! Good bounce and carry. On a length, outside off, shaping away a bit. Young looks to defend it out but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|3.6 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, Fuller and on the stumps. Conway was thinking about leaving it but in the end he defended out watchfully. A wicket-maiden fromÂ Shoriful Islam!Â
|3.4 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, Fuller and outside off. Conway works it to mid-wicket off the inner half.
|3.5 : Shoriful Islam to Devon Conway, Back of a length, outside off, left alone.Â
|3.3 : Shoriful Islam to Tom Latham, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Liton DasÂ takes a stunner behind the stumps to sent back the Kiwi skipper, Tom Latham. A full-length ball, around off, Latham looks to drive it to the off side but gets an inside edge on it. The ball flies to the left of the keeper. Das dives low to his left to take a sharp catch. It wouldn't have carried to the first slip fielder and Liton DasÂ hasÂ done really well to dive full stretch to his left and grab it one-handed. Tom LathamÂ walks
|Devon ConwayÂ walks out to bat at No.3.
|2.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, Full length and on off. Young defends it out off the front foot.
|2.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, Fuller and on leg. Young squeezes it out to mid on.Â
|2.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, Ahmed firs in a yorker, in the blockhole. Young blocks it out solidly.
|2.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, On a length, outside off, moving away. Young has no interest to play away from his body.
|3.2 : Shoriful Islam to Tom Latham, Good length and outside off, no movement this time. Latham covers his stumps and shoulders his arms to it.
|Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, Fraction full and outside off, moving away. Young shoulders his arms.Â
|3.1 : Shoriful Islam to Tom Latham, Full and on off. Latham works it to mid on off the inner half.
|Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, Good length, outside off, shaping away. Young leave it alone for the keeper.
|1.6 : Shoriful Islam to Tom Latham, Length and on off. Latham defends it out. A maiden to start with for Islam.
|1.5 : Shoriful Islam to Tom Latham, Full and on leg. Latham flicks it to the leg side.
|1.3 : Shoriful Islam to Tom Latham,Â Touch fuller, outside off. It flies off the deck and nips in a bit. Latham shoulders his arms and the ball brushes off his thigh pads towards the keeper.
|1.4 : Shoriful Islam to Tom Latham, Outside off, left alone by Latham.
|1.2 : Shoriful Islam to Tom Latham,Â Length and outside off. Latham leaves it alone yet again.
|1.1 : Shoriful Islam to Tom Latham, Good length, outside off, shaping away. Latham leaves it alone for the keeper.
|0.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Will Young, Switches back to over the wicket to the right-hander. Good-length ball, around off, nipping away. Will YoungÂ looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge. Good first over from Taskin Ahmed. He is getting the ball to move nicely. Just a single off it.Â
|0.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Tom Latham, Tom LathamÂ is underway! A shapr inswinger, on off. Tom LathamÂ pushes at it. The ball goes off the inside half of the bat to mid-wicket for a run.
|0.6 : Shoriful IslamÂ to bowl from the other end.
|0.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Tom Latham, Lovely stuff! Taskin AhmedÂ switches to 'round the wicket and bowls a good-length ball, on middle, jagging back a long way. Tom LathamÂ doesn't read the line and he shoulders arms. He gets hit near the box. Half an appeal for an LBW but it was going well over the stumps.
|0.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Tom Latham, Well bowled! Good-length ball, outside off, shaping away. Tom LathamÂ shoulders arms.Â
|0.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Tom Latham, Little fuller this time, on off. Tom LathamÂ covers the line and pushes it to mid off again.Â
|0.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Tom Latham,Â Hint of swing straightaway! Length delivery, on off, coming back in, at 133 clicks. Latham pushes it to mid off.Â
|0.0 : Done with the pre-match formalities. We are set to begin now! The players of BangladeshÂ stride out to the middle. The players take their respective fielding positions. Tom LathamÂ and Will YoungÂ are the openers for New Zealand. Taskin AhmedÂ to start the proceedings with the ball. Three slips and a gully in place. Here we go...
|Both teams stride out to the middle and line up for the National Anthem. It will be Bangladesh's first followed by New Zealand's.Â
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (WK), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham (C), Will Young, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (WK), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of Bangladesh. They have elected to BOWL first.Â
|... MATCH DAY ...
|New Zealand are coming into this series after a 1-0 loss against India. The same side against whom they won the inaugural World Test Championship. Now their next challenge is Bangladesh. Tom Latham is set to don the captaincy hat as Kane Williamson is ruled out of the series with a shoulder injury. The Kiwis' home record against Bangladesh is superb as they have played 9 Tests and have won all of them. Can they continue their home dominance against the Bangla Tigers?
|On the flip side, Bangladesh have had a disastrous 2021 atleast in the longest format of the game. They have lost five Tests, drew one and their solitary win came against Zimbabwe. To add salt to the injury, their record in New Zealand is something they wouldn't want to look at. Can they turn things this time around?
|New Zealand will be without Kane Williamson and also have surprisingly left out Ajaz Patel who claimed all 10 wickets against India in the first innings of the second Test. But Tom Latham will be with his entire frontline pace attack. Devon Conway is also set to return after an injury. This series will be special for another reason, as veteran batter Ross Taylor announced retirement from international cricket and this two Tests will be his final hurrah in the longest format.
|Bangladesh come into the series as underdogs but will be eager to punch above their weights despite their poor record. Mominul HaqueÂ has a massive responsibility on his shoulders and has lot to prove in this series. He will already be without their main gun, Shakib Al Hasan and will also miss the services of Tamim Iqbal. While MahmudullahÂ has retired from the format and thus, a lot relies on the skipper and the veteran Mushfiqur Rahim. Given all that, it is going to take a herculean effort fro
|First of all, Happy New Year to everyone! First day of the new year and it kick starts with the longest format of the game. The World Test Championship winners will start their home summer against Bangladesh in aÂ two-match Test series. The first Test will take place at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. On that note, welcome to the coverage.