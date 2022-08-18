|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . . 1 . | w . 3nb 1 . . .
|Last bat : Wesley Barresib Naseem Shah3(7b0x40x6) SR:42.86, FoW:8/3 (3.2 Ovs)
|8.2 : Haris Rauf to Bas de Leede, Short ball, outside off.Â De Leede lets it go.
|8.1 : Haris Rauf to Tom Cooper, Tad fuller and outside off. Cooper punches it to covers for a sharp single.
|7.6 : Naseem Shah to Bas de Leede, Short of a length and outside off.Â De Leede feels for the ball and has a pike at it but seems to miss it. Shah puts up an appeal but there was nothing on it.Â
|7.5 : Naseem Shah to Bas de Leede, Outside off on a length.Â De Leede steers it to point.
|Naseem Shah to Bas de Leede, Wide! Too short, angling down leg.Â De Leede leaves it for a wide.
|7.4 : Naseem Shah to Bas de Leede, Fuller and on off.Â De Leede hits it straight to covers.
|7.3 : Naseem Shah to Bas de Leede, On a length and on middle.Â De Leede gets inside the line to block it.
|7.2 : Naseem Shah to Bas de Leede, Movement off the seam! Shorter and outside off.Â De Leede shoulders arms to it.Â
|7.1 : Naseem Shah to Bas de Leede, Way outside off. Left alone.
|6.6 : Haris Rauf to Tom Cooper, Fuller and on off. Cooper stays back to defend.Â
|6.5 : Haris Rauf to Tom Cooper, Slanting on the pads, pushed to mid on. A bit of fumble and the batters thought to take a single.Â
|6.4 : Haris Rauf to Tom Cooper, A length ball, around off, jags back in sharply. Cooper defends it out. Good bowling this.Â
|6.3 : Haris Rauf to Tom Cooper, A sharp bouncer on middle. Cooper sits under it.
|6.2 : Haris Rauf to Tom Cooper, Length and on off. Defended out.
|6.1 : Haris Rauf to Bas de Leede, Outside off, guided to third man for a single.
|5.6 : Naseem Shah to Tom Cooper, FOUR! A length ball, outside off, it is pulled to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
|Naseem Shah to Tom Cooper, NO BALL! Tom CooperÂ gets a let off. Ohh, dear! Shah's ecstasy turns into disappointment as he gets a lifeline. A length ball, around off, the ball holds onto the surface. Cooper shuffles across and tries to block but does off hard hands and chips it back to Shah. He catches and starts to celebrate. Cooper is just told to wait as a no ball is called. Shah has overstepped.Â
|5.5 : Naseem Shah to Tom Cooper, Around off. Tom dabs it to point. Three dots now.Â
|5.4 : Naseem Shah to Tom Cooper, Length and outside off. Cooper steps across and defends it to mid off.
|5.3 : Naseem Shah to Tom Cooper, Short again but this time Cooper tries to block on the up. He misses and gets hit near his ribs.Â
|5.2 : Naseem Shah to Tom Cooper, SIX! Welcome boundary! Short in length and slanting on middle. Cooper gets inside the line of the ball and pulls it all the way over square leg for a six.
|5.1 : Naseem Shah to Tom Cooper, Outside off, left alone.
|4.6 : Haris Rauf to Tom Cooper, Leg bye!Â Length and outside off. Cooper tries to drop it in front of point and calls for a quick single. The fielder uns in and underarms it to the keeper's end but Copper was well in.
|4.5 : Haris Rauf to Tom Cooper, AÂ length ball, outside off, nips in. Cooper with a solid block.
|4.4 : Haris Rauf to Bas de Leede, Angles it full and on middle.Â De Leede eases it to the right of mid on for a single.
|4.3 : Haris Rauf to Bas de Leede, Length and on middle.Â De Leede nudges it to square leg.
|4.2 : Haris Rauf to Bas de Leede, Serves it full and on off. Defended back to the bowler.
|4.1 : Haris Rauf to Bas de Leede, Sharp movement off the pitch! Length and outside off, moving away. Left alone.
|3.6 : Naseem Shah to Bas de Leede, THREE RUNS! Pitched up, outside off.Â De Leede punches it to the right of mid off. The outfield is wet and the fielder chases it back to keep it down to three.Â
|3.5 : Naseem Shah to Tom Cooper, Length and outside off. Cooper drives it through covers for a single.
|3.4 : Naseem Shah to Tom Cooper, Another solid block from Cooper.
|2.3 : Haris Rauf to Max O'Dowd, OUT! TAKEN! NetherlandsÂ are in early trouble as they lose another! Rauf pitches it up, outside off.Â O'Dowd drives it on the up but straight to short extra-cover where Babar AzamÂ takes a sharp catch. It came quickly to him but the skipper did well to hold on.Â
|Naseem Shah to Tom Cooper, On middle. Blocked out.
|3.2 : Tom CooperÂ walks out.
|2.5 : Haris Rauf to Bas de Leede, EDGED AND DROPPED! Just like the first match, the fielding is not so good by Pakistan! A length ball, outside off, jags away.Â De Leede looks to push but gets an outside edge and in-between the first and second slip fielder. It was the latter's catch as he was standing in front and dived across but fumbles to collect. Fakhar ZamanÂ it was.
|3.2 : Naseem Shah to Wesley Barresi, OUT! BOWLED! Wesley BarresiÂ goes and he is furious as he walks back. Beautiful bowling from Shah! He makes full use of the pitch. On a length and around off, nips back in sharply. Wesley BarresiÂ is stuck on the crease as he tries to drive away but misses and the ball goes through the gate before hitting the stumps. The Dutch are three down now.
|3.1 : Naseem Shah to Wesley Barresi, Around off, pushed to covers.
|2.6 : Haris Rauf to Bas de Leede, On middle. Kept out.
|2.4 : Haris Rauf to Bas de Leede, On the pads, nudged to mid-wicket.
|2.2 : Haris Rauf to Max O'Dowd, This one is at 140 clicks, on middle. Defended out.
|2.1 : Haris Rauf to Max O'Dowd, Bangs a short ball, outside off.Â O'Dowd slashes and misses.
|1.6 : Naseem Shah to Wesley Barresi, Fuller ball, outside off, pushed to mid off.Â
|1.5 : Naseem Shah to Wesley Barresi, This is on top of off. Barresi tucks it to mid-wicket.
|1.4 : Naseem Shah to Wesley Barresi, Length and outside off, nips in. Blocked to covers.
|1.3 : Naseem Shah to Max O'Dowd, Short of a length and on off.Â O'Dowd pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|Naseem Shah to Wesley Barresi, NO BALL! Length and outside off. Barresi pushes it past mid off and takes three runs. A no ball is given as Shah overstepped. Free hit coming up.
|1.1 : Wesley BarresiÂ is the new man in.
|1.2 : Naseem Shah to Wesley Barresi, Length and outside off, it is pushed to covers.
|1.1 : Naseem Shah to Vikramjit Singh, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! PakistanÂ break the opening stand pretty quickly. A length ball, outside off, angling across. Singh has a poke at it but tries to play against the angle. He gets an outside edge and Mohammad RizwanÂ dives to his left to complete the catch. A good catch from the veteran and Naseem ShahÂ strikes on his very first ball.
|0.6 : Haris Rauf to Max O'Dowd, That was quick at 144 clicks. Length and on middle.Â O'Dowd closes the face of the bat early and gets a leading edge, straight down and falls safely.Â
|0.2 : Haris Rauf to Vikramjit Singh, This is full and outside off. Singh guides it to third man and gets off the mark with a single.
|0.1 : Haris Rauf to Vikramjit Singh, A length ball, angling around leg. Singh looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW but might be a bit high.
|0.5 : Haris Rauf to Max O'Dowd, A length ball, outside off, swinging away.Â O'Dowd shoulders arms to it.
|0.4 : Haris Rauf to Max O'Dowd, Full and on middle.Â O'Dowd blocks it out solidly.
|0.3 : Haris Rauf to Max O'Dowd, Fuller and around off.Â O'Dowd is hurried as he tries to work it towards cover.
|0.0 : We are all set. The Pakistani players are out in the middle. A historic day for NetherlandsÂ as this is their 100th ODI game. Vikramjit SinghÂ and Max O'DowdÂ are the openers for Netherlands. Haris RaufÂ to open with the ball.Â
|Babar Azam, the skipper of PakistanÂ says there is a bit of moisture as there were covers placed throughout due to rain. Adds that the ground is very hard but they are relaxed and ready to go. Says it is good to be here, they have a bunch of fast bowlers and he is happy with the squad. Informs they are unchanged.Â
|Scott Edwards, the skipper of PakistanÂ says they will bat first. Adds they have been in a winning position but are failing to get over the line. Shares that this condition suits their bowling attack. They are confident and hope to close the game properly. Tells that he is happy to bat where the team requires. Informs they are unchanged.
|PITCH REPORT - It was raining earlier but it's a beautiful blue sky right now. The pitch is rock hard. The pitch should play similar to the first game.Â
|Netherlands (Unchanged playing XI) - Scott Edwards (C/WK), Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tim Pringle, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma.Â
|Pakistan (Unchanged playing XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.Â
|TOSS - NetherlandsÂ have won the toss and they will BAT first!
|PakistanÂ have one of the best batting line up but their bowling was aÂ shade disappointing. NetherlandsÂ showed that and if they put up another tight performance, they have a real chance to equal the series. Will they be able to do it? We will find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit.