|Recent overs : 1 . 1 . . 1 | w . 1 . . .
|Last bat : Abdullah Shafiqueb Vivian Kingma2(5b0x40x6) SR:40.00, FoW:3/1 (1.1 Ovs)
|5.2 : Vivian Kingma to Babar Azam, No run.
|5.1 : Vivian Kingma to Babar Azam, A length ball, on off. Azam pushes it to extra covers.
|4.6 : Bas de Leede to Fakhar Zaman, No run.
|4.5 : Bas de Leede to Babar Azam, 1 run.
|4.4 : Bas de Leede to Babar Azam, FOUR! The new bat has instantly worked for Babar Azam! To be fair it was a poor delivery! Bas de LeedeÂ bangs this in short and wide outside off, Babar AzamÂ rocks back instantly and it sits up nicely for him. He pulls this towards deep mid-wicket for his first boundary.
|4.3 : Babar AzamÂ isn't happy with his blade here. There is a fresh bat making its way on the field for him. Not a long delay here.Â
|Bas de Leede to Babar Azam, Bas de LeedeÂ serves this full and angling in from outside off, Babar AzamÂ defends this towards mid-wicket.Â
|Bas de Leede to Babar Azam, WIDE! This one is straying down leg side on and really full. Babar AzamÂ looks to clip this fine but misses. The umpire calls this wide.Â
|4.2 : Bas de Leede to Fakhar Zaman, Goes fuller this timeÂ on middle and off, Fakhar ZamanÂ blocks this wide of mid on and they take a quick single.Â
|4.1 : Bas de Leede to Fakhar Zaman, Bas de LeedeÂ begins with a delivery that is a fraction short and angled into the left-handed batter from 'round the wicket. Bas de LeedeÂ tucks this towards mid-wicket.Â
|3.6 : An early change in bowling. Bas de LeedeÂ comes into the attack now. He replaces Aryan Dutt.
|Vivian Kingma to Babar Azam, This is quite wide outside off on a good length. Babar AzamÂ does not bother with this as it goes through to the keeper. 4 runs of the over.
|3.5 : Vivian Kingma to Babar Azam, Vivian KingmaÂ serves this one a fraction full and gets the ball to nip back into the stumps. Babar AzamÂ blocks this out towards mid on.Â
|3.4 : Vivian Kingma to Babar Azam, Goes back of a length this time and outside off stump. Babar AzamÂ stands tall and knocks this straight to cover.Â
|3.3 : Vivian Kingma to Babar Azam, Vivian KingmaÂ goes full and in line with the stumps, Babar AzamÂ has his head steady over this as he clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.Â
|3.2 : Vivian Kingma to Fakhar Zaman, Continues bowling on a good length but this one strays on the pads. Fakhar ZamanÂ misses out as he clips it towards square leg for a single.Â
|3.1 : Vivian Kingma to Babar Azam, Vivian KingmaÂ begins with a good-length delivery outside off, Babar AzamÂ taps this towards backward point and a misfield allows them to take a single.Â
|2.6 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, Bowls a loopy delivery full and wide outside off, Fakhar ZamanÂ strokes this to the cover fielder.Â
|2.5 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, This is full as well on middle and leg, Fakhar ZamanÂ defends this to the left of the bowler.
|2.4 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR! First boundary for Pakistan! Aryan DuttÂ angles this one into the pads from a fuller length, Fakhar ZamanÂ guides the ball down to fine leg for four runs.Â That should release some pressure.Â
|2.3 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, Flights this one full and outside off, Fakhar ZamanÂ blocks this towards cover.Â
|2.2 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, Bowls this one a fraction short and just outside off, Fakhar ZamanÂ goes on his back foot and taps it back to the bowler.Â
|2.1 : Aryan Dutt to Babar Azam, Aryan DuttÂ bowls this full and spinning in from outside off, Babar AzamÂ clips this to deep square leg and takes a single.Â
|1.6 : Vivian Kingma to Fakhar Zaman, Continues bowling on a good length, this one wider outside off. Fakhar ZamanÂ happy to let this go through to the keeper.Â A successful over from Vivian KingmaÂ comes to an end.Â
|1.5 : Vivian Kingma to Fakhar Zaman, A huge appeal for lbw but turned down!Â Vivian KingmaÂ bowls this one a good length and pitching on leg. The ball is moving away as Fakhar ZamanÂ tries to defend. Gets a massive inside edge onto his pads. Vivian KingmaÂ is convinced that this is out but the umpire disagrees. Scott EdwardsÂ decides not to review.Â
|1.4 : Vivian Kingma to Fakhar Zaman, Serves this one on a good length as well, and angling away from the off stump, Fakhar ZamanÂ leaves thisÂ one alone.Â
|1.3 : Vivian Kingma to Babar Azam, This one is on a good length and angling in from outside off, Babar AzamÂ clips this to deep square leg for a single and gets off the mark.Â
|1.2 : Vivian Kingma to Babar Azam, Vivian KingmaÂ bowls this one full as well and outside off, Babar AzamÂ knocks this towards point off the outer half as the ball moves away a touch. The fielder stops the ball diving to his right.Â
|1.1 : Babar AzamÂ walks in at number 3.
|Vivian Kingma to Abdullah Shafique, OUT! TIMBER! Vivian KingmaÂ strikes on his first delivery! The debutant departs after a really short stay! Vivian KingmaÂ serves this full and just outside off, gets the ball to nip back in sharply. Abdullah ShafiqueÂ tries to block along the wrong line and gets beaten on the inside edge. The ball goes onto shatter the stumps. The NetherlandsÂ have drawn first blood and they look thrilled!Â
|0.6 : It will be Vivian KingmaÂ to steam in from the other end with the second new ball.Â
|Aryan Dutt to Abdullah Shafique, Goes 'round the wicket now and bowls this a touch short and on the pads, Abdullah ShafiqueÂ tucks this towards deep backward square leg for a single. A tidy for by Dutt to start with.
|0.5 : Aryan Dutt to Abdullah Shafique, Goes full once again and flights this outside off, Abdullah ShafiqueÂ gets forward and defends towards covers.Â
|0.4 : Aryan Dutt to Abdullah Shafique, Continues bowling full and on off, Abdullah ShafiqueÂ clips this to mid-wicket.
|0.3 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, Flights this one full and outside off, Fakhar ZamanÂ strokes this to long off and gets off the mark with a run as well.Â
|0.0 : The game is set to begin. The NetherlandsÂ fielders stride out to the middle. Followed by Fakhar ZamanÂ and Abdullah ShafiqueÂ who walk out to open for Pakistan. It will be Aryan Dutt to start with the new ball.Â
|0.2 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, Bowls this short and outside off, Fakhar ZamanÂ rocks back and hits the ball straight to cover-point.Â
|0.1 : Aryan Dutt to Abdullah Shafique, Aryan DuttÂ begins with a full delivery just outside off, Abdullah ShafiqueÂ knocks the ball to long on and gets off the mark with a single.Â
|0.0 : Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan, is in for a chat. HeÂ says he will bat first and says there are 4 changes in the team.AÂ lot of opportunity for youngsters to show class. Mentions that he loves the country and the team in making sure to explore different cities as well.
|PITCH REPORT -Â Pierce Fletcher is there in the middle for the pitch report. He says bit of Â cloud cover but it shouldn't be a problemÂ and itâs a beautiful 22 degree day. Mentions there was some grass on top of the pitch but there has been 12 hours of rolling and the pitch is rock hard. Claims that it is a 320 run pitch. Ends by saying its the best strip we have seen over the course of this series.
|Scott Edwards, the captain of NetherlandsÂ says that he isn't much disappointed about losing the toss. Mentions that the Ahmad brothers are in. Adds they just spoke a little bit about the wicket and how to execute their plans.
|Netherlands (Playing XI) - Scott Edwards (C/WK), Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Max O'Dowd, Musa Ahmad (In for Tim Pringle), Shariz Ahmad (In for Wesley Barresi), Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique (In for Imam-ul-Haq), Babar Azam (C), Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK) (In for Mohammad Rizwan), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani (In for Haris Rauf), Zahid Mahmood (In for Shadab Khan).
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Pakistan. They have opted to BAT first.
|The hosts showed a fight in the first game but could not follow up that performance as they received quite a drubbing the second time around. They will be looking to go all guns blazing this time around as they have nothing much to lose here. Pakistan, on the flip side, look solid across all three facets and the hosts would need a complete team performance to gain something out of this final encounter.Â Can the visitors complete the clean sweep? Or will the hosts upset the odds?Â We will find ou