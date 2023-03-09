share
33851L
Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score, Match 1, ICC CWC League 2, 2019-23, March 9, 2023

PNG 213/6 (42.1)
Papua New Guinea won the toss and elected to field
NEP
Live
CRR: 5.05
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : 4 . . . 4 4 | . . . 1 . . | 0wd . 4 . . . w
Last bat : Hamza Tahir0(0b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:198/10 (41.5 Ovs)
Commentary :
42.1 : JJ Smit to Mark Watt, Four! Played towards mid off.
41.6 : Gerhard Erasmus to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
41.5 : Gerhard Erasmus to Mark Watt, Four! Played towards point.
41.4 : Gerhard Erasmus to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards mid on.
41.3 : Gerhard Erasmus to Brandon McMullen, Six! Played towards mid off.
41.2 : Gerhard Erasmus to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards covers.
41.1 : Gerhard Erasmus to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards covers.
Gerhard Erasmus to Brandon McMullen, Wide.
40.6 : JJ Smit to Mark Watt, No run, played towards point.
40.5 : JJ Smit to Mark Watt, No run, played towards covers.
40.4 : JJ Smit to Mark Watt, No run, played towards covers.
40.3 : JJ Smit to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards point.
40.2 : JJ Smit to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards mid wicket.
40.1 : JJ Smit to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards covers.
39.6 : Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Michael Leask, OUT! c & b Nicol Loftie-Eaton.
39.5 : Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Michael Leask, No run, played towards mid on.
39.4 : Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards point.
39.3 : Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards covers.
39.2 : Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Michael Leask, No run, played towards covers.
39.1 : Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Michael Leask, Six! Played towards square leg.
38.6 : JJ Smit to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards mid off.
38.5 : JJ Smit to Michael Leask, Leg bye.
38.4 : JJ Smit to Michael Leask, No run, played towards covers.
38.3 : JJ Smit to Michael Leask, No run, played towards mid wicket.
38.2 : JJ Smit to Michael Leask, No run, played towards covers.
38.1 : JJ Smit to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards covers.
37.6 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Michael Leask, No run, played towards mid wicket.
37.5 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Michael Leask, Four! Played towards square leg.
37.4 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Michael Leask, No run, played towards covers.
37.3 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Michael Leask, No run, played towards covers.
37.2 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Michael Leask, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
Ruben Trumpelmann to Michael Leask, Wide.
Ruben Trumpelmann to Michael Leask, Wide.
37.1 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
36.6 : Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards mid off.
36.5 : Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid on.
36.4 : Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards mid off.
36.3 : Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Brandon McMullen, Six! Played towards mid on.
36.2 : Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards mid off.
36.1 : Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Brandon McMullen, Four! Played towards square leg.
35.6 : Tangeni Lungameni to Michael Leask, No run, played towards covers.
35.5 : Tangeni Lungameni to Michael Leask, 2 runs, played towards point.
35.4 : Tangeni Lungameni to Michael Leask, No run, played towards covers.
35.3 : Tangeni Lungameni to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards point.
35.2 : Tangeni Lungameni to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards covers.
35.1 : Tangeni Lungameni to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards covers.
34.6 : Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Michael Leask, No run, played towards mid wicket.
34.5 : Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Richie Berrington, OUT! b Nicol Loftie-Eaton.
34.4 : Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards mid on.
34.3 : Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Richie Berrington, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
34.2 : Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards point.
34.1 : Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards mid off.
33.6 : Bernard Scholtz to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards covers.
33.5 : Bernard Scholtz to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards mid on.
33.4 : Bernard Scholtz to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards mid wicket.
33.3 : Bernard Scholtz to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards covers.
33.2 : Bernard Scholtz to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards covers.
33.1 : Bernard Scholtz to Brandon McMullen, No run.
32.6 : Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
32.5 : Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards mid off.
32.4 : Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
32.3 : Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Brandon McMullen, No run.
32.2 : Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards covers.
32.1 : Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Brandon McMullen, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
31.6 : Bernard Scholtz to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
31.5 : Bernard Scholtz to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, played towards covers.
31.4 : Bernard Scholtz to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards covers.
31.3 : Bernard Scholtz to Brandon McMullen, No run.
31.2 : Bernard Scholtz to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards mid on.
31.1 : Bernard Scholtz to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards point.
30.6 : Tangeni Lungameni to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
30.5 : Tangeni Lungameni to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
30.4 : Tangeni Lungameni to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards mid on.
30.3 : Tangeni Lungameni to Richie Berrington, Four! Played towards mid off.
30.2 : Tangeni Lungameni to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards mid off.
30.1 : Tangeni Lungameni to Richie Berrington, No run.
29.6 : Bernard Scholtz to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards mid off.
29.5 : Bernard Scholtz to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards mid wicket.
29.4 : Bernard Scholtz to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards covers.
29.3 : Bernard Scholtz to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards covers.
29.2 : Bernard Scholtz to Brandon McMullen, No run, played towards covers.
29.1 : Bernard Scholtz to Matthew Cross, OUT! b Bernard Scholtz.
28.6 : Ben Shikongo to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
28.5 : Ben Shikongo to Richie Berrington, No run.
28.4 : Ben Shikongo to Richie Berrington, Four! Played towards covers.
28.3 : Ben Shikongo to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
28.2 : Ben Shikongo to Richie Berrington, 2 runs, played towards point.
28.1 : Ben Shikongo to Matthew Cross, Leg bye.
27.6 : Bernard Scholtz to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
27.5 : Bernard Scholtz to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
27.4 : Bernard Scholtz to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards covers.
27.3 : Bernard Scholtz to Matthew Cross, Four! Played towards square leg.
27.2 : Bernard Scholtz to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards covers.
27.1 : Bernard Scholtz to Richie Berrington, Bye.
26.6 : Ben Shikongo to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards covers.
26.5 : Ben Shikongo to Matthew Cross, No run.
26.4 : Ben Shikongo to Matthew Cross, Four! Played towards third man.
26.3 : Ben Shikongo to Richie Berrington, 1 run, played towards square leg.
26.2 : Ben Shikongo to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards fine leg.
26.1 : Ben Shikongo to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
25.6 : Bernard Scholtz to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards covers.
25.5 : Bernard Scholtz to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards point.
25.4 : Bernard Scholtz to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards covers.
25.3 : Bernard Scholtz to Richie Berrington, 1 run, played towards covers.
25.2 : Bernard Scholtz to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
25.1 : Bernard Scholtz to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards mid off.
24.6 : Ben Shikongo to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards mid on.
24.5 : Ben Shikongo to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards point.
24.4 : Ben Shikongo to Richie Berrington, 1 run, played towards square leg.
24.3 : Ben Shikongo to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards covers.
24.2 : Ben Shikongo to Matthew Cross, No run.
24.1 : Ben Shikongo to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards mid wicket.
23.6 : JJ Smit to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
23.5 : JJ Smit to Richie Berrington, No run.
23.4 : JJ Smit to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards mid off.
23.3 : JJ Smit to Matthew Cross, 1 run, played towards mid off.
23.2 : JJ Smit to Richie Berrington, 1 run, played towards covers.
23.1 : JJ Smit to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards mid wicket.
22.6 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards point.
22.5 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Matthew Cross, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
22.4 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Matthew Cross, No run, played towards mid wicket.
22.3 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Matthew Cross, Four! Played towards point.
22.2 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Matthew Cross, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
22.1 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Christopher McBride, OUT! c Nicol Loftie-Eaton b Ruben Trumpelmann.
21.6 : JJ Smit to Richie Berrington, No run.
21.5 : JJ Smit to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
21.4 : JJ Smit to Richie Berrington, Four! Played towards point.
21.3 : JJ Smit to Richie Berrington, No run.
21.2 : JJ Smit to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards point.
21.1 : JJ Smit to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards point.
20.6 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid wicket.
20.5 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Richie Berrington, 1 run, played towards third man.
20.4 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards mid on.
20.3 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Richie Berrington, 2 runs, played towards covers.
20.2 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
20.1 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards covers.
19.6 : Gerhard Erasmus to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
19.5 : Gerhard Erasmus to Richie Berrington, 1 run, played towards mid off.
19.4 : Gerhard Erasmus to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards mid on.
19.3 : Gerhard Erasmus to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid wicket.
19.2 : Gerhard Erasmus to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.
19.1 : Gerhard Erasmus to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
18.6 : Tangeni Lungameni to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards mid off.
18.5 : Tangeni Lungameni to Richie Berrington, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
18.4 : Tangeni Lungameni to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards mid on.
18.3 : Tangeni Lungameni to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards mid wicket.
18.2 : Tangeni Lungameni to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
18.1 : Tangeni Lungameni to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards covers.
17.6 : Gerhard Erasmus to Richie Berrington, No run.
17.5 : Gerhard Erasmus to Richie Berrington, Four! Played towards point.
17.4 : Gerhard Erasmus to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
17.3 : Gerhard Erasmus to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards covers.
17.2 : Gerhard Erasmus to Christopher McBride, Four! Played towards third man.
17.1 : Gerhard Erasmus to Christopher McBride, No run.
16.6 : Tangeni Lungameni to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards mid wicket.
16.5 : Tangeni Lungameni to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards covers.
16.4 : Tangeni Lungameni to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid on.
16.3 : Tangeni Lungameni to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.
16.2 : Tangeni Lungameni to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid wicket.
16.1 : Tangeni Lungameni to Christopher McBride, Four! Played towards mid on.
15.6 : Bernard Scholtz to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards mid off.
15.5 : Bernard Scholtz to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
15.4 : Bernard Scholtz to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards mid on.
15.3 : Bernard Scholtz to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid wicket.
15.2 : Bernard Scholtz to Richie Berrington, 1 run, played towards point.
15.1 : Bernard Scholtz to Richie Berrington, No run, played towards covers.
14.6 : Tangeni Lungameni to Christopher McBride, No run.
14.5 : Tangeni Lungameni to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards point.
14.4 : Tangeni Lungameni to Christopher McBride, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
14.3 : Tangeni Lungameni to Richie Berrington, 1 run, played towards covers.
14.2 : Tangeni Lungameni to Kyle Coetzer, OUT! b Tangeni Lungameni.
14.1 : Tangeni Lungameni to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.
13.6 : Bernard Scholtz to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid on.
13.5 : Bernard Scholtz to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid on.
13.4 : Bernard Scholtz to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
13.3 : Bernard Scholtz to Kyle Coetzer, 1 run, played towards covers.
13.2 : Bernard Scholtz to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
13.1 : Bernard Scholtz to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards point.
12.6 : Tangeni Lungameni to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.
12.5 : Tangeni Lungameni to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.
12.4 : Tangeni Lungameni to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.
12.3 : Tangeni Lungameni to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards covers.
12.2 : Tangeni Lungameni to Christopher McBride, No run.
12.1 : Tangeni Lungameni to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.
11.6 : Bernard Scholtz to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid on.
11.5 : Bernard Scholtz to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.
11.4 : Bernard Scholtz to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid off.
11.3 : Bernard Scholtz to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.
11.2 : Bernard Scholtz to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards third man.
11.1 : Bernard Scholtz to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.
10.5 : Tangeni Lungameni to Kyle Coetzer, Six! Played towards mid off.
10.6 : Tangeni Lungameni to Kyle Coetzer, No run.
10.4 : Tangeni Lungameni to Kyle Coetzer, Four.
10.3 : Tangeni Lungameni to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards square leg.
10.2 : Tangeni Lungameni to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid off.
10.1 : Tangeni Lungameni to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.
9.6 : Bernard Scholtz to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
9.5 : Bernard Scholtz to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.
9.4 : Bernard Scholtz to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
9.3 : Bernard Scholtz to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
9.2 : Bernard Scholtz to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9.1 : Bernard Scholtz to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid wicket.
8.6 : Ben Shikongo to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid off.
8.5 : Ben Shikongo to Kyle Coetzer, Four! Played towards covers.
8.4 : Ben Shikongo to Kyle Coetzer, Four! Played towards covers.
Ben Shikongo to Kyle Coetzer, Wide.
8.3 : Ben Shikongo to Kyle Coetzer, Four! Played towards square leg.
8.2 : Ben Shikongo to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.
8.1 : Ben Shikongo to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid on.
7.6 : Bernard Scholtz to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards covers.
7.5 : Bernard Scholtz to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid on.
7.4 : Bernard Scholtz to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid wicket.
7.3 : Bernard Scholtz to Kyle Coetzer, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.2 : Bernard Scholtz to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.1 : Bernard Scholtz to Kyle Coetzer, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.6 : Ben Shikongo to Christopher McBride, Four! Played towards covers.
6.5 : Ben Shikongo to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid on.
6.4 : Ben Shikongo to Christopher McBride, Four! Played towards mid on.
6.3 : Ben Shikongo to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards point.
Ben Shikongo to Christopher McBride, Wide.
6.2 : Ben Shikongo to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards point.
6.1 : Ben Shikongo to Kyle Coetzer, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.6 : JJ Smit to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards point.
5.5 : JJ Smit to Kyle Coetzer, 1 run, played towards square leg.
5.4 : JJ Smit to Christopher McBride, 1 run, played towards mid off.
5.3 : JJ Smit to Christopher McBride, No run.
JJ Smit to Christopher McBride, Wide.
5.1 : JJ Smit to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards point.
5.2 : JJ Smit to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
4.6 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Kyle Coetzer, No run.
4.5 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Kyle Coetzer, Four! Played towards covers.
4.4 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Kyle Coetzer, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
4.3 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Kyle Coetzer, Four! Played towards covers.
4.2 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Kyle Coetzer, 2 runs, played towards point.
4.1 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid wicket.
3.6 : JJ Smit to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid wicket.
3.5 : JJ Smit to Christopher McBride, No run, played towards mid off.
3.4 : JJ Smit to Kyle Coetzer, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
3.3 : JJ Smit to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid off.
3.2 : JJ Smit to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.
3.1 : JJ Smit to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards point.
2.6 : Ruben Trumpelmann to George Munsey, OUT! lbw b Ruben Trumpelmann.
2.5 : Ruben Trumpelmann to George Munsey, No run, played towards covers.
2.4 : Ruben Trumpelmann to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid wicket.
2.3 : Ruben Trumpelmann to George Munsey, No run, played towards covers.
2.2 : Ruben Trumpelmann to George Munsey, Four! Played towards point.
2.1 : Ruben Trumpelmann to George Munsey, No run, played towards covers.
Ruben Trumpelmann to George Munsey, Wide.
1.6 : JJ Smit to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid on.
1.5 : JJ Smit to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.
1.4 : JJ Smit to George Munsey, 1 run, played towards covers.
1.3 : JJ Smit to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid on.
1.2 : JJ Smit to George Munsey, No run.
1.1 : JJ Smit to George Munsey, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0.6 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Kyle Coetzer, Four! Played towards covers.
0.5 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Kyle Coetzer, Four! Played towards covers.
0.4 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards covers.
0.3 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0.2 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Kyle Coetzer, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0.1 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Kyle Coetzer, Four! Played towards covers.
Safyaan Sharif to Zahoor Khan, Six! Played towards third man.
48.6 : Kaleemullah to Kashif Daud, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
48.5 : Kaleemullah to Kashif Daud, 2 runs, played towards covers.
48.4 : Kaleemullah to Kashif Daud, No run.
48.3 : Kaleemullah to Kashif Daud, No run, played towards point.
48.2 : Kaleemullah to Rohan Mustafa, OUT! Dragged on! The batsman has played that onto the stumps.
48.1 : Kaleemullah to Basil Hameed, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
47.6 : Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run.
Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, Wide.
47.5 : Bilal Khan to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards square leg.
47.4 : Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid off.
47.3 : Bilal Khan to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
47.2 : Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards third man.
47.1 : Bilal Khan to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards mid on.
46.6 : Kaleemullah to Basil Hameed, Four! Played towards covers.
46.5 : Kaleemullah to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards covers.
Kaleemullah to Rohan Mustafa, Wide.
46.4 : Kaleemullah to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards covers.
46.3 : Kaleemullah to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
Kaleemullah to Rohan Mustafa, Wide.
46.2 : Kaleemullah to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
46.1 : Kaleemullah to Basil Hameed, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
45.6 : Khawar Ali to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid off.
45.5 : Khawar Ali to Basil Hameed, Six! Played towards mid on.
45.4 : Khawar Ali to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards covers.
45.3 : Khawar Ali to Rohan Mustafa, No run.
45.2 : Khawar Ali to Rohan Mustafa, No run, played towards mid off.
45.1 : Khawar Ali to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards square leg.
44.6 : Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid off.
44.5 : Bilal Khan to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards square leg.
44.4 : Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
Bilal Khan to Basil Hameed, Wide.
44.3 : Bilal Khan to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards covers.
44.2 : Bilal Khan to Rohan Mustafa, No run.
44.1 : Bilal Khan to Rohan Mustafa, Four! Played towards mid off.
43.6 : Ayaan Khan to Basil Hameed, Six! Played towards mid on.
43.5 : Ayaan Khan to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
43.4 : Ayaan Khan to Basil Hameed, 1 run, played towards mid off.
43.3 : Ayaan Khan to Basil Hameed, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.