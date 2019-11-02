|0.0 : Hello and a warm welcome to the final of the T20 World Cup Qualifier between Netherlands and Papua New Guinea at Dubai. Both the teams will look to play an exciting final. Netherlands would look to continue their strong performance today and will look to win the T20 Qualifiers today. They would want their batting to come good and do well. On the other hand, Papua New Guinea has a good bowling attack and have defended low totals in this tournament. They would look to give a tough fight to Netherl
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Papua New Guinea. PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAVE ELECTED TO BAT FIRST.
|Papua New Guinea (UNCHANGED Playing XI) - Tony Ura, Assad Vala (C), Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga (WK), Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu and Nosaina Pokana.
|Netherlands (Playing XI) - Max O'Dowd, Tobias Visee (IN FOR FRED KLAASSEN), Ben Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar(C), Roelof van der Merwe, Scott Edwards(WK), Timm van der Gugten, Brandon Glover and Paul van Meekeren.
|Papua New Guinea skipper, Assad Vala, says that the reason for batting first is because that formula has given them recent success and most of the teams have been winning by batting first. Is really happy to have come this far and is looking forward to the final challenge. Feels that adapting to the wickets has been his team's main reason for success and hopes for more of the same tonight.
|Netherlands captain, Pieter Seelaar admits that batting first would have been Netherlands' preference but now, wants his bowling unit to restrict Papua New Guinea to a chaseable total. Is happy that his spinners have done well in this tournament but also says that they have been growing for a long time now. On the team changes, Seelaar feels that the Dutch have a strong middle order but informs that they have gone in with Tobias Visee tonight, who can score some quick runs. On the weather, Piete
|PITCH REPORT - What is this pitch going to do? It has been a high-scoring venue in this tournament but not so in the last 2 games. Because of the abrasiveness of the surface. Dirk Nannes feels that this is a levelling surface, with the quicks getting pace and bounce and the spinners getting turn.
|The players are out in the middle. Tony Ura and Assad Vala are the openers for the Barramundis (A new word learnt today). Roelof van der Merwe will start off proceedings to the PNG skipper. Here we go...
|0.1 : van der Merwe to A Vala, Around off, coming in, worked towards short mid-wicket for a single.
|0.2 : van der Merwe to T Ura, Around middle, punched towards mid on.
|0.3 : van der Merwe to T Ura, FOUR! BLAST! He has just faced one ball and is off. Full and around middle, coming in with the arm, Ura gets down and slogs it behind square leg for a boundary!
|0.4 : van der Merwe to T Ura, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|0.5 : van der Merwe to T Ura, OUT! LBW! Plumb in front. Ura has to go. This is what happens when you attack and just attack. It is like walking on a thin rope. You live by the sword and die by it. So, the ball is straight. You look to hit. Then hit it. If you don't, then better go. So van der Merwe keeps this very straight, just around off and gets it to come in with the arm. Tony gets down to sweep, just like he did a couple of balls ago. But, misses. Trouble. Appeal. Scream. Slow death. The ump
|Lega Siaka comes in at number 3, replacing Ura.
|0.6 : van der Merwe to L Siaka, An arm ball again, fired in around middle, Siaka goes back to tuck it to the leg side but misses and gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. A frugal opening over, with a wicket to boot. It is like getting bread at a cheap rate and soup to go with it, free of cost.
|Paul van Meekeren to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : van Meekeren to A Vala, On a length on middle, Vala flicks it through square leg. The batsmen take a single.
|1.2 : van Meekeren to L Siaka, On a good length on leg, Siaka looks to defend but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. Probably it was missing leg.
|1.3 : van Meekeren to L Siaka, Full delivery on off, Lega plays it to covers.
|1.4 : van Meekeren to L Siaka, Good length delivery on off, LS looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|1.5 : van Meekeren to L Siaka, On a good length on off, Siaka plays it towards the bowler.
|1.6 : van Meekeren to L Siaka, Good length delivery on middle, Lega keeps it out.
|Brandon Glover is into the attack.
|2.1 : B Glover to A Vala, FIVE WIDES! Glover bowls a poor delivery down the leg side, Vala looks to pull but misses it. It goes past the keeper towards fine leg for a boundary.
|B Glover to A Vala, On a length on middle, Vala flicks it to mid-wicket.
|2.2 : B Glover to A Vala, Length delivery on middle, Assad tucks it to mid-wicket.
|2.3 : B Glover to A Vala, Short of a length delivery, AV looks to pull but gets hit on the body.
|2.4 : B Glover to A Vala, On a length on off, Vala plays it towards covers and takes a quick single. The fielder fires a direct hit at the keeper's end. It ricochets off the stumps and goes as overthrows towards square leg. The batsmen get one more run.
|2.5 : B Glover to A Vala, BEATEN! Short delivery outside off, Vala looks to cut but misses it.
|2.6 : B Glover to A Vala, Play and a miss! On a good length and outside off, Vala looks to cut but misses it again.
|Colin Ackermann is into the attack.
|3.1 : C Ackermann to L Siaka, FOUR! Tossed up delivery on leg, Siaka flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary.
|3.2 : C Ackermann to L Siaka, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Siaka. Flighted delivery on middle, Siaka comes down the track and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|3.3 : C Ackermann to L Siaka, Flighted delivery on off, Siaka keeps it out.
|3.4 : C Ackermann to L Siaka, Tossed up delivery on middle, Siaka comes ahead and blocks it.
|3.5 : C Ackermann to L Siaka, FOUR! Third boundary of the over. Floated delivery on middle, Siaka comes down the track and flicks it wide of mid on for a boundary.
|3.6 : C Ackermann to L Siaka, Flighted delivery on middle, Siaka comes down the track and defends it out. 12 runs have come from the over. Big over for Papua New Guinea.
|Paul van Meekeren is back on. 1-0-1-0 are his figures so far.
|4.1 : van Meekeren to A Vala, A length ball, around middle, extra bounce, Vala hops and plays it towards point.
|4.2 : van Meekeren to A Vala, FOUR! BLUDGEONED! Intent. A length ball outside off, Vala jumps down the track, converts the length ball into a fuller one and smashes it over cover. One bounce and into the fence.
|4.3 : van Meekeren to A Vala, Full and around middle, dug out back to the bowler.
|4.4 : van Meekeren to A Vala, OUT! Vala is run out! The skipper is gone. Well, what a bonus for Netherlands but this is something which they have earned. A length ball, down the leg side, Assad looks to tuck it to the leg side and does so, albeit off the bottom half of the bat. The ball goes straight to short fine leg but Vala sets off for a run. He is halfway down by the time he looks up at his partner who has already sent him back. Vala sets off to do a u-turn but Tobias Visee at short fine, co
|Charles Amini is the new batsman in.
|4.5 : van Meekeren to C Amini, Outside off, on a length, Amini looks to push but misses. Extra bounce.
|4.6 : van Meekeren to C Amini, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|Timm van der Gugten is into the attack.
|5.1 : van der Gugten to L Siaka, Full delivery on middle, Siaka drives it to mid on.
|5.2 : van der Gugten to L Siaka, DROPPED! That is a sitter. Short and outside off, Siaka cuts it straight to point where Colin Ackermann goes for the catch with both hands but spills it. These catches should be taken at this level.
|5.3 : van der Gugten to L Siaka, On a good length on off, Siaka defends it out.
|5.4 : van der Gugten to L Siaka, On a length on off, Siaka punches it towards point for a single.
|5.5 : van der Gugten to C Amini, OUT! CAUGHT! Netherlands get their first breakthrough. Bowls a slower ball outside off, Amini looks to loft it over mid off but gets early into the shot. It goes off the toe end of his bat towards mid off where Ben Cooper takes the simplest of catches.
|Sese Bau is the new man in.
|5.6 : van der Gugten to S Bau, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Bau looks to cut but misses it. Papua New Guinea are 30/3 after 6 overs. It has been an excellent Powerplay for Netherlands.
|Brandon Glover is back on. 1-0-8-0 are his figures so far.
|6.1 : B Glover to L Siaka, On a length on middle, Siaka nudges it towards square leg for a single.
|6.2 : B Glover to S Bau, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Bau looks to cut but misses it.
|6.3 : B Glover to S Bau, Length delivery on off, Bau plays it to point.
|6.4 : B Glover to L Siaka, WIDE! Bowls it wide outside off, Siaka looks to go after it but misses it.
|B Glover to L Siaka, On a good length on off, Siaka plays it to point.
|6.5 : B Glover to L Siaka, Full delivery on off, Siaka lofts it over covers. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|6.6 : B Glover to L Siaka, Short delivery, Siaka looks to pull but does not get hold of it. It lands safely towards mid-wicket.
|Colin Ackermann is back on. 1-0-12-0 are his figures so far.
|7.1 : C Ackermann to S Bau, Tossed up delivery on middle, Bau flicks it to mid-wicket.
|7.2 : C Ackermann to S Bau, Flighted delivery on off, Bau plays it towards point. The batsmen take a single.
|7.3 : C Ackermann to L Siaka, Floated delivery on off, Siaka punches it to point.
|7.4 : C Ackermann to L Siaka, Tossed up delivery on middle, Siaka defends it off the back foot.
|7.5 : C Ackermann to L Siaka, Flighted delivery on off, Siaka makes room and cuts it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
|7.6 : C Ackermann to L Siaka, Floated delivery on off, Siaka punches it towards point for a single.
|Roelof van der Merwe is back on. 1-0-5-1 are his figures so far.
|8.1 : van der Merwe to L Siaka, Flighted delivery on off, Siaka plays it towards point for a single.
|8.2 : van der Merwe to S Bau, Tossed up delivery on off, Bau punches it to point.
|8.3 : van der Merwe to S Bau, Floated delivery on middle, Bau flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends.
|8.4 : van der Merwe to L Siaka, Flighted delivery on off, Siaka pushes it towards mid on. The batsmen take a run.
|8.5 : van der Merwe to S Bau, Tossed up delivery on off, Bau defends it off the front foot.
|8.6 : van der Merwe to S Bau, Flighted delivery on off, Bau guides it to short third man.
|Timm van der Gugten is back on. 1-0-1-1 are his figures so far.
|9.1 : van der Gugten to L Siaka, Landed outside off, pushed through point for a single.
|9.2 : van der Gugten to S Bau, SIX! Clean hitting. A length ball, around middle, Bau swings it nicely through the line and clears the ropes at mid-wicket.
|9.3 : van der Gugten to S Bau, On a length on middle, Bau flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs. 50 up for Papua New Guinea.
|9.4 : van der Gugten to S Bau, Length delivery on leg, Bau flicks it through square leg again. The batsmen cross ends.
|9.5 : van der Gugten to L Siaka, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Siaka looks to drive but misses it.
|9.6 : van der Gugten to L Siaka, On a good length on off, Siaka plays it to point. 10 runs have come from the over.
|Pieter Seelaar is into the attack.
|10.1 : P Seelaar to S Bau, Short delivery on leg, Bau looks to pull but gets an inside edge. It goes just past the leg stump towards fine leg. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs. Good running between the wickets.
|10.2 : P Seelaar to L Siaka, Tossed up delivery on off, Siaka plays it to point.
|10.3 : P Seelaar to L Siaka, Flighted delivery on off, Siaka punches it to point.
|10.4 : P Seelaar to L Siaka, Floated delivery on middle, Siaka looks to defend but gets an inside onto the pads.
|10.5 : P Seelaar to L Siaka, SIX! Amazing shot. Short delivery on middle, Siaka pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|10.6 : P Seelaar to L Siaka, Flighted delivery on off, Siaka punches it towards point for a single.
|Colin is back on. 2-0-16-0 are his figures so far.
|11.1 : C Ackermann to L Siaka, Full and around middle, pushed back towards mid on.
|11.2 : C Ackermann to L Siaka, Comes down the track and works it through mid on for a couple.
|11.3 : C Ackermann to L Siaka, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single.
|11.4 : C Ackermann to S Bau, Full and outside off, Siaka backs away and goes pretty hard, hitting the ball towards long off. Does not carry. A single taken.
|11.5 : C Ackermann to L Siaka, FOUR! Nice shot. Short delivery on middle, Siaka pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|11.6 : C Ackermann to L Siaka, Short on off, Siaka makes room and cuts it towards point. The batsmen take a single.
|Roelof van der Merwe is back on. 2-0-10-1 are his figures so far.
|12.1 : van der Merwe to L Siaka, Flighted delivery on off, Siaka punches it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
|12.2 : van der Merwe to L Siaka, OUT! TIMBER! Flighted delivery on middle, Siaka looks to go for a lofted shot but misses it and gets bowled. Papua New Guinea lose their fourth wicket. They need a big partnership coming their way.
|Kiplin Doriga is the new batsman in.
|12.3 : van der Merwe to K Doriga, Short and outside off, Doriga cuts it through point. The fielder fires a throw at the keeper's end and the keeper whips the bails off but the batsmen was in. The batsmen get two runs.
|12.4 : van der Merwe to K Doriga, Full delivery on middle, Doriga drives it towards mid on. The batsmen take a run.
|12.5 : van der Merwe to S Bau, Tossed up delivery on middle, Bau flicks it towards square leg. The batsmen take a single.
|12.6 : van der Merwe to K Doriga, Flighted delivery on off, Doriga defends it off the front foot. 6 runs and a wicket from the over.
|Brandon Glover is back on. 2-0-12-0 are his figures so far.
|13.1 : B Glover to S Bau, FOUR! Excellent shot. Full and outside off, Bau comes down the track and drives it through covers for a boundary.
|13.2 : B Glover to S Bau, On a good length on middle, Bau looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes towards the off side. The batsmen take a single.
|13.3 : B Glover to K Doriga, Good length delivery on middle, Doriga looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|13.4 : B Glover to K Doriga, BEATEN! Bowls a short ball outside off, Doriga looks to play an upper cut but misses it.
|13.5 : B Glover to K Doriga, OUT! That is a stunning catch! Scott Edwards has pulled off an absolute blinder. A short ball, outside off, Doriga looks to steer it to third man, or rather, play the upper cut. But the ball suddenly bounces and then cramps him for room. Doriga is caught by surprise but cannot do anything. He is caught in no man's land and the ball just flies off the outside edge behind. But so does the keeper. Edwards keeps his eyes on the ball, leaps to his right and takes it two-ha
|Norman Vanua is the new batsman in.
|13.6 : B Glover to N Vanua, Full delivery on middle, Vanua flicks it through square leg. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|14.1 : van der Merwe to S Bau, Tossed up delivery on middle, Bau flicks it to mid-wicket.
|14.2 : van der Merwe to S Bau, Flighted delivery on off, Bau drives it towards mid off for a single.
|14.3 : van der Merwe to N Vanua, Tossed up delivery on off, Vanua defends it off the front foot.
|14.4 : van der Merwe to N Vanua, Play and a miss! Short delivery on off, Vanua looks to cut but misses it.
|14.5 : van der Merwe to N Vanua, Tossed up delivery on middle, Vanua drives it to mid on.
|14.6 : van der Merwe to N Vanua, Flighted delivery on middle, Vanua punches it back towards the bowler.
|Timm van der Gugten is back on. 2-0-11-1 are his figures so far.
|15.1 : van der Gugten to S Bau, On a good length on off, Bau taps it to point.
|15.2 : van der Gugten to S Bau, WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Bau looks to go after it but misses it.
|van der Gugten to S Bau, Length delivery on middle, Bau lofts it over mid on. The batsmen take a run.
|15.3 : van der Gugten to N Vanua, Short delivery on middle, Vanua pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen take a single.
|15.4 : van der Gugten to S Bau, Short of a length delivery, Bau looks to pull but gets hit on the arm.
|15.5 : van der Gugten to S Bau, Full delivery on off, Bau looks to drive but gets a bottom edge on this one.
|15.6 : van der Gugten to S Bau, On a good length and outside off, Bau looks to swing at this one but misses it.
|Paul van Meekeren is back on. 2-0-5-0 are his figures so far.
|16.1 : van Meekeren to N Vanua, Play and a miss! On a good length and outside off, Vanua looks to cut but misses it.
|16.2 : van Meekeren to N Vanua, Short delivery outside off, Vanua cuts it through point. The batsmen take a single.
|16.3 : van Meekeren to S Bau, FOUR! Nice improvisation. On a length on middle, Bau paddle-pulls it over short fine leg for a boundary!
|16.4 : van Meekeren to S Bau, Short delivery on leg, Bau pulls it through square leg for a run.
|16.5 : van Meekeren to N Vanua, WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Vanua lets it go.
|van Meekeren to N Vanua, Play and a miss! Good length delivery outside off, Vanua looks to slog at this one but misses it.
|16.6 : van Meekeren to N Vanua, Short of a length delivery, Vanua pulls it over mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep collects the ball in one bounce. The batsmen take a run.
|Glover is back on. 3-0-19-1 are his figures so far.
|17.1 : B Glover to N Vanua, OUT! BOWLED! Glover bowls it on a good length on leg, Vanua looks to pull but misses it completely and gets bowled. Papua New Guinea are in deep trouble here. They have lost their sixth wicket.
|0.0 : Jason Kila is the new batsman in.
|17.2 : B Glover to J Kila, On a length on middle, Kila flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a run.
|17.3 : B Glover to S Bau, WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Bau leaves it alone.
|B Glover to S Bau, Full toss on leg, Kila looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen cross ends. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.
|17.4 : B Glover to J Kila, Full again on off, Kila drives it through covers where Ben Cooper tries to stop it but it goes through him. The batsmen get three runs. Good running between the wickets. 100 up for Papua New Guinea.
|17.5 : B Glover to S Bau, Short delivery, Bau looks to pull but misses it.
|17.6 : B Glover to S Bau, OUT! CAUGHT! Glover bowls a short of a length delivery on leg, Bau looks to pull but gets a faint edge off the gloves. It goes towards Scott Edwards who takes a comfortable catch. This is good bowling by Netherlands. 6 runs and 2 wickets from the over.
|Riely Hekure walks in at number 9, replacing Bau.
|18.1 : van der Gugten to J Kila, A slower ball, around middle, pulled through square leg for a single.
|18.2 : van der Gugten to R Hekure, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|18.3 : van der Gugten to J Kila, A length ball outside off, Kila looks to swing but drags it through mid-wicket for a run.
|18.4 : van der Gugten to R Hekure, Outside off, a play and a miss.
|18.5 : van der Gugten to R Hekure, OUT! CAUGHT! This is poor batting by Papua New Guinea. Short of a length delivery, Hekure looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes towards square leg where the keeper Scott Edwards runs forward and takes a good catch.
|Nosaina Pokana is the new batsman in.
|18.6 : van der Gugten to J Kila, On a length on middle, Kila flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen take a run. 4 runs and a wicket from the over. This is good death bowling by Netherlands.
|Paul van Meekeren is back on. 3-0-13-0 are his figures so far.
|19.1 : van Meekeren to J Kila, SIX! Nicely done! A length ball, down the leg side, Kila swings it over square leg!
|19.2 : van Meekeren to J Kila, SIX! Excellent shot. This is on the pads again and Kila swings it cleanly in front of square leg this time!
|19.3 : van Meekeren to J Kila, WIDE! Full delivery wide outside off, Kila looks to drive but misses it.
|van Meekeren to J Kila, FOUR! 17 runs have already come off the first three balls. Short and outside off, Kila cuts it over point for a boundary.
|19.4 : van Meekeren to J Kila, FOUR! It is already 21 runs off the first 4 balls. On a good length and outside off, Kila looks to slog but gets an outside edge. It goes over Scott Edwards who jumps to catch it towards third man for a boundary.
|19.5 : van Meekeren to J Kila, On a good length and outside off, Kila shoulders arms to this one.
|19.6 : van Meekeren to J Kila, Good length delivery outside off, Kila looks to go big but misses it. It goes towards Scott Edwards who fires a throw at the bowler's end and the batsmen steal a bye. 22 runs have come off the final over. PAPUA NEW GUINEA FINISH ON 128/8!
|Wow. Has that last lover snatched the title away from the Dutch? It was an excellent piece of controlled bowling by the Netherlands till then, before Jason Kila came along...
|The begin was excellent from the Orange team. Roelof van der Merwe got a wicket in the very first over and PNG never really got back in. He ended up with 2/15 while Timm van der Gugten got a couple as well. Brandon Glover was the pick of the bowlers though, with 3/24 in his 4 overs. His pace and bounce surprised everyone and PNG had no idea how to play him. Here he is, talking to Robert Key.
|Brandon Glover says that it started a bit shaky but only focused on what he needed to do. Adds that he used the short ball as a surprise, concentrating on bowling yorkers. On him running hard, Brandon says that night games do help you a touch. Backs his team to chase the total down.
|Just three batsmen entered double figures for Papua New Guinea. Lega Siaka scored 39 but Jason Kila's 27 in 11 balls might have just given the Berrandis some much-needed momentum. Remember, a day ago, Namibia struggled to chase down a total around 130? 22 runs came in the final over. That might just be the margin of defeat for the Dutch as well. Stay tuned...