|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|JJ Roy
|112
|95
|7
|4
|117.89
|AD Hales
|133
|110
|10
|6
|120.91
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S Prasanna
|8.1
|0
|78
|0
|9.55
|S Randiv
|8
|0
|62
|0
|7.75
Recent overs : 1 . 4 1 1 1wd . | . . 4 . . 2 | . . . . . .
FoW: ( Ovs)
|34.1 : Prasanna to Roy, FOUR, comes down the track and drives it through extra cover for a boundary
England wins by 10 wickets and go 1-0 up in the 5 match series
End of over: ENG 252/0 (Roy 108, Hales 133)
|33.6 : Randiv to Hales, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
|33.5 : Randiv to Hales, two runs, drives it through mid wicket for a couple of runs
|33.4 : Randiv to Roy, one run, works it through mid wicket for a single
|33.3 : Randiv to Roy, two runs, Roy glances it fine with a tickle. Fine enough to warrant a second
|Randiv to Roy, one run, glances it towards fine leg
|33.2 : Randiv to Hales, one run, works it towards short fine leg
|33.1 : Randiv to Hales, no run, turns it towards square leg
End of over: ENG 246/0 (Roy 105, Hales 130)
|32.6 : Prasanna to Roy, SIX, lofts it straight down the ground for SIX to reach his 2nd ODI hundred from 92 balls with 6 FOURS and 4 SIXES.
|32.5 : Prasanna to Roy, APPEAL, two leg byes, misses the flick but misses and off the pad the ball goes towards fine leg. Sri Lanka uses review but the ball was missing leg stump
|32.4 : Prasanna to Roy, wide, down the leg side
|Prasanna to Roy, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|32.3 : Prasanna to Hales, one run, cuts it towards deep cover
|32.2 : Prasanna to Hales, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|32.1 : Prasanna to Roy, one run, drives it towards deep cover
End of over: ENG 235/0 (Roy 98, Hales 129)
|31.6 : Randiv to Roy, one run, drives it towards extra cover.
|31.5 : Randiv to Hales, one run, drives it towards long on
|31.4 : Randiv to Roy, three runs, gives the charge and lofts it just over extra cover fielder
|31.3 : Randiv to Hales, one run, drives it towards long on
|31.2 : Randiv to Hales, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|31.1 : Randiv to Roy, one run, drives it towards long off
End of over: ENG 228/0 (Roy 93, Hales 127)
|30.6 : Maharoof to Roy, one run, drives it towards long on.
|30.5 : Maharoof to Hales, one run, works it through mid wicket
|30.4 : Maharoof to Hales, DROPPED, no run, cuts it in the air straight to point fielder. Gunatilaka drops an easy catch
|30.3 : Maharoof to Hales, wide, too far outside off stump
|Maharoof to Hales, FOUR, squeezes it past the short third man fielder for a boundary
|30.2 : Maharoof to Roy, one run, drives it towards deep mid wicket
|30.1 : Maharoof to Hales, one run, drives it towards backward point
End of over: ENG 219/0 (Roy 91, Hales 121)
|29.6 : Randiv to Roy, two runs, drives it towards wide long off.
|29.5 : Randiv to Hales, one run, works it towards deep mid wicket
|29.4 : Randiv to Hales, no run, turns it towards short mid wicket
|29.3 : Randiv to Hales, no run, plays and misses
|29.2 : Randiv to Roy, one run, drives it towards long on
|29.1 : Randiv to Roy, SIX, gives the charge and lofts it over long off for SIX
Gunathilaka to Roy, SIX, gives the charge and lofts it over long off for SIX
End of over: ENG 209/0 (Roy 82, Hales 120)
|28.6 : Prasanna to Hales, SIX, another big heave over deep mid wicket for another huge SIX.
|28.5 : Prasanna to Hales, SIX, slogs it over deep mid wicket for another SIX
|28.4 : Prasanna to Hales, SIX, bends down and swings it over deep mid wicket for SIX
|28.3 : Prasanna to Hales, FOUR, drives it through extra cover for a boundary to reach his 3rd ODI hundred from 91 balls with 9 FOURS and 3 SIXES
|28.2 : Prasanna to Hales, FOUR, bends low and swings it through mid wicket for a boundary
|28.1 : Prasanna to Roy, one run, drives it towards long off
End of over: ENG 182/0 (Roy 81, Hales 94)
|27.6 : Gunathilaka to Roy, one run, drives it towards long off.
|27.5 : Gunathilaka to Hales, one run, sweeps it through backward square leg
|27.4 : Gunathilaka to Hales, no run, sweeps it to the square leg fielder
|27.3 : Gunathilaka to Roy, one run, Roy pushes this to cover and sets off, the fielder aims and misses at the bowler's end
|27.2 : Gunathilaka to Roy, no run, pushes it towards point
|27.1 : Gunathilaka to Roy, FOUR, gives the charge and drives it through mid off for a boundary
End of over: ENG 175/0 (Roy 75, Hales 93)
|26.6 : Prasanna to Hales, SIX, gives the charge and swings it over deep mid wicket for a huge SIX.
|26.5 : Prasanna to Roy, one run, turns it towards backward square leg
|26.4 : Prasanna to Roy, no run, drive sit towards cover
|Prasanna to Roy, one run, turns it towards backward square leg
|26.3 : Prasanna to Roy, no run, cuts it towards cover
|26.2 : Prasanna to Roy, no run, drives it towards mid on
|26.1 : Prasanna to Hales, one run, drives it towards long off
End of over: ENG 167/0 (Roy 74, Hales 86)
|25.6 : Gunathilaka to Hales, one run, sweeps it towards fine leg.
|25.5 : Gunathilaka to Roy, leg bye, misses the sweep and off the pad the ball goes towards square leg
|25.4 : Gunathilaka to Hales, three runs, sweeps it towards fine leg for three runs
|25.3 : Gunathilaka to Roy, one run, drives it to the long off fielder
|25.2 : Gunathilaka to Hales, one run, flicks it through mid wicket for a single
|25.1 : Gunathilaka to Roy, one run, turns it towards mid wicket
End of over: ENG 159/0 (Roy 72, Hales 81)
|24.6 : Prasanna to Hales, no run, tries to sweep but misses.
|24.5 : Prasanna to Hales, two runs, tries to sweep but gets a top edge towards fine leg
|24.4 : Prasanna to Roy, one run, works it through backward square leg
|24.3 : Prasanna to Hales, one run, drills it hard towards long off
|24.2 : Prasanna to Roy, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|24.1 : Prasanna to Roy, no run, turns it towards backward square leg
End of over: ENG 154/0 (Roy 70, Hales 78)
|23.6 : Randiv to Roy, one run, turns it through backward square leg.
|23.5 : Randiv to Hales, one run, drives it down towards long on
|23.4 : Randiv to Roy, one run, pushes it towards short third man
|23.3 : Randiv to Roy, SIX, comes down the track and lofts it straight down the ground for a flat SIX,
|23.2 : Randiv to Roy, FOUR, bends down and reverse sweeps it through backward point for a boundary
|23.1 : Randiv to Hales, one run, drives it towards long on
End of over: ENG 140/0 (Roy 58, Hales 76)
|22.6 : Maharoof to Roy, no run, turns it towards square leg fielder.
|22.5 : Maharoof to Hales, one run, flicks it towards backward square leg
|22.4 : Maharoof to Hales, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|22.3 : Maharoof to Roy, one run, slices it towards third man
|22.2 : Maharoof to Roy, wide, too far outside off stump
|Maharoof to Hales, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|22.1 : Maharoof to Hales, FOUR, drives it towards deep extra cover for a boundary
End of over: ENG 132/0 (Roy 57, Hales 70)
|21.6 : Prasanna to Hales, one run, drives it down towards long on for a single.
|21.5 : Prasanna to Hales, no run, cuts it to the point fielder
|21.4 : Prasanna to Roy, one run, pushes it towards cover
|21.3 : Prasanna to Hales, one run, turns it towards mid wicket
|21.2 : Prasanna to Roy, one run, gives the charge and drives it towards long on
|21.1 : Prasanna to Roy, FOUR, uses his feet and drives it through extra cover for a boundary
End of over: ENG 124/0 (Roy 51, Hales 68)
|20.6 : Pradeep to Hales, SIX, lofts it over long off for SIX to finish the over.
|20.5 : Pradeep to Hales, no run, looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the oad
|20.4 : Pradeep to Hales, no run, defends it from the crease
|20.3 : Pradeep to Hales, FOUR, gives the charge and lofts it over mid off for a boundary
|20.2 : Pradeep to Hales, wide, short ball but too high and called a wide
|Pradeep to Hales, two runs, flicks it towards long leg
|20.1 : Pradeep to Hales, no run, ducks under the boucner
End of over: ENG 111/0 (Roy 51, Hales 56)
|19.6 : Prasanna to Hales, one run, drives it towards long off.
|19.5 : Prasanna to Roy, one run, drives it towards wide long off
|19.4 : Prasanna to Hales, one run, drives it towards deep cover
|19.3 : Prasanna to Roy, one run, drives it towards long off for a single to reach his 4th fifty in 22nd ODI from 55 balls with 3 FOURS and 1 SIX
|19.2 : Prasanna to Roy, no run, turns it towards square leg
|19.1 : Prasanna to Roy, no run, defends it back to the bowler
End of over: ENG 107/0 (Roy 49, Hales 54)
|18.6 : Pradeep to Hales, no run, defends it towards short point.
|18.5 : Pradeep to Roy, one run, turns it through backward square leg for a single
|18.4 : Pradeep to Hales, one run, pushes it through cover for a single
|18.3 : Pradeep to Roy, one run, drives it towards deep cover
|18.2 : Pradeep to Roy, FOUR, swings it over mid on for a boundary to move onto 47
|18.1 : Pradeep to Roy, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
End of over: ENG 100/0 (Roy 43, Hales 53)
|17.6 : Drinks Break
|Lakmal to Hales, no run, defends it towards cover.
|17.5 : Lakmal to Hales, no run, turns it towards short mid wicket
|17.4 : Lakmal to Roy, one run, pulls it towards deep mid wicket for a single to bring up 100 for England and 100 runs Partnership as well
|3rd hundred partnership between these two
|17.3 : Lakmal to Hales, one run, runs it down towards third man
|17.2 : Lakmal to Hales, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
|17.1 : Lakmal to Roy, one run, turns it towards short mid wicket
End of over: ENG 97/0 (Roy 41, Hales 52)
|16.6 : Prasanna to Roy, one run, drives it towards deep cover.
|16.5 : Prasanna to Hales, one run, drives it towards long off
|16.4 : Prasanna to Hales, FOUR
|7th ODI fifty in his 31st ODI for Hales and it has come from 55 balls with 5 FOURS and 1 SIX
|Prasanna to Hales, FOUR, bends down and slog sweeps it towards deep mid wicket for a boundary
|16.3 : Prasanna to Roy, one run, uses his feet and pushes it between the bowler and short mid on fielder
|16.2 : Prasanna to Roy, no run, defends it to the bowler
|16.1 : Prasanna to Hales, one run, gives the charge and drives it to the long on fielder
End of over: ENG 89/0 (Roy 39, Hales 46)
|15.6 : Lakmal to Hales, one run, drives it towards square third man.
|15.5 : Lakmal to Hales, no run, defends it to the mid on fielder
|15.4 : Lakmal to Roy, one run, cuts it down towards third man
|15.3 : Lakmal to Hales, one run, drives it through square leg for a single
|15.2 : Lakmal to Roy, one run, goes back and cuts it towards deep cover
|15.1 : Lakmal to Roy, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
End of over: ENG 85/0 (Roy 37, Hales 44)
|14.6 : Prasanna to Roy, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single.
|14.5 : Prasanna to Roy, no run, turns it towards mid wicket
|14.4 : Prasanna to Hales, one run, turns it towards backward square leg
|14.3 : Prasanna to Roy, one run, drives it towards long on for another single
|14.2 : Prasanna to Hales, one run, another on drive towards long on for a single
|14.1 : Prasanna to Roy, one run, drives it down to the long on fielder
End of over: ENG 80/0 (Roy 34, Hales 42)
|13.6 : Lakmal to Roy, one run, drives it towards deep mid wicket for a single.
|13.5 : Lakmal to Roy, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|13.4 : Lakmal to Roy, no run, looks to drive but misses
|13.3 : Lakmal to Roy, no run, slashes and misses outside off stump
|13.2 : Lakmal to Hales, one run, flicks it through backward square leg
|13.1 : Lakmal to Hales, no run, drives it towards point
End of over: ENG 78/0 (Roy 33, Hales 41)
|12.6 : Maharoof to Hales, one run, cuts it to the third man fielder.
|12.5 : Maharoof to Hales, SIX, pulls this short ball over deep mid wicket for SIX
|12.4 : Maharoof to Hales, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|12.3 : Maharoof to Roy, one run, runs it down towards third man
|12.2 : 1000 ODI runs for Hales
|Maharoof to Hales, one run, drives it towards deep mid wicket
|12.1 : Maharoof to Hales, no run, defends it towards mid wicket
End of over: ENG 69/0 (Roy 32, Hales 33)
|11.6 : Randiv to Roy, no run, turns it towards square leg.
|11.5 : Randiv to Roy, SIX, gives the charge and lofts it over long off for SIX
|11.4 : Randiv to Roy, no run, defends it
|11.3 : Randiv to Hales, one run, gives the charge and pushes it towards long off
|11.2 : Randiv to Roy, one run, drives it towards long on
|11.1 : Randiv to Hales, one run, drives it towards long on
End of over: ENG 60/0 (Roy 25, Hales 31)
|10.6 : Maharoof to Hales, one run, drives it towards deep cover.
|10.5 : Maharoof to Hales, no run, defends it towards short cover
|10.4 : Maharoof to Roy, one run, pushes it towards backward point
|10.3 : Maharoof to Roy, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|10.2 : Maharoof to Roy, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
|10.1 : Maharoof to Hales, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single
End of over: ENG 57/0 (Roy 24, Hales 29)
|9.6 : Randiv to Roy, no run, drives it to the point fielder.
|9.5 : Randiv to Hales, one run, drives it towards mid on
|9.4 : Randiv to Hales, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|9.3 : Randiv to Hales, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|9.2 : Randiv to Roy, one run, drives it through mid wicket
|9.1 : Randiv to Roy, FOUR, looks to drive but gets an outside edge towards third man for a boundary
End of over: ENG 51/0 (Roy 19, Hales 28)
|8.6 : Pradeep to Roy, one run, drives it through square leg for a single.
|8.5 : Pradeep to Hales, one run, flicks it towards backward square leg
|8.4 : Pradeep to Hales, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
|8.3 : Pradeep to Hales, FOUR, punches it through cover for a boundary
|8.2 : Pradeep to Hales, no run, looks to cut but misses
|8.1 : Pradeep to Hales, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
End of over: ENG 45/0 (Roy 18, Hales 23)
|7.6 : Randiv to Roy, two runs, drives it through mid wicket for a couple of runs.
|7.5 : Randiv to Hales, one run, pushes it towards mid wicket
|7.4 : Randiv to Hales, no run, turns it towards square leg
|7.3 : Randiv to Roy, one run, gives the charge and flicks it through mid wicket
|7.2 : Randiv to Roy, no run, pushes it towards point
|7.1 : Randiv to Hales, one run, turns it towards square leg
End of over: ENG 40/0 (Roy 15, Hales 21)
|6.6 : Pradeep to Roy, two runs, looks to drive but gets an inside edge towards fine leg.
|6.5 : Pradeep to Hales, one run, pushes it towards backward point
|6.4 : Pradeep to Hales, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|6.3 : Pradeep to Roy, one run, pushes it towards backward point
|6.2 : Pradeep to Roy, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|6.1 : Pradeep to Hales, one run, drives it towards wide mid on for a quick single
End of over: ENG 35/0 (Roy 12, Hales 19)
|5.6 : Randiv to Hales, one run, pushes it towards mid on for a quick single.
|5.5 : Randiv to Hales, FOUR, lofts it back past the bowler for a boundary through mid off
|5.4 : Randiv to Hales, no run, drives it towards cover point
|5.3 : Randiv to Hales, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|5.2 : Randiv to Hales, no run, pushes it towards mid on
|5.1 : Randiv to Hales, no run, turns it towards square leg
End of over: ENG 30/0 (Roy 12, Hales 14)
|4.6 : Maharoof to Hales, one run, pushes it towards mid on for a single.
|4.5 : Maharoof to Roy, one run, runs it towards third man
|4.4 : Maharoof to Hales, one run, drives it through square leg for a single
|4.3 : Maharoof to Hales, FOUR, comes forward and drives it through extra cover for a boundary
|4.2 : Maharoof to Hales, two runs, looks to cut but gets an outside edge towards third man
|4.1 : Maharoof to Hales, wide, down the leg side
Maharoof to Hales, no run, looks to flick but misses
End of over: ENG 20/0 (Roy 11, Hales 6)
|3.6 : Lakmal to Hales, one run, turns I towards mid wicket for a single.
|3.5 : Lakmal to Roy, three runs, flicks it through mid wicket for three runs
|3.4 : Lakmal to Roy, no run, pushes it to the cover fielder
|3.3 : Lakmal to Roy, no run, looks to drive but misses and gets beaten
|3.2 : Lakmal to Roy, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|3.1 : Lakmal to Roy, wide, fuller length ball but well outside off stump
|Lakmal to Roy, no run, drives it towards wide mid off
Lakmal to Roy, wide, fires this one down the leg side
End of over: ENG 14/0 (Roy 8, Hales 5)
|2.6 : Maharoof to Hales, no run, drives it to the point fielder.
|2.5 : Maharoof to Hales, APPEAL, no run, looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad. LBW appeal is turned down
|2.4 : Maharoof to Hales, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
|2.3 : Maharoof to Hales, no run, plays and misses outside off stump
|2.2 : Maharoof to Hales, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|2.1 : Maharoof to Hales, no run, defends it back tot he bowler
End of over: ENG 14/0 (Roy 8, Hales 5)
|1.6 : Lakmal to Roy, two runs, drives it through square leg for two runs.
|1.5 : Lakmal to Roy, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|1.4 : Lakmal to Roy, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|1.3 : Lakmal to Roy, FOUR, drives it on the up through cover point for a boundary
|1.2 : Lakmal to Roy, no run, plays and misses outside off stump
|1.1 : Lakmal to Roy, no run, drives it to the point fielder
End of over: ENG 8/0 (Roy 2, Hales 5)
|0.6 : Maharoof to Hales, no run, defends it to the cover fielder.
|0.5 : Maharoof to Hales, wide, down the leg side
|Maharoof to Roy, one run, turns it towards square leg
|0.4 : Maharoof to Hales, one run, works it through backward square leg
|0.3 : Maharoof to Hales, FOUR, flicks it through mid wicket for a boundary
|0.2 : Maharoof to Hales, no run, looks to drive but misses
|0.1 : Maharoof to Roy, one run, looks to rive but gets an inside edge towards short fine leg