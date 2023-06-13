share
55293L
Home » Live Cricket Score » ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2023 » Summary

vs Live Cricket Score, Match 3, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2023, June 13, 2023

UAE 276/7 (49.5)
United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 3 wickets
NEP 275/10 (49.5)
Live
CRR: 5.52
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat : Basil Hameedlbw b Karan KC0(2b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:0/7 (0 Ovs)