|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . 4 . . | . . 1 1 1 . 0wd
|Last bat : Scott Edwards (W)b Josh Little1(11b0x40x6) SR:9.09, FoW:53/5 (13.5 Ovs)
|14.6 : Craig Young to Saqib Zulfiqar, No run.
|14.5 : Craig Young to Bas de Leede, 1 run.
|14.4 : Craig Young to Bas de Leede,Â Good length delivery outside off, Bas leaves it alone.
|14.3 : Craig Young to Bas de Leede, Outside off, Bas leaves it alone.
|14.2 : Craig Young to Saqib Zulfiqar, Fuller around off, Zulfiqar oushes it to cover and rotates the strike.
|14.1 : Craig Young to Bas de Leede, Around off, de Leede dabs it to third man for one.
|Craig Young to Bas de Leede, WIDE! False start for Young in his new spell. Misses his line and bowls it down the leg side.
|13.6 : Josh Little to Saqib Zulfiqar,Â Ohh! Almost had his fourth there. Full and slightly slower outside off. Zulfiqar looks to play it away from his body but the ball keeps low and cuts him in half on its way to the keeper.
|13.5 : Josh Little to Scott Edwards,Â OUT! CHOPPED ON! Little strikes again and this is superb spell of bowling from Josh Little. Good length delivery pitching around off and coming back in at pace. Edwards is confused whether to play or leave that. He chooses to play but he is too late to get his bat down. The ball takes the inside edge and hits the stumps to bring down the bails. Half the side back in the hut for Netherlands and they are all over the place now.Â
|13.4 : Josh Little to Scott Edwards,Â Length delivery on middle and off, Edwards defends it back to the bowler.Â
|13.3 : Josh Little to Bas de Leede,Â On the pads, de Leede glances it to fine leg for one.Â
|13.2 : Josh Little to Bas de Leede,Â GoodÂ length ball on off and middle, Bas de Leede defends it to cover.Â
|13.1 : Josh Little to Bas de Leede,Â Length ball outside off, tempting de Leede to go for the drive but Bas leaves it alone.
|12.6 : Simi Singh to Scott Edwards,Â Maiden from Simi to follow up his brilliant first over. The last ball is slightly shorter on off, Edwards tucks it to the on side.
|12.5 : Simi Singh to Scott Edwards,Â Flighted fuller on off, Edwards defends it off the front foot.Â
|12.4 : Simi Singh to Scott Edwards,Â Short around off, Edwards pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|12.3 : Simi Singh to Scott Edwards,Â Tossed up on off, Edwards keeps it out.
|12.2 : Simi Singh to Scott Edwards,Â Slightly shorter on off, Edwards pushes it to mid on.
|12.1 : Simi Singh to Scott Edwards,Â Flighted outside off, Edwards defends it to cover.
|11.6 : Josh Little to Scott Edwards, Single to end the over. A fantastic start from Little. 2 wickets and a solitary run of the over. On the pads, Edwards glances it to fine leg to get off the mark and keep the strike.
|11.5 : Josh Little to Scott Edwards, Little pulls his length back but keeps it on the stumps. Edwards defends it off the front foot.Â
|11.4 : Josh Little to Scott Edwards, Full on off, Scott Edwards starts with a defensive stroke off his front foot.
|11.3 : Josh Little to Pieter Seelaar, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Josh LittleÂ gets his second wicket in threeÂ balls. This is fantastic from Little. Once again it is quick and pacy from Little. Full outside off, Seelaar looks to play but his feet move nowhere near the ball. It kisses the outside edge and goes straight into the mitts of Lorcan Tucker. The Dutch skipper goes for a duck and the hosts are in big trouble here.Â
|Edwards walks out to bat!
|11.2 : Josh Little to Pieter Seelaar, Ohh! Full and pacy on the stumps, Pieter SeelaarÂ is lucky to get some little inside edge onto the pads.Â
|11.1 : Josh Little to Ben Cooper,Â OUT! LBW! Simi Singh struck with his second ball, Little has gone one better and stuck gold in the very first ball. He is the quickest bowler in the side and it is on display straightaway. A pacy full ball on middle and leg from Josh Little to begin with. Ben Cooper tries to defend but he is a tad late to get his bat down in time and the ball hits him on the pad. A huge appeal follows and the umpire has no qlams raising his finger.
|Seelaar, the skipper, walks out to bat! He needs to play a captain's knock here.
|10.6 : Little is into the attack now!
|Simi Singh to Bas de Leede, Excellent first over from Simi Singh. Just a brace and a wicket off it. The last ball is tossed up on off, de Leede tucks it to the on side.
|10.5 : Simi Singh to Bas de Leede, Flighted on off, Bas de LeedeÂ blocks it off the front foot.Â
|10.4 : Simi Singh to Bas de Leede, Flighted on the stumps, de Leede keeps it out.
|10.3 : Simi Singh to Bas de Leede,Â Another huge shout for LBW but this one is turned down. Flighted delivery pitching outside off, de Leede takes a huge stride forward to defend but misses. The impact though is outside the line of the stump hence the umpire did not raise his finger and Balbirnie does not review it.Â
|10.2 : Simi Singh to Max O'Dowd,Â OUT! LBW! Simi strikes with his second delivery of the game. The well-set Max O'DowdÂ is out of here. A quicker delivery pitching on off and turning back in sharply. O'Dowd looks to play but gets beaten by the pace and turn. He gets hit on the back pad. A huge appeal follows and the umpire raises his finger. Max O'DowdÂ has a word with Ben CooperÂ and they opt not to review it.
|10.1 : Simi Singh to Max O'Dowd, Simi starts with a floated delivery around off, O'Dowd drives it through backward point for a brace.
|10.2 : De Leede walks out to bat!
|9.6 : Craig Young to Ben Cooper, Leading edge but safe! On the pads, Cooper looks to flick but ka early. It goes off a soft leading edge to point. End of Powerplay 1 and it is a good start for Netherlands. They are 49 for 1.
|Powerplay 2 time! Now maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.Â
|9.5 : Craig Young to Max O'Dowd, Max would feel he misses out there! This is full and on the pads, it is clipped through backward square leg only for one.
|9.4 : Craig Young to Max O'Dowd, Once again lands it on a length and around off, Max is solid in defense.
|9.3 : Craig Young to Max O'Dowd, Good length again and on off, Max plays it to the man at covers.
|9.2 : Craig Young to Max O'Dowd, Another one on a length and on middle, this is pushed to the man at mid on.
|9.1 : Craig Young to Max O'Dowd, Good length and on off, Max keeps it out nicely.
|8.6 : Barry McCarthy to Ben Cooper, A dot to end but Barry continues to be expensive! Back of a length and on off, blocked.
|0.1 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, WIDE! Netherlands are underway courtesy an extra! Down the leg side by Barry. It is left alone. Wided.
|8.5 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, On middle, this is worked wide of mid on for one.
|Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, WIDE! Slips this one down the leg side. It is left alone. Wided.
|8.4 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, FOUR! Solid from Max! This is shorter and just outside off, Max stands tall and then pushes it through covers. It races away to the fence.
|8.3 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, Good length and on off, blocked.Â
|8.2 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, FOUR! Edgy but a boundary! Length and outside off, Max slashes at it. It goes wide of second slip and down to the fence.
|8.1 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, Good start to the over by Barry. Needs to keep hitting this length. Outside off, left alone.
|7.6 : Craig Young to Ben Cooper, Two to end so 6 runs from the over but a wicket of it too. A full toss on middle, this is pushed through covers for a couple. Cooper seemed to have been caught by surprise there. He did not time it that well.
|7.5 : Craig Young to Ben Cooper, Almsot a wicket! Extra bounce there! Length and outside off, that takes off after landing. Cooper looks to leave it but the ball hits the arm and then the pad.Â
|7.4 : Craig Young to Ben Cooper, Good length and on off, it is defended solidly.Â
|7.3 : Craig Young to Ben Cooper, FOUR! Nice and fine. Young, for once, errs in line. He skips this down the leg side. Cooper works it fine and it races away to the fence. Off the mark in style.
|7.2 : Craig Young to Ben Cooper, Good length and on off, blocked.
|0.1 : Ben CooperÂ walks out at first drop!
|Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! There is the wicket Ireland were looking for and the promising opening stand has been cut short. A well-deserved wicket for Young. He has been relentless so far with his line and length and gets the reward. Length and around off, Myburgh lazily hangs his bat out away from the body. A faint edge and it goes to the keeper.
|6.6 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, Three to end! Another good over for Netherlands off Barry. Shorter and on middle, Myburgh looks to pull, he does not time it that well but it goes over mid-wicket for three.
|6.5 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, Well fielded! Fuller and around off, this is driven nicely, try e cover fielder gets an awkward bounce but stops it well.
|6.4 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, FOUR! Crunched! Short and outside off, asking to be hit. Myburgh pounces on it and he cuts it through point. Another boundary off Barry.
|6.3 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, Well bowled! Drags his length back and lands it on middle, it is played to covers.
|6.2 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, A little too full this time. Stephan looks to hard at it. He gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|6.1 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, Barry needs to bowl in these areas a lot more! On off, Myburgh pushes it to mid off.
|5.6 : Craig Young to Max O'Dowd, Another good over by Young. Outside off, left alone.
|5.5 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, Finally a run then off Young! Fortunate there, it could have easily gone to point. Length and around middle, Myburgh looks to work it which is against the angle. It goes off the leading edge through the gap between cover and point for one.
|5.4 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, And again! Hits the length and on off, it is played to mid off. 10 dots in a row then for Young.
|5.3 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, Nice and tight on middle, cramping the batter for room. It is played back to the bowler.
|5.2 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, Back of a length and on middle, blocked.
|5.1 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, Short, not very short. Outside off. Myburgh looks to pull but misses.
|4.6 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, FOUR! The last ball spoils the over. Barry has been slightly expensive so far. He drifts this one on the pads, maybe struggling to cope with the right-hand, left-hand combination. It is clipped through square leg for a boundary.
|4.5 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, Outside off, Myburgh slashes at it. It goes off the bottom part towards third man for one.
|4.4 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, Max had to hit that! He works this down to fine leg off the middle pole. A risky shot just for a single.
|4.3 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, Just the one! Shorter and on off, this is pushed wide of mid off for a single.
|4.2 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, Well fielded! Length and around off, Myburgh pushes it but the fielder at cover dives to his left and stops it.
|4.1 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, Slightly fuller and on middle, it is played back to the bowler.
|3.6 : Craig Young to Max O'Dowd, A maiden then by Young. Good discipline bowling by him in this over. The last ball is on a length and around middle, kept out.
|3.5 : Craig Young to Max O'Dowd, Goes fuller this time. Max strokes it nicely but to mid off.
|3.4 : Craig Young to Max O'Dowd, Outside off again. Not played at.
|3.3 : Craig Young to Max O'Dowd, On a good length and on off, blocked.
|3.2 : Craig Young to Max O'Dowd, Ouch! That must have hurt! Length and around off, shaping away. Max looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the side of the knee. No protection there. He does limp for a bit but is fine to go.
|3.1 : Craig Young to Max O'Dowd, Good length and on off, defended.
|2.6 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, A dot to end but a good over for Netherlands. Short and outside off, Stephan throws his bat at it. He chops it to point.
|2.5 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, Half an appeal but that is clearly going down leg. Full and coming back in from leg. Stephan looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|2.4 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, FOUR! Lovely timing again. Another boundary. Fuller and on middle, this is creamed past mid off and it races away. Raining boundaries in thsi early stage of the game.
|2.3 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, Good length and on off, blocked.
|2.2 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, Follows the boundary wit one as this is worked through square leg.
|2.1 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, FOUR! Stand and deliver stuff! This is short and outside off, it sits up to be hit. Max stands tall and cuts it through point. Races away. First boundary for Max.
|1.6 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, 4 from this over as well them! Back of a length and on off, blocked.
|1.5 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, Back of a length and on off, it is pushed to covers.
|1.4 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, FOUR! Finds the gap for the first boundary of the game! Really nicely timed! Length and just outside off, Myburgh leans into it and times it through covers. Races away to the fence.
|1.3 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, NOT OUT! That is not off the bat and only of the pad. Shorter again and on middle, Stephan looks to pull again. There are a couple of noises as the ball passes the batter. It goes to the keeper and Ireland appeal. The umpire shakes his head again. The visitors review but replays show nothing. They lose one pretty early.
|Review time! Ireland think they have their man caught behind but the umpire does not feel that way. Andy BalbirnieÂ has decided to back his bowler and go for the review.
|1.2 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, Some swing for Young too but the line is on the pads. Myburgh looks to flick but misses to get hit on it.
|1.1 : Craig Young to Stephan Myburgh, A huge appeal but turned down! Off the pad. Shorter and on middle, Myburgh looks to pull but it hits the top of the bat and goes to the keeper.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end with the other new ball? It will be Craig Young!
|Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, A decent start then for Netherlands. 4 from the first! Good length and on middle, this is pushed to mid on.
|0.5 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, Sligjt misfield and another single. Length again and on off, SM guides it to point. The fielder does not stop it cleanly and it isÂ an easy run.Â
|0.4 : Barry McCarthy to Max O'Dowd, Max is up and running! Nice, confident push! Length and around off, slightly fuller, this is pushed through covers for one.
|0.3 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, Myburgh is off the mark! On the pads, this is nudged around the corner for one.
|0.2 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, Lovely! Got the last one to come back in and gets this one to shape away. The length is also nice and full, enticing the batter to drive. Stephan does so loosely and he is beaten.
|0.1 : Barry McCarthy to Stephan Myburgh, Some shape into the batter! The length is a touch shorter. The line is a little too straight. Myburgh looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. High on the pads.
|0.0 : We are all set for the action to begin! The Ireland players make their way out on the field as they scatter to take their respective positions. Max O'DowdÂ and Stephan MyburghÂ stride out to open the innings for theÂ Netherlands. Barry McCarthyÂ is all set to operate with the new ball.Â
|Ireland skipper, Andy Balbirnie Â says that they would have batted too and feels the pitch will break up later. Tells they are targetting 30 points in every series. Admits they were not at their best against Afghanistan in UAE. Tells he is feeling good and tells the boys are in a good place. Andy tells Stirling has been in great touch. Adds Little has been good with the ball.Â
|Pieter SeelaarÂ says the wicket looks pretty nice and he feels the wicket will get lower and slower as the day goes on. States it has been rainy but the sun is out, they played a couple of ODIs and they are in good shape. Adds they are very excited and are looking forward for this game. Ends by saying, they are raring to go and are all fired up.
|PITCH REPORT - Peter Borren and Niall O'Brien are the pitch masters for the day. BorrenÂ says that the pitch looks dry and the weather has not been great. Tells the pitch has decent grass coverage and tells that the pitch looks hard. O'Brien says that it should be a cracking game.Â
|NetherlandsÂ Playing XI - Max O'Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Pieter SeelaarÂ (C), Bas de Leede, Scott EdwardsÂ (WK), Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen.
|TOSS - The coin falls in favourÂ of Pieter Seelaar. NETHERLANDS OPT TO BAT!
|IrelandÂ Playing XI -Â Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy.
|Hello and welcome to the first of the three match ODI series between Ireland and Netherlands. Despite it being familiar conditions for the latter, it is the visitors who are the favourites heading into it. They have most of their big names and are a stronger side on paper. The home side have a few big players missing but this gives the others a chance to prove their mettle. Also, the Netherlands will be starting their campaign in the Super League so they will want to start off with a win. Can th