|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|JE Root
|11
|16
|1
|0
|68.75
|JJ Roy
|5
|7
|0
|0
|71.43
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|AD Mathews
|2
|0
|8
|0
|4.00
|RAS Lakmal
|2
|0
|8
|1
|4.00
|Recent overs : . 1 w . . . | . 1 . . 2 . | 1 2 4 . . .
|Last bat : AD Halesc: Chandimal b: Lakmal0(1b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:1/1 (0.3 Ovs)
|3.6 : Mathews to Root, no run, comes forward and defends to mid on..
|Rain getting a bit heavier and the Umpires decide it is too heavy so the players leave the field. It should be noted that there has been a lot of rain in Bristol over the past weeks and the ground won't take a lot more .....
|We are at the mercy of the weather now so we will let you know as son as we have any information.
|Rain continues to fall and it is quite heavy now. We are losing overs as we speak. It is currently 16:45 local time, and we need to resume play by 18:11 in order to get the 20 overs in that will constitute a match. Forecast does not look good though.
|And that's it, the Umpires have called time as the rain continues to fall. So the match is abandoned and England maintain their 1 nil lead after game 3 of this 5 match series.
|3.5 : Mathews to Roy, one run, full, opens the face and glides to third man.
|3.4 : Mathews to Root, one run, back, turned around the corner for a single.
|3.3 : Mathews to Root, no run, angled in from outside off, defends back down the track.
|3.2 : Mathews to Root, two runs, short of a length with width, cuts backward of point for a couple.
|3.1 : Mathews to Roy, one run, full on the pads, worked through mid wicket.
starting to rain a bit heavier now.
End of over: ENG 11/1 (Roy 3, Root 8)
|2.6 : Lakmal to Root, no run, short of a length, chops out to point..
|2.5 : Lakmal to Root, no run, forward, defends into the off side.
|2.4 : Lakmal to Root, no run, back, defends back to the bowler.
|2.3 : Lakmal to Root, FOUR, short of a length wide of off, lovely cut shot to the fence.
|2.2 : Lakmal to Root, two runs, short of a length, pulled through mid wicket for a couple.
|2.1 : Lakmal to Roy, one run, chops a mistimed cut to third man.
End of over: ENG 4/1 (Roy 2, Root 2)
|1.6 : Mathews to Root, no run, forward, defends to the off side..
|1.5 : Mathews to Root, two runs, on the stumps, flicked to fine leg.
|1.4 : Mathews to Root, no run, good ball, pushed back to the bowler.
|1.3 : Mathews to Root, no run, full, defends back down the wicket.
|1.2 : Mathews to Roy, one run, opens the face and glides to third man.
|1.1 : Mathews to Roy, no run, leaves alone outside off.
End of over: ENG 1/1 (Roy 1, Root 0)
|0.6 : Lakmal to Root, no run, moves across the wickets and defends to the on side..
|0.5 : Lakmal to Root, no run, short ball, tries to pull, takes the splice and pops up on the leg side but lands safely.
|0.4 : Lakmal to Root, no run, short of a length, back in defence.
|0.3 : Lakmal to Hales, OUT, no run, What a breakthrough, Hales trying to force off the back foot playing away from his body, gets a thin edge through to the keeper. A great start for Sri Lanka!
|0.2 : Lakmal to Roy, one run, short of a length outside off, cuts backward of point.
|0.1 : Lakmal to Roy, no run, defends back down the track.
|0.0 : And we're back, play to get underway almost immediately, let's hope we can dodge anymore showers.
|Rain still falling so we will try again in another 15 minutes time, 15:40 local time.
|Covers are off and ground staff are hard at work, there is hope that play will be underway in 15 minutes, provided there is no more rain. Even better news is that there should be no loss of overs.
|The bad news is that the rain has continued throughout the break, the covers on and no sign of play for a little while. More information when it comes to hand.