|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 0wd . 4 2 . . | . 1
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|1.2 : Tim Pringle to Rohit Sharma, 1 run.
|0.6 : The young Tim PringleÂ is given an opportuntity to start from the other end.
|1.1 : Tim Pringle to Rohit Sharma, No run.
|0.0 : We are doneÂ with the anthems! Time for the cricket to take overÂ as the NetherlandsÂ players make their way out to the middle. KL RahulÂ and Rohit SharmaÂ also walk out to the middle now. It will be Fred KlaassenÂ to start the proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
|0.6 : Fred Klaassen to KL Rahul, Touch fuller and on middle, KL RahulÂ eases it to the mid on fielder. A dot to end with.
|0.5 : Fred Klaassen to KL Rahul, Good length angling it into the batter, KL RahulÂ defends it away solidly.
|0.4 : Fred Klaassen to KL Rahul, Fuller one this time, KL RahulÂ nudges it towards deep mid-wicket for a brace.
|0.3 : Fred Klaassen to KL Rahul, FOUR! Fine placement. An overpitched deliveryÂ on off, KL RahulÂ caresses it past midÂ off for a boundary!
|0.2 : Fred Klaassen to KL Rahul, On a length and on off, Rahul eases it to short covers. A dot again.
|Fred Klaassen to KL Rahul, Wide! This one goes wide outside off, KL RahulÂ lets it go.
|0.1 : Fred Klaassen to KL Rahul, Starts with a very full deliveryÂ and onÂ middle, with some swing. KL RahulÂ defends it to square leg. A dot to start with.
|0.0 : Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India says thatÂ they will bat first. Adds that the last gameÂ has takenÂ their confidence up and they need to calm down and keep impoving. Says that for them this is another opportunity to win the game and play the game they have set their standards for. Ends by saying that they are used to play on the slower pitches and they will go with the same line up.
|Time for the national anthems now! We will have India's national anthem first followed by the Dutch one. This is a big moment especially for the Dutch boys, playing in front of packed SCG against a big team like India, a good performance here can go a long way in boosting their confidence.
|Scott Edwards, the NetherlandsÂ skipper says that they would have batted first as well had they won the toss but are happy to bowl. Mentions that their bowlers have been sensational and feels that batting needs some improvement. Adds that the batters need to put on some scores in this game. Informs that they are playing with the same team as the last game.
|Netherlands (Unchanged Playing XI) - Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C) (WK), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.Â
|India (Unchanged Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of India. They have elected to BAT first.