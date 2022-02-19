|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 0wd . . 4 . . 4 | w . . 4 . 0wd 4
|Last bat : Kushal Mallac Muzammil Shahzad b Jean Podosky12(10b2x40x6) SR:120.00, FoW:36/2 (4.2 Ovs)
|8.5 : Gurbhupinder Chohan to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|8.4 : Gurbhupinder Chohan to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|8.3 : Gurbhupinder Chohan to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|8.2 : Gurbhupinder Chohan to Kushal Bhurtel, 3 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|8.1 : Gurbhupinder Chohan to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards covers.
|7.6 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.5 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards point.
|7.4 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.3 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.2 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|7.1 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
|7.4 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards covers.
|7.3 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|7.2 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Dipendra Singh Airee, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|7.1 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run, played towards square leg.
|6.6 : Jean Podosky to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|6.5 : Jean Podosky to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|6.4 : Jean Podosky to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards point.
|6.3 : Jean Podosky to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|Jean Podosky to Kushal Bhurtel, No ball! Played towards point.
|6.2 : Jean Podosky to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards point.
|6.1 : Jean Podosky to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards covers.
|5.6 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run, played towards covers.
|5.5 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run.
|5.4 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.3 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards point.
|5.2 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards covers.
|5.1 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run.
|4.6 : Jean Podosky to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards covers.
|4.5 : Jean Podosky to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards covers.
|4.4 : Jean Podosky to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.
|4.3 : Jean Podosky to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.2 : Jean Podosky to Kushal Malla, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
|4.1 : Jean Podosky to Kushal Malla, No run.
|3.6 : Daniel Smith to Kushal Malla, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|3.5 : Daniel Smith to Kushal Malla, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|3.4 : Daniel Smith to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|3.3 : Daniel Smith to Kushal Bhurtel, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|3.2 : Daniel Smith to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards point.
|3.1 : Daniel Smith to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
|2.6 : Richard Goodwin to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|2.5 : Richard Goodwin to Kushal Malla, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|Richard Goodwin to Kushal Malla, Wide.
|2.4 : Richard Goodwin to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.3 : Richard Goodwin to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards point.
|2.2 : Richard Goodwin to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards square leg.
|2.1 : Richard Goodwin to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards square leg.
|1.6 : Daniel Smith to Kushal Malla, Four! Played towards mid off.
|Daniel Smith to Kushal Malla, Wide.
|1.5 : Daniel Smith to Kushal Malla, No run, played towards point.
|1.4 : Daniel Smith to Kushal Malla, Four! Played towards covers.
|1.3 : Daniel Smith to Kushal Malla, No run.
|1.2 : Daniel Smith to Kushal Malla, No run.
|1.1 : Daniel Smith to Aasif Sheikh, OUT! The batter has missed a straight ball and is struck on the pads, right in front. No problems for the umpire to adjudge him LBW.
|0.6 : Richard Goodwin to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards point.
|0.5 : Richard Goodwin to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid on.
|0.4 : Richard Goodwin to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.3 : Richard Goodwin to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards point.
|0.2 : Richard Goodwin to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.
|0.1 : Richard Goodwin to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
|Richard Goodwin to Kushal Bhurtel, Wide.