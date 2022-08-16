|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | 2 . . . . .
|Last bat : Imam-ul-Haqlbw b Vivian Kingma2(19b0x40x6) SR:10.53, FoW:10/1 (6 Ovs)
|17.4 : Tim Pringle to Babar Azam, 1 run.
|17.3 : Tim Pringle to Babar Azam, No run.
|17.2 : Tim Pringle to Babar Azam, No run.
|Tim Pringle to Fakhar Zaman, 2 Wides!
|17.1 : Tim Pringle to Fakhar Zaman, Tim PringleÂ bowls this full and angling into the left-hander. Fakhar ZamanÂ defends this back towards the bowler.Â
|16.6 : Scott EdwardsÂ wears his helmet and comes up to the stumps as Tim PringleÂ returns for his second spell. 0 for 14 from his 3 overs so far.
|Bas de Leede to Babar Azam, A fraction full and straighter this time. Babar AzamÂ knocks this to mid on and looks for a single. No run there. Just three runs off this over.Â
|16.5 : Bas de Leede to Babar Azam, Bas de LeedeÂ goes back to bowling on a good length and on an off-stump line. Babar AzamÂ defends this towards mid on.
|16.4 : Bas de Leede to Babar Azam, Goes full and in line with the stumps, Babar AzamÂ clips this towards mid-wicket.Â
|16.3 : Bas de Leede to Fakhar Zaman, Bas de LeedeÂ delivers this on a good length and outside off, Fakhar ZamanÂ works this to the right of the diving backward point fielder for a single to third man.Â
|16.2 : Slight halt in play. Is it a wasp sting on Fakhar Zaman's left elbow? Yup. The physio rushes out. All is good now and Fakhar ZamanÂ is ready to take guard.
|Bas de Leede to Babar Azam, Bowls this on a good length and outside off, Babar AzamÂ guides the ball to third man for a run.Â
|16.1 : Bas de Leede to Fakhar Zaman, Bas de LeedeÂ runs in after the break and bowls a yorker in line with the stumps, Fakhar ZamanÂ clips this to deep square leg for a single.Â
|15.6 : Drinks break. Slow going from Pakistan but that's more by choice than compulsion. TheÂ NetherlandsÂ have bowled decently, not much threatening but they have been treated with extra respect from the Pakistan batters so far. Babar AzamÂ and Fakhar ZamanÂ have raised a 50-run stand and looking to prepare a good launching pad for a big finish at the backend. Can the Dutch team pick a few wickets in the middle phase to create some pressure? Let's find out.
|Logan van Beek to Babar Azam, Logan van BeekÂ tucks the batter in with a delivery from a good length. Babar AzamÂ can only defend this towards mid-wicket.Â
|15.5 : Logan van Beek to Babar Azam, Good-length delivery bowled outside the off pole. Babar AzamÂ strokes this well towards the point fielder.Â
|15.4 : Logan van Beek to Fakhar Zaman, Bangs it in short and serves this outside off, Fakhar ZamanÂ pulls this to deep square leg for a single. The 50-run stand comes up!
|15.3 : Logan van Beek to Fakhar Zaman, Logan van BeekÂ goes full once again and in line with the stumps, Fakhar ZamanÂ clips this to deep mid-wicket for a brace.Â
|15.2 : Logan van Beek to Babar Azam, Slower delivery bowled on a good length and angling down leg, Babar AzamÂ waits on it and nudges it to fine leg for a single.Â
|15.1 : Logan van Beek to Babar Azam, Logan van BeekÂ bowls this full and outside off, Babar AzamÂ knocks this back to the bowler.Â
|14.6 : Bas de Leede to Babar Azam, Short in length and outside off, Babar plays a mistimed pull shot to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|14.2 : Slight halt! The physios are out for the mandatory concussion check. Fakhar ZamanÂ looks alright and theyÂ are checking the helmet. All seems good now and play is set to resume.Â
|14.5 : Bas de Leede to Fakhar Zaman, On a length and outside off, Zaman plays late and guides it down to third man for a run.
|14.4 : Bas de Leede to Fakhar Zaman, Fuller and around off, Fakhar pushes it down to wide mid on for a quick run. The fielder, Tom Cooper, scores a direct hit at the bowler's end, it deflects away to deep cover and they cross for one more.
|14.3 : Bas de Leede to Fakhar Zaman, Darts in a length ball, around middle and leg and it skids on, Fakhar tries to flick but gets a little leading edge towards mid-wicket.
|14.2 : Bas de Leede to Fakhar Zaman, Bang on the helmet!Â Bas de LeedeÂ digs it in short, around middle, Fakhar tries to pull but misses. He is hit on the helmet and the ball drops near the fence.
|14.1 : Bas de Leede to Fakhar Zaman, Excellent start! Back of a length, around off and angling in, Fakhar stays back to defend but it straightens to beat the outside edge.
|13.6 : Bas de LeedeÂ has been given the ball now.Â
|Logan van Beek to Fakhar Zaman, Drifting down the leg side, on a good length, Fakhar tries to flick but misses. It goes off his pads to backward square leg and they pick up a leg bye.
|13.5 : Logan van Beek to Fakhar Zaman, Slower one, a loopy low full toss on off, Fakhar bunts it down to mid off.
|13.4 : Logan van Beek to Babar Azam, Angling in, full in length, it's clipped away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|Logan van Beek to Babar Azam, Wide called for height! Logan digs it in short, around leg and well over the head of the batter. 50 comes up for Pakistan with this extra.
|13.3 : Logan van Beek to Babar Azam, Play and a miss! Full and wide outside off, Babar is lured into the drive away from his body but he fails to make any connection. A bit loose from the Pakistan skipper.
|13.2 : Logan van Beek to Babar Azam, Back of a length, around off, Azam goes on the back foot and turns it on the leg side, finds short mid-wicket.
|13.1 : Logan van Beek to Babar Azam, Delivers it full and angles it around off, Babar defends it back with a straight bat.
|12.6 : Tim Pringle to Fakhar Zaman, Pringle bowls from 'round the wicket and serves it full around off, Fakhar gets on the front foot and defends.
|12.5 : Tim Pringle to Babar Azam, Nicely tossed up, full and on middle, Babar drives it down to long off and rotates the strike.
|12.4 : Tim Pringle to Fakhar Zaman, Fuller and on off, eased down to long on for a single.
|12.3 : Tim Pringle to Fakhar Zaman, Lovely touch! A shade short and outside off, Fakhar plays late, almost off the keeper's gloves and guides it past short third man for a couple of runs.
|12.2 : Tim Pringle to Babar Azam, Loopy and full around off, Babar gets forward to defend but it takes the inner edge and rolls to square leg. It's in the gap and they cross.
|12.1 : Tim Pringle to Fakhar Zaman, Shortish and outside off, Fakhar ZamanÂ taps it down to short third man and steals a quick run.
|11.6 : Logan van Beek to Babar Azam, Another mistimed shot from Babar. Full and outside off, Azam tries to drive but it takes the bottom part of his bat and lobs on the leg side. All of a sudden, this pitch is looking two-paced.
|11.5 : Logan van Beek to Fakhar Zaman, Too full and around leg, Fakhar flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|11.4 : Logan van Beek to Babar Azam, Excellent partial stop. Short in length and outside off, Babar slaps it to backward point where Max O'DowdÂ dives across to his left and takes the pace off the ball. Saves a certain boundary. Only one run added to the total.
|11.3 : Logan van Beek to Babar Azam, Aerial but safe! This one holds a bit off the surface, on a length outside off, Babar checks his drive and pushes it towards mid off.
|11.2 : Logan van Beek to Babar Azam, Extra bounce from a length around off, Babar goes back to work it on the leg side but it takes the splice of his bat and rolls to covers.
|11.1 : Logan van Beek to Babar Azam, Full and on off, Babar flicks it across the line but finds the mid-wicket fielder.
|Logan van Beek to Babar Azam, Wide! Wrong start. It's served down the leg side, on a good length, Babar tries to flick but misses.
|10.6 : Logan van BeekÂ has been brought into the attack.Â
|Tim Pringle to Fakhar Zaman, Spinning in from around off, Fakhar goes on the back foot and helps it straight towards short fine leg. Another good over from Tim.
|10.5 : Tim Pringle to Fakhar Zaman, Tossed up, full and outside off, Fakhar strides forward and defends it back.
|10.4 : Tim Pringle to Babar Azam, Appeal for a run out! A touch short and outside off, Babar plays late and guides it towards backward point. The fielder there dives but fails to make the stop. The batters decide to take a run. The fielder is quick to recover and fires in a throw to the keeper who dislodges the bails. They appeal, it's referred upstairs. The replays find Fakhar ZamanÂ safely in.
|10.3 : Tim Pringle to Babar Azam, Leans forward to a full ball and pushes it defensively to covers.
|10.2 : Tim Pringle to Fakhar Zaman, Very full, outside off, Fakhar knocks it down to long on and rotates the strike.
|10.1 : Tim Pringle to Babar Azam, Loopy and full, outside off, Azam drives it through cover-point for a single.
|9.6 : Vivian Kingma to Fakhar Zaman, Goes back to bowling on a good length and just outside off, Fakhar ZamanÂ defends this towards mid on. 14 from the over, the banter with Fakhar ZamanÂ seems to have put off Kingma. At the end of Powerplay 1, PakistanÂ are 37 for 1.
|Powerplay 2 time. A maximum of 4 fielders are now allowed outside the ring till the 40th over.
|9.5 : Vivian Kingma to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR! Streaky boundary this time but they get two in a row! Vivian Kingma delivers this full and outside off, Fakhar ZamanÂ looks to defend this but gets a thick outside edge that flies through the vacant slip cordon and runs away to the third man for four more runs.Â
|9.4 : Vivian Kingma to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR! Fakhar ZamanÂ finally getting into the groove here! Vivian KingmaÂ bowls this a fraction full and outside off, Fakhar ZamanÂ is seeing the ball well now and he slaps this towards the deep point fence for another boundary.
|9.3 : Vivian Kingma to Babar Azam, Sliding down the leg side, Babar eases it off his pads down to deep backward square leg for a run.
|9.2 : Vivian Kingma to Babar Azam, FOUR! This is class! Kingma lands it on a length and outside off, Babar stays back and elegantly puts it away through cover-point for a boundary.
|9.1 : Vivian Kingma to Fakhar Zaman, Back of a length outside off, Zaman goes back and cuts it down to third man for a run.
|8.6 : Tim Pringle to Babar Azam, Full and outside off, Babar AzamÂ pushes this towards backward point. Good comeback from Tim PringleÂ after conceding a boundary on his first ball.Â
|8.5 : Tim Pringle to Babar Azam, Tim PringleÂ bowls this on a yorker length and in line with the stumps, Babar AzamÂ digs this out to the bowler.Â
|8.4 : Tim Pringle to Fakhar Zaman, Tim PringleÂ gets this full outside off once again. Fakhar ZamanÂ guides this towards short third man and takes a run.Â
|8.3 : Tim Pringle to Fakhar Zaman, Full and angling into the stumps, Fakhar ZamanÂ works this towards mid-wicket.Â
|0.0 : A few words were exchanged between Vivian KingmaÂ and Fakhar Zaman after the over.Â Change in bowling.Â Tim PringleÂ to have a go inside Powerplay 1.
|8.2 : Tim Pringle to Fakhar Zaman, Better from Tim Pringle. He serves this closer to the off pole on a fuller length. Fakhar ZamanÂ defends this on the off side.Â
|8.1 : Tim Pringle to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR! Tim PringleÂ starts with a poor delivery! He flights this one and lands it really full and wide outside off, Fakhar ZamanÂ gets a stride forward and caresses the ball through the gap in the offside and the ball races to the deep cover-point fence for four runs.Â
|7.6 : Vivian Kingma to Fakhar Zaman, Vivian KingmaÂ bowls this a fraction full and on leg, Fakhar ZamanÂ flicks this to the left of mid on and takes a single.Â
|7.5 : Vivian Kingma to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR! Finally a boundary! This was a release shot from Fakhar Zaman! Vivian KingmaÂ bowls this on a good length and a fraction wider outside off, Fakhar ZamanÂ charges down the wicket and has room to swing his arms. Gets the ball towards the backward point fence but does not connect well. The ball trickles past the ropes.Â
|7.4 : Vivian Kingma to Fakhar Zaman, Good bowling here from Vivian Kingma. He is keeping it tight. Bowls a good-length delivery on off, Fakhar ZamanÂ fends this back to the bowler.Â
|7.3 : Vivian Kingma to Fakhar Zaman, Vivian KingmaÂ continues bowling on a good length and outside the off pole. Fakhar Zaman isÂ happy to leave this one alone.Â
|7.2 : Vivian Kingma to Babar Azam, Good-length delivery in line with the stumps, Babar AzamÂ clips this towards deep square leg and takes a single.Â
|7.1 : Vivian Kingma to Babar Azam, What a beauty! Vivian KingmaÂ is looking in good rhythm! He serves this back of a length and just outside off, Babar AzamÂ hangs his bat out to dry and gets beaten on the outside edge. He was openedÂ you up like a can of beans. This is brilliant bowling.
|6.6 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, Goes full and bowls this outside the off pole, Fakhar ZamanÂ pushes forward and gets a thickish edge towards cover-point. Tidy stuff from Aryan Dutt.Â
|6.5 : Aryan Dutt to Babar Azam, A touch short and angling into the stumps, Babar AzamÂ rocks back in his crease and plays this off the back foot to long on and takes a single. He is off the mark.Â
|6.4 : Aryan Dutt to Babar Azam, Aryan DuttÂ fires this one quick and angling into the pads, Babar AzamÂ clips this towards mid-wicket.Â
|6.3 : Aryan Dutt to Babar Azam, Flighted once again and delivered full outside the off stump, Babar AzamÂ defends this to the bowler's left.Â
|6.2 : Aryan Dutt to Babar Azam, Aryan DuttÂ serves this one full and outside off, Babar AzamÂ defends this solidly towards cover.
|6.1 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, Flatter and shorter outside off, Fakhar cuts it with the spin to deep cover-point for a single.
|5.6 : Babar Azam, the superstar of Pakistan's batting, walks in next amidst a huge cheer from the crowd.Â
|Vivian Kingma to Imam-ul-Haq, OUT! LBW! Imam-ul-HaqÂ has to depart! TheÂ NetherlandsÂ have drawn first blood! Vivian KingmaÂ bowls this fuller and swings the ballÂ into the left-handed batter from around middle and leg. Imam-ul-HaqÂ plays all over this one and misses the line of the ball. It hits him on the pads and the Dutch players go up in a huge appeal. The umpire though disagrees.Â Scott EdwardsÂ decides to review this after some contemplation. UltraEdge shows there is no bat involved.
|5.5 : DRS time! Imam-ul-HaqÂ is the batter in question. He has failed to flick an inswinger and is rapped on the pads. Looks close but the finger stays down. Scott EdwardsÂ has decided to review the decision. Nothing on the UltraEdge and the Ball TrackingÂ shows that it's hitting the leg stump. All over for Imam-ul-Haq!Â
|Vivian Kingma to Imam-ul-Haq, Good-length delivery once again and in line with the stumps, Imam-ul-HaqÂ defends this back to the left of the bowler.Â
|5.4 : Vivian Kingma to Imam-ul-Haq, Closer to the batter this time from a good length. Imam-ul-HaqÂ fends this solidly towards point.Â
|5.3 : Vivian Kingma to Imam-ul-Haq, Pulls his length back a fraction and serves this outside the off stump. Imam-ul-HaqÂ hits this straight to cover.
|5.2 : Vivian Kingma to Imam-ul-Haq, KingmaÂ goes a fraction full and strays on the pads, Imam-ul-HaqÂ misses his flick and the ball hits his pads and rolls to the leg side.Â
|5.1 : Vivian Kingma to Imam-ul-Haq, Vivian KingmaÂ bowls this on a good length, and just outside off, Imam-ul-HaqÂ attemptsÂ a lazy shot inside the line and gets beaten.Â
|4.6 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, Flatter and on middle, Zaman stays back and defends it from the inner half to mid-wicket. 7 from the over but that doesn't tell the entire story.
|4.5 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, Quicker one again, full and around leg, Zaman tries to defend but misses. He is hit on the pads, they appeal but unsuccessfully.
|4.4 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, Goes back and eases it behind square leg for a couple of runs.
|4.3 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, EDGY FOUR! Fakhar tries to attack Aryan but fails to connect well. He is lucky there. Loopy and full, around off, Fakhar ZamanÂ runs down the track to heave it over the leg side but it turns away to take the outside edge. The ball flies past Vikramjit SinghÂ at first slip and races away to the fence at third man.
|4.2 : Aryan Dutt to Imam-ul-Haq, Quicker one, it's fired in flat around off, Imam tucks it through square leg and picks up a single.
|4.1 : Aryan Dutt to Imam-ul-Haq, Flighted and around off, Imam goes back and helps it on the leg side.Â
|3.6 : Vivian Kingma to Fakhar Zaman, Well bowled! A lot of zip and bounce on this delivery. Around off on a good length and angling away, Fakhar stays back to push inside the line of this delivery but misses.
|3.5 : Vivian Kingma to Imam-ul-Haq, Fraction short in length and outside off, Imam goes on the back foot and guides it down to third man. Finally, Imam opens his account, after 10 balls.
|3.4 : Vivian Kingma to Imam-ul-Haq, Shout for an lbw, a muted one though. A length delivery, around leg, Imam tries to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. Pitching outside leg, perhaps some inside edge too.
|3.3 : Vivian Kingma to Imam-ul-Haq, Kingma goes fuller and lands it outside off, Imam gets forward to drive but it takes the inner half and rolls back to the bowler.
|3.2 : Vivian Kingma to Imam-ul-Haq, First shot of real intent from Imam. He rocks back to a short ball outside off and cuts, but finds the point fielder.
|3.1 : Vivian Kingma to Imam-ul-Haq, On a length around off, pushed from the back foot to covers.
|2.6 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, Fuller and around off, Fakhar stretches forward and offers a straight blade in defense. Another maiden, two in a row. To be honest, Pakistan are being needlessly overcautious at the moment.
|2.5 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, Quicker through the air, around off, defended from the back foot to the leg side.
|2.4 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, Short and on off, Fakhar taps it down to covers and looks for a run. He is sent back.
|2.3 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, Slower through the air this time, full and on middle, Zaman defends it off the inner half to square leg.
|2.2 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, Fires it in, flat and around off, the ball skids in and Fakhar defends it to mid-wicket.
|2.1 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, Whoa! Turn and bounce for Aryan. He goes flatter and lands it on off, it kisses the deck and turns square. Fakhar stays back inside the crease and leaves.
|1.6 : Vivian Kingma to Imam-ul-Haq, Maiden! Vivian KingmaÂ delivers yet another delivery in the zone outside off, taking it away with his natural angle. Imam-ul-HaqÂ stays put with his leaving game.
|1.5 : Vivian Kingma to Imam-ul-Haq, Kingma is sticking to his line outside off, bowling it on a good length, Imam watches it carefully and shoulders arms.
|1.4 : Vivian Kingma to Imam-ul-Haq, This one is more on a driving length outside off, Imam is staying patient for now and offers no shot. Good carry to the keeper.
|1.3 : Vivian Kingma to Imam-ul-Haq, In the channel outside off, going on with the angle, Imam-ul-HaqÂ lets it be.
|0.0 : Time to play the game! The Dutch players are in a huddle. Scott EdwardsÂ is giving the team talk in his first full series as a captain. Fakhar ZamanÂ and Imam-ul-HaqÂ are the openers for Pakistan.Â Aryan DuttÂ has been given the first new ball against the two left-handers.Â
|0.6 : Vivian KingmaÂ will bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
|1.2 : Vivian Kingma to Imam-ul-Haq, Lands it on a length and around off, Imam goes on the back foot and defends it down on the pitch.
|1.1 : Vivian Kingma to Imam-ul-Haq, Vivian KingmaÂ begins with a shortish delivery, outside off, Imam-ul-HaqÂ stays on the back foot and plays it down to point.
|0.6 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, Goes fuller, around off, Fakhar presses forward and defends it from the inner half of his blade. A decent start from Aryan.
|0.4 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, Misses out! Short in length and outside off, spinning away, Fakhar punches again but finds the cover fielder inside the ring.
|0.5 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, Flatter and around off, Zaman stays on the back foot and defends it down.
|0.3 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, Fuller one on this occasion, around off, Fakhar ZamanÂ gets on the front foot and defends it to the off side.
|0.2 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, Slightly short and close to off, this one turns a hint, Fakhar goes on the back foot and defends it down.
|0.1 : Aryan Dutt to Fakhar Zaman, Aryan begins with a short delivery, wide outside off, Fakhar stays on the back foot and punches it through covers. He finds the gap and opens his account with a couple of runs.
|0.0 : Pakistan (Playing XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Agha Salman (On ODI debut), Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah (On ODI debut).
|Scott Edwards, the skipper of Netherlands, says that he would have batted as well but is not too unhappy bowling first. Tells that it's been a busy few months and he is enjoying leading the team. Mentions that they have been competing well but they want to try and get a few wins on the board. Informs that they have Wesley BarresiÂ in the XI and Vivian KingmaÂ is also back. He is looking forward to playing in front of a lot of Dutch supporters.
|Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, says that they want to put runs on the board and put pressure on the Dutch team.Â Tells that they have prepared well and are confident. Informs us that they have a couple of debutants in Naseem ShahÂ and Agha Salman.Â Â
|Netherlands (Playing XI) - Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (C/WK), Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma.
|TOSS - The coin is flipped into the air and it lands in favor of Pakistan. They have elected to BAT first.Â
