3349
1
F
Home
»
Live Cricket Score
»
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019
» Summary
Netherlands vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score, 1st T20, United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019, August 3, 2019
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
UAE
181/5
(20)
United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 13 runs
NED
168/4
(20)
Match over
