|0.1 : Alasdair Evans to Stephan Myburgh, No run.
|0.2 : Alasdair Evans to Stephan Myburgh, No run.
|0.3 : Alasdair Evans to Stephan Myburgh, No run, played towards point.
|0.4 : Alasdair Evans to Stephan Myburgh, No run.
|0.5 : Alasdair Evans to Stephan Myburgh, 1 run, played towards covers.
|0.6 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|1.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, No ball.
|Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|1.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards mid on.
|1.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|1.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Stephan Myburgh, 1 run, played towards third man.
|1.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards covers.
|1.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|2.1 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run.
|2.2 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, Four! Played towards square leg.
|2.3 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run.
|2.4 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run.
|2.5 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards covers.
|2.6 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run.
|3.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Stephan Myburgh, No run, played towards covers.
|3.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Stephan Myburgh, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|3.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards mid on.
|3.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|3.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Stephan Myburgh, Four! Played towards mid off.
|3.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Stephan Myburgh, No run, played towards covers.
|4.1 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, Four! Played towards covers.
|4.2 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards mid off.
|4.3 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards mid off.
|4.4 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards point.
|4.5 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards fine leg.
|4.6 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards mid off.
|5.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Stephan Myburgh, No run, played towards mid on.
|5.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Stephan Myburgh, Leg bye, played towards fine leg.
|5.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards point.
|5.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, 3 runs, played towards mid off.
|5.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Stephan Myburgh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Stephan Myburgh, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|6.1 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards third man.
|6.2 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run.
|6.3 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards covers.
|6.4 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|6.5 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards mid on.
|6.6 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards mid off.
|7.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Ben Cooper, No run, played towards covers.
|7.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Ben Cooper, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|7.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|7.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Ben Cooper, 1 run, played towards third man.
|7.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|7.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards point.
|8.1 : Gavin Main to Ben Cooper, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|8.2 : Gavin Main to Ben Cooper, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|8.3 : Gavin Main to Ben Cooper, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|8.4 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, No run.
|8.5 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|8.6 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|9.1 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|9.2 : Mark Watt to Ben Cooper, 2 runs, played towards point.
|9.3 : Mark Watt to Ben Cooper, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|9.4 : Mark Watt to Ben Cooper, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|9.5 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, 3 runs, played towards fine leg.
|9.6 : Mark Watt to Ben Cooper, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
|10.1 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, No run.
|10.2 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards point.
|10.3 : Gavin Main to Pieter Seelaar, No run, played towards covers.
|10.4 : Gavin Main to Pieter Seelaar, No run.
|10.5 : Gavin Main to Pieter Seelaar, OUT! The batter has missed a straight ball and is struck on the pads, right in front. No problems for the umpire to adjudge him LBW.
|10.6 : Gavin Main to Scott Edwards, No run.
|11.1 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards covers.
|11.2 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, Wide.
|Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|11.3 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards covers.
|11.4 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards point.
|11.5 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, No run.
|11.6 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards point.
|12.1 : Gavin Main to Scott Edwards, No run, played towards covers.
|12.2 : Gavin Main to Scott Edwards, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|12.3 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, No run.
|12.4 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, Leg bye, played towards fine leg.
|12.5 : Gavin Main to Scott Edwards, 1 run, played towards covers.
|12.6 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, No run.
|13.1 : Mark Watt to Scott Edwards, No run, played towards covers.
|13.2 : Mark Watt to Scott Edwards, No run, played towards covers.
|13.3 : Mark Watt to Scott Edwards, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|13.4 : Mark Watt to Scott Edwards, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|13.5 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards point.
|13.6 : Mark Watt to Scott Edwards, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|14.1 : Gavin Main to Scott Edwards, No run, played towards mid off.
|14.2 : Gavin Main to Scott Edwards, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|14.3 : Gavin Main to Bas de Leede, No run.
|14.4 : Gavin Main to Bas de Leede, No run.
|14.5 : Gavin Main to Bas de Leede, No run.
|14.6 : Gavin Main to Bas de Leede, No run.
|15.1 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards covers.
|15.2 : Hamza Tahir to Bas de Leede, OUT! Dragged on! The batsman has played that onto the stumps.
|15.3 : Hamza Tahir to Saqib Zulfiqar, 3 Wides! Played towards fine leg.
|Hamza Tahir to Saqib Zulfiqar, 1 run, played towards covers.
|15.4 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards covers.
|15.5 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|15.6 : Hamza Tahir to Saqib Zulfiqar, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|16.1 : Gavin Main to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run.
|16.2 : Gavin Main to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run, played towards mid on.
|16.3 : Gavin Main to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run, played towards covers.
|16.4 : Gavin Main to Saqib Zulfiqar, 4 Byes, played towards fine leg.
|16.5 : Gavin Main to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run, played towards covers.
|16.6 : Gavin Main to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run, played towards covers.
|17.1 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards covers.
|17.2 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|17.3 : Hamza Tahir to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run, played towards covers.
|17.4 : Hamza Tahir to Saqib Zulfiqar, Wide.
|Hamza Tahir to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run, played towards covers.
|17.5 : Hamza Tahir to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run, played towards covers.
|17.6 : Hamza Tahir to Saqib Zulfiqar, 2 runs, played towards point.
|18.1 : Richie Berrington to Max O'Dowd, No ball! Played towards square leg.
|Richie Berrington to Saqib Zulfiqar, 1 run, played towards covers.
|18.2 : Richie Berrington to Max O'Dowd, No run.
|18.3 : Richie Berrington to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|18.4 : Richie Berrington to Saqib Zulfiqar, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|18.5 : Richie Berrington to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|18.6 : Richie Berrington to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run.
|19.1 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|19.2 : Hamza Tahir to Saqib Zulfiqar, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|19.3 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards covers.
|19.4 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards covers.
|19.5 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards covers.
|19.6 : Hamza Tahir to Saqib Zulfiqar, 1 run, played towards point.
|20.1 : Richie Berrington to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run, played towards point.
|20.2 : Richie Berrington to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run, played towards covers.
|20.3 : Richie Berrington to Saqib Zulfiqar, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|20.4 : Richie Berrington to Max O'Dowd, No run.
|20.5 : Richie Berrington to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards point.
|20.6 : Richie Berrington to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards point.
|21.1 : Hamza Tahir to Saqib Zulfiqar, 1 run, played towards point.
|21.2 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|21.3 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, No run.
|21.4 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|21.5 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, Wide.
|Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|21.6 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards point.
|22.1 : Richie Berrington to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards point.
|22.2 : Richie Berrington to Saqib Zulfiqar, 1 run, played towards covers.
|22.3 : Richie Berrington to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards covers.
|22.4 : Richie Berrington to Max O'Dowd, Wide.
|Richie Berrington to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards covers.
|22.5 : Richie Berrington to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run.
|22.6 : Richie Berrington to Saqib Zulfiqar, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|23.1 : Mark Watt to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run, played towards covers.
|23.2 : Mark Watt to Saqib Zulfiqar, OUT! The batter has missed a straight ball and is struck on the pads, right in front. No problems for the umpire to adjudge him LBW.
|23.3 : Mark Watt to Logan van Beek, No run, played towards covers.
|23.4 : Mark Watt to Logan van Beek, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|23.5 : Mark Watt to Logan van Beek, No run, played towards mid off.
|23.6 : Mark Watt to Logan van Beek, No run, played towards mid off.
|24.1 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards mid off.
|24.2 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards point.
|24.3 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, No run.
|24.4 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards point.
|24.5 : Gavin Main to Logan van Beek, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|24.6 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|25.1 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|25.2 : Mark Watt to Logan van Beek, 1 run, played towards third man.
|25.3 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards covers.
|25.4 : Mark Watt to Logan van Beek, No run, played towards mid on.
|25.5 : Mark Watt to Logan van Beek, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|25.6 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|26.1 : Gavin Main to Logan van Beek, No run, played towards covers.
|26.2 : Gavin Main to Logan van Beek, No run.
|26.3 : Gavin Main to Logan van Beek, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|26.4 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards covers.
|26.5 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, Four! Played towards covers.
|26.6 : Gavin Main to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards third man.
|27.1 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards covers.
|27.2 : Mark Watt to Logan van Beek, 1 run, played towards point.
|27.3 : Mark Watt to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards covers.
|27.4 : Mark Watt to Logan van Beek, No run, played towards covers.
|27.5 : Mark Watt to Logan van Beek, Four! Played towards mid off.
|27.6 : Mark Watt to Logan van Beek, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|28.1 : Hamza Tahir to Logan van Beek, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|28.2 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards mid off.
|28.3 : Hamza Tahir to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards covers.
|28.4 : Hamza Tahir to Logan van Beek, Four! Played towards mid off.
|28.5 : Hamza Tahir to Logan van Beek, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|28.6 : Hamza Tahir to Logan van Beek, No run, played towards covers.
|29.1 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards point.
|29.2 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|29.3 : Alasdair Evans to Logan van Beek, 3 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|29.4 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
|29.5 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|29.6 : Alasdair Evans to Logan van Beek, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|30.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Aryan Dutt, No run, played towards mid on.
|30.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Aryan Dutt, No run, played towards covers.
|30.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Aryan Dutt, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|30.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|30.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, No run.
|30.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, No ball.
|Safyaan Sharif to Aryan Dutt, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
|31.1 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|31.2 : Alasdair Evans to Aryan Dutt, No run.
|31.3 : Alasdair Evans to Aryan Dutt, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|31.4 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|31.5 : Alasdair Evans to Aryan Dutt, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|31.6 : Alasdair Evans to Max O'Dowd, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|32.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, No run, played towards mid on.
|32.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, No run.
|32.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, Four! Played towards square leg.
|32.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Max O'Dowd, OUT! The fielder disturbs the bails and appeals for a run out. No need to go upstairs. Given out on the field.
|32.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Aryan Dutt, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|32.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Aryan Dutt, 1 run, played towards fine leg.