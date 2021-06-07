|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 1 . 1 1 . | 0wd . . . 4 . . | 6 . 1 . 1 .
|Last bat : Pieter Seelaar (C)lbw b Simi Singh4(6b1x40x6) SR:66.67, FoW:162/6 (45.2 Ovs)
Pieter Seelaar says you can be happy, they wanted to play for 30 points but they are very happy with the 20 points. Adds that it was a good toss to lose, the wicket got tougher as the game progressed and it was crucial to get those three wickets first up. Mentions Logan changed the game or Ireland were looking on course for 220. Also says Fred has been brilliant, he was suppose to go back to England but he stayed back and was brilliant. Ends by saying he is very proud of the Myburgh played and
|Andy Balbirnie says they won the toss on a wicket which did not misbehave a lot. States they were looking at 200 but lost their way. Adds they were outplayed and deserved to win. Mentions Tector and Dockrell built a good stand but they could not build on it and are very disappointed. Adds the wicket did not change a lot and that is the challenge, they need to adapt. Ends by saying there were no excuses and they were not good enough.
|Myburgh says you needed to graft it out on this wicket, they looked to score today and that is probably the right way to play on this wicket. States they have made them to bowl to them as they played very defensive in the last games but today they were a lot more positive. Adds he should have stayed there till the end and he feels bad about that.
|Logan Van beek, the player of the series -Â says it was a lot of shockerÂ to come out victorious and adds thatÂ a lot of players did a very good job over the series. Adds that he just wanted to make an impact in the series, and after getting Stiling out early really pumped up the boys in the first innings.Â Says that getting the wicket of Tector was a game changer and it feels really nice. Also says that its hard to get a batsman out when he settled in. Praises the boys for their performance.
|The Ireland bowling and fielding did not begin that well. They weren't at their best. Everybody bowled well in parts but that won't win you a game when you are defending a small total. Overall, it was an under par performance.Â
|Simi Singh to Logan van Beek, FOUR! There is the victory for the hosts! Logan comes down the track and heaved it over the mid off fielder for a boundary. NETHERLANDS WIN BY 4 WICKETS!
|The openers got them off to the perfect start. They did lose a few wickets in the middle but Bas and Myburgh's partnership took them to the brink of victory. There was a procession towards the end as well but it was too little too late by then.
|It was their bowlers who set this up for them by bowling out the Irish for a below par score and then their batters ensured their effort does not go in vain.
|A clinical performance from the Dutch to seal the series. Not many would have given them a chance of winning the series at the start but they have done so and brilliantly.
|45.4 : Simi Singh to Logan van Beek, Floated on off, Logan van BeekÂ defends it watchfully.
|45.3 : Simi Singh to Logan van Beek, Tossed up, on off, Logan van BeekÂ goes for the sweep but misses.
|45.2 : Simi Singh to Pieter Seelaar, OUT! LBW! What is happening here? Can this be a turna aorund for Ireland. They really toubling the opposition to see off the game. This time its the captain to depart. Loopy ball, on off, Pieter SeelaarÂ looks to sweep it but misses and gets hit into the pads. A loud appeal for LBW and the umpire raises his finger. Still two required for Netherlands.
|45.1 : Simi Singh to Pieter Seelaar, Tossed up on off, punched with sweet timing but cannot find the gap.
|44.6 : Andy McBrine to Ben Cooper, Floated on off, Ben CooperÂ pushes it to cover. A maiden wicket over for Andy McBrine.Â Â
|44.5 : Andy McBrine to Ben Cooper, Tossed up, on middle, Ben CooperÂ plays it to mid off.
|44.4 : Andy McBrine to Ben Cooper, Loopy ball, on off, pushedÂ to cover.
|44.3 : Andy McBrine to Bas de Leede, OUT! CAUGHT! A loose shot by Bas de LeedeÂ and he gets punished for it. Loopy ball, on off, Bas de LeedeÂ flicks it with soft hands straight to the fielder at mid on who takes an easy catch. Andy McBrineÂ gets his first of the day but is it too late now? 2 more runs required for the Dutch.
|44.2 : Andy McBrine to Bas de Leede, Tossed up on off, ficked to square leg.
|44.1 : Andy McBrine to Bas de Leede, Loopy ball on off, pushed to mid on.
|43.5 : Simi Singh to Pieter Seelaar, FOUR! What a shot! This should ease some pressure from the captain. Tossed up on off, Pieter SeelaarÂ drives it past mid on for a boundary. Only 2 runs required now.
|43.4 : Simi Singh to Pieter Seelaar, Loopy ball, outside off, left alone.
|43.3 : Simi Singh to Pieter Seelaar, NOT OUT! It was umpires call on impact and the decision remains the same. Tossed up ball, on off, Pieter SeelaarÂ looks to defend it but misses and gets hit in the pads. A loud appeal for LBW was turned down. The Irish player had a chat and the captain signaled the "T". The replays show that the ball is missing the bat. As well as the Ball tracker confirms it is umpires call on impact.
|A huge shout for an LBW has been turned down. Ireland review.
|43.2 : Simi Singh to Pieter Seelaar, Loopy ball, on off, played to cover.
|43.1 : Simi Singh to Stephan Myburgh,Â OUT! TIMBER! Myburgh was in a hurry to finish it but could not see off the game. A consolation wicket for IrelandÂ here. A loopy ball, on off, Stephan MyburghÂ gets low and looks to sweep it but misses his shot as the ball goes through his bat and rattles the stump. A good innings by Stephan MyburghÂ comes to an end. He has got the team closer towards the victory.
|42.6 : Craig Young to Bas de Leede, Play and a miss! A lengh ball, outside off, Bas de Leede looks to chase it but misses. 6 more need for Netherlands.
|42.5 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, On a length, on off, Stephan MyburghÂ flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|42.4 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, A length ball, on off, Stephan MyburghÂ defends it watchfully.
|42.3 : Craig Young to Bas de Leede, A short ball, on off, Bas de LeedeÂ pulls it hard to deep mid-wicket for another single.
|42.2 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, Good length ball, on off, Myburgh pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|42.1 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, A length ball, on off, driven to cover.
|41.6 : Josh Little to Bas de Leede, Good length ball, outside off, Bas de LeedeÂ pushes it to cover. Josh LittleÂ ends his day with one wicket for 35 runs.
|41.5 : Josh Little to Bas de Leede, A length ball, on off, defended back to the bowler.
|41.4 : Josh Little to Bas de Leede, A full ball, on off, Bas de LeedeÂ nudges it to mid on.
|41.3 : Josh Little to Bas de Leede,Â A length ball outside off, Bas de LeedeÂ looks to drive it but the ball rolls to the leg side off the inner blade.
|41.2 : Josh Little to Bas de Leede, A length ball, on off, kept out.
|41.1 : Josh Little to Bas de Leede, A lenght ball, on off, Bas de LeedeÂ pulls it hard to deep mid-wicket. As they come back for the second.
|40.6 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, A touch full, on leg, Myburgh clips it to square leg for a couple. 11 more required.
|40.5 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, A length ball, on off, Myburgh defends is solidly.
|40.4 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, A short ball, on middle, Stephan MyburghÂ leans behind and sways away from the line of the delivery.
|40.3 : Craig Young to Bas de Leede, A touch fuller on off, Bas de LeedeÂ plays it to mid on for a single.
|40.2 : Craig Young to Bas de Leede, A length ball, on off Bas de LeedeÂ pushes it to cover.
|40.1 : Craig Young to Bas de Leede,Â A touch fuller on leg, Bas de LeedeÂ flicks it to fine leg for a couple. Good running between the wickets by the bowler.
|39.6 : Andy McBrine to Stephan Myburgh, SIX! All the way! On middle, the slog sweep is out and it sails over the mid-wicket fence.
|39.5 : Andy McBrine to Stephan Myburgh, FOUR! Over mid on again! On middle, this is lofted over mid on for another boundary. Myburgh wants to ends this early.
|39.4 : Andy McBrine to Stephan Myburgh, FOUR! Over mid on! Myburgh comes down the track and swings hard. It goes over mid on for a boundary.
|39.3 : Andy McBrine to Stephan Myburgh, Slower through the air and on off, this is pushed to mid off.
|39.2 : Andy McBrine to Stephan Myburgh, On middle, kept out.
|39.1 : Andy McBrine to Stephan Myburgh, NOT OUT! Umpire's call it is! This is on middle, Myburgh looks to sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. A huge shout but turned down. It is reviewed and replays show ti is clipping the leg pole. That could ha e gone either way.
|Andy BalbirnieÂ goes up for LBW. on field decision is NOT OUT. The Ultra edge shows that there is a flat line when the ball is besides the bat. The ball tracker shows two reds but the wickets is umpire call. The decision remains the same.Â
|38.6 : Josh Little to Bas de Leede, On off again, kept out again.
|38.5 : Josh Little to Bas de Leede, Around off, this is pushed to covers.
|38.4 : Josh Little to Bas de Leede, On off, blocked.
|38.3 : Josh Little to Bas de Leede, ThatÂ just goes past the off pole. Length and just outside off, it stays low. De Leede looks to defend but it goesÂ just past the off pole.
|38.2 : Josh Little to Stephan Myburgh, Angled into the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
|38.1 : Josh Little to Stephan Myburgh, Outside off, this is slapped hard but to covers.
|37.6 : Barry McCarthy to Bas de Leede, On off, blocked nicely.
|37.5 : Barry McCarthy to Bas de Leede, On off, this is pushed to covers.
|37.4 : Barry McCarthy to Bas de Leede, On middle, kept out.
|37.3 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, On middle, it is worked around the corner for one.
|37.2 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, On off, it is pushed to covers.
|37.1 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, This one does not carry! A slower one outside off, Mynurgh goes after it. It goes off then outside edge but lands short of the keeper.
|36.6 : DRINKS!Â After picking up two early wickets, the Irish got the third one little after the last break as the Dutch debutant had to depart early after a quick innings of 19 off Josh Little. But post that Bas de LeedeÂ has complimented Stephan MyburghÂ really well. Can they see off the game for the Netherlands? Whereas the Irish will be hoping to find a breakthrough and get the momentum on their side.
|Josh Little to Bas de Leede, Slashes and misses! Well outside off, Bas goes after it but is beaten all ends up.
|36.5 : Josh Little to Bas de Leede, Ouch! This takes off from a le gym on off, de Leede looks to defend but it hits the glove and lona to the left of the first slip fielder.
|36.3 : Josh Little to Bas de Leede, Angled into the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket for no runs.
|36.4 : Josh Little to Bas de Leede, Beaten! Short and outside off, de Leede slashes at it but misses.
|36.2 : Josh Little to Stephan Myburgh, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|36.1 : Josh Little to Stephan Myburgh, Outside off, this is chopped on the off side.
|35.6 : Craig Young to Bas de Leede, Outside off, left alone.
|35.5 : Craig Young to Bas de Leede, On middle, this is worked to mid on for another dot.
|35.4 : Craig Young to Bas de Leede, Outside off, left alone.
|Craig Young to Bas de Leede, WIDE! Way too short, it is left alone. Wided.
|35.3 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, Outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
|35.2 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, On middle, this is worked to mid on now.
|35.1 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, Fuller and on middle, this is pushed to mid off.
|34.6 : Simi Singh to Bas de Leede, Loopy ball, on off, defende off the front foot. A maiden over for Simi Singh.
|34.5 : Simi Singh to Bas de Leede,Loopy ball on off, pushed to cover.
|34.4 : Simi Singh to Bas de Leede, Loopy ball on off, blocked to leg side.
|34.3 : Simi Singh to Bas de Leede, Tossed up, on middle, Bas de LeedeÂ blocks it to the leg side.
|34.2 : Simi Singh to Bas de Leede, Loopy ball, on middle, kept out.
|34.1 : Simi Singh to Bas de Leede, Tossed up on off, de Leede defends it watchfully.
|33.6 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, FOUR! What a way to get to a Fifty! A short ball, on off, Myburgh looks to pull it but the ball goes off the top edge to the fine leg boundary for four. Brilliant knock by Stephan Myburgh.
|33.5 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, A short ball, outside off, Myburgh looks to pull it but misses. The ball goes through into the keepers mitts.
|33.4 : Craig Young to Bas de Leede, Serves a length ball, outside off, Bas de LeedeÂ works it to point for a single.
|33.3 : Craig Young to Bas de Leede, Good length ball, on off, Bas de LeedeÂ blocks it to cover.
|33.2 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, A length ball on off, Myburgh pushes it to mid off for a quick single.
|33.1 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh,Â A full ball, on middle and off, Myburgh flicks it to mid-wicket.
|32.6 : Simi Singh to Bas de Leede, Tossed up on off. kept out. 41 more runs needed now.
|32.5 : Simi Singh to Bas de Leede, FOUR! HAMMERED! Loopy ball, on off, Bas de LeedeÂ comes down the track and hits it on the up over the mid on fielder. One bounce into the boundary.
|32.4 : Simi Singh to Bas de Leede, Loopy ball, on off, Bas de LeedeÂ works it to the leg side.
|32.3 : Simi Singh to Bas de Leede,Â Floated on middle, de Leede nudges it to square leg.
|32.2 : Simi Singh to Bas de Leede,Â Tossed up on off, de Leede pushes it to mid on.
|32.1 : Simi Singh to Stephan Myburgh,Â Loopy ball on off, Myburgh pushes it through cover for a single.
|31.6 : Craig Young to Bas de Leede, Good length ball, outside off, Bas de LeedeÂ lets it go to the keeper.
|31.5 : Craig Young to Bas de Leede, A length ball, on off, Bas de LeedeÂ drives it to mid on.
|31.4 : Craig Young to Bas de Leede, A length ball, outside the off pole, The ball stays low. Bas de LeedeÂ shoulders arms to it.
|31.3 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, Good length ball, on off, Myburgh pushes it to cover for a single.
|31.2 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, FOUR! Beautiful Shot! A length ball, outside off, Stephan MyburghÂ drives it through cover gloriously for a boundary.
|31.1 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, A length ball, on off, blocked solidly.
|30.6 : Simi Singh to Bas de Leede, Loopy ball, on off, kept out.
|30.5 : Simi Singh to Bas de Leede, FOUR! Off the inside edge. Tossed up on off, Bas de LeedeÂ skips down the track as he looks to hammer this one down the ground, he gets an inside edge and the ball goes through the square leg region for a boundary.
|30.4 : Simi Singh to Bas de Leede, Loopy ball, on off, defended well.
|30.3 : Simi Singh to Bas de Leede, Floated on leg, de Leede nudges it to mid-wicket.
|30.2 : Simi Singh to Bas de Leede, Tossed up, on middle, Bas de LeedeÂ defends it to the leg side.
|30.1 : Simi Singh to Bas de Leede, Loopy ball, on off, Bas de LeedeÂ pushes it to mid on.
|29.6 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, A length ball, outside off, pushed to cover.
|29.5 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, A touch short on off, Stephan MyburghÂ defends it to point.
|29.4 : Barry McCarthy to Bas de Leede, Good length ball, outside off, de Leede guides it to third man for a single.
|29.3 : Barry McCarthy to Bas de Leede, A short ball, on off, Bas de LeedeÂ skips down and pushes it to point.
|29.2 : Barry McCarthy to Bas de Leede, On a length, outside off, de Leede prods forward and defends it to cover.
|29.1 : Barry McCarthy to Bas de Leede, A length ball, on middle, Bas de LeedeÂ blocks it back to the bowler.
|28.6 : Josh Little to Bas de Leede, A length ball, on off, Bas de LeedeÂ looks to defend but gets an outside edge as the ball runs towards third man for a single. A good over by Josh Little.
|28.5 : Josh Little to Stephan Myburgh, On a length, outside off, Stephan MyburghÂ cuts it past point for a single.
|Josh Little to Stephan Myburgh, WIDE! Full ball, down the leg side. Myburgh looks to flick it but misses. Wide given.
|28.4 : Josh Little to Stephan Myburgh, A touch fuller, on the pads. Myburgh looks to flicks it but misses and gets hit on the pads.
|28.3 : Josh Little to Stephan Myburgh, A length ball, on off, Myburgh pushes it to cover.
|28.2 : Josh Little to Stephan Myburgh, Good length ball, outside off, Myburgh looks to defend it but misses. The ball stays low and just goes past the off pole.
|28.1 : Josh Little to Bas de Leede, EDGED AND SAFE! A length ball, outside off, Bas de LeedeÂ looks to drive it but gets an outside edge as the ball flies past the slips towards third man for a single.
|27.6 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, A length ball, on off, Myburgh looks to work this through the offside but gets the bottom edge as the ball rolls to his right.
|27.5 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, Good length ball, around off, Myburgh defends it to cover.
|27.4 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, A length ball, outside off, Myburgh pushes it to cover but cannot find the gap.
|27.3 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, A touch fuller, on off, Myburgh drives it to cover.
|27.2 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, FOUR! WHIPPED AWAY! A length ball on the pads, Myburgh removes his front leg and whips it behind square for a boundary.
|27.1 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, A length ball, on leg, Myburgh nudges it to square leg.
|26.6 : Barry is back!
|Josh Little to Bas de Leede, Angles in a length ball, on off, Bas de LeedeÂ defends it back to the bowler. Just three runs off the over.Â
|26.5 : Josh Little to Bas de Leede, Play and a miss! Good length ball, outside off, Bas de LeedeÂ tries to chase this one but misses.
|26.4 : Josh Little to Bas de Leede, A length ball, on off, Bas de LeedeÂ prods and defends it to cover.
|26.3 : Josh Little to Stephan Myburgh, A length ball, on off, Myburgh pushes it to wide of mid on for a single.
|26.2 : Josh Little to Stephan Myburgh, A loud appeal for LBW turned down! A full delivery, on the pads, Myburgh looks to flick it but misses and gets hit on the pads.
|26.1 : Josh Little to Stephan Myburgh, A length ball, outside the off pole. Myburgh punches it through cover for a couple.
|25.6 : Andy McBrine to Bas de Leede, Loopy ball, on leg, Bas de LeedeÂ clips it to mid-wicket.
|25.5 : Andy McBrine to Bas de Leede, Tossed up on middle, kept out.
|25.4 : Andy McBrine to Bas de Leede, Floated, on middle, Bas de LeedeÂ nudges it to mid-wicket.
|25.3 : Andy McBrine to Bas de Leede, Loopy ball, on off, Bas de LeedeÂ blocks it on his front foot.
|25.2 : Andy McBrine to Bas de Leede, Tossed up on off, Bas de LeedeÂ defends it solidly.
|25.1 : Andy McBrine to Stephan Myburgh, Flatter ball, outside off, Myburgh cuts it through cover-point for a single.
|24.6 : Josh Little to Bas de Leede, On middle, kept out. An excellent over by Little.
|24.5 : Josh Little to Bas de Leede, Another loud appeal but turned down. On middle and angling into the batter. De Leede looks to defend but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|24.4 : Josh Little to Musa Ahmad, OUT! There is a spike on Ultra Edge and Musa is a goner! Little strikes as soon as he has been got back. This is a brilliant review from Ireland. It is a length ball on off, it lands and holds its lines Musa is squared up as he tries block. There is a noise as it passes the bat. It is not a massive appeal and it is turned down by the umpire. Ireland review and it shows that there is an edge. Ireland hanging in there. They need a couple more quickly.
|Andy BalbirnieÂ calls for the review. A loud appeal for caught behind. The Ultra edge shows that there was a spike as the ball passes the bat. The decision is overturned. OUT.
|24.3 : Josh Little to Stephan Myburgh, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|24.2 : Josh Little to Stephan Myburgh, Shorter and outside off, Stephan looks to cut but is beaten.
|24.1 : Josh Little to Stephan Myburgh, Good length and on off, this is pushed to covers.
|23.6 : Andy McBrine to Musa Ahmad, EDGY FOUR! No second slip in place and it races away to the fence. Full and outside off, Musa looks to drive, it goes off the outside edge past first slip and down to the third man fence.
|23.5 : Andy McBrine to Musa Ahmad, On off, kept out.
|23.4 : Andy McBrine to Musa Ahmad, Shorter and on off, Ahmad pushes it towards cover where the fielder makes a good stop.
|23.3 : Andy McBrine to Musa Ahmad, On off again, kept out again.
|23.2 : Andy McBrine to Musa Ahmad, On off, blocked.
|Andy McBrine to Musa Ahmad, WIDE! Down the leg side. Musa looks to sweep but misses.
|23.1 : Andy McBrine to Stephan Myburgh, Another single as this is hit through covers.
|22.6 : Simi Singh to Musa Ahmad, Two more! Fuller and on off, this is hit through covers for two.
|22.5 : Simi Singh to Stephan Myburgh, Fuller and on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
|22.4 : Simi Singh to Musa Ahmad, Shorter and outside off, this is cut. The fielder at point dives to his left and gets a hand to it. Just one.
|22.3 : Simi Singh to Musa Ahmad, On off, kept out.
|22.2 : Simi Singh to Stephan Myburgh, Fuller and on middle, this is hit hard to mid on for one.
|22.1 : Simi Singh to Stephan Myburgh, Tossed up outside off, Stephan carves it to point.
|21.6 : Andy McBrine to Musa Ahmad, Shorter and on off, it is cut to point.
|21.5 : Andy McBrine to Musa Ahmad, Shorter and on off, it is cut to point.
|21.4 : Andy McBrine to Musa Ahmad, Fuller and on off, this is pushed to covers.
|21.3 : Andy McBrine to Musa Ahmad, On middle, blocked.
|21.2 : Andy McBrine to Stephan Myburgh, Misfield and one! Shrotter and on off, this is pushed towards cover. The fielder lets it through. One taken.
|21.1 : Andy McBrine to Stephan Myburgh, Myburgh looks for the sweep but he gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|20.6 : Simi Singh to Musa Ahmad, Anotjer one on the pads, it is flicked to mid-wicket.
|20.5 : Simi Singh to Musa Ahmad, On middle, kept out.
|20.4 : Simi Singh to Stephan Myburgh, The sweep is out. It is hit nicely but only for one towards deep mid-wicket.
|20.3 : Simi Singh to Musa Ahmad, Three! Outside off, Ahmad just pushes it in the gap in the cover region. Three taken.
|20.2 : Simi Singh to Musa Ahmad, On middle, kept out.
|20.1 : Simi Singh to Stephan Myburgh, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|19.6 : Andy McBrine to Stephan Myburgh, Confision but safe! On off, it is pushed towards cover. The fielder dives to his left and makes a half stop. Myburgh wants a run but his partner is late to take off. A single in the end.
Drinks! Ireland not out of it completely. It seemed like the openers have taken the game away but they have managed to take two in quick succession. It is not easy to start on this wicket so they would want to continue to build the pressure. Netherlands need another partnership.
|19.5 : Andy McBrine to Stephan Myburgh, Myburgh initially looks to sweep but then sees the length is too full. He pushes it back to the bowler.
|19.4 : Andy McBrine to Musa Ahmad, On the pads, it is worked around the corner for one.
|19.3 : Andy McBrine to Musa Ahmad, Another one down the leg side, Musa looks to sweep but it hits his pe and then the keeper just above the knee roll.
|Andy McBrine to Musa Ahmad, WIDE! Down the leg side. Ahmad looks to sweep but misses.
|19.2 : Andy McBrine to Musa Ahmad, Tossed up on middle again, it is flicked to mid-wicket again.
|19.1 : Andy McBrine to Musa Ahmad, On middle, it is worked to mid-wicket.
|18.6 : Simi Singh to Stephan Myburgh, Loopy ball, on off, Myburgh defends it solidly. Just a single off the over.
|18.5 : Simi Singh to Stephan Myburgh, Flighted on off, Myburgh looks to drive it but gets hit on the bottom edge as the ball rolls past the stumps.
|18.4 : Simi Singh to Stephan Myburgh, Tossed up, on middle, Myburgh defends it to the leg side.
|18.3 : Simi Singh to Musa Ahmad, Tossed up on middle, Musa AhmadÂ clips it to fine leg for a single.
|18.2 : Simi Singh to Musa Ahmad, Floated full, on leg, Musa AhmadÂ flicks it to mid-wicket.
|18.1 : Simi Singh to Musa Ahmad, Loopy ball, on off, Musa AhmadÂ defends it off his front foot.
|17.6 : Barry McCarthy to Musa Ahmad, A full ball, on off, Musa AhmadÂ pushes it thorugh cover for a single. A good over for Barry McCarthy.
|17.5 : Barry McCarthy to Musa Ahmad, Good length ball, outside off, Musa AhmadÂ shoulders arms to it.
|17.4 : Barry McCarthy to Musa Ahmad, A length bal, on off, punched to cover for a couple.
|17.3 : Barry McCarthy to Musa Ahmad, FOUR! What a way to get off the mark on his debut. A lenght ball, outside off, Musa AhmadÂ slashes it through point for a boundary.
|17.2 : Barry McCarthy to Musa Ahmad,Â Good length ball, nips away, Musa AhmadÂ leaves it alone.
|17.1 : Barry McCarthy to Scott Edwards, OUT! Edged and taken! There is number two and it is Barry who gets it. The move to send Edwards up the order fails. This is a full ball outside off, Edwards looks to drive but this one flies off the outside edge and it is taken at first slip. Ireland slowly coming back into the game. Two wickets in quick succession. 97 more needed.
|16.6 : Simi Singh to Stephan Myburgh, On off, it is pushed to covers. A maiden.
|16.5 : Simi Singh to Stephan Myburgh, On middle, blocked.
|16.4 : Simi Singh to Stephan Myburgh, Angled into the pads, it is worked to covers.
|16.3 : Simi Singh to Stephan Myburgh, Yet again on middle, kept out.
|16.2 : Simi Singh to Stephan Myburgh, Another one on the stumps, it is pushed to covers.
|16.1 : Simi Singh to Stephan Myburgh, On middle, blocked.
|15.6 : Barry McCarthy to Scott Edwards, He had to get bat on that one! Angled into middle, Edwards shuffles across and keeps it out.
|15.5 : Barry McCarthy to Scott Edwards, Fuller and on off, Edwards pushes it to mid off.
|15.4 : Barry McCarthy to Scott Edwards, That is a beauty! This lands on a length and around off, this pitches and shapes away. Edwards is beaten as he tries to block.
|15.3 : Barry McCarthy to Scott Edwards, On off, Edwards pushes it to covers.
|15.2 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
|15.1 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, On the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|14.6 : Simi Singh to Scott Edwards, Tossed up on off, Scott EdwardsÂ defends it to the off side. A very successful over by Simi Singh. Can IrelandÂ build on this now?
|14.5 : Simi Singh to Scott Edwards, A loopy ball, on of, Scott EdwardsÂ pushes it to cover.
|14.4 : Edwards is the new man in. A promotion up the order.
|Simi Singh to Max O'Dowd, OUT! TIMBER! The off-breaker does the trick for Simi SinghÂ as he finds the breakthrough here. Max O'DowdÂ gets beaten with his defence and he has to depart after a really great start. Loopy ball on off, Max O'DowdÂ opens the face of the bat to defend it but misses, as the ball stays in line and goes on to disturb the off-stump.Â
|14.3 : Simi Singh to Max O'Dowd, Loopy ball, on off, Max O'DowdÂ defends it solidly.
|14.2 : Simi Singh to Max O'Dowd,Â Play and a miss! Tossed up outside off, Max O'DowdÂ looks to push it to the offside but misses.
|14.1 : Simi Singh to Stephan Myburgh, Loopy ball, on off, Stephan MyburghÂ slashes it through cover for a single.
Simi Singh is on!
|Josh Little to Max O'Dowd, A length ball, outside off, left alone by Max O'Dowd. 6 off the over.
|13.5 : Josh Little to Max O'Dowd, FOUR! Lovely square drive! A touch fuller, outside off, Max O'DowdÂ prods and drives it through the cover region for a boundary. The runs are coming easily for the Dutch now.
|13.4 : Josh Little to Stephan Myburgh, A length ball, on middle, Myburgh pulls it to deep mid-wicket for another single.
|13.3 : Josh Little to Max O'Dowd, Good length ball, outside off, Max O'DowdÂ pushes it through cover for a single.
|13.2 : Josh Little to Max O'Dowd, BEATEN! A length ball, outside off, Max O'DowdÂ looks to defend it but misses.
|13.1 : Josh Little to Max O'Dowd, A full ball, on off, Max O'DowdÂ works it to point.
|12.6 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, Good length ball, on off, Stephan MyburghÂ defends it to cover.Â
|12.5 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, A full ball, on middle, kept out.
|Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, WIDE! Serves a length ball, down the leg side. Stephan MyburghÂ leaves it alone. Wide given.
|12.4 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, Another length ball, on middle, Stephan MyburghÂ nudges it to mid-wicket.
|12.3 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, A length ball, on off, Stephan MyburghÂ defends it solidly.
|12.2 : Craig Young to Max O'Dowd, A touch fuller, on off, Max O'DowdÂ works it to third man for a single.
|12.1 : Craig Young to Max O'Dowd, Good length ball, onÂ off, Max O'DowdÂ punches it to cover.
|11.6 : Josh Little to Max O'Dowd, A length ball, around off, Max O'DowdÂ guides it to third man for a single.
|11.5 : Josh Little to Max O'Dowd, FOUR! SMASHED! A length ball, outside off, some width offered and Max O'DowdÂ takes advantage. He cuts it through cover-point for a boundary.
|11.4 : Josh Little to Max O'Dowd, Play and a miss! A length ball, outside off. This one stays low. Max O'DowdÂ unsure how to play this one as misses it.
|11.3 : Josh Little to Max O'Dowd, A length ball, on off, Max O'DowdÂ defends it onto the pitch.
|11.2 : Josh Little to Stephan Myburgh, A length ball, on off, punches it to cover for a single.
|11.1 : Josh Little to Max O'Dowd, A touch short, outside off, Max O'DowdÂ works it to third man for a single.
|10.6 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, A length ball, on off, kept out. A nice over by Craig Young.
|Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, WIDE! A length ball down the leg side. left alone by Myburgh. Wide given.
|10.5 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, Two noises there! A length ball, on middle, Myburgh looks to defend it but misses as the ball goes through the bat towards the keeper and clips the pad on its way. A loud appeal for caught behind but umpire is unmoved.
|10.4 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, A length ball on off, kept out.
|10.3 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, Back of a length delivery on middle. The ball takes off, as Myburgh sways away from the line of the delivery as the ball zips past his helmet.
|10.2 : Craig Young to Max O'Dowd, Good length ball, on off Max O'DowdÂ pushes it through cover for a single.
|10.1 : Craig Young to Max O'Dowd, A length ball, outside off, left alone.
Time for Powerplay 2! Now 4 fielders can be placed outside the ring till the 40th over!
|Josh Little to Stephan Myburgh, SIX! Up and over! A touch fuller on off, Myburgh stood his ground and chips it uppishly over the mid-wicket region as the ball goes all the way for a maximum. Stephan MyburghÂ played that with such ease.
|9.5 : Josh Little to Stephan Myburgh, A length ball on off, Myburgh defends it well.
|9.4 : Josh Little to Max O'Dowd, A touch fuller, outside off, Max O'DowdÂ slicesÂ it to third man for a single.
|9.3 : Josh Little to Max O'Dowd, Angles in a length ball, on the pads, Max O'DowdÂ defends it to mid on.
|9.2 : Josh Little to Max O'Dowd, Good length ball, on off, Max O'DowdÂ cuts it to point.
|9.1 : Josh Little to Max O'Dowd, A length ball, on leg, Max O'DowdÂ flicks it to fine leg. As the batters come back for the second.
|8.6 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, A length ball, outside off, Myburgh drives it to cover but cannot find the gap. An expensive over for Ireland.
|8.5 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, A touch fuller on off, Myburgh defends it to cover.
|8.4 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, A length ball, outside off, left alone.
|8.3 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, Good length ball, on off, Max O'DowdÂ pushes it to the off side for a single.
|8.2 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, FOUR! Back to back boundaries. This was a touch fuller, on middle and leg. Max O'DowdÂ removes his front leg and flicks it thorugh sqaure leg for another boundary. The Dutch are on the attack here.
|8.1 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd,Â FOUR! BEAUTIFUL SHOT! A touch short on off, Max O'DowdÂ waits and guides it delibrately past the keeper, as the ball runs towards the boundary at third man.
|7.6 : Josh Little to Stephan Myburgh, Good length ball, on off, Myburgh blocks it to mid off.
|7.5 : Josh Little to Max O'Dowd, Another lengthÂ ball on off, this time Max O'DowdÂ waits and guides it past gully for a single.
|7.4 : Josh Little to Max O'Dowd, A length ball on off, Max O'DowdÂ works it to point.
|7.3 : Josh Little to Max O'Dowd, Beaten! This one stays low, outside off, Max O'DowdÂ looks to poke it out but misses.
|7.2 : Josh Little to Max O'Dowd, A good length ball, on off, Max O'DowdÂ blocks it back to the bowler.
Netherlands are batting with a very attacking approach and it has worked well so far for them. Can they continue it through?
|7.1 : Josh Little to Max O'Dowd, Back of a length ball on off, Max ducks under it.
Josh Little comes into the action from the other end.
|Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, A touch short on off, Stephan MyburghÂ blocks it to the off side.
|6.5 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, Good lengthÂ ball, around off, Myburgh works it to point.
|6.4 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, Another length ball, on off, Myburgh pushes it to cover.
|6.3 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, A length ball, on off, Myburgh blocks it solidly.
|6.2 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, A touch fuller, on leg, Max O'DowdÂ clips it to sqaure leg and gets a single.
|6.1 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, BEATEN! This one stays low. A length ball, outside off, Max O'DowdÂ looks to defend it but misses.
|5.6 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, FOUR LEG BYES! A length ball, on the pads. Myburgh looks to flick it but misses. The ball clips the pads and goes past the keeper towards fine leg for a boundary. Free runs on the board.
|5.5 : Craig Young to Max O'Dowd, A touch fuller on off, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
|5.4 : Craig Young to Max O'Dowd, A length ball, on off, blocked watchfully.
|5.3 : Craig Young to Max O'Dowd, Back of a length ball, on off. The ball bounces a little extra as Max O'DowdÂ swaysÂ back and gets rapped on the gloves.
|5.2 : Craig Young to Max O'Dowd, A length ball, on off, Max O'DowdÂ blocks it solidly.
|5.1 : Craig Young to Max O'Dowd,Â A full delivery on off, Max O'DowdÂ drives it past the short cover uppuishly as he saves a potential boundary.
|4.6 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, A good over by Barry! Length and on middle, kept out.
|4.5 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, On middle, this one stays low. Stephan gets his bat down in time and keeps it out.
|4.4 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, That is a beauty! Length and on middle, this one moves away and also takes off. SM plays it well as he moves his hands out of the way.
|4.3 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, Length and on off, this is played to covers.
|4.2 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, Outside off, this is guided through point for one.
|4.1 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, Good length and on off, blocked.
|3.6 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, One more ball on a length, blocked.
|3.5 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, Good length and on middle, it is played back to the bowler.
|3.4 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.Â
|3.3 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, FOUR! Timed beautifully! Fuller and on middle, this is creamed past the bowler and it races away to the fence. Dropped on the first ball off the over and now hits a lovely boundary.
|3.2 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, On off, this is pushed to covers.
|3.1 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, PUT DOWN! That is a regulation chance. Balbirnie the culprit and such chances have to be taken. Fuller and on middle, this is driven UppishlyÂ to mid on who spills it. Two taken.
|2.6 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, Back of a length and on middle, kept out.
|2.5 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, On off, this is guided to point.
|2.4 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, FOUR! Positive stroke and it goes for a boundary. Length and on off, Max strokes it on the up, uppishly but wide of mid off for another boundary.
|2.3 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, Well bowled! Length and on off, this one comes back in a little. Max looks to defend but it goes off the inner half on the leg side.
|2.2 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, Fuller and on middle, this is driven back to the bowler.
|2.1 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, Length and around off, Max looks to stroke it on the up but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket.Â
|Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, WIDE! Slashes and misses! Short and wide outside off, Max goes after it but misses.
|1.6 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, A dot to end! On off, Myburgh pushes it to mid off.
|1.5 : Craig Young to Max O'Dowd, Another single as Max opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for one.
|1.4 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, Extra bounce now! Length and around off, Stephan looks to block but it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
|1.3 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, This one comes back in sharply! Length and around middle, it shapes back in. Myburgh looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|1.2 : Craig Young to Max O'Dowd, Another run! On middle, this is worked towards square leg for one.
|1.1 : Craig Young to Max O'Dowd, Back of a length and on off, kept out.
Craig Young comes into the attack from the other end.
|0.6 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, A little too straight to end, gets away with it as Stephan fails to put bat on ball and gets hit on the pads. A good start for the hosts.
|0.5 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, Angled into the pads, this is clipped down to fine leg for one.
|0.4 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, Good length and just outside off, this one comes back in and also stays low. Does not come enough though to make the batter play.
|0.3 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, Misfield and one! Ireland have not started well. Fuller and on off, it is pushed to mid off. Singh lets it through and a run is taken.
|0.2 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, Good length and on off, blocked this time.
|0.1 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, SIX! That has sailed over the fence! What a start! Yes, it is a half volley on the pads but you need to be in a attacking mind-set if you are to hit it like that. He whips it high and over the square leg fence for a biggie.Â