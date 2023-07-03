|Batsmen
|3.5 : UPDATE - 1.30 pm IST (8Â am GMT) - We have some good news folks! The covers are coming off and the ground staff have begun the process of drying out the field. The umpires are in conversation with both the umpires near the dressing room. There seem to be loads of activity going around as the umpires now walk toÂ the office of the match referee. We should have some action really soon as the two opening batters for NetherlandsÂ are doing their warm-ups on the balcony.
|UPDATE - 1.07Â pm IST (7.37 am GMT) - The umpires are out with their umbrellas and there is still some rain around. The Super Sopper is doing its job clearing water from the outfield as there are no covers placed there. Just the center patch is covered and we may take some time even after the rain stops. We will start losing overs soon and there will be an inspection at 1.30Â pm IST (8Â am GMT). Stay tuned...
|UPDATE - 12.48 pm IST (7.18 am GMT) - Bad news folks! We have a stoppage here as the rain gods have arrived. The ground staff is onto the field with the covers as the players and the umpire stride out of the ground. It seems to be a slight drizzle and there does not seem to be much urgency around. Should be a passing shower and we should have some action soon. Stay tuned for further updates.Â Â
|0.0 : Aqib Ilyas, the captain of OmanÂ says they would want to bowl first as the conditions will favor the bowling side up front. Adds that being the skipper of the team is a huge honor for him personally. Informs that there are 2 changes in the side.
|Scott Edwards, the skipper of NetherlandsÂ says he would have bowled first as well and they would want to go forward and set up a good total. Adds that the confidence is high amongst the squad and they would want to win here. Informs that they have one change.
|We are done with the pre-match formalities and the game is about to begin. Max O'DowdÂ and Vikramjit SinghÂ are the two openers for Netherlands, while Bilal KhanÂ will open the attack for Oman. Let's play...
|3.5 : Kaleemullah to Max O'Dowd, Gets the ball to nip back in and on a good length from just outside off. Max O'DowdÂ does not get his bat on this and is hit high on the pads. An appeal from the bowler but the umpire remains unmoved.
|3.4 : Kaleemullah to Max O'Dowd, On a good length this time and outside the off pole. Max O'DowdÂ defends this towards cover.Â
|3.3 : Kaleemullah to Vikramjit Singh, Continues bowling on a good length and outside off. Vikramjit SinghÂ hits this on the up through cover for a run.Â
|3.2 : Kaleemullah to Vikramjit Singh, Cuts the batter into half! This is on a good length and at the stumps, gets a vicious swing inwards. Vikramjit SinghÂ pushes at this and gets beaten on the inside edge.Â
|3.1 : Kaleemullah to Vikramjit Singh, Bowls this in line with the stumps and on a good length. Vikramjit SinghÂ gets forward and defends.Â
|2.6 : Bilal Khan to Vikramjit Singh, Gets the outside edge of the bat once again! This is on a good length and slightly wide outside off. Vikramjit SinghÂ pushes at this and the ball goes off the outside half of the bat towards third man for one more.Â
|2.5 : Bilal Khan to Max O'Dowd, Strays onto the pads on a good length. Max O'DowdÂ tucks this towards square leg and sets off for a run.Â
|2.4 : Bilal Khan to Max O'Dowd, Pitches outside leg on a fullish length. Max O'DowdÂ looks to flick this away but misses and gets hit on the pads. A stifled appeal by the Oman players but the umpire remains unmoved.Â
|2.3 : Bilal Khan to Max O'Dowd, Goes full this time and in line with the stumps. Max O'DowdÂ clips this towards mid-wicket.Â
|2.2 : Bilal Khan to Vikramjit Singh, Angles this into the stumps on a good length. Vikramjit SinghÂ looks to block but gets an outside edge through gully for another run.Â
|2.1 : Bilal Khan to Max O'Dowd, Bilal KhanÂ bowls this on a good length and outside off. Max O'DowdÂ dabs this past point and picks up a single.Â
|1.6 : Kaleemullah to Vikramjit Singh, A maiden over to start off by Kaleemullah! This is bowled slightly wider outside off and on a fullish length. Vikramjit SinghÂ strokes this to the right of mid off but cannot take a run.Â
|1.5 : Kaleemullah to Vikramjit Singh, Continues bowling on a good length and outside the off stump. Vikramjit SinghÂ taps this towards the mid off fielder.Â
|1.4 : Kaleemullah to Vikramjit Singh, Delivers this in line with the stumps and on a good length.Â Vikramjit SinghÂ gets a good stride forward and keeps the ball out.Â
|1.3 : Kaleemullah to Vikramjit Singh, Pulls his length back a fraction and serves this outside off. Vikramjit SinghÂ gets on his toes and pushes this towards mid off.Â
|1.2 : Kaleemullah to Vikramjit Singh, Bowls this one full and just outside the off stump. Vikramjit SinghÂ knocks this towards the cover fielder.Â
|1.1 : Kaleemullah to Vikramjit Singh, KaleemullahÂ bowls this on a good length and pitching outside leg. Vikramjit SinghÂ dabs this towards mid-wicket.Â
|0.6 : KaleemullahÂ will bowl from the other end.
|Bilal Khan to Max O'Dowd, Attacks the stumps once again and on a good length. Max O'DowdÂ tucks this towards mid-wicket. Just three runs from the first over.Â
|0.5 : Bilal Khan to Max O'Dowd, Back to bowling on a good length and outside off. Max O'DowdÂ dabs this towards point.Â
|0.4 : Bilal Khan to Max O'Dowd, Goes full this time and in line with the stumps. Max O'DowdÂ flicks this towards the mid on fielder.Â
|0.3 : Bilal Khan to Max O'Dowd, On a good length once again and on and off-stump line. Max O'DowdÂ dabs this back down the pitch.Â
|0.2 : Bilal Khan to Max O'Dowd, Continues to bowl on a good length but strays onto the pads. Max O'DowdÂ clips this towards deep square leg for a couple of runs to open his account as well.Â
|0.1 : Bilal Khan to Vikramjit Singh, Bilal KhanÂ gets movement straightaway as he bowls this on a good length and just outside off. Vikramjit SinghÂ pushes at this one and gets an outside edge that falls just short of the slip fielder. He fumbles and they take a single. Vikramjit SinghÂ is off the mark.Â
|0.0 : The match officials are out in the middle followed by the players from both sides. It is time for the National Anthems of both sides.
|Oman (Playing XI) - Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas (C), Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Suraj Kumar (WK), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.
|Netherlands (Playing XI) - Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (C), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd.
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Oman. They have elected to BOWL first.