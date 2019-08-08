share
33494F
Home » Live Cricket Score » United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 » Summary

Netherlands vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score, 4th T20, United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019, August 8, 2019

NED 150/6 (20)
United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
UAE 153/3 (19.4)
Match over