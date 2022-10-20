|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 2 . . . 1 | 1 . 1 . . .
|Last bat : Dhananjaya de Silvalbw b Paul van Meekeren0(1b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:36/2 (6.4 Ovs)
|7.2 : Roelof van der Merwe to Charith Asalanka, No run.
|7.1 : Roelof van der Merwe to Charith Asalanka, No run.
|6.4 : Paul van Meekeren to Dhananjaya de Silva, OUT! LBW! This gets even better now for Netherlands! Paul van Meekeren is on fire here. Two in two for him. This could be considered as a fortunate wicket. Dhananjaya de Silva might have survived had he reviewed it. Paul van Meekeren though won't care. He goes full yet again, around middle and leg. Dhananjaya de Silva looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. A loud appeal and the finger is raised. Dhananjaya de Silva has a chat with his p
|6.6 : Paul van Meekeren to Kusal Mendis, FOUR! Not the last ball Paul van Meekeren would have wanted but still, a tremendous over. This is a full toss and Mendis takes full toll of it, he whips it through mid-wicket and this one races away.
|6.5 : Paul van Meekeren to Charith Asalanka, No hat-trick and Charith Asalanka is off the mark! Outside off, Charith Asalanka looks to drive, it goes off a thickish outside edge down to third man for one.
|6.3 : Paul van Meekeren to Pathum Nissanka, OUT! TIMBER! That is brilliant, just brilliant. Pretty sure Paul van Meekeren would have enjoyed that wicket. Pushed the batter onto the back foot by bowling the last one short and quick. Now goes for the yorker and it is a corker of a yorker at over 145 KPH. Pathum Nissanka is late in getting his bat down. The ball sneaks through and hits the off pole. This is a really good start for the Dutch.
|6.2 : Paul van Meekeren to Pathum Nissanka, That is sharp too. Pathum Nissanka was quite hurried! Shorter and on middle, this one gets big on Pathum Nissanka who is hit on the glove as he tries to defend.
|6.1 : Paul van Meekeren to Pathum Nissanka, That is quick! On middle, slightly shorter and on middle, Nissanka looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|5.6 : Tim Pringle to Kusal Mendis, Nicely played in the end! Mendis steps out but does not get to the pitch of the ball. He still works it over mid-wicket for two. A good 6th for Sri Lanka. They are 36 for 0 after the Powerplay.
|5.5 : Tim Pringle to Pathum Nissanka, Almost! For now, everything is going Lanka's way! This is angled into the pads. Pathum Nissanka looks to drive but this goes on with the angle, goes past the inside edge and just past the leg pole. The keeper fails to take it and it goes down towards fine leg for three. Byes.
|5.4 : Tim Pringle to Pathum Nissanka, SIX! Clears the fence and that will release some pressure! The slog sweep is out, it is on middle, Pathum Nissanka strikes it well and it goes over the square leg fence. Welcome one for Lanka.
|5.3 : Tim Pringle to Kusal Mendis, Mendis steps out but almost yorks himself, he jams it down to long off for one.
|5.2 : Tim Pringle to Kusal Mendis, A low full toss on middle, this is worked wide of the fielder at mid on for two.
|5.1 : Tim Pringle to Kusal Mendis, Tossed up nicely and on middle, blocked.
|4.6 : Paul van Meekeren to Kusal Mendis, Safe! Outside off, Mendis slashes, this flies off the outside edge but lands short of third man. Only one. End of an action-packed over. Netherlands could have easily had a wicket but still though, a very tidy one.
|4.5 : Paul van Meekeren to Pathum Nissanka, Just the one. Shorter and on middle, Pathum Nissanka shuffles across and looks to pull, this goes off the inner half towards short fine leg for one.
|4.4 : Paul van Meekeren to Pathum Nissanka, ALMOST! That was so, so close !Firstly a drop! A tough chance though. On middle, fuller, this is thumped back towards the bowler. Paul van Meekeren looks to catch it but this one bursts out and almost deflects onto the stumps at the other end. Mendis would have been short. Netherlands creating chances here.
|4.3 : Paul van Meekeren to Pathum Nissanka, This lands safe! That is a lucky escape for Pathum Nissanka! He makes room, this is banged short and Paul van Meekeren follows him. Pathum Nissanka is beaten for pace. It goes off the splice as he tries to pull behind the wicket. The keeper runs in and dives but it lands short.
|4.2 : Paul van Meekeren to Kusal Mendis, On the pads, this is nudged down to fine leg for one.
|4.1 : Paul van Meekeren to Pathum Nissanka, Outside off, Pathum Nissanka guides it down to third man and takes one.
|3.6 : Roelof van der Merwe to Kusal Mendis, A dot to end then! On middle, blocked. Steady start from the Lankans.
|3.5 : Roelof van der Merwe to Kusal Mendis, FOUR! Nicely swept! This is down the leg side. Mendis sweeps it, keeps it all along the ground and hits it through square leg for a boundary. Roelof van der Merwe is disappointed with himself, he knows that is a very poor ball.
|3.4 : Roelof van der Merwe to Kusal Mendis, Flatter now and on middle, blocked.
|3.3 : Roelof van der Merwe to Kusal Mendis, That is a beauty! A lot of turn there. This is tossed up outside off, Mendis looks to drive but is beaten by the turn away.
|3.2 : Roelof van der Merwe to Kusal Mendis, Tossed up on off, Mendis pushes it to covers.
|3.1 : Roelof van der Merwe to Kusal Mendis, Two! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.
|2.6 : Fred Klaassen to Pathum Nissanka, A beauty to end! Drags his length back, this lands and moves away from the middle pole. Pathum is beaten as he tries to defend.
|2.5 : Fred Klaassen to Pathum Nissanka, Uppish again but in the gap! On middle, Pathum Nissanka looks to go for the heave, similar to the shot Mendis played on the very first ball. This too goes off the inner half wide of mid on. This is chased down and only two.
|2.4 : Fred Klaassen to Kusal Mendis, On middle, Mendis tucks it around the corner and takes one.
|2.3 : Fred Klaassen to Kusal Mendis, Another one outside off, quite wide, Mendis makes another leave.
|2.2 : Fred Klaassen to Kusal Mendis, Angles this one from the off pole, left alone.
|2.1 : Fred Klaassen to Kusal Mendis, FOUR! Uppish but in the gap! First boundary of the game and that is a good start to the over. On middle, Mendis has a hack across the line, it goes more off the inner half but past mid on and into the fence.
|1.6 : Tim Pringle to Pathum Nissanka, Angled into the pads, Pathum Nissanka works it to square leg.
|1.5 : Tim Pringle to Pathum Nissanka, Safe! Now tosses it up even more but this is a little too full, Pathum drives it uppishly but well short of cover.
|1.4 : Tim Pringle to Pathum Nissanka, That is a beauty! Slows it up, lands it on off, draws Pathum Nissanka forward to defend, this lands and spins away. Beats the outside edge of the bat.
|1.3 : Tim Pringle to Kusal Mendis, Shorter and on middle, Mendis works it through mid-wicket and gets off the mark.
|1.2 : Tim Pringle to Kusal Mendis, On middle, this one is pushed through, Mendis defends it.
|1.1 : Tim Pringle to Pathum Nissanka, On middle, Pathum Nissanka works it through square leg and takes one.
|0.6 : Fred Klaassen to Pathum Nissanka, A single to end and that is a tidy start from Fred Klaassen! On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
|0.5 : Fred Klaassen to Pathum Nissanka, Half an appeal but turned down! Leg stump line,m tails back in, Pathum Nissanka looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Going down leg.
|0.4 : Fred Klaassen to Pathum Nissanka, Better! This time gets it to shape back in from around off, Pathum plays it to mid on.
|0.3 : Fred Klaassen to Pathum Nissanka, Yet again some inward shape for Fred Klaassen but the line is once again a little too straight. Pathum Nissanka misses the flick and gets hit on the pad for another time in the over.
|0.2 : Fred Klaassen to Pathum Nissanka, Lanka and Pathum Nissanka are underway! This time Fred Klaassen angles it across the off pole. Pathum Nissanka strokes it on the up through covers for two.
|0.1 : Fred Klaassen to Pathum Nissanka, Some swing to begin with for Fred Klaassen! The line though is a little too straight, Pathum Nissanka looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|0.0 : Done and dusted with the National Anthems and we are all set for the action to begin. The Lankan openers, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis make their way out to the middle. Fred Klaassen has the new ball in hand. Here we go...
|NETHERLANDS (PLAYING XI) - Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (WK/C), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.
|SRI LANKA (PLAYING XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara (IN FOR Dushmantha Chameera), Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando (IN FOR Pramod Madushan).
|Scott Edwards starts by joking he was hoping he lost the toss. Then says he probably would have batted but does not mind chasing. Adds they wanted to win three games of cricket and that is what they will try and do and not think about the NRR.
|Dasun Shanaka says it is a used wicket and they want to make best use of it. Informs they have two changes. States they needed the win in their last game and they needed to show they can bounce and they are looking to do good here too.