|0.0 : Right then, all in readiness now. The Pakistan players get into a huddle before spreading on the field. They are pushed on the brink of elimination and need a morale-boosting win this afternoon.
|The sun is peeping out and theÂ Perth Stadium is looking ready to host this must-win game for both teams. The crowd has also trooped in large numbers with Pakistan playing now and India due next.Â The players of theÂ NetherlandsÂ and PakistanÂ have come out and they will line up for the national anthems.
|Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, admits that they are under pressure. He wants his boys to concentrate on this game. Emphasizes on having a good start in the Powerplay and feels that they need to improve as a group. Informs that Fakhar Zaman is in the XI, replacing Haider Ali.
|Scott Edwards, the skipper of the Netherlands, says that it looks like a great surface and hence they are batting first. Mentions that there will be pace and bounce and they will have to execute their plans well without getting carried away. Informs that Stephan Myburgh, Brandon Glover and Roelof van der Merwe are back.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Fakhar ZamanÂ (In for Haider Ali), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim.
|NetherlandsÂ (Playing XI) - Stephan MyburghÂ (In for Vikramjit Singh), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C/ WK), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der MerweÂ (In for Logan van Beek), Brandon GloverÂ (In for Shariz Ahmad), Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.
|Update - Bangladesh have won and secured two points. The last ball turned out to be a dot. What a game! What a finish! Now, let's switch our focus toÂ PakistanÂ vs Netherlands.Â
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Netherlands. They will BAT first.Â