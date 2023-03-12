|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 . . 4 . w | . . 4 2 1 1 | 1 . 2 0wd . . 4
|Last bat : Chris Sole0(0b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:214/10 (50 Ovs)
|32.1 : Sagar Dhakal to Brandon McMullen, Six! Played towards mid on.
|31.6 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|31.5 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Safyaan Sharif, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|31.4 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Safyaan Sharif, No run, played towards mid off.
|31.3 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Safyaan Sharif, No run, played towards covers.
|31.2 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Safyaan Sharif, No run.
|31.1 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Safyaan Sharif, No run, played towards covers.
|30.6 : Sagar Dhakal to Safyaan Sharif, 1 run, played towards covers.
|30.5 : Sagar Dhakal to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|30.4 : Sagar Dhakal to Brandon McMullen, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|30.3 : Sagar Dhakal to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards mid on.
|30.2 : Sagar Dhakal to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards covers.
|30.1 : Sagar Dhakal to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards covers.
|29.6 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Safyaan Sharif, No run, played towards mid off.
|29.5 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Mark Watt, OUT! st Arjun Saud b Dipendra Singh Airee.
|29.4 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Mark Watt, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|29.3 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Mark Watt, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|29.2 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards covers.
|29.1 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards covers.
|28.6 : Sagar Dhakal to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards covers.
|28.5 : Sagar Dhakal to Mark Watt, No run, played towards mid on.
|28.4 : Sagar Dhakal to Mark Watt, No run, played towards mid off.
|28.3 : Sagar Dhakal to Michael Leask, OUT! c Arjun Saud b Sagar Dhakal.
|28.2 : Sagar Dhakal to Michael Leask, No run, played towards covers.
|28.1 : Sagar Dhakal to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards point.
|27.6 : Gulsan Jha to Michael Leask, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|27.5 : Gulsan Jha to Michael Leask, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|27.4 : Gulsan Jha to Michael Leask, No run.
|27.3 : Gulsan Jha to Michael Leask, No run, played towards mid off.
|27.2 : Gulsan Jha to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|27.1 : Gulsan Jha to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|26.6 : Kushal Bhurtel to Michael Leask, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|26.5 : Kushal Bhurtel to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|26.4 : Kushal Bhurtel to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|26.3 : Kushal Bhurtel to Michael Leask, No run, played towards covers.
|26.2 : Kushal Bhurtel to Michael Leask, Four! Played towards square leg.
|26.1 : Kushal Bhurtel to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards covers.
|25.6 : Karan KC to Michael Leask, No run, played towards covers.
|25.5 : Karan KC to Michael Leask, No run, played towards covers.
|25.4 : Karan KC to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|25.3 : Karan KC to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|25.2 : Karan KC to Michael Leask, No run, played towards mid on.
|25.1 : Karan KC to Michael Leask, No run.
|24.6 : Kushal Bhurtel to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards point.
|24.5 : Kushal Bhurtel to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|24.4 : Kushal Bhurtel to Brandon McMullen, 2 runs, played towards point.
|24.3 : Kushal Bhurtel to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards point.
|23.6 : Karan KC to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards mid off.
|23.5 : Karan KC to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards covers.
|23.4 : Karan KC to Brandon McMullen, Four! Played towards mid on.
|23.3 : Karan KC to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|23.2 : Karan KC to Michael Leask, No run.
|23.1 : Karan KC to Michael Leask, No run, played towards covers.
|22.6 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|22.5 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Michael Leask, No run, played towards mid off.
|22.4 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Michael Leask, No run, played towards covers.
|22.3 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Michael Leask, No run, played towards point.
|22.2 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|22.1 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Brandon McMullen, Four! Played towards mid on.
|21.6 : Aarif Sheikh to Michael Leask, No run, played towards point.
|21.5 : Aarif Sheikh to Michael Leask, No run, played towards mid off.
|21.4 : Aarif Sheikh to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards covers.
|21.3 : Aarif Sheikh to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards mid off.
|21.2 : Aarif Sheikh to Brandon McMullen, No run.
|21.1 : Aarif Sheikh to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards mid off.
|20.6 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Michael Leask, Four! Played towards covers.
|20.5 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Michael Leask, No run, played towards mid off.
|20.4 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, OUT! lbw b Lalit Rajbanshi.
|20.3 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards mid on.
|20.2 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run.
|20.1 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run.
|19.6 : Aarif Sheikh to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards point.
|19.5 : Aarif Sheikh to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards covers.
|19.4 : Aarif Sheikh to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards mid on.
|19.3 : Aarif Sheikh to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards covers.
|19.2 : Aarif Sheikh to Brandon McMullen, No run.
|19.1 : Aarif Sheikh to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards covers.
|18.6 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run.
|18.5 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|18.4 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards covers.
|18.3 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|18.2 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards covers.
|18.1 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Brandon McMullen, No run.
|17.6 : Aarif Sheikh to Matthew Cross, No run.
|17.5 : Aarif Sheikh to Matthew Cross, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|17.4 : Aarif Sheikh to Matthew Cross, No run.
|17.3 : Aarif Sheikh to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards point.
|17.2 : Aarif Sheikh to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|17.1 : Aarif Sheikh to Matthew Cross, No run.
|16.6 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards mid on.
|16.5 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, OUT! st Arjun Saud b Lalit Rajbanshi.
|16.4 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|16.3 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|16.2 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards mid off.
|16.1 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards covers.
|15.6 : Aarif Sheikh to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
|15.5 : Aarif Sheikh to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
|15.4 : Aarif Sheikh to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|15.3 : Aarif Sheikh to Matthew Cross, No run.
|15.2 : Aarif Sheikh to Matthew Cross, No run.
|15.1 : Aarif Sheikh to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards covers.
|14.6 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards mid on.
|14.5 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards point.
|14.4 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, Four! Played towards square leg.
|14.3 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards mid on.
|14.2 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|14.1 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|13.6 : Sagar Dhakal to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards covers.
|13.5 : Sagar Dhakal to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards covers.
|13.4 : Sagar Dhakal to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|13.3 : Sagar Dhakal to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.
|13.2 : Sagar Dhakal to Christopher McBride, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|13.1 : Sagar Dhakal to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|12.6 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, No run.
|12.5 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|12.4 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards mid off.
|12.3 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards square leg.
|12.2 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards mid off.
|12.1 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards covers.
|11.6 : Gulsan Jha to Christopher McBride, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|11.5 : Gulsan Jha to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid on.
|11.4 : Gulsan Jha to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
|11.3 : Gulsan Jha to Christopher McBride, Four! Played towards covers.
|11.2 : Gulsan Jha to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.
|11.1 : Gulsan Jha to Christopher McBride, No run.
|10.6 : Kushal Bhurtel to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards covers.
|10.5 : Kushal Bhurtel to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|10.4 : Kushal Bhurtel to Christopher McBride, No run.
|10.3 : Kushal Bhurtel to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
|10.2 : Kushal Bhurtel to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|10.1 : Kushal Bhurtel to Christopher McBride, Four! Played towards square leg.
|9.6 : Gulsan Jha to Matthew Cross, No run.
|9.5 : Gulsan Jha to Richie Berrington, OUT! c Aasif Sheikh b Gulsan Jha.
|9.4 : Gulsan Jha to Richie Berrington, No run.
|9.3 : Gulsan Jha to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
|9.2 : Gulsan Jha to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
|9.1 : Gulsan Jha to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
|8.6 : Kushal Bhurtel to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards point.
|8.5 : Kushal Bhurtel to Christopher McBride, Four! Played towards square leg.
|8.4 : Kushal Bhurtel to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|8.3 : Kushal Bhurtel to Richie Berrington, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|8.2 : Kushal Bhurtel to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards mid off.
|8.1 : Kushal Bhurtel to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.6 : Gulsan Jha to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards third man.
|7.5 : Gulsan Jha to Richie Berrington, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|7.4 : Gulsan Jha to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
|7.3 : Gulsan Jha to Kyle Coetzer, OUT! c Dipendra Singh Airee b Gulsan Jha.
|7.2 : Gulsan Jha to Kyle Coetzer, No run.
|7.1 : Gulsan Jha to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards point.
|6.6 : Sagar Dhakal to Christopher McBride, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|6.5 : Sagar Dhakal to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.
|6.4 : Sagar Dhakal to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
|6.3 : Sagar Dhakal to Christopher McBride, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|6.2 : Sagar Dhakal to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid on.
|6.1 : Sagar Dhakal to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
|5.6 : Karan KC to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|5.5 : Karan KC to Kyle Coetzer, 3 runs, played towards square leg.
|5.4 : Karan KC to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.3 : Karan KC to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid on.
|5.2 : Karan KC to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.1 : Karan KC to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
|4.6 : Sagar Dhakal to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid on.
|4.5 : Sagar Dhakal to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid on.
|4.4 : Sagar Dhakal to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.
|1.6 : Karan KC to George Munsey, Four! Played towards third man.
|4.3 : Sagar Dhakal to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.
|1.5 : Karan KC to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid off.
|4.2 : Sagar Dhakal to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid off.
|1.4 : Karan KC to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid off.
|1.3 : Karan KC to George Munsey, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|4.1 : Sagar Dhakal to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid on.
|1.2 : Karan KC to George Munsey, No run.
|1.1 : Karan KC to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards covers.
|0.5 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards third man.
|0.4 : Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|0.3 : Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, 2 runs, played towards point.
|0.2 : Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, Four.
|3.6 : Karan KC to Christopher McBride, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|3.5 : Karan KC to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.
|3.4 : Karan KC to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
|3.3 : Karan KC to Christopher McBride, No run.
|3.2 : Karan KC to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.
|3.1 : Karan KC to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.
|2.6 : Sagar Dhakal to George Munsey, OUT! b Sagar Dhakal.
|2.5 : Sagar Dhakal to George Munsey, No run.
|2.4 : Sagar Dhakal to George Munsey, Four! Played towards square leg.
|2.3 : Sagar Dhakal to George Munsey, No run, played towards third man.
|2.2 : Sagar Dhakal to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid on.
|2.1 : Sagar Dhakal to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|47.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Michael Leask, Six! Played towards square leg.
|47.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Chris Greaves, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|47.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|47.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Chris Greaves, Four! Played towards square leg.
|46.6 : Ian Holland to Chris Greaves, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|46.5 : Ian Holland to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|46.4 : Ian Holland to Michael Leask, No run, played towards covers.
|46.3 : Ian Holland to Chris Greaves, 3 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|46.2 : Ian Holland to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards covers.
|46.1 : Ian Holland to Chris Greaves, 1 run, played towards point.
|45.6 : Steven Taylor to Michael Leask, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|45.5 : Steven Taylor to Michael Leask, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|45.4 : Steven Taylor to Michael Leask, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|45.3 : Steven Taylor to Chris Greaves, Bye.
|45.2 : Steven Taylor to Chris Greaves, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|45.1 : Steven Taylor to Calum MacLeod, OUT! c Cameron Stevenson b Steven Taylor.
|44.6 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Chris Greaves, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|44.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Chris Greaves, No run, played towards covers.
|44.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|44.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Chris Greaves, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|44.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Calum MacLeod, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|44.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Chris Greaves, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|43.6 : Cameron Stevenson to Calum MacLeod, Six! Played towards square leg.
|43.5 : Cameron Stevenson to Calum MacLeod, Six! Played towards square leg.
|43.4 : Cameron Stevenson to Chris Greaves, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|43.3 : Cameron Stevenson to Chris Greaves, No run.
|43.2 : Cameron Stevenson to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|43.1 : Cameron Stevenson to Calum MacLeod, Six! Played towards square leg.
|42.6 : Ian Holland to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|42.5 : Ian Holland to Chris Greaves, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|42.4 : Ian Holland to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|42.3 : Ian Holland to Calum MacLeod, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|42.2 : Ian Holland to Chris Greaves, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|42.1 : Ian Holland to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards point.
|41.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards covers.
|41.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Matthew Cross, OUT! c Ian Holland b Nosthush Kenjige.
|41.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Matthew Cross, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
|41.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards square leg.
|41.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards covers.
|41.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Calum MacLeod, No run.
|40.3 : Ian Holland to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards covers.
|40.2 : Ian Holland to Matthew Cross, No run.
|40.1 : Ian Holland to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|39.6 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards third man.
|39.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|39.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Calum MacLeod, No run, played towards mid on.
|39.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards point.
|39.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Matthew Cross, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|39.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards covers.
|38.6 : Ian Holland to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|38.5 : Ian Holland to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|38.4 : Ian Holland to Calum MacLeod, No run.
|38.3 : Ian Holland to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards third man.
|38.2 : Ian Holland to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards covers.
|38.1 : Ian Holland to Calum MacLeod, Four! Played towards point.
|37.6 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|37.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards point.
|37.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards third man.
|37.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|37.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards third man.
|37.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards point.
|36.6 : Nisarg Patel to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|36.5 : Nisarg Patel to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards point.
|36.4 : Nisarg Patel to Calum MacLeod, No run, played towards covers.
|36.3 : Nisarg Patel to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|36.2 : Nisarg Patel to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards covers.
|36.1 : Nisarg Patel to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards covers.
|35.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|35.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|35.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Calum MacLeod, No run, played towards covers.
|35.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Calum MacLeod, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|35.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Calum MacLeod, No run, played towards mid on.
|35.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|34.6 : Nisarg Patel to Calum MacLeod, Four! Played towards square leg.
|34.5 : Nisarg Patel to Calum MacLeod, No run, played towards mid off.
|34.4 : Nisarg Patel to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|34.3 : Nisarg Patel to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|34.2 : Nisarg Patel to Calum MacLeod, No run, played towards mid on.
|34.1 : Nisarg Patel to Calum MacLeod, No run.
|33.6 : Steven Taylor to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|33.5 : Steven Taylor to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|33.4 : Steven Taylor to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|33.3 : Steven Taylor to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|33.2 : Steven Taylor to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|33.1 : Steven Taylor to Calum MacLeod, Four! Played towards square leg.
|32.6 : Nisarg Patel to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards covers.
|32.5 : Nisarg Patel to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards mid on.
|49.6 : Khawar Ali to Zahoor Khan, OUT! The fielder whips the bails off and appeals. The umpire raises his finger and the batsman is run out.
|49.5 : Khawar Ali to Kashif Daud, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
|49.4 : Khawar Ali to Kashif Daud, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|49.3 : Khawar Ali to Kashif Daud, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|49.2 : Khawar Ali to Kashif Daud, No run.
|49.1 : Khawar Ali to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards mid off.
|48.6 : Bilal Khan to Zahoor Khan, No run.
|48.5 : Bilal Khan to Kashif Daud, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|48.4 : Bilal Khan to Kashif Daud, No run.
|48.3 : Bilal Khan to Kashif Daud, No run.
|48.2 : Bilal Khan to Kashif Daud, Four! Played towards square leg.
|49.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Sandeep Goud, No run, played towards covers.
|49.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Sandeep Goud, No run, played towards third man.
|49.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Sandeep Goud, No run, played towards covers.
|49.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Sandeep Goud, No run.
|49.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Sandeep Goud, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|49.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Bilal Khan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|48.6 : Chris Sole to Sandeep Goud, No run.
|48.5 : Chris Sole to Sandeep Goud, No run.
|Chris Sole to Sandeep Goud, Wide.