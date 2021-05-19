share
42731F
Netherlands vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI, Scotland in Netherlands, 2 ODI Series, 2021, May 19, 2021

NED 164/8 (33)
Netherlands beat Scotland by 15 runs
SCO 149/8 (33)
Match over
Commentary :
0.1 : Alasdair Evans to Stephan Myburgh, No run.
0.2 : Alasdair Evans to Stephan Myburgh, No run.
0.3 : Alasdair Evans to Stephan Myburgh, No run, played towards point.
0.4 : Alasdair Evans to Stephan Myburgh, No run.
0.5 : Alasdair Evans to Stephan Myburgh, 1 run, played towards covers.
0.6 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards square leg.
1.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, No ball.
Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, Four! Played towards fine leg.
1.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards mid on.
1.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards square leg.
1.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Stephan Myburgh, 1 run, played towards third man.
1.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards covers.
1.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards square leg.
2.1 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run.
2.2 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, Four! Played towards square leg.
2.3 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run.
2.4 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run.
2.5 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards covers.
2.6 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run.
3.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Stephan Myburgh, No run, played towards covers.
3.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Stephan Myburgh, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
3.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards mid on.
3.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards mid on.
3.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Stephan Myburgh, Four! Played towards mid off.
3.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Stephan Myburgh, No run, played towards covers.
4.1 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, Four! Played towards covers.
4.2 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards mid off.
4.3 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards mid off.
4.4 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards point.
4.5 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards fine leg.
4.6 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards mid off.
5.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Stephan Myburgh, No run, played towards mid on.
5.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Stephan Myburgh, Leg bye, played towards fine leg.
5.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards point.
5.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, 3 runs, played towards mid off.
5.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Stephan Myburgh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
5.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Stephan Myburgh, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
6.1 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards third man.
6.2 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run.
6.3 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards covers.
6.4 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
6.5 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards mid on.
6.6 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards mid off.
7.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Ben Cooper, No run, played towards covers.
7.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Ben Cooper, 1 run, played towards square leg.
7.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards mid on.
7.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Ben Cooper, 1 run, played towards third man.
7.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
7.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards point.
8.1 : Gavin Main to Ben Cooper, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
8.2 : Gavin Main to Ben Cooper, No run, played towards mid wicket.
8.3 : Gavin Main to Ben Cooper, 1 run, played towards square leg.
8.4 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, No run.
8.5 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards mid wicket.
8.6 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
9.1 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
9.2 : Mark Watt to Ben Cooper, 2 runs, played towards point.
9.3 : Mark Watt to Ben Cooper, 2 runs, played towards covers.
9.4 : Mark Watt to Ben Cooper, 1 run, played towards square leg.
9.5 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, 3 runs, played towards fine leg.
9.6 : Mark Watt to Ben Cooper, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
10.1 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, No run.
10.2 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards point.
10.3 : Gavin Main to Pieter Seelaar, No run, played towards covers.
10.4 : Gavin Main to Pieter Seelaar, No run.
10.5 : Gavin Main to Pieter Seelaar, OUT! The batter has missed a straight ball and is struck on the pads, right in front. No problems for the umpire to adjudge him LBW.
10.6 : Gavin Main to Scott Edwards, No run.
11.1 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards covers.
11.2 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, Wide.
Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, 2 runs, played towards third man.
11.3 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards covers.
11.4 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards point.
11.5 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, No run.
11.6 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards point.
12.1 : Gavin Main to Scott Edwards, No run, played towards covers.
12.2 : Gavin Main to Scott Edwards, 1 run, played towards square leg.
12.3 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, No run.
12.4 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, Leg bye, played towards fine leg.
12.5 : Gavin Main to Scott Edwards, 1 run, played towards covers.
12.6 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, No run.
13.1 : Mark Watt to Scott Edwards, No run, played towards covers.
13.2 : Mark Watt to Scott Edwards, No run, played towards covers.
13.3 : Mark Watt to Scott Edwards, No run, played towards mid wicket.
13.4 : Mark Watt to Scott Edwards, 1 run, played towards mid off.
13.5 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards point.
13.6 : Mark Watt to Scott Edwards, 1 run, played towards square leg.
14.1 : Gavin Main to Scott Edwards, No run, played towards mid off.
14.2 : Gavin Main to Scott Edwards, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
14.3 : Gavin Main to Bas de Leede, No run.
14.4 : Gavin Main to Bas de Leede, No run.
14.5 : Gavin Main to Bas de Leede, No run.
14.6 : Gavin Main to Bas de Leede, No run.
15.1 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards covers.
15.2 : Hamza Tahir to Bas de Leede, OUT! Dragged on! The batsman has played that onto the stumps.
15.3 : Hamza Tahir to Saqib Zulfiqar, 3 Wides! Played towards fine leg.
Hamza Tahir to Saqib Zulfiqar, 1 run, played towards covers.
15.4 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards covers.
15.5 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards mid off.
15.6 : Hamza Tahir to Saqib Zulfiqar, 1 run, played towards mid off.
16.1 : Gavin Main to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run.
16.2 : Gavin Main to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run, played towards mid on.
16.3 : Gavin Main to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run, played towards covers.
16.4 : Gavin Main to Saqib Zulfiqar, 4 Byes, played towards fine leg.
16.5 : Gavin Main to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run, played towards covers.
16.6 : Gavin Main to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run, played towards covers.
17.1 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards covers.
17.2 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards mid on.
17.3 : Hamza Tahir to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run, played towards covers.
17.4 : Hamza Tahir to Saqib Zulfiqar, Wide.
Hamza Tahir to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run, played towards covers.
17.5 : Hamza Tahir to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run, played towards covers.
17.6 : Hamza Tahir to Saqib Zulfiqar, 2 runs, played towards point.
18.1 : Richie Berrington to Max O'Dowd, No ball! Played towards square leg.
Richie Berrington to Saqib Zulfiqar, 1 run, played towards covers.
18.2 : Richie Berrington to Max O'Dowd, No run.
18.3 : Richie Berrington to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
18.4 : Richie Berrington to Saqib Zulfiqar, 1 run, played towards square leg.
18.5 : Richie Berrington to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards square leg.
18.6 : Richie Berrington to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run.
19.1 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards mid on.
19.2 : Hamza Tahir to Saqib Zulfiqar, 1 run, played towards mid off.
19.3 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards covers.
19.4 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards covers.
19.5 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards covers.
19.6 : Hamza Tahir to Saqib Zulfiqar, 1 run, played towards point.
20.1 : Richie Berrington to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run, played towards point.
20.2 : Richie Berrington to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run, played towards covers.
20.3 : Richie Berrington to Saqib Zulfiqar, 1 run, played towards square leg.
20.4 : Richie Berrington to Max O'Dowd, No run.
20.5 : Richie Berrington to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards point.
20.6 : Richie Berrington to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards point.
21.1 : Hamza Tahir to Saqib Zulfiqar, 1 run, played towards point.
21.2 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, 2 runs, played towards covers.
21.3 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, No run.
21.4 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, 2 runs, played towards covers.
21.5 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, Wide.
Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, 2 runs, played towards covers.
21.6 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards point.
22.1 : Richie Berrington to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards point.
22.2 : Richie Berrington to Saqib Zulfiqar, 1 run, played towards covers.
22.3 : Richie Berrington to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards covers.
22.4 : Richie Berrington to Max O'Dowd, Wide.
Richie Berrington to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards covers.
22.5 : Richie Berrington to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run.
22.6 : Richie Berrington to Saqib Zulfiqar, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
23.1 : Mark Watt to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run, played towards covers.
23.2 : Mark Watt to Saqib Zulfiqar, OUT! The batter has missed a straight ball and is struck on the pads, right in front. No problems for the umpire to adjudge him LBW.
23.3 : Mark Watt to Logan van Beek, No run, played towards covers.
23.4 : Mark Watt to Logan van Beek, No run, played towards mid wicket.
23.5 : Mark Watt to Logan van Beek, No run, played towards mid off.
23.6 : Mark Watt to Logan van Beek, No run, played towards mid off.
24.1 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards mid off.
24.2 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards point.
24.3 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, No run.
24.4 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards point.
24.5 : Gavin Main to Logan van Beek, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
24.6 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
25.1 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards mid on.
25.2 : Mark Watt to Logan van Beek, 1 run, played towards third man.
25.3 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards covers.
25.4 : Mark Watt to Logan van Beek, No run, played towards mid on.
25.5 : Mark Watt to Logan van Beek, 1 run, played towards mid on.
25.6 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
26.1 : Gavin Main to Logan van Beek, No run, played towards covers.
26.2 : Gavin Main to Logan van Beek, No run.
26.3 : Gavin Main to Logan van Beek, 1 run, played towards mid on.
26.4 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards covers.
26.5 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, Four! Played towards covers.
26.6 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards third man.
27.1 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards covers.
27.2 : Mark Watt to Logan van Beek, 1 run, played towards point.
27.3 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards covers.
27.4 : Mark Watt to Logan van Beek, No run, played towards covers.
27.5 : Mark Watt to Logan van Beek, Four! Played towards mid off.
27.6 : Mark Watt to Logan van Beek, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
28.1 : Hamza Tahir to Logan van Beek, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
28.2 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards mid off.
28.3 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards covers.
28.4 : Hamza Tahir to Logan van Beek, Four! Played towards mid off.
28.5 : Hamza Tahir to Logan van Beek, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
28.6 : Hamza Tahir to Logan van Beek, No run, played towards covers.
29.1 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards point.
29.2 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards mid off.
29.3 : Alasdair Evans to Logan van Beek, 3 runs, played towards mid wicket.
29.4 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
29.5 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards mid on.
29.6 : Alasdair Evans to Logan van Beek, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
30.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Aryan Dutt, No run, played towards mid on.
30.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Aryan Dutt, No run, played towards covers.
30.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Aryan Dutt, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
30.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
30.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, No run.
30.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, No ball.
Safyaan Sharif to Aryan Dutt, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
31.1 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
31.2 : Alasdair Evans to Aryan Dutt, No run.
31.3 : Alasdair Evans to Aryan Dutt, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
31.4 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
31.5 : Alasdair Evans to Aryan Dutt, 1 run, played towards mid on.
31.6 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
32.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards mid on.
32.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, No run.
32.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, Four! Played towards square leg.
32.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, OUT! The fielder disturbs the bails and appeals for a run out. No need to go upstairs. Given out on the field.
32.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Aryan Dutt, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
32.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Aryan Dutt, 1 run, played towards fine leg.