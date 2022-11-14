|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|LE Plunkett
|22
|11
|2
|1
|200.00
|CR Woakes
|95
|92
|4
|0
|103.26
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|ANPRF Pradeep
|10
|0
|64
|2
|6.40
|RAS Lakmal
|10
|0
|65
|2
|6.50
|Recent overs : . . . . . 1 | 2 . . w . . | . 4 . . w .
|Last bat : DJ Willeyc: Mendis b: Maharoof7(12b0x40x6) SR:58.33, FoW:235/8 (45.4 Ovs)
|49.6 : The game ends in a tie
|Pradeep to Plunkett, SIX, clears his front leg and lofts it straight down the ground over long off for SIX.
|49.5 : A Six to tie the match
|Pradeep to Woakes, three runs, flicks it through backward square leg for three runs
|49.4 : Pradeep to Woakes, no run, drives it back to the bowler and takes a few steps down the track. Pradeep fails to hit the stumps at the striker's end and Woakes survives
|49.3 : Pradeep to Plunkett, one run, looks to swing but gets an inside edge onto the pad
|49.2 : Pradeep to Woakes, one run, defends the Yorker and takes the single
|49.1 : Pradeep to Woakes, two runs, slashes it towards long off and comes back for the 2nd run
End of over: ENG 273/8 (Woakes 89, Plunkett 15)
|48.6 : 14 runs need from the last over
|Lakmal to Woakes, one run, drives it towards mid wicket.
|48.5 : Lakmal to Woakes, FOUR, bends down and scoops it towards fine leg for a boundary
|48.4 : Lakmal to Plunkett, one run, drives it towards long on
|48.3 : Lakmal to Woakes, one run, drives it towards deep point
|48.2 : Lakmal to Plunkett, two wides, fires this one down the leg side and the batsmen quickly changes their ends as well
|Lakmal to Plunkett, FOUR, moves outside off stump and scoops it towards fine leg for a boundary
|48.1 : Lakmal to Woakes, three runs, drives it through cover and a good fielding effort keeps it down to three
End of over: ENG 257/8 (Woakes 80, Plunkett 10)
|47.6 : Maharoof to Woakes, one run, lofts it towards deep cover.
|47.5 : Maharoof to Woakes, two runs, drives it towards long on and comes back for the 2nd run
|47.4 : Maharoof to Woakes, FOUR, lofts it straight down the ground for a boundary
|47.3 : Maharoof to Plunkett, one run, makes room and swings it towards deep mid wicket
|47.2 : Maharoof to Woakes, one run, drives it towards long on
|47.1 : Maharoof to Plunkett, one run, pulls this short ball towards deep square leg
End of over: ENG 247/8 (Woakes 72, Plunkett 8)
|46.6 : Lakmal to Plunkett, one run, looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pad.
|46.5 : Lakmal to Plunkett, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|46.4 : Lakmal to Plunkett, FOUR, swings it towards long on. The fielder tries to take the catch and the ball goes past him and rolls into the fence
|46.3 : Lakmal to Plunkett, wide, down the leg side
|Lakmal to Woakes, one run, pushes it towards backward point
|46.2 : Lakmal to Plunkett, one run, looks to flick but gets an inside edge
|46.1 : Lakmal to Woakes, one run, drives it towards long off
End of over: ENG 238/8 (Woakes 70, Plunkett 2)
|45.6 : Maharoof to Plunkett, two runs, drives it towards wide long on for a couple of runs.
|45.5 : Maharoof to Woakes, one run, pushes it towards backward point
|45.4 : Maharoof to Willey, OUT, no run, looks to swing it towards the leg side but gets a leading edge towards deep cover. Mendis comes forward and takes the cath
|45.3 : Maharoof to Woakes, one run, pushes it towards backward point
|45.2 : Maharoof to Willey, one run, drives it towards long on for a single
|45.1 : Maharoof to Willey, no run, swings across the line and misses
End of over: ENG 233/7 (Woakes 68, Willey 6)
|44.6 : Pradeep to Willey, one run, drives it through mid wicket.
|44.5 : Pradeep to Woakes, one run, drives it towards deep cover
|44.4 : Pradeep to Woakes, two runs, punches it towards wide long off
|44.3 : Pradeep to Woakes, two runs, flicks it through backward square leg
|44.2 : Pradeep to Willey, one run, pushes it towards backward point
|44.1 : Pradeep to Willey, no run, plays and misses outside off stump
End of over: ENG 226/7 (Woakes 63, Willey 4)
|43.6 : Lakmal to Willey, one run, drives it back towards the bowler.
|43.5 : Lakmal to Woakes, one run, drives it towards long on
|43.4 : Lakmal to Woakes, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|43.3 : Lakmal to Willey, one run, flicks it towards deep mid wicket
|43.2 : Lakmal to Willey, no run, another swings and a miss
|43.1 : Lakmal to Willey, no run, swings and misses
End of over: ENG 223/7 (Woakes 62, Willey 2)
|42.6 : Prasanna to Willey, one run, turns it towards square leg.
|42.5 : Prasanna to Woakes, one run, turns it towards mid wicket
|42.4 : Prasanna to Willey, one run, turns it towards square leg
|42.3 : Prasanna to Buttler, OUT, no run, comes down the track and swings it straight down the ground. Shanak takes the catch on the boundary
|42.2 : Prasanna to Woakes, leg bye, comes down the track and misses the flick
|42.1 : Prasanna to Woakes, two runs, cuts it towards deep point
End of over: ENG 217/6 (Buttler 93, Woakes 59)
|41.6 : Maharoof to Buttler, two runs, drives it through square leg for two runs.
|41.5 : Maharoof to Woakes, one run, drives it through mid wicket
|41.4 : Maharoof to Buttler, one run, drives it towards deep cover
|41.3 : Maharoof to Buttler, DROPPED, no run, gives the charge and drives it towards cover. Prasanna drops the catch
|41.2 : Maharoof to Woakes, one run, drives it through mid wicket
|41.1 : Maharoof to Woakes, no run, REVIEW( Sri Lanka), looks to run it towards third man but misses. Sri Lanka uses the review but the on-field call stays
End of over: ENG 212/6 (Buttler 90, Woakes 57)
|40.6 : Prasanna to Buttler, no run, plays and misses outside off stump.
|Sri Lanka wants a review of a caught behind appeal
|40.5 : Prasanna to Woakes, one run, drives it towards deep cover
|40.4 : Prasanna to Buttler, one run, pushes it towards cover
|40.3 : Prasanna to Woakes, one run, pushes it past the bowler towards deep mid on
|40.2 : Prasanna to Buttler, one run, drives it towards long off
|40.1 : Prasanna to Buttler, no run, looks to slog across the line but misses
End of over: ENG 208/6 (Buttler 88, Woakes 55)
|39.6 : Pradeep to Woakes, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder.
|39.5 : Pradeep to Buttler, one run, pushes it towards mid on for a single
|39.4 : Pradeep to Buttler, no run, looks to flick but misses
|39.3 : Pradeep to Buttler, two runs, flicks it through backward square leg for two runs
|39.2 : Pradeep to Woakes, one run, drives it towards mid on for a quick single
|39.1 : Pradeep to Woakes, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
End of over: ENG 204/6 (Buttler 85, Woakes 54)
|38.6 : Maharoof to Buttler, two runs, drives it through backward point for two runs.
|38.5 : Maharoof to Buttler, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|38.4 : Maharoof to Woakes, one run, drives it towards long on
|38.3 : Maharoof to Woakes, two runs, looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge towards third man. 200 comes up for England
|38.2 : Maharoof to Buttler, one run, drives it towards deep cover
|38.1 : Maharoof to Woakes, one run, cuts it towards deep point
End of over: ENG 197/6 (Buttler 82, Woakes 50)
|37.6 : Pradeep to Woakes, one run.
|Maiden ODI fifty for Woakes
|Pradeep to Woakes, one run, runs it down towards third man for single.
|37.5 : Pradeep to Buttler, one run, pulls it through square leg for a single
|37.4 : Pradeep to Buttler, no run, moves outside off stump and tries to scoop but misses
|37.3 : Pradeep to Buttler, FOUR, moves outside off stump and scoops it towards fine leg for a boundary
|37.2 : Pradeep to Woakes, one run, drives it through cover for another single
|37.1 : Pradeep to Woakes, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
End of over: ENG 190/6 (Buttler 77, Woakes 48)
|36.6 : Maharoof to Woakes, one run, dabs it down towards third man.
|36.5 : Maharoof to Buttler, one run, swings it towards deep mid wicket
|36.4 : Maharoof to Woakes, one run, runs it down towards third man
|36.3 : Maharoof to Buttler, one run, pushes it towards wide mid off
|36.2 : Maharoof to Buttler, no run, defends it towards mid off
|36.1 : Maharoof to Woakes, three runs, Woakes drove this to the left of Lakmal at mid-off who dives but instead parries it towards long-off
End of over: ENG 183/6 (Buttler 75, Woakes 43)
|35.6 : Pradeep to Woakes, one run, runs it down towards third man.
|35.5 : Pradeep to Buttler, one run, flicks it towards short fine leg
|35.4 : Pradeep to Woakes, one run, pulls it towards deep square leg
|35.3 : Pradeep to Woakes, no run, defends it from the crease
|35.2 : Pradeep to Woakes, FOUR, flicks it into the fine leg fence
|35.1 : Pradeep to Buttler, one run, drives it towards mid on
End of over: ENG 175/6 (Buttler 73, Woakes 37)
|34.6 : Prasanna to Woakes, two runs, comes down the track and flicks it through mid wicket.
|34.5 : Prasanna to Buttler, one run, drives it towards long off
|34.4 : Prasanna to Woakes, one run, drives it towards long on
|34.3 : Prasanna to Buttler, one run, drives it towards long off
|Prasanna to Buttler, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|34.2 : Prasanna to Buttler, no run
|34.1 : Prasanna to Buttler, no run
End of over: ENG 170/6 (Buttler 71, Woakes 34)
|33.6 : Gunathilaka to Buttler, one run, drives it towards long on.
|33.5 : Gunathilaka to Woakes, one run, drives it towards long on
|33.4 : Gunathilaka to Woakes, FOUR, comes forward and lofts it through extra cover for a boundary
|33.3 : Gunathilaka to Buttler, one run, drives it towards long on
|33.2 : Gunathilaka to Buttler, two runs, flicks it through backward square leg
|33.1 : Gunathilaka to Woakes, one run, drives it towards long on
End of over: ENG 160/6 (Buttler 67, Woakes 28)
|32.6 : Prasanna to Buttler, no run, comes down the track and defends.
|32.5 : Prasanna to Woakes, one run, drives it towards long on
|32.4 : Prasanna to Buttler, one run, flicks it through mid wicket
|32.3 : Prasanna to Buttler, no run, defends it off the front foot
|32.2 : Prasanna to Buttler, no run, Buttler skips out and smothers it into the leg-side
|32.1 : Prasanna to Woakes, one run, drives it towards long off
End of over: ENG 157/6 (Buttler 66, Woakes 26)
|31.6 : Shanaka to Woakes, one run, turns it towards short mid on and pinches a quick single.
|31.5 : Shanaka to Woakes, no run, comes forward and blocks it
|31.4 : Shanaka to Buttler, one run, drives it through cover for a single
|31.3 : Shanaka to Woakes, one run, turns it towards short mid wicket
|31.2 : Shanaka to Buttler, one run, runs it down towards third man for a single
|31.1 : Shanaka to Buttler, no run, turns it towards short mid wicket
End of over: ENG 153/6 (Buttler 64, Woakes 24)
|30.6 : Lakmal to Buttler, one run, pushes it towards cover.
|30.5 : Lakmal to Buttler, no run, flicks it to the mid wicket fielder
|30.4 : Lakmal to Buttler, FOUR, looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge that rolls into the third man fence
|30.3 : Lakmal to Buttler, two runs, flicks it through backward square leg for a couple of runs
|30.2 : Lakmal to Buttler, no run, defends it towards backward point
|30.1 : Lakmal to Buttler, wide, down the leg side
|
Lakmal to Woakes, three runs, drives it through extra cover for three runs
End of over: ENG 142/6 (Buttler 57, Woakes 21)
|29.6 : Shanaka to Buttler, FOUR, swings it through backward square leg for a boundary.
|29.5 : Shanaka to Buttler, no run, blocks it on the pitch
|29.4 : Shanaka to Buttler, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|29.3 : Shanaka to Woakes, one run, runs it down towards third man
|29.2 : Shanaka to Buttler, one run, drives it through square leg for a single
|29.1 : Shanaka to Buttler, no run, defends it from the crease
End of over: ENG 136/6 (Buttler 52, Woakes 20)
|28.6 : Prasanna to Woakes, no run, defends it from the crease.
|28.5 : Prasanna to Buttler, one run, drives it towards mid off
|28.4 : Prasanna to Woakes, one run, drives it towards deep mid wicket
|28.3 : Prasanna to Buttler, one run, drives it towards long off
|28.2 : Prasanna to Buttler, no run, looks to flick but misses
|28.1 : Prasanna to Buttler, SIX, lofts it straight down the ground for a SIX to reach his fifty
End of over: ENG 127/6 (Buttler 44, Woakes 19)
|27.6 : Maharoof to Buttler, one run, drives it towards long on for a single.
|27.5 : Maharoof to Woakes, one run, drives it down towards long on for a single
|27.4 : Maharoof to Woakes, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|27.3 : Maharoof to Woakes, no run, defends it from the crease
|27.2 : Maharoof to Buttler, one run, drives it towards mid off for a single
|27.1 : Maharoof to Buttler, two runs, cuts it towards backward point
End of over: ENG 122/6 (Buttler 40, Woakes 18)
|26.6 : Prasanna to Woakes, no run, defends it from the crease.
|26.5 : Prasanna to Buttler, one run, comes down the track and drives it towards long on for a single
|26.4 : Prasanna to Woakes, one run, drives it towards cover
|26.3 : Prasanna to Buttler, one run, drives it towards long off
|26.2 : Prasanna to Buttler, no run, turns it towards mid wicket
|26.1 : Prasanna to Buttler, no run, pushes it towards cover
End of over: ENG 119/6 (Buttler 38, Woakes 17)
|25.6 : Maharoof to Woakes, no run, defends it from the crease.
|25.5 : Maharoof to Woakes, no run, looks to drive but misses and gets beaten
|25.4 : Maharoof to Woakes, no run, slashes and misses
|25.3 : Maharoof to Woakes, no run, defends it from the crease
|25.2 : Maharoof to Woakes, two runs, drives it through square leg for a couple of runs
|25.1 : Maharoof to Woakes, two runs, drives it through mid wicket for two runs
End of over: ENG 115/6 (Buttler 38, Woakes 13)
|24.6 : Prasanna to Woakes, one run, drives it towards long on.
|24.5 : Prasanna to Buttler, one run, drives it towards deep point
|24.4 : Prasanna to Woakes, one run, pushes it towards point
|24.3 : Prasanna to Woakes, no run, turns it towards short leg
|24.2 : Prasanna to Buttler, one run, drives it towards long on
|24.1 : Prasanna to Buttler, no run, comes down the track and gets hit on the pad
End of over: ENG 111/6 (Buttler 36, Woakes 11)
|23.6 : Maharoof to Woakes, two runs, drives it through backward point for a couple of runs.
|23.5 : Maharoof to Woakes, no run, defends it from the crease
|23.4 : Maharoof to Buttler, one run, steers it towards third man
|23.3 : Maharoof to Buttler, FOUR, comes forward and drives it towards deep cover for a boundary
|23.2 : Maharoof to Buttler, no run, drives it towards mid off
|23.1 : Maharoof to Woakes, one run, runs it down towards third man
|23.5 : Pradeep to Woakes, no run
|23.4 : Pradeep to Buttler, one run
|23.3 : Pradeep to Buttler, FOUR
|23.2 : Pradeep to Buttler, no run
|23.1 : Pradeep to Woakes, one run, drives it towards long off
End of over: ENG 103/6 (Buttler 31, Woakes 8)
|22.6 : Prasanna to Buttler, two runs, uses his feet and lofts it straight down the ground.
|22.5 : Prasanna to Woakes, one run, drives it towards long off
|22.4 : Prasanna to Buttler, leg bye, misses the flick and off the pad they takes a quick leg bye
|22.3 : Prasanna to Buttler, no run, tries the reverse sweep but misses
|22.2 : Prasanna to Woakes, one run, turns it towards square leg
|22.1 : Prasanna to Woakes, no run, comes forward and defends it
End of over: ENG 98/6 (Buttler 29, Woakes 6)
|21.6 : Pradeep to Buttler, no run, looks to flick but misses.
|21.5 : Pradeep to Buttler, no run, ducks under the bouncer
|21.4 : Pradeep to Buttler, wide, down the leg side
|Pradeep to Woakes, one run, drives it towards mid on
|21.3 : Pradeep to Buttler, one run, turns it towards mid wicket
|21.2 : Pradeep to Buttler, no run, ducks under the bouncer
|21.1 : Pradeep to Woakes, one run, cuts it down towards third man
End of over: ENG 94/6 (Buttler 28, Woakes 4)
|20.6 : Prasanna to Woakes, one run, drives it straight down the ground.
|20.5 : Prasanna to Buttler, one run, drives it towards long off
|20.4 : Prasanna to Woakes, one run, drives it towards long on for a single
|20.3 : Prasanna to Woakes, no run, defends it
|20.2 : Prasanna to Woakes, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|20.1 : Prasanna to Woakes, no run, defends it off the front foot
End of over: ENG 91/6 (Buttler 27, Woakes 2)
|19.6 : Pradeep to Buttler, FOUR, drives it nicely through covers for a boundary.
|19.5 : Pradeep to Woakes, one run, pushes it towards point for a single
|19.4 : Pradeep to Woakes, no run, drives it back to the bowler. Pradeep stops the ball with his right leg
|19.3 : Pradeep to Woakes, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|19.2 : Pradeep to Woakes, no run, defends it from the crease
|19.1 : Pradeep to Buttler, one run, drives it through square leg for a single
End of over: ENG 85/6 (Buttler 22, Woakes 1)
|18.6 : Prasanna to Buttler, one run, looks to defend but gets an inside edge towards square leg.
|18.5 : Prasanna to Buttler, no run, defends it on the pitch
|18.4 : Prasanna to Woakes, one run, drives it towards long off
|18.3 : Prasanna to Woakes, no run, defends it
|18.2 : Prasanna to Buttler, one run, drives it towards long off
|18.1 : Prasanna to Buttler, no run, defends it towards cover
End of over: ENG 82/6 (Buttler 20, Ali 7)
|17.6 : Pradeep to Ali, OUT, no run, goes back and tries to cut but gets an inside edge onto the stumps.
|17.5 : Pradeep to Ali, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|17.4 : Pradeep to Ali, two runs, flicks it through mid wicket for a couple of runs
|17.3 : Pradeep to Ali, no run, defends it towards cover
|17.2 : Pradeep to Ali, FOUR, comes forward and drives it through cover for a boundary
|17.1 : Pradeep to Ali, no run, defends it to the point fielder
End of over: ENG 76/5 (Buttler 20, Ali 1)
|16.6 : Maharoof to Buttler, two runs, drives it through mid wicket for a couple of runs.
|16.5 : Maharoof to Ali, one run, drives it through cover for a single
|16.4 : Maharoof to Ali, no run, defends it from the crease
|16.3 : Maharoof to Ali, no run, pushes it towards backward point
|16.2 : Maharoof to Ali, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|16.1 : Maharoof to Buttler, one run, works it towards fine leg
End of over: ENG 72/5 (Morgan 43, Buttler 17)
|15.6 : Pradeep to Morgan, OUT, no run, looks to run it towards third man but guides it into the hands of the keeper. Chandimal takes the catch.
|15.5 : Pradeep to Buttler, one run, drives it towards mid on
|15.4 : Pradeep to Buttler, two runs, works it through backward square leg
|15.3 : Pradeep to Buttler, no run, defends it towards cover point
|15.2 : Pradeep to Buttler, FOUR, drives it through wide mid off for a boundary
|15.1 : Pradeep to Buttler, no run, Buttler goes on his toes and knocks it to cover
End of over: ENG 65/4 (Morgan 43, Buttler 10)
|14.6 : Maharoof to Morgan, no run, looks to cut but misses.
|14.5 : Maharoof to Morgan, two runs, cuts it through cover point for a couple of runs
|14.4 : Maharoof to Morgan, no run, pushes it towards gully
|14.3 : Maharoof to Buttler, one run, pushes it towards cover point
|14.5 : Maharoof to Buttler, two runs
|14.4 : Maharoof to Buttler, no run
|14.3 : Maharoof to Morgan, one run
|Maharoof to Buttler, no run
|14.2 : Maharoof to Morgan, one run, drives it towards deep cover
|14.1 : Maharoof to Morgan, no run, lets it go outside off stump
End of over: ENG 61/4 (Morgan 40, Buttler 9)
|13.6 : Pradeep to Morgan, one run, drives it towards deep cover.
|13.5 : Pradeep to Morgan, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|13.4 : Pradeep to Morgan, no run, looks to drive but misses
|13.3 : Pradeep to Morgan, no run, tries to cut but misses
|13.2 : Pradeep to Buttler, one run, pushes it towards mid off for a quick single
|13.1 : Pradeep to Buttler, no run, defends it back to the bowler
End of over: ENG 59/4 (Morgan 39, Buttler 8)
|12.6 : Shanaka to Morgan, FOUR, drives it through extra cover for a boundary.
|12.5 : Shanaka to Morgan, no run, defends it towards cover point
|12.4 : Shanaka to Buttler, one run, drives it towards deep cover
|12.3 : Shanaka to Morgan, one run, drives it towards deep cover
|12.2 : Shanaka to Morgan, FOUR, lofts it straight down the ground through mid off for a boundary
|12.1 : Shanaka to Buttler, one run, turns it towards short fine leg
End of over: ENG 48/4 (Morgan 30, Buttler 6)
|11.6 : Mathews to Morgan, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder.
|11.5 : Mathews to Buttler, one run, gets an inside edge which hits Chandimal and lobs away behind it. He would have been kicking himself had he been out
|11.4 : Mathews to Morgan, one run, Morgan cuts it square of the wicket
|11.3 : Mathews to Morgan, two runs, Morgan managed to get the pull away towards mid-wicket.
|11.2 : Mathews to Buttler, one run, tucked away wide of mid-wicket
|11.1 : Mathews to Buttler, no run, Buttler defends with the bat and pad close together
|10.6 : Lakmal to Morgan, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it through extra cover for a boundary..
|10.5 : Lakmal to Morgan, no run, leaves it for the keeper
|10.4 : Lakmal to Morgan, no run, looks to drive but misses and gets beaten
|10.3 : Lakmal to Morgan, no run, defends it towards cover point
|10.2 : Lakmal to Morgan, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|10.1 : Lakmal to Morgan, no run, defends it towards cover
|9.6 : Mathews to Buttler, two runs, works it through square leg for a couple of runs.
|11.1 : Mathews to Morgan, no run, defends it towards cover
End of over: ENG 42/4 (Morgan 23, Buttler 7)
|10.6 : Lakmal to Buttler, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it through extra cover for a boundary.
|10.5 : Lakmal to Buttler, no run, leaves it for the keeper
|10.4 : Lakmal to Buttler, no run, looks to drive but misses and gets beaten
|10.3 : Lakmal to Buttler, no run, defends it towards cover point
|10.2 : Lakmal to Buttler, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|10.1 : Lakmal to Buttler, no run, defends it towards cover
End of over: ENG 38/4 (Morgan 23, Buttler 3)
|9.6 : Mathews to Buttler, one run, works it through square leg for a single.
|9.5 : Mathews to Morgan, one run, pushes it through cover point
|9.4 : Mathews to Buttler, one run, flicks it through backward square leg
|9.3 : Mathews to Buttler, no run, defends it towards cover point
|9.2 : Mathews to Buttler, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
|9.1 : Mathews to Buttler, no run, looks to flick but misses
End of over: ENG 35/4 (Morgan 22, Buttler 1)
|8.6 : Lakmal to Morgan, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts it towards deep backward point for a boundary.
|8.5 : Lakmal to Morgan, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|8.4 : Lakmal to Buttler, one run, pushes it straight down the ground for a quick single. A direct hit but Buttler reaches his crease in time
|8.3 : Lakmal to Buttler, no run, defends it towards short cover
|3rd umpire in action for a run out appeal
|8.2 : Lakmal to Bairstow, OUT, no run, drives it in the air towards point. Gunathilaka takes the catch
|8.1 : Lakmal to Morgan, one run, square drives it towards third man
End of over: ENG 29/3 (Morgan 17, Bairstow 3)
|7.6 : Mathews to Bairstow, two runs, glances it towards fine leg.
|7.5 : Mathews to Morgan, one run, slices it towards third man
|7.4 : Mathews to Morgan, no run, looks to cut but misses
|7.3 : Mathews to Bairstow, one run, flicks it through backward square leg
|7.2 : Mathews to Bairstow, DROPPED, no run, flicks it towards mid wicket. Mendis got his hands to it but drops the catch
|7.1 : Mathews to Bairstow, no run, defends it towards cover
End of over: ENG 25/3 (Morgan 16, Bairstow 0)
|6.6 : Lakmal to Morgan, no run, defends it from the crease.
|6.5 : Lakmal to Morgan, FOUR, slices it just wide of slip fielder for a boundary towards third man
|6.4 : Lakmal to Morgan, no run, defends it towards short cover
|6.3 : Lakmal to Morgan, no run, defends it towards short cover
|6.2 : Lakmal to Morgan, no run, defends it towards short cover
|6.1 : Lakmal to Morgan, FOUR, drives it straight down the ground for a boundary
End of over: ENG 17/3 (Morgan 8, Bairstow 0)
|5.6 : Mathews to Bairstow, no run, defends it towards square leg.
|5.5 : Mathews to Root, OUT, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but gets an inside edge onto the stumps
|5.4 : Mathews to Root, no run, pushes it towards gully
|5.3 : Mathews to Morgan, one run, gives the charge and drives it towards square third man
|5.2 : Mathews to Morgan, no run, looks to drive but misses
|5.1 : Mathews to Morgan, no run, defends it towards mid off
End of over: ENG 16/2 (Root 2, Morgan 7)
|4.6 : Lakmal to Morgan, one run, drives it towards square third man.
|4.5 : Lakmal to Root, one run, works it through backward square leg
|4.4 : Lakmal to Morgan, one run, cuts it towards square third man
|4.3 : Lakmal to Morgan, no run, defends it towards the point fielder
|4.2 : Lakmal to Morgan, no run, defends it towards short cover
|4.1 : Lakmal to Morgan, no run, lets it go outside off stump
End of over: ENG 13/2 (Root 1, Morgan 5)
|3.6 : Mathews to Morgan, one run, runs it down towards third man.
|3.5 : Mathews to Morgan, no run, plays and misses outside off stump
|3.4 : Mathews to Morgan, no run, cuts it to the point fielder
|3.3 : Mathews to Morgan, no run, leaves it for the keeper
|3.2 : Mathews to Morgan, FOUR, pulls this short ball towards deep mid wicket for a boundary
|3.1 : Mathews to Root, one run, turns it through mid wicket
End of over: ENG 7/2 (Root 0, Morgan 0)
|2.6 : Lakmal to Morgan, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
|2.5 : Lakmal to Hales, OUT, no run, Review ( England), looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pad. The ball pops up towards short square leg fielder. Perera takes the catch
|2.4 : Lakmal to Hales, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|Hales has been given out caught and he decides to review it
|2.3 : Lakmal to Hales, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|2.2 : Lakmal to Hales, FOUR, flicks it through square leg for a boundary
|2.1 : Lakmal to Hales, no run, punches it to the cover fielder
End of over: ENG 3/1 (Hales 0, Root 0)
|1.6 : Mathews to Root, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder.
|1.5 : Mathews to Root, no run, defends it to the mid on fielder
|1.4 : Mathews to Roy, OUT, no run, looks to drive but misses and gets hit on the back pad in line with middle and off stump. LBW appeal is upheld
|1.3 : Mathews to Roy, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|1.2 : Mathews to Roy, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|1.1 : Mathews to Roy, two runs, drives it through square leg for a couple of runs
End of over: ENG 1/0 (Hales 0, Roy 1)
|0.6 : Lakmal to Roy, one run, drives it straight down the ground towards mid on.
|0.5 : Lakmal to Roy, no run, drives it towards mid on
|0.4 : Lakmal to Roy, no run, pushes it towards point
|0.3 : Lakmal to Roy, no run, defends it towards cover
|0.2 : Lakmal to Roy, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|0.1 : Lakmal to Roy, no run, defends it back to the bowler