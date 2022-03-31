share
Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score, Match 4, Nepal T20I Tri-Series, 2022, March 31, 2022

NEP 123/2 (14.1)
Live
CRR: 8.68
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . 1 1 1 . 1 | . . 4 4 1 . 4 4 1 . 0wd .
Last bat : Aasif Sheikhc Sese Bau b Norman Vanua38(29b4x41x6) SR:131.03, FoW:72/2 (9.4 Ovs)
Commentary :
14.1 : Riley Hekure to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards covers.
13.6 : Charles Amini to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards square leg.
13.5 : Charles Amini to Rohit Paudel, Four! Played towards square leg.
13.4 : Charles Amini to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards square leg.
13.3 : Charles Amini to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards square leg.
13.2 : Charles Amini to Rohit Paudel, Four! Played towards square leg.
13.1 : Charles Amini to Rohit Paudel, Six! Played towards mid on.
12.6 : Chad Soper to Dipendra Singh Airee, 2 runs, played towards covers.
12.5 : Chad Soper to Dipendra Singh Airee, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
12.4 : Chad Soper to Dipendra Singh Airee, Four! Played towards covers.
12.3 : Chad Soper to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
12.2 : Chad Soper to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards covers.
12.1 : Chad Soper to Dipendra Singh Airee, 2 runs, played towards covers.
11.6 : Charles Amini to Rohit Paudel, Four! Played towards fine leg.
11.5 : Charles Amini to Rohit Paudel, No run.
11.4 : Charles Amini to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards mid off.
11.3 : Charles Amini to Dipendra Singh Airee, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
11.2 : Charles Amini to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
11.1 : Charles Amini to Dipendra Singh Airee, Leg bye, played towards point.
10.6 : Riley Hekure to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards point.
10.5 : Riley Hekure to Dipendra Singh Airee, 2 runs, played towards covers.
10.4 : Riley Hekure to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards square leg.
10.3 : Riley Hekure to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards covers.
10.2 : Riley Hekure to Rohit Paudel, 3 runs, played towards fine leg.
10.1 : Riley Hekure to Rohit Paudel, No run.
9.6 : Norman Vanua to Dipendra Singh Airee, Four! Played towards covers.
9.5 : Norman Vanua to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards point.
0.1 : Norman Vanua to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.
Norman Vanua to Kushal Bhurtel, Wide.
9.4 : Norman Vanua to Aasif Sheikh, OUT! The fielder has taken the catch.
9.3 : Norman Vanua to Aasif Sheikh, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
9.2 : Norman Vanua to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards point.
9.1 : Norman Vanua to Aasif Sheikh, No run.
8.6 : Riley Hekure to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards covers.
8.5 : Riley Hekure to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
8.4 : Riley Hekure to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.
8.3 : Riley Hekure to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards point.
8.2 : Riley Hekure to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
8.1 : Riley Hekure to Rohit Paudel, No run.
7.6 : Lega Siaka to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.5 : Lega Siaka to Rohit Paudel, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
7.4 : Lega Siaka to Rohit Paudel, Six! Played towards mid on.
7.3 : Lega Siaka to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards covers.
7.2 : Lega Siaka to Aasif Sheikh, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
7.1 : Lega Siaka to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
6.6 : Riley Hekure to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
6.5 : Riley Hekure to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
6.4 : Riley Hekure to Aasif Sheikh, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
6.3 : Riley Hekure to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
6.2 : Riley Hekure to Kushal Bhurtel, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
6.1 : Riley Hekure to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.
5.6 : Kabua Morea to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.5 : Kabua Morea to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards covers.
5.4 : Kabua Morea to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards square leg.
5.3 : Kabua Morea to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid on.
5.2 : Kabua Morea to Aasif Sheikh, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
5.1 : Kabua Morea to Aasif Sheikh, Four! Played towards point.
4.6 : Nosaina Pokana to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards square leg.
4.5 : Nosaina Pokana to Aasif Sheikh, No run.
4.4 : Nosaina Pokana to Aasif Sheikh, No run.
4.3 : Nosaina Pokana to Aasif Sheikh, Four! Played towards fine leg.
Nosaina Pokana to Aasif Sheikh, Wide.
4.2 : Nosaina Pokana to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards point.
4.1 : Nosaina Pokana to Aasif Sheikh, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
3.6 : Chad Soper to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
3.5 : Chad Soper to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
3.4 : Chad Soper to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
3.3 : Chad Soper to Aasif Sheikh, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
3.2 : Chad Soper to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
3.1 : Chad Soper to Kushal Bhurtel, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
2.6 : Nosaina Pokana to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
2.5 : Nosaina Pokana to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards square leg.
2.4 : Nosaina Pokana to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.
2.3 : Nosaina Pokana to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards square leg.
2.2 : Nosaina Pokana to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards mid off.
2.1 : Nosaina Pokana to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
1.6 : Kabua Morea to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1.5 : Kabua Morea to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid on.
1.4 : Kabua Morea to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards square leg.
1.3 : Kabua Morea to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run.
1.2 : Kabua Morea to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run.
1.1 : Kabua Morea to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.
0.6 : Norman Vanua to Aasif Sheikh, No run.
0.5 : Norman Vanua to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards point.
0.4 : Norman Vanua to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards fine leg.
0.3 : Norman Vanua to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards point.
0.2 : Norman Vanua to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.
0.1 : Norman Vanua to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.