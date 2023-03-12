share
33853L
Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score, Match 3, ICC CWC League 2, 2019-23, March 12, 2023

UAE 143/7 (32.1)
NEP 40/3 (15.2)
Live
CRR: 2.61
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : 1 . . 4 . w | . . 4 2 1 1 | 1 . 2 0wd . . 4
Last bat : Chris Sole0(0b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:214/10 (50 Ovs)
Commentary :
32.1 : Sagar Dhakal to Brandon McMullen, Six! Played towards mid on.
31.6 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards square leg.
31.5 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Safyaan Sharif, 1 run, played towards mid on.
31.4 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Safyaan Sharif, No run, played towards mid off.
31.3 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Safyaan Sharif, No run, played towards covers.
31.2 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Safyaan Sharif, No run.
31.1 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Safyaan Sharif, No run, played towards covers.
30.6 : Sagar Dhakal to Safyaan Sharif, 1 run, played towards covers.
30.5 : Sagar Dhakal to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards square leg.
30.4 : Sagar Dhakal to Brandon McMullen, 2 runs, played towards third man.
30.3 : Sagar Dhakal to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards mid on.
30.2 : Sagar Dhakal to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards covers.
30.1 : Sagar Dhakal to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards covers.
29.6 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Safyaan Sharif, No run, played towards mid off.
29.5 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Mark Watt, OUT! st Arjun Saud b Dipendra Singh Airee.
29.4 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Mark Watt, No run, played towards mid wicket.
29.3 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Mark Watt, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
29.2 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards covers.
29.1 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards covers.
28.6 : Sagar Dhakal to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards covers.
28.5 : Sagar Dhakal to Mark Watt, No run, played towards mid on.
28.4 : Sagar Dhakal to Mark Watt, No run, played towards mid off.
28.3 : Sagar Dhakal to Michael Leask, OUT! c Arjun Saud b Sagar Dhakal.
28.2 : Sagar Dhakal to Michael Leask, No run, played towards covers.
28.1 : Sagar Dhakal to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards point.
27.6 : Gulsan Jha to Michael Leask, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
27.5 : Gulsan Jha to Michael Leask, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
27.4 : Gulsan Jha to Michael Leask, No run.
27.3 : Gulsan Jha to Michael Leask, No run, played towards mid off.
27.2 : Gulsan Jha to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards square leg.
27.1 : Gulsan Jha to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards mid wicket.
26.6 : Kushal Bhurtel to Michael Leask, No run, played towards mid wicket.
26.5 : Kushal Bhurtel to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
26.4 : Kushal Bhurtel to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards square leg.
26.3 : Kushal Bhurtel to Michael Leask, No run, played towards covers.
26.2 : Kushal Bhurtel to Michael Leask, Four! Played towards square leg.
26.1 : Kushal Bhurtel to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards covers.
25.6 : Karan KC to Michael Leask, No run, played towards covers.
25.5 : Karan KC to Michael Leask, No run, played towards covers.
25.4 : Karan KC to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
25.3 : Karan KC to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
25.2 : Karan KC to Michael Leask, No run, played towards mid on.
25.1 : Karan KC to Michael Leask, No run.
24.6 : Kushal Bhurtel to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards point.
24.5 : Kushal Bhurtel to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards mid off.
24.4 : Kushal Bhurtel to Brandon McMullen, 2 runs, played towards point.
24.3 : Kushal Bhurtel to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards point.
24.5 : Kushal Bhurtel to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards covers.
24.4 : Kushal Bhurtel to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards square leg.
24.2 : Kushal Bhurtel to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards square leg.
24.1 : Kushal Bhurtel to Michael Leask, 2 runs, played towards point.
23.6 : Karan KC to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards mid off.
23.5 : Karan KC to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards covers.
23.4 : Karan KC to Brandon McMullen, Four! Played towards mid on.
23.3 : Karan KC to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
23.2 : Karan KC to Michael Leask, No run.
23.1 : Karan KC to Michael Leask, No run, played towards covers.
22.6 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid on.
22.5 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Michael Leask, No run, played towards mid off.
22.4 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Michael Leask, No run, played towards covers.
22.3 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Michael Leask, No run, played towards point.
22.2 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards mid off.
22.1 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Brandon McMullen, Four! Played towards mid on.
21.6 : Aarif Sheikh to Michael Leask, No run, played towards point.
21.5 : Aarif Sheikh to Michael Leask, No run, played towards mid off.
21.4 : Aarif Sheikh to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards covers.
21.3 : Aarif Sheikh to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards mid off.
21.2 : Aarif Sheikh to Brandon McMullen, No run.
21.1 : Aarif Sheikh to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards mid off.
20.6 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Michael Leask, Four! Played towards covers.
20.5 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Michael Leask, No run, played towards mid off.
20.4 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, OUT! lbw b Lalit Rajbanshi.
20.3 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards mid on.
20.2 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run.
20.1 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run.
19.6 : Aarif Sheikh to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards point.
19.5 : Aarif Sheikh to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards covers.
19.4 : Aarif Sheikh to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards mid on.
19.3 : Aarif Sheikh to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards covers.
19.2 : Aarif Sheikh to Brandon McMullen, No run.
19.1 : Aarif Sheikh to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards covers.
18.6 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run.
18.5 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards mid wicket.
18.4 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards covers.
18.3 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards mid off.
18.2 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards covers.
18.1 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Brandon McMullen, No run.
17.6 : Aarif Sheikh to Matthew Cross, No run.
17.5 : Aarif Sheikh to Matthew Cross, 2 runs, played towards covers.
17.4 : Aarif Sheikh to Matthew Cross, No run.
17.3 : Aarif Sheikh to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards point.
17.2 : Aarif Sheikh to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
17.1 : Aarif Sheikh to Matthew Cross, No run.
16.6 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards mid on.
16.5 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, OUT! st Arjun Saud b Lalit Rajbanshi.
16.4 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, 2 runs, played towards covers.
16.3 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards square leg.
16.2 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards mid off.
16.1 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards covers.
15.6 : Aarif Sheikh to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
15.5 : Aarif Sheikh to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
15.4 : Aarif Sheikh to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards mid on.
15.3 : Aarif Sheikh to Matthew Cross, No run.
15.2 : Aarif Sheikh to Matthew Cross, No run.
15.1 : Aarif Sheikh to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards covers.
14.6 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards mid on.
14.5 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards point.
14.4 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, Four! Played towards square leg.
14.3 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards mid on.
14.2 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards mid on.
14.1 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid wicket.
13.6 : Sagar Dhakal to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards covers.
13.5 : Sagar Dhakal to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards covers.
13.4 : Sagar Dhakal to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
13.3 : Sagar Dhakal to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.
13.2 : Sagar Dhakal to Christopher McBride, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
13.1 : Sagar Dhakal to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards mid off.
12.6 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Christopher McBride, No run.
12.5 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards square leg.
12.4 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards mid off.
12.3 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards square leg.
12.2 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards mid off.
12.1 : Lalit Rajbanshi to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards covers.
11.6 : Gulsan Jha to Christopher McBride, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
11.5 : Gulsan Jha to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid on.
11.4 : Gulsan Jha to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
11.3 : Gulsan Jha to Christopher McBride, Four! Played towards covers.
11.2 : Gulsan Jha to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.
11.1 : Gulsan Jha to Christopher McBride, No run.
10.6 : Kushal Bhurtel to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards covers.
10.5 : Kushal Bhurtel to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
10.4 : Kushal Bhurtel to Christopher McBride, No run.
10.3 : Kushal Bhurtel to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
10.2 : Kushal Bhurtel to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid wicket.
10.1 : Kushal Bhurtel to Christopher McBride, Four! Played towards square leg.
9.6 : Gulsan Jha to Matthew Cross, No run.
9.5 : Gulsan Jha to Richie Berrington, OUT! c Aasif Sheikh b Gulsan Jha.
9.4 : Gulsan Jha to Richie Berrington, No run.
9.3 : Gulsan Jha to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
9.2 : Gulsan Jha to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
9.1 : Gulsan Jha to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
8.6 : Kushal Bhurtel to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards point.
8.5 : Kushal Bhurtel to Christopher McBride, Four! Played towards square leg.
8.4 : Kushal Bhurtel to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid wicket.
8.3 : Kushal Bhurtel to Richie Berrington, 1 run, played towards square leg.
8.2 : Kushal Bhurtel to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards mid off.
8.1 : Kushal Bhurtel to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.6 : Gulsan Jha to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards third man.
7.5 : Gulsan Jha to Richie Berrington, 2 runs, played towards covers.
7.4 : Gulsan Jha to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
Gulsan Jha to Richie Berrington, Wide.
7.3 : Gulsan Jha to Kyle Coetzer, OUT! c Dipendra Singh Airee b Gulsan Jha.
7.2 : Gulsan Jha to Kyle Coetzer, No run.
7.1 : Gulsan Jha to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards point.
Gulsan Jha to Kyle Coetzer, Wide.
6.6 : Sagar Dhakal to Christopher McBride, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
6.5 : Sagar Dhakal to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.
6.4 : Sagar Dhakal to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
6.3 : Sagar Dhakal to Christopher McBride, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
6.2 : Sagar Dhakal to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid on.
6.1 : Sagar Dhakal to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
5.6 : Karan KC to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards mid on.
Karan KC to Christopher McBride, Wide.
5.5 : Karan KC to Kyle Coetzer, 3 runs, played towards square leg.
5.4 : Karan KC to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.3 : Karan KC to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid on.
5.2 : Karan KC to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid wicket.
5.1 : Karan KC to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
4.6 : Sagar Dhakal to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid on.
4.5 : Sagar Dhakal to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid on.
4.4 : Sagar Dhakal to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.
1.6 : Karan KC to George Munsey, Four! Played towards third man.
4.3 : Sagar Dhakal to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.
1.5 : Karan KC to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid off.
4.2 : Sagar Dhakal to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid off.
1.4 : Karan KC to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid off.
Karan KC to George Munsey, Wide.
1.3 : Karan KC to George Munsey, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
4.1 : Sagar Dhakal to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid on.
1.2 : Karan KC to George Munsey, No run.
1.1 : Karan KC to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards covers.
0.5 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards third man.
0.4 : Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, 1 run, played towards mid off.
0.3 : Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, 2 runs, played towards point.
0.2 : Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, Four.
3.6 : Karan KC to Christopher McBride, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, No run, played towards covers.
3.5 : Karan KC to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.
3.4 : Karan KC to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
3.3 : Karan KC to Christopher McBride, No run.
3.2 : Karan KC to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.
3.1 : Karan KC to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.
2.6 : Sagar Dhakal to George Munsey, OUT! b Sagar Dhakal.
2.5 : Sagar Dhakal to George Munsey, No run.
2.4 : Sagar Dhakal to George Munsey, Four! Played towards square leg.
2.3 : Sagar Dhakal to George Munsey, No run, played towards third man.
2.2 : Sagar Dhakal to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid on.
2.1 : Sagar Dhakal to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards mid off.
Dipendra Singh Airee to George Munsey, No run, played towards covers.
47.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Michael Leask, Six! Played towards square leg.
47.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Chris Greaves, 1 run, played towards mid on.
47.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
Saurabh Netravalkar to Chris Greaves, 2 Wides.
47.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Chris Greaves, Four! Played towards square leg.
Saurabh Netravalkar to Chris Greaves, Wide.
46.6 : Ian Holland to Chris Greaves, 1 run, played towards square leg.
46.5 : Ian Holland to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
46.4 : Ian Holland to Michael Leask, No run, played towards covers.
46.3 : Ian Holland to Chris Greaves, 3 runs, played towards mid wicket.
46.2 : Ian Holland to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards covers.
46.1 : Ian Holland to Chris Greaves, 1 run, played towards point.
45.6 : Steven Taylor to Michael Leask, Four! Played towards fine leg.
45.5 : Steven Taylor to Michael Leask, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
45.4 : Steven Taylor to Michael Leask, 2 runs, played towards covers.
45.3 : Steven Taylor to Chris Greaves, Bye.
45.2 : Steven Taylor to Chris Greaves, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
45.1 : Steven Taylor to Calum MacLeod, OUT! c Cameron Stevenson b Steven Taylor.
44.6 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Chris Greaves, 2 runs, played towards covers.
44.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Chris Greaves, No run, played towards covers.
44.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards mid on.
44.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Chris Greaves, 1 run, played towards mid on.
Saurabh Netravalkar to Calum MacLeod, No ball! Played towards covers.
44.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Calum MacLeod, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
44.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Chris Greaves, 1 run, played towards mid off.
43.6 : Cameron Stevenson to Calum MacLeod, Six! Played towards square leg.
43.5 : Cameron Stevenson to Calum MacLeod, Six! Played towards square leg.
43.4 : Cameron Stevenson to Chris Greaves, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
43.3 : Cameron Stevenson to Chris Greaves, No run.
43.2 : Cameron Stevenson to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
43.1 : Cameron Stevenson to Calum MacLeod, Six! Played towards square leg.
42.6 : Ian Holland to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards mid on.
42.5 : Ian Holland to Chris Greaves, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
42.4 : Ian Holland to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards square leg.
42.3 : Ian Holland to Calum MacLeod, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
42.2 : Ian Holland to Chris Greaves, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
42.1 : Ian Holland to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards point.
41.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards covers.
41.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Matthew Cross, OUT! c Ian Holland b Nosthush Kenjige.
41.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Matthew Cross, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
41.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards square leg.
41.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards covers.
41.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Calum MacLeod, No run.
40.5 : Ian Holland to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards mid on.
40.6 : Ian Holland to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards third man.
40.4 : Ian Holland to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
40.3 : Ian Holland to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards covers.
40.2 : Ian Holland to Matthew Cross, No run.
40.1 : Ian Holland to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards mid wicket.
39.6 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards third man.
39.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
39.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Calum MacLeod, No run, played towards mid on.
39.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards point.
39.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Matthew Cross, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
39.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards covers.
38.6 : Ian Holland to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
38.5 : Ian Holland to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards mid off.
38.4 : Ian Holland to Calum MacLeod, No run.
38.3 : Ian Holland to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards third man.
38.2 : Ian Holland to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards covers.
38.1 : Ian Holland to Calum MacLeod, Four! Played towards point.
37.6 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards square leg.
37.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards point.
37.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards third man.
37.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards square leg.
37.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards third man.
37.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards point.
36.6 : Nisarg Patel to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards mid off.
36.5 : Nisarg Patel to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards point.
36.4 : Nisarg Patel to Calum MacLeod, No run, played towards covers.
36.3 : Nisarg Patel to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards mid on.
36.2 : Nisarg Patel to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards covers.
36.1 : Nisarg Patel to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards covers.
35.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards mid off.
35.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards mid off.
35.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Calum MacLeod, No run, played towards covers.
35.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Calum MacLeod, 2 runs, played towards covers.
35.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Calum MacLeod, No run, played towards mid on.
35.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards mid off.
34.6 : Nisarg Patel to Calum MacLeod, Four! Played towards square leg.
34.5 : Nisarg Patel to Calum MacLeod, No run, played towards mid off.
34.4 : Nisarg Patel to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards mid off.
34.3 : Nisarg Patel to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
34.2 : Nisarg Patel to Calum MacLeod, No run, played towards mid on.
34.1 : Nisarg Patel to Calum MacLeod, No run.
33.6 : Steven Taylor to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
33.5 : Steven Taylor to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards square leg.
33.4 : Steven Taylor to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
33.3 : Steven Taylor to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
33.2 : Steven Taylor to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards mid on.
33.1 : Steven Taylor to Calum MacLeod, Four! Played towards square leg.
32.6 : Nisarg Patel to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards covers.
32.5 : Nisarg Patel to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards mid on.
25.1 : Nisarg Patel to Calum MacLeod, 1 run, played towards mid off.
49.6 : Khawar Ali to Zahoor Khan, OUT! The fielder whips the bails off and appeals. The umpire raises his finger and the batsman is run out.
Khawar Ali to Raja Akifullah Khan, OUT! The fielder whips the bails off and appeals. The umpire raises his finger and the batsman is run out.
49.5 : Khawar Ali to Kashif Daud, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
49.4 : Khawar Ali to Kashif Daud, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
49.3 : Khawar Ali to Kashif Daud, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
49.2 : Khawar Ali to Kashif Daud, No run.
49.1 : Khawar Ali to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards mid off.
48.6 : Bilal Khan to Zahoor Khan, No run.
48.5 : Bilal Khan to Kashif Daud, 1 run, played towards mid on.
48.4 : Bilal Khan to Kashif Daud, No run.
48.3 : Bilal Khan to Kashif Daud, No run.
48.2 : Bilal Khan to Kashif Daud, Four! Played towards square leg.
49.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Sandeep Goud, No run, played towards covers.
49.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Sandeep Goud, No run, played towards third man.
49.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Sandeep Goud, No run, played towards covers.
49.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Sandeep Goud, No run.
49.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Sandeep Goud, No run, played towards mid wicket.
49.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Bilal Khan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
48.6 : Chris Sole to Sandeep Goud, No run.
48.5 : Chris Sole to Sandeep Goud, No run.
Chris Sole to Sandeep Goud, Wide.