|0.0 : Pitch Report - Craig McMillan is down with the pitch report. He says that the conditions are windy. Adds that it is not going to be easy for the bowlers to bowl in this wicket. FrancesÂ Mackay joins him and she says thatÂ there is a little bit of moisture on this wicket. Adds that it is going to be a belter. Mentions that there will be pace and bounce for the bowlers.
|Riley Meredith is down for an interview. He says that he is happy that he got to play for Australia in the last match. Adds that he will look to do better and keep on improving his game. Mentions that it is difficult to play without the crowd but that is the new normal. Further says that he is happy that he was bought in the Indian T20 LeagueÂ auction.
|Australia (Unchanged Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), Matthew Wade (WK), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (IN PLACE OF MARK CHAPMAN), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.
|Kane Williamson, New Zealand skipper, says they would have also batted first. Adds that they will look to improve their bowling from the last game. Informs that Mitchell Santner is back and he will be playing today in place of Mark Chapman.
|Aaron Finch, Australian skipper, says they will bat first. Adds that they will look to put up a good score on the board. Mentions that he is happy with the team's performance in the last match and they will keep on improving. Further says that Riley Meredith has a good future. Informs they are unchanged.
|Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Australia. They have elected to bat first.Â
|Hello and a warm welcome to the fourth T20I between New Zealand and Australia. The series has come alive with Australia winning the third T20I in convincing fashion and keeping the series alive before going into this game. They have a great chance of leveling the series and they would look to continue the momentum that they have got. New Zealand, on the other hand, were humbled in the last game but they are still ahead in the series and if they can get back to form, there is no doubt that they w