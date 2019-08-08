Photos
Video
Search...
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
IPL
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
share
search
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
Photos
Offers
arrow_drop_down
Videos
Topics
3349
4
F
Home
»
Live Cricket Score
»
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019
» Summary
Netherlands vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score, 4th T20, United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019, August 8, 2019
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
NED
150/6
(20)
United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
UAE
153/3
(19.4)
Match over
share
share
Google +
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp