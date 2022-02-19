share
46606L
Nepal vs Philippines Live Cricket Score, Match 6, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A, 2022, February 19, 2022

NEP 73/2 (8.5)
Live
CRR: 8.26
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : 0wd . . 4 . . 4 | w . . 4 . 0wd 4
Last bat : Kushal Mallac Muzammil Shahzad b Jean Podosky12(10b2x40x6) SR:120.00, FoW:36/2 (4.2 Ovs)
Commentary :
8.5 : Gurbhupinder Chohan to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
8.4 : Gurbhupinder Chohan to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
8.3 : Gurbhupinder Chohan to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
8.2 : Gurbhupinder Chohan to Kushal Bhurtel, 3 runs, played towards mid wicket.
8.1 : Gurbhupinder Chohan to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards covers.
7.6 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.5 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards point.
7.4 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.3 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.2 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards fine leg.
7.1 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
6.6 : Jean Podosky to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards mid off.
6.5 : Jean Podosky to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
6.4 : Jean Podosky to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards point.
6.3 : Jean Podosky to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards mid off.
Jean Podosky to Kushal Bhurtel, No ball! Played towards point.
6.2 : Jean Podosky to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards point.
6.1 : Jean Podosky to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards covers.
5.6 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run, played towards covers.
5.5 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run.
5.4 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.3 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards point.
5.2 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards covers.
5.1 : Huzaifa Mohammed to Dipendra Singh Airee, No run.
4.6 : Jean Podosky to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards covers.
4.5 : Jean Podosky to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards covers.
4.4 : Jean Podosky to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.
4.3 : Jean Podosky to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
4.2 : Jean Podosky to Kushal Malla, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
4.1 : Jean Podosky to Kushal Malla, No run.
3.6 : Daniel Smith to Kushal Malla, 1 run, played towards mid off.
3.5 : Daniel Smith to Kushal Malla, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
3.4 : Daniel Smith to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards square leg.
3.3 : Daniel Smith to Kushal Bhurtel, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
3.2 : Daniel Smith to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards point.
3.1 : Daniel Smith to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
2.6 : Richard Goodwin to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
2.5 : Richard Goodwin to Kushal Malla, 1 run, played towards mid on.
Richard Goodwin to Kushal Malla, Wide.
2.4 : Richard Goodwin to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
2.3 : Richard Goodwin to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards point.
2.2 : Richard Goodwin to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards square leg.
2.1 : Richard Goodwin to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards square leg.
1.6 : Daniel Smith to Kushal Malla, Four! Played towards mid off.
Daniel Smith to Kushal Malla, Wide.
1.5 : Daniel Smith to Kushal Malla, No run, played towards point.
1.4 : Daniel Smith to Kushal Malla, Four! Played towards covers.
1.3 : Daniel Smith to Kushal Malla, No run.
1.2 : Daniel Smith to Kushal Malla, No run.
1.1 : Daniel Smith to Aasif Sheikh, OUT! The batter has missed a straight ball and is struck on the pads, right in front. No problems for the umpire to adjudge him LBW.
0.6 : Richard Goodwin to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards point.
0.5 : Richard Goodwin to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid on.
0.4 : Richard Goodwin to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0.3 : Richard Goodwin to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards point.
0.2 : Richard Goodwin to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.
0.1 : Richard Goodwin to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
Richard Goodwin to Kushal Bhurtel, Wide.