|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 2 . . . . 0wd 4 | . . . . . 1
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|5.1 : Vivian Kingma to Kyle Mayers, No run.
|4.6 : Logan van Beek to Shai Hope, No run.
|4.5 : Logan van Beek to Shai Hope, Back of a length, around middle and off, at around 1226 clicks. Shai HopeÂ stands tall and pushes it towards point.
|4.4 : Logan van Beek to Shai Hope, Make that four! Another pitched up delivery, around middle. Shai HopeÂ works it away towards the fielder at mid on.Â
|4.3 : Logan van Beek to Shai Hope, Three dots in a row! A fuller ball, tailing back in around middle and leg. Shai HopeÂ flicks it towards mid-wicket.
|4.2 : Logan van Beek to Shai Hope, On a length, around middle. Shai HopeÂ blocks it out off the back foot.Â
|4.1 : Logan van Beek to Shai Hope, Lovely delivery! A yorker now, around middle. Shai HopeÂ digs it back to the bowler.Â
|3.6 : Vivian Kingma to Shai Hope, Fuller now, around off. Shai HopeÂ pushes it towards cover off the front foot.Â
|3.5 : Vivian Kingma to Shai Hope, FOUR! Top shot! Shorter ball, outside off. Shai HopeÂ punches it past extra-cover for a cracking boundary.Â
|3.4 : Vivian Kingma to Shai Hope, Outside off, tad shorter. Shai HopeÂ taps it towards point.
|3.3 : Vivian Kingma to Shai Hope, Good-length delivery, around off. Shai HopeÂ stays in his crease and defends it out.
|3.2 : Vivian Kingma to Shai Hope, A fuller ball, wide of off. Shai HopeÂ slices it straight to the fielder at cover-point. Nothing off the Free Hit!
|Vivian Kingma to Shai Hope, No ball! On a good length,Â around the off pole. Shai HopeÂ blocks it out. Vivian KingmaÂ has overstepped here and a no ball is called! Free Hit to follow!
|Vivian Kingma to Kyle Mayers, Put down! A very tough chance though! A fuller ball, wide of off. Kyle MayersÂ drives away from his body. The ball goes off the outer half and lobs up towards gully. Vikramjit SinghÂ there dives to his right, and gets his hands on it but he fails to hold on to it. Single taken!Â
|3.1 : Vivian Kingma to Shai Hope, Close! A fuller ball, around middle, tailing back in. Shai HopeÂ chips it back to the bowler. Vivian KingmaÂ manages to get his right hand down towards the ball onÂ his follow-through. The replay shows that the ball just brushes the ground before he grabs it. Never easy to take such return catches. Top effort though!Â
|0.0 : Pieter Seelaar, the skipper of Netherlands,Â says that whatever they do, they have to do it well. Mentions that they have competed in the last two games and it will be good to go ahead and get a win. Informs that they have one change.
|2.6 : Logan van Beek to Kyle Mayers, On a length, around middle. Kyle MayersÂ defends it from within his crease.Â
|2.5 : Logan van Beek to Kyle Mayers, Fuller now, on the pads. Logan van BeekÂ flicks it towards deep square leg for a brace.Â
|2.4 : Logan van Beek to Kyle Mayers, An appeal for LBW, but no given! A length ball, around middle and leg, nips back in as well. Kyle MayersÂ looks to block this but the ball hits his front padÂ first, and then he manages to get an inside edge back onto his pads. That was probably pitching outside leg. Well bowled though!Â
|2.3 : Logan van Beek to Kyle Mayers, Shorter ball, around off. Kyle MayersÂ stands tall and pushes it towards the fielder at cover.Â
|2.2 : Logan van Beek to Kyle Mayers, Good-length delivery, shaping away, outside off. Kyle MayersÂ leaves it alone.
|2.1 : Logan van Beek to Kyle Mayers, Back of a length, around 135 clicks, around the off pole. Kyle MayersÂ gets on his toes and defends it out.
|1.6 : Vivian Kingma to Shai Hope, Shortish ball, around middle. Shai HopeÂ blocks it out off the back foot.Â
|1.5 : Vivian Kingma to Shai Hope, Back of a length, around middle and leg. Shai HopeÂ tucks it towards the fielder atÂ mid-wicket.
|1.4 : Vivian Kingma to Shai Hope, Much fuller now, around off. Shai HopeÂ drives it towards cover.
|1.3 : Vivian Kingma to Shai Hope, On a length, around middle. Shai HopeÂ blocks it out.
|1.1 : Vivian Kingma to Kyle Mayers, Vivian KingmaÂ begins with a length delivery, outside off. Kyle MayersÂ stands tall and tries to push this away but the ball goes off the inside edge just away from the leg pole towards short fine leg. No run taken there!Â
|0.6 : Logan van Beek to Shai Hope, FOUR! Lovely shot! A fuller ball, around middle. Shai HopeÂ presents the full face of the bat and drives it straight down the ground for a boundary. First boundary of the innings. 7 runs off the first over!Â
|Vivian KingmaÂ to share the new ball with Logan van Beek.
|Logan van Beek to Shai Hope, Wide! A shorter ball, down the leg side.Â Shai HopeÂ looks to pull this away but he misses. Wide called!
|0.5 : Logan van Beek to Shai Hope, This one lands on a length, tails back in, around middle. Shai HopeÂ blocks it out.Â
|0.4 : Logan van Beek to Shai Hope, Good-length delivery, shaping away, outside off. Shai HopeÂ lets that go through to the keeper.Â
|0.0 : Netherlands (Playing XI) - Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Musa Ahmad, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (WK), Teja Nidamanuru, Pieter Seelaar (C), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma (In place of Shariz Ahmad).Â
|0.3 : Logan van Beek to Shai Hope, Swinging away now, outside off, length delivery. Shai HopeÂ leaves it alone.Â
|0.0 : We are all set to begin! NetherlandsÂ players are out there in the middle. Shai HopeÂ and Kyle MayersÂ are the openers for West Indies. The players take knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Logan van BeekÂ to start with the ball. Here we go...
|0.2 : Logan van Beek to Shai Hope, Beaten! Well bowled! Another length ball, nipping back in outside off. Shai HopeÂ looks to drive this but he gets beaten on the inside edge.Â
|0.1 : Logan van Beek to Shai Hope, Runs straightaway! Logan van BeekÂ begins with a length ball, angling in on the pads. Shai HopeÂ tucks it towards deep square leg for a brace. Shai HopeÂ and West IndiesÂ are up and running!Â
|0.0 : Nicholas Pooran, the skipper of West Indies,Â says that they are going to bat first, it is a good opportunity to put a total on a really good wicket. Adds that they will back their openers to do the job for them today and hopefully things go in their way today. Informs that they have two changes, Alzarri JosephÂ and Anderson PhillipÂ make way for Jayden SealesÂ and Shermon Lewis.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Shai Hope (WK), Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Pooran (C), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Shermon Lewis (In place of Anderson Phillip), Jayden Seales (In place of Alzarri Joseph), Hayden Walsh.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of West Indies. They have elected to BAT first.
|The Dutch have done well in patches but they have failed to seize the opportunities they have got. Their bowling unit has done reasonably well but the batters need to step up and put a healthy total on the board if they are to bat first once again. Netherlands will be aiming to win this final game and grab those vital 10 points in the ICC World Cup Super League and of course to avoid a series whitewash at home. Who will win this final battle? We will find out. Stay tuned for the toss and other u
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and a warm welcome to the third and final ODI in this exciting series between NetherlandsÂ and West Indies. The visitors have taken a commanding 2-0 lead and have clinched the series, while NetherlandsÂ have fought well but have not enjoyed much success. However, they will be looking to fill the gaps and get over the line this time and end the series on a positive note.
|It was not an easy win for West IndiesÂ in the previous game. They were put on the back foot early in the game, but Brandon KingÂ ensured they get over the line. He has scored consecutive half-centuries and has been the most consistent player for his side. He will look to carry on his form in this final ODI. The bowlers have caused a lot of trouble and they will want to replicate their performance to clean sweep the series.