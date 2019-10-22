Photos
Home
»
Live Cricket Score
»
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019
» Summary
Netherlands vs Singapore Live Cricket Score, Match 20, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019, October 22, 2019
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
SIN
101/10
(18.5)
Netherlands beat Singapore by 5 wickets
NED
104/5
(16.3)
Match over
