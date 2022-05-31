|Batsmen
|6.1 : Anderson Phillip to Vikramjit Singh, No run.
|5.6 : Kyle Mayers to Max O'Dowd, Identical to the last delivery, this time Max pushes it with more power but still finds the fielder at mid off.
|5.5 : Kyle Mayers to Max O'Dowd, Full again and around off, Max O'DowdÂ shows the full face of his bat and pushes it to mid off.
|5.4 : Kyle Mayers to Max O'Dowd, Fullish and outside off, Max drives it back to the bowler who deflects it towards mid-wicket.
|5.3 : Kyle Mayers to Vikramjit Singh, Around leg, on a length, Vikramjit SinghÂ works it behind square leg and takes a single.
|5.2 : Kyle MayersÂ loses his run-up and pulls out. Reload.
|Kyle Mayers to Vikramjit Singh, Back of a length, around off, Singh defends it from the back foot to point.
|5.1 : Square leg drops back. Kyle MayersÂ changes his angle for the left-hander...
|Kyle Mayers to Max O'Dowd, Starts his spell with a gentle half-volley outside off, Max O'DowdÂ caresses it through covers and picks up three runs.
|4.6 : After an expensive over, Anderson PhillipÂ has been removed from the attack. Kyle MayersÂ replaces him.
|Alzarri Joseph to Vikramjit Singh, Alzarri JosephÂ bends his back and bangs in a short ball around off at 139 kph, Vikramjit SinghÂ leans back a bit and allows it through to the keeper.
|4.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Max O'Dowd, Back of a length, on off and jumping onto the batter, Max O'DowdÂ does well to defend it down.
|4.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Max O'Dowd, Short in length, around leg, Max O'DowdÂ pulls but without much conviction to fine leg. He will get a single.
|4.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Max O'Dowd, Shortish and outside off, Max O'DowdÂ punches it from the back foot to point.
|4.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Vikramjit Singh, A touch short and around leg, Vikramjit SinghÂ picks it off his pads and flicks it aerially over square leg. Nicholas PooranÂ chases it from mid-wicket as the ball slows up before reaching the fence. Three runs taken.
|4.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Max O'Dowd, A delivery on a good length outside off, Max dabs it down to third man and takes a single.
|3.6 : Anderson Phillip to Vikramjit Singh, FOUR! Make it three boundaries in the over, a good one for the Dutch team. Back of a length, outside off, Singh stays on the back foot and steers it through backward point.Â
|3.5 : Anderson Phillip to Vikramjit Singh, FOUR! That's a cracking shot! Anderson PhillipÂ digs it in short, around off with not much pace or bounce, Vikramjit SinghÂ swivels on the back foot and pulls it with authority in front of square on the leg side. Stylish.
|3.4 : Anderson Phillip to Vikramjit Singh, What a reply from Anderson Phillip! Dishes out an outswinger, on a length around middle and off, Singh is squared up in defense and gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|3.3 : Anderson Phillip to Vikramjit Singh, FOUR! Here comes the first boundary of the match. Width outside off, short in length, Vikramjit SinghÂ rocks back and slaps it through point for a boundary.
|3.2 : Anderson Phillip to Vikramjit Singh, Fuller and outside off, driven off the front foot but straight to the cover fielder.
|3.1 : Anderson Phillip to Vikramjit Singh, 'Catch it' is the shout but it doesn't carry. Anderson PhillipÂ serves it on a length and around off, Vikramjit SinghÂ gets forward to drive but it takes the inside half and flies towards mid-wicket. It falls just in front of the fielder.
|2.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Max O'Dowd, Slighty pace off, at 137 kph, Alzarri JosephÂ angles in a full ball around off, Max O'DowdÂ drives it straight back and the bowler does well to stop it in his followthrough.
|2.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Max O'Dowd, Delivers it on a length and around off at 142 kph, Max O'DowdÂ covers the line and blocks it solidly.
|Alzarri Joseph to Max O'Dowd, Wide! Alzarri JosephÂ clocks 145 kph this time but serves a full ball down the leg side. Max O'DowdÂ walks across a bit with his attempted flick shot but fails to connect.
|2.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Max O'Dowd, On a good length, around off at 142 kph, defended from the back foot to the off side.
|2.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Max O'Dowd, That's a jaffa! Smell the leather. Alzarri JosephÂ bangs in a well-directed bouncer, at 140 clicks, Max O'DowdÂ sways away at the last moment.Â
|2.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Max O'Dowd, Angling down the leg side, on a length, Max works it off his pads but finds the fielder in front of square on the leg side.
|2.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Max O'Dowd, Digs it in short, around off and there is steep bounce, Max O'DowdÂ is on his toes as he defends it down.
|1.6 : Anderson Phillip to Vikramjit Singh, Pitches it up and outside off, Singh drives it with good timing and finds the gap at covers. Nicholas PooranÂ chases it down near the fence, and they take a couple of runs.
|1.5 : Anderson Phillip to Vikramjit Singh, On middle and off, around good length, Singh covers the line and pushes it from the middle of his bat to mid off.
|1.4 : Anderson Phillip to Vikramjit Singh, Beaten all ends up! Fuller in length and on off, shaping away, Singh tries to drive but fails to connect.
|1.3 : Anderson Phillip to Vikramjit Singh, Nearly takes the outside edge! Another superb outswinger from Anderson Phillip. This one is on middle and off, Vikramjit SinghÂ attempts to block from the back foot but is beaten on the outside edge.Â
|1.2 : Anderson Phillip to Vikramjit Singh, Edgy! Anderson PhillipÂ delivers it on a length around leg, getting it to seam away at 134 kph, Vikramjit SinghÂ is opened up as he tries to flick and gets a leading edge. It safely rolls away to point.
|1.1 : Anderson Phillip to Vikramjit Singh, In contrast with Alzarri Joseph, Anderson PhillipÂ begins his spell with a delivery full in length. Around off and Singh drives it to mid off.Â
|0.0 : Netherlands (PLAYING XI) - Max O'Dowd,Â Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmed, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru (On debut), Scott Edwards (WK), Pieter Seelaar (C), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma.
|West IndiesÂ (PLAYING XI) -Â Shai Hope (WK), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (C), Brandon King, Keacy Carty (On debut), Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? Anderson PhillipÂ will bowl with the second new ball.Â
|Alzarri Joseph to Vikramjit Singh, Fractionally short and on off, Vikramjit SinghÂ turns and pulls without much timing. It goes past mid-wicket and they take a run. NetherlandsÂ are away!
|0.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Vikramjit Singh, Short again, on middle, good pace and bounce, Singh fails to defend and takes a blow near his waistline.
|0.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Vikramjit Singh, Serves it on a length and around off, Vikramjit SinghÂ camps back in defense and it goes off the inner half to the left of mid-wicket. Max O'DowdÂ shows interest in a run but he is sent back.
|0.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Vikramjit Singh, Shortish and outside off, Singh pushes it from the back foot again, this time finds the fielder at cover-point.
|0.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Vikramjit Singh, The length remains the same but the line goes outside off, Singh remains on the back foot and plays it down to point.
|0.0 : It's bright and sunny at the moment, good to have these conditions after all the rain. The forecast though is still for some rain spells during the course of this match. We hope that doesn't happen. The West Indian players are entering the ground. The pitch was under covers, so there may be some juice to extract for the seam bowlers. Max O'DowdÂ and Vikramjit SinghÂ are the openers for the Dutch! The left-hander will be on strike and he will be facing Alzarri Joseph. Here we go...
|0.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Vikramjit Singh, Right on the money. Back of a length, around middle and off, Vikramjit SinghÂ goes on the back foot and defends it on the leg side.
|0.0 : Pieter Seelaar, the Dutch skipper,Â says they would have liked to bat first anyway. Adds they have played some cricket here and the mood is good in the camp. Informs there is one debutant, Teja NidamanuruÂ will be making his debut.Â
|Nicholas Pooran, the captain of West Indies, says they want to see how the wicket plays, as the covers were on and they are worried about that and he hopes they can put up a good show. States it is an exciting time for him and he hopes he can continue the good work done by Pollard. Mentions he is very instinctive and he hopes that works out for him. Informs there is one debutant in the XI and they are excited to find out how Keacy CartyÂ goes.Â
|TOSS - WEST INDIES HAVE WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO FIELD!Â
|Pitch report - The preparation has not been ideal due to the rain but the groundsmen have done a great job to get this strip ready. Traditionally, this pitch is very good for batting, with no sideways movement and true bounce. The wicket is a bit dry and could slow down as the game progresses.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Welcome, folks! It's time to taste some international action in the 50-over format. Away from all the glitz of the recently concluded Indian T20 League, this is a game involving Netherlands and West Indies. Both are lesser-fancied teams in the international circuit, one due to its not-so-great record, another due to its declining stature. Still, the touring party could be the favourite against the Dutch team because of a superior squad. Let's hope for a great game.Â
|West Indies are all set to step into the new era under the leadership of Nicholas Pooran, and the young man has a fairly inexperienced squad at his disposal. He has the responsibility to build a team, and with many experienced heads missing, it's going to be a daunting task. Their recent record in this format has been abysmal, and Pooran has the job to lead a turnaround starting this game.Â
|Plenty to gain for both teams from this 3-match ODI series. As we all know, all these games are a part of theÂ ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-2022/23, and West Indies are stationed at number 10 on the table as opposed to the Netherlands who are positioned last. The team from the Caribbean Island would be eyeing 30 easy points from this tour, and if that happens, they will shoot up to number 3 on the table. The Dutch team though won't make it easy, as they also have a chance to bre
|Did you know? The Netherlands facing West Indies is a very rare occurrence. These two teams have played each other just twice in ODIs, with the Dutch team losing by a massive margin on both occasions - by 10 wickets in 2007 and by 215 runs in 2011.Â
|The Netherlands have the advantage of playing on their home turf. They rarely get these opportunities against a Test-playing nation and would be eager to showcase their talent. The Dutch team also has slotted in a few new faces, but the core has remained intact. Their recent tour to New Zealand wasn't much fruitful, but they at least gained something in terms of exposure. These upcoming three games will hand them a golden chance to upset a new-look West Indian team, and we can expect a close ser