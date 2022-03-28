share
47261L
Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score, Match 1, Nepal T20I Tri-Series, 2022, March 28, 2022

NEP 129/4 (14.2)
Live
CRR: 9
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : 6 . 4 . . . | . 1 . 4 .
Last bat : Dipendra Singh Aireec Assad Vala b Charles Amini4(4b0x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:115/4 (13.1 Ovs)
Commentary :
14.1 : Riley Hekure to Aarif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards covers.
13.6 : Charles Amini to Kushal Malla, Six! Played towards mid on.
13.5 : Charles Amini to Kushal Malla, Four! Played towards covers.
Charles Amini to Kushal Malla, Wide.
13.4 : Charles Amini to Aarif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid on.
13.3 : Charles Amini to Kushal Malla, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
13.2 : Charles Amini to Kushal Malla, No run, played towards mid on.
13.1 : Charles Amini to Dipendra Singh Airee, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
Charles Amini to Dipendra Singh Airee, Wide.
Charles Amini to Dipendra Singh Airee, Wide.
12.6 : Chad Soper to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
12.5 : Chad Soper to Dipendra Singh Airee, 2 runs, played towards third man.
12.4 : Chad Soper to Aarif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards third man.
12.3 : Chad Soper to Aarif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
12.2 : Chad Soper to Aarif Sheikh, No run, played towards point.
12.1 : Chad Soper to Rohit Paudel, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
11.6 : Alei Nao to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
11.5 : Alei Nao to Rohit Paudel, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
11.4 : Alei Nao to Dipendra Singh Airee, 1 run, played towards third man.
11.3 : Alei Nao to Aasif Sheikh, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
11.2 : Alei Nao to Aasif Sheikh, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
11.1 : Alei Nao to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
10.6 : Riley Hekure to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards third man.
10.5 : Riley Hekure to Rohit Paudel, Six! Played towards mid on.
10.4 : Riley Hekure to Rohit Paudel, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
10.3 : Riley Hekure to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards covers.
10.2 : Riley Hekure to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
10.1 : Riley Hekure to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards point.
9.6 : Charles Amini to Rohit Paudel, No run.
9.5 : Charles Amini to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards covers.
9.4 : Charles Amini to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9.3 : Charles Amini to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards square leg.
9.2 : Charles Amini to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
9.1 : Charles Amini to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
8.6 : Chad Soper to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards covers.
8.5 : Chad Soper to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
8.4 : Chad Soper to Rohit Paudel, 2 runs, played towards point.
8.3 : Chad Soper to Rohit Paudel, No run.
8.2 : Chad Soper to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards square leg.
8.1 : Chad Soper to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards square leg.
7.6 : Charles Amini to Aasif Sheikh, Four! Played towards point.
7.5 : Charles Amini to Aasif Sheikh, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
7.4 : Charles Amini to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.3 : Charles Amini to Aasif Sheikh, Leg bye.
7.2 : Charles Amini to Aasif Sheikh, No run.
7.1 : Charles Amini to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
6.6 : Riley Hekure to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards fine leg.
6.5 : Riley Hekure to Rohit Paudel, Four! Played towards square leg.
6.4 : Riley Hekure to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.3 : Riley Hekure to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
6.2 : Riley Hekure to Aasif Sheikh, Four! Played towards fine leg.
6.1 : Riley Hekure to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
5.6 : Norman Vanua to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards point.
5.5 : Norman Vanua to Aasif Sheikh, Four! Played towards covers.
5.4 : Norman Vanua to Aasif Sheikh, 4 Byes.
5.3 : Norman Vanua to Aasif Sheikh, 2 runs, played towards covers.
5.2 : Norman Vanua to Aasif Sheikh, Four! Played towards mid off.
5.1 : Norman Vanua to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards square leg.
4.6 : Riley Hekure to Aasif Sheikh, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
4.5 : Riley Hekure to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
4.4 : Riley Hekure to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
4.3 : Riley Hekure to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
4.2 : Riley Hekure to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
4.1 : Riley Hekure to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
3.6 : Alei Nao to Rohit Paudel, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
3.5 : Alei Nao to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards mid on.
3.4 : Alei Nao to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
3.3 : Alei Nao to Aasif Sheikh, Four! Played towards square leg.
3.2 : Alei Nao to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
3.1 : Alei Nao to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid off.
Alei Nao to Aasif Sheikh, Wide.
Alei Nao to Aasif Sheikh, Wide.
2.6 : Chad Soper to Rohit Paudel, Four! Played towards square leg.
2.5 : Chad Soper to Rohit Paudel, No run.
2.4 : Chad Soper to Rohit Paudel, No run, played towards covers.
2.3 : Chad Soper to Aasif Sheikh, OUT! The bolwer takes the bails off and appeals for the run out. The umpire raises the finger.
2.2 : Chad Soper to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
2.1 : Chad Soper to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards mid on.
1.6 : Norman Vanua to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
1.5 : Norman Vanua to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, played towards third man.
1.4 : Norman Vanua to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards covers.
1.3 : Norman Vanua to Kushal Bhurtel, 4 Leg byes.
1.2 : Norman Vanua to Aasif Sheikh, 1 run, played towards square leg.
1.1 : Norman Vanua to Aasif Sheikh, No run, played towards covers.
0.6 : Alei Nao to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.
0.5 : Alei Nao to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards covers.
0.4 : Alei Nao to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.
0.3 : Alei Nao to Kushal Bhurtel, Four! Played towards covers.
0.2 : Alei Nao to Kushal Bhurtel, No run, played towards third man.
0.1 : Alei Nao to Kushal Bhurtel, Six! Played towards square leg.