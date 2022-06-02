|Batsmen
|15.6 : Anderson Phillip to Vikramjit Singh, No run.
|15.5 : Anderson Phillip to Vikramjit Singh, Lands on a length, on off. Singh first shapes up to pull it but then realises that the ball is not that short and ends up working it towards mid-wicket.
|15.4 : Anderson Phillip to Vikramjit Singh, Bangs it short, around off. Singh sways away from the line of the ball.
|15.3 : Anderson Phillip to Max O'Dowd, A slower length delivery on middle. Max O'DowdÂ turns it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|15.2 : Anderson Phillip to Max O'Dowd, Lands on a length, around off. Max O'DowdÂ guides it towards short third man.
|15.1 : Anderson Phillip to Max O'Dowd, Full delivery on off. Max O'DowdÂ drives it to mid off.
|14.6 : Akeal Hosein to Max O'Dowd, Flatter and on middle.Â O'Dowd tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
|14.5 : Akeal Hosein to Max O'Dowd, FOUR! Great shot! Tossed up, slanting on middle.Â O'Dowd goes inside-out and hits it to perfection over extra-cover for a boundary.
|14.4 : Akeal Hosein to Max O'Dowd, A flatter delivery on middle. Max O'DowdÂ defends it towards the leg side.
|14.3 : Akeal Hosein to Vikramjit Singh, Around off. Singh drives it down to long off for a single.
|14.2 : Akeal Hosein to Vikramjit Singh, Full again, outside off. Singh smashes it but straight to covers.
|14.1 : Akeal Hosein to Vikramjit Singh, Full and on off, pushed back to the bowler.
Dropped! Max O'Dowd gets another life! Short of a length, outside off. O'Dowd gets on his toes as he tries to play at third man but it goes off the outside edge and Kyle Mayers at gully dives to his right but fails to take it. Was a regulation catch but West Indies are below-par on the field. Max O'Dowd was walking off straight after hitting it but comes back after seeing the catch being put down.
|Anderson Phillip to Max O'Dowd, Dropped! Max O'DowdÂ gets another life! Short of a length, outside off.Â O'Dowd gets on his toes as he tries to play at third man but it goes off the outside edge and Kyle MayersÂ at gully dives to his right but fails to take it. Was a regulation catch but West IndiesÂ are below-par on the field.
|13.5 : Anderson Phillip to Max O'Dowd, Short one, around off.Â O'Dowd hooks it away to deep square leg for a brace.
|13.4 : Anderson Phillip to Max O'Dowd, Fuller ball on off,Â O'Dowd drives it but straight to the man at mid off.
|13.3 : Anderson Phillip to Vikramjit Singh, On the pads, fuller, it is flicked uppishly to deep square leg for a single.
|13.2 : Anderson Phillip to Max O'Dowd, Length ball, outside off.Â O'Dowd punches it square on the off side for a single.
|13.1 : Anderson Phillip to Max O'Dowd, A sharp bouncer around off.Â O'Dowd looks to pull but misses.
|12.6 : Akeal Hosein to Vikramjit Singh, An arm ball, around middle. Singh turns it to mid-wicket.
|12.5 : Akeal Hosein to Vikramjit Singh, On middle. Blocked back to the bowler.
|Akeal Hosein to Vikramjit Singh, Wide! Hosein slants it on the leg side. Singh misses his flick and the keeper is quick to whip the bails off. There is an appeal from Akeal for caught behind but not given.
|12.4 : Akeal Hosein to Vikramjit Singh,Â Darted on the pads, tucked to square leg.
|12.3 : Akeal Hosein to Max O'Dowd, Around off, eased down to long off for a single.
|12.2 : Akeal Hosein to Max O'Dowd,Â Hosein is getting some turn on offer! Flighted nicely, around off, it spins away sharply. Max makes room to push it away but misses.
|12.1 : Akeal Hosein to Max O'Dowd,Â This one lands on leg and turns away. O'Dowd defends off the outer half of the bat to covers.
|11.6 : Anderson Phillip to Vikramjit Singh, Length ball, on off. Singh drops it to covers.
|11.5 : Change of ball! The players can't find the ball from the bushes!Â
|Anderson Phillip to Vikramjit Singh, SIX! What a shot! On a length and on the pads. Vikramjit SinghÂ hangs back and flicks it all the way over deep square leg for a biggie. Made his wrists do all the work.
|Anderson Phillip to Vikramjit Singh, Wide! This is down the leg side. Singh misses his whip.Â
|11.4 : Anderson Phillip to Max O'Dowd, Bangs a short one, on off.Â O'Dowd rides the pull and hits it to deep square leg for a single.
|11.3 : Anderson Phillip to Max O'Dowd, Good bowling from Anderson Phillip! Serves it short and slanting around off.Â O'Dowd looks to pull but gets cramped and pulls his bat out at the last minute.Â
|11.2 : Anderson Phillip to Vikramjit Singh, Fuller and on the pads. Singh flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|11.1 : Anderson Phillip to Max O'Dowd, Length ball, outside off.Â O'Dowd opens the face of the bat and steers it to third man for a single.
|10.6 : Akeal Hosein to Vikramjit Singh, Darted on the pads. Singh tucks it to mid-wicket. Tidy start from Akeal Hosein.
|10.5 : Akeal Hosein to Vikramjit Singh, Plays with the spin, this is on the pads, it is hit straight to mid-wicket.
|10.4 : Akeal Hosein to Max O'Dowd, Too full and on off.Â O'Dowd goes inside-out through covers for a single.Â
|10.3 : Akeal Hosein to Max O'Dowd, Tossed up, on middle, it is played back to the bowler.
|0.0 : End of Powerplay1! Now, 4Â fielders can be allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over! Akeal HoseinÂ comes onto bowl now.
|10.2 : Akeal Hosein to Vikramjit Singh, Tossed up, on off. Singh knocks it through covers for a single. 50 up for Netherlands!
|10.1 : Akeal Hosein to Vikramjit Singh, Flatter and around off. Singh blocks it out on the off side.
|9.6 : Anderson Phillip to Max O'Dowd, On the shorter side and around off. Max O'DowdÂ rides the bounce and punches it square off the wicket on the off side.
|9.5 : Anderson Phillip to Max O'Dowd, On a length, on off. Max O'DowdÂ defends it towards the off side.
|9.4 : Anderson Phillip to Max O'Dowd, Anderson PhillipÂ bowls it short and on middle. Max O'DowdÂ goes for the pull shot but gets a top edge. The ball goes in the air and falls in the vacant region at deep backward square leg. Two runs taken.
|9.3 : Anderson Phillip to Max O'Dowd, On the shorter side again, on off. Max O'DowdÂ defends it off the back foot.
|9.2 : Anderson Phillip to Max O'Dowd, Back of a length, around off. Max O'DowdÂ punches it through covers. The fielder from the ring runs behind it to cut it off as the batters run two in the meanwhile.
|9.1 : Anderson Phillip to Max O'Dowd, On a length, on off. Max O'DowdÂ blocks it out.
|8.6 : Kyle Mayers to Vikramjit Singh, FOUR! Cracking shot! Short and wide outside off. Singh slaps it through covers for a boundary as it races away towards the fence.
|8.5 : Kyle Mayers to Vikramjit Singh, Drifting on the pads. Singh clips it but straight to the short fine leg fielder. Either side of that fielder and it would have given Singh a boundary.
|8.4 : Kyle Mayers to Max O'Dowd, Fullish delivery on middle. Max O'DowdÂ works it to square legÂ for a single.
|8.3 : Kyle Mayers to Max O'Dowd, FOUR! Lovely shot! This is full on off. Max O'DowdÂ skips down the track and drives it straight down the ground for a boundary.
|8.2 : Kyle Mayers to Max O'Dowd, Lands on a length, on off. Max O'DowdÂ blocks it out.
|8.1 : Kyle Mayers to Vikramjit Singh, Back of a length and angling into middle from 'round the wicket. Singh pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and takes three runs. Good running!
|7.6 : Anderson Phillip to Max O'Dowd, Goes a bit full on off at 129 kph. Max O'DowdÂ pushes it off the front foot to mid off. Sedate start from theÂ NetherlandsÂ openers but the good thing is that they have not lost a wicket so far.
|7.5 : Anderson Phillip to Max O'Dowd, Lands on a length, on middle at 132 kph. Max O'DowdÂ defends it calmly towards the leg side.
|7.4 : Anderson Phillip to Vikramjit Singh, Back of a length, on off. Singh pulls it wide of mid on for a single.
|7.3 : Anderson Phillip to Vikramjit Singh, On a length, on middle. Singh blocks it towards the leg side.
|7.2 : Anderson Phillip to Vikramjit Singh, Well bowled! Lands on a good length and it is around off. The ball seams away from the batter and Singh is beaten off the outside edge as he looks to defend.
|7.1 : Anderson Phillip to Max O'Dowd, Anderson PhillipÂ drifts on the pads straightaway. Max O'DowdÂ flicks it to fine leg for a single.
|6.6 : First bowling change of the innings. Anderson PhillipÂ is into the attack.
|Kyle Mayers to Max O'Dowd, Mayers ends the over with a short ball on off. Max O'DowdÂ pulls it to deep square leg for just a single this time.
|6.5 : Kyle Mayers to Max O'Dowd, FOUR! Signs of aggression from Max O'Dowd! On a length, on middle. Max O'DowdÂ just whips it towards deep square leg and gets a boundary.
|6.4 : Kyle Mayers to Max O'Dowd, On a length, on off. Max O'DowdÂ with a solid block off the front foot.
|6.3 : Kyle Mayers to Vikramjit Singh, Tight run! A full delivery on middle. Singh drives it to mid on and sets off for a single. Pooran there has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Single in the end.
|6.2 : Kyle Mayers to Max O'Dowd, Lands on a length, on off. Max O'DowdÂ defends it off the inside half of his blade and a single is taken as the ball rolls towards right of square leg.
|6.1 : Kyle Mayers to Max O'Dowd, Mayers with a fullish length on off. Max O'DowdÂ drives it to mid on.
|5.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Vikramjit Singh, A fullish length and outside off. Singh throws his bat at this one without much foot movement but fails to connect.
|5.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Vikramjit Singh, An effort delivery again, shorter in length and around off. Singh watches it till the end and sways away from the line of the ball.
|5.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Vikramjit Singh, Overpitched on middle. Singh drives it to mid on.
|5.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Vikramjit Singh, Goes a bit full on off. Singh heaves it across the line and comes back for the second run as the ball travels towards the deep mid-wicket region.
|Alzarri Joseph to Vikramjit Singh, WIDE! Third wide of the over, struggling with his radar in this over, Joseph. Back of a length and around leg. Singh looks to pull but misses as the ball goes back to the keeper.
|5.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Vikramjit Singh, FOUR! Stand and deliver stuff! A fullish length, on off. Singh drives it crisply left of mid off as he is too wide and the ball races away towards the fence.
|Alzarri Joseph to Vikramjit Singh, WIDE! Another wayward delivery by Jospeh. He keeps it short of length and sprays this down the leg side again. Singh looks to flick it away but misses.
|Alzarri Joseph to Vikramjit Singh, WIDE! On the shorter side again and this time down the leg side. Singh looks to pull but misses.
|5.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Vikramjit Singh, Joseph bangs it short on middle. Singh ducks under it.
|4.6 : Kyle Mayers to Vikramjit Singh, Dropped! Now, Vikramjit SinghÂ gets a life! West IndiesÂ have not worked on the fielding and it looks the same as we saw in the first match. A length ball from 'round the wicket and around off. Singh looks to push with hard hands but gets a thick outside edge. Nkrumah BonnerÂ at third slip dives low to his right but fails to catch it. NetherlandsÂ running on luck at the moment.Â
|4.5 : Kyle Mayers to Vikramjit Singh, Length ball, just outside off. Singh gets a straight bat down as he defends it out.
|4.4 : Kyle Mayers to Vikramjit Singh, Around off, fuller length and Singh pushes it to extra cover.
|4.3 : Kyle Mayers to Vikramjit Singh, Touch fuller and around off. Singh pushes it to mid off.
|4.2 : Kyle Mayers to Vikramjit Singh, On a length and on off. Defended out.
|4.1 : Kyle Mayers to Max O'Dowd, Dropped! A chance goes begging! Fuller and on middle.Â O'Dowd steps forward as he tries to loft it over mid on but fails to clear the infield. Alzarri JosephÂ there, leaps and gets a hand to it but fails to collect it. A single taken.Â
|3.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Vikramjit Singh, Short in length and outside off. Singh looks to push but gets beaten again.Â
|3.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Vikramjit Singh, Short in length and on off, Singh strokes it to cover.
|3.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Vikramjit Singh, FOUR! FIrst boundary off the innings! Short in length and on middle. Singh makes room and ramps it over the slip cordon for a boundary. Really good shot.Â
|3.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Max O'Dowd, Length ball, outside off.Â O'Dowd plays it down to third man for a single.
|3.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Max O'Dowd, Two leg byes! Angles it on the pads.Â O'Dowd clips it off the pads and behind square on the leg side for a couple.Â
|2.6 : Kyle Mayers to Vikramjit Singh, Uppish but safe! A length ball, outside off, nipping away. Singh looks to drive but slices it to backward point.Â
|3.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Max O'Dowd, Outside off. Left alone.
|2.5 : Kyle Mayers to Vikramjit Singh, Outside off again, this one nips away slightly. Singh plays at it but only to get beaten on the outside edge.
|2.4 : Kyle Mayers to Vikramjit Singh, Perfect line and length from Mayers! Short in length and outside off. Singh has a poke at it but fails to connect.
|2.3 : Kyle Mayers to Vikramjit Singh, Pitched up, around off, Singh works it to point. No run there.
|2.2 : Kyle Mayers to Max O'Dowd, Length ball, on the pads.Â O'Dowd tucks it behind square on the leg side for a single.
|2.1 : Kyle Mayers to Max O'Dowd, On a length and outside off, it is pushed to covers.
|1.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Max O'Dowd, Just a single from the over! Good start from Joseph! On middle, it is flicked past mid-wicket andÂ O'Dowd is off the mark with a single.Â
|1.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Max O'Dowd, Right on the money! Attempts a yorker, on middle.Â O'Dowd digs it out to mid on.
|1.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Max O'Dowd,Â Good pace here! This one is at 140 clicks, on a length and on middle. O'Dowd keeps it out.
|1.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Max O'Dowd, Keeps it outside off, on a length.Â O'Dowd lets it through to the keeper.
|1.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Max O'Dowd, Goes touch short now, outside off.Â O'Dowd shoulders arms.
|1.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Max O'Dowd,Â Joseph starts with a ripper! A length ball, outside off, nips away a touch. Max O'DowdÂ looks to drive but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.6 : Alzarri JosephÂ to share the new ball with Kyle Mayers.
|Kyle Mayers to Vikramjit Singh, Short of a length and too outside off. Singh is happy to let it through. 4 runs to start the innings.Â
|0.5 : Kyle Mayers to Max O'Dowd, Leg bye! Sharp swing there! A length ball, slanting on the pads.Â O'Dowd misses his flick and it goes to square leg off the pads. A leg bye is taken.
|0.4 : Kyle Mayers to Max O'Dowd, Touch fuller and outside off.Â O'Dowd knocks it to cover.
|0.3 : Kyle Mayers to Max O'Dowd, Angles a length ball down the leg side.Â O'Dowd misses his flick and it goes off the thigh pads to the keeper. A stifled appeal follows but mostly from the players around the off side and not the bowler.Â
|0.2 : Kyle Mayers to Max O'Dowd, On a length and on off.Â O'Dowd pushes it straight to mid off.
|0.1 : Kyle Mayers to Vikramjit Singh, Three runs! NetherlandsÂ are underway! A length ball from 'round the wicket and angling onto the pads. Singh flicks it past mid-wicket and the batters take three runs.Â
|0.0 : We are all set to begin! West Indies players are out there in the middle. Vikramjit SinghÂ and Max O'DowdÂ are the openers for Netherlands. The players are taking knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Kyle MayersÂ to start with the ball for West Indies. Here we go...
|The captain of West Indies, Nicholas PooranÂ says they would've bat first as heÂ feels the pitch might get slower later in the game. Says he is impressed with Brandon KingÂ and the openers as well. Tells the core is to bat throughout the innings. Informs they are playing the same team.
|Pieter Seelaar, the skipper of Netherlands,Â says that they will bat first and adds that the pitch looks good to bat on. Tells that they played well in the first game but they need to be better in this game. Mentions that they need to be tighter with the bat and bat well against the spin. Informs that they have one change in their side.
|PITCH REPORT - Peter Borren says that the pitch is the same that was used for the first ODI and it is very good for batting. Tells that it might slow down a bit and spinners might come into play. Mentions that the captain that wins the toss should bat first.
|West Indies (Unchanged playing XI) - Nicholas Pooran (C), Shai Hope (WK), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Hayden Walsh.
|Netherlands (Playing XI) - Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmad, Scott Edwards (WK), Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar (C), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad (In for Vivian Kingma).Â Â
|TOSS - NetherlandsÂ have won the toss and they will BAT first!
|... MATCH DAY â¦
|This is an exciting home summer for the Dutch and they would like to make a statement with a strong performance on their home turf. They had their moments in the first game both with the bat and ball but they need more players to step up and need someone to deliver a big performance if they want to stay alive in this series. Both of their openers got starts in the first game but failed to carry on and that is one thing they need to work on as a batting group.
|West Indies, on the other hand, delivered a clinical performance in the first game. Akeal HoseinÂ was the standout performer with the ball while seamers also did their job decently. Shai Hope was the star with the bat and Windies will be overall very happy with how they went about their chase. Nkrumah BonnerÂ and Nicholas PooranÂ missed out in the last game with the bat but expect both of them to be at the top of their game today. Can Dutch fight back and level the series here? Or will Nicholas
|Hello and a warm welcome to the second ODI of this three-match ODI series between West Indies and Netherlands. Windies have started the tour with a convincing win in the first ODI and would be looking to seal the series with another strong performance. The hosts, Netherlands, on the other hand, need a win to stay alive in this series and it will be interesting to see how things pan out between two sides desperately looking to grab some World Cup Super League points.Â